“This Is Ridiculous”: Here’s What’s Inside The Jaw-Dropping $346K Oscars Gift Bag For Nominees
Every year, Hollywood’s biggest night comes with a lesser-known but widely talked-about tradition. While only a few take home an Academy Award, many nominees still leave the ceremony with a luxury gift bag worth more than most homes.
For the upcoming 2026 Oscars, that unofficial prize has reached a staggering value of $346,621.
The lavish collection, known as the “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bag, has once again sparked curiosity about what exactly Hollywood’s biggest stars receive, even if they don’t win the award.
- The "Everyone Wins" gift bag has reached a record value of over $346,000 for the 98th Academy Awards.
- This year’s most expensive perks include a $65,000 stay in a private Ibiza villa.
- Beyond travel, the bag features luxury cosmetic treatments.
- The bags are not from the Academy; instead, brands pay a premium to Distinctive Assets just for the prestige of being associated with Hollywood's elite.
Luxury travel experiences are among the most valuable items inside the Oscars 2026 gift bag
Some of the most expensive items inside the bag are exclusive travel experiences.
Among them is a stay at Can Nemo, a renowned luxury villa in Ibiza, valued at $65,000.
Another experience offers nominees a stay at the Essence of Dreams Private Luxury Villa in Costa Rica, a high-end property complete with concierge service, private chef, and a driver.
The travel offers also focus on wellness and relaxation. Nominees are invited to enjoy a seven-day wellness retreat at Golden Door in Southern California, a luxury wellness reset at the Santani resort in Sri Lanka, and a stay at a private Arctic villa in Finnish Lapland.
According to Distinctive Assets, these experiences are offered as options rather than guaranteed trips, since many celebrities may not have time to redeem them.
“We provide options in order to appeal to as many different tastes and bucket lists as possible,” a representative explained, adding that the goal is for at least one experience to appeal to each nominee.
The gift bag will also offer cosmetic procedures and luxury treatments
The gift bag also includes several high-value beauty and cosmetic services.
One of the most expensive offers is $25,000 worth of liposuction from ArtLipo, alongside a $25,000 facial rejuvenation procedure from New York plastic surgeon, Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich.
Nominees will also receive dental cosmetic treatments from Beverly Hills Dental Arts, along with luxury skincare and beauty products from brands like Glow Recipe, Supergoop, Danucera, and INSTYTYUTUM.
Another unusual addition is a fully customized prenuptial agreement offered by celebrity divorce attorney James Sexton, which comes with a $600 credit toward the legal service.
Beyond cosmetics and travel, the Oscars gift bag provides luxury items, snacks, cannabis products, and tech gadgets
Beyond travel and cosmetic services, the gift bag contains dozens of lifestyle items and smaller luxury products.
Nominees receive designer Asia Luggage suitcases filled with gifts ranging from gourmet snacks and tea assortments to luxury skincare sets and tech accessories.
Can**bis-related products also appear in this year’s bag, including items from brands such as Beboe, RYTHM, and Señorita T*C Margaritas, reflecting the growing acceptance of cannabis products in lifestyle markets.
Other unusual items include a gold-plated cryptocurrency cold-storage wallet, a limited-edition fountain pen called “Movie Star,” and even a custom residential interior design service worth up to $100,000 from CBespoke.
The extravagant Oscars gift bag has become an awards season tradition
Despite its close association with the Academy Awards, the gift bag is not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Instead, it is curated each year by the Los Angeles marketing company Distinctive Assets, which has been producing the bags for more than two decades.
The bags are delivered to the nominees in the major acting and directing categories attending the ceremony. And this year’s recipients include high-profile stars such as Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Emma Stone, Kate Hudson, and Jacob Elordi.
Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary explained that the concept behind the gift bag is not about providing celebrities with free luxury items but about creating marketing opportunities for brands.
“Of course, none of the celebrities we gift need free stuff. It’s simple marketing,” he said.
He further noted that brands offer their products in exchange for visibility during one of Hollywood’s most-watched events
“Brands give the product away in exchange for the prestige of being associated with the most acclaimed actors in the world at that moment,” Fary explained.
Moreover, many of the brands included in the gift bag pay a fee or contribute products in exchange for the marketing opportunity.
One of those companies is Rescue Spa, founded by skincare expert Danuta Mieloch, which contributed approximately $450 worth of treatments and products per bag.
For Mieloch, the exposure associated with the Oscars far outweighs the cost.
“I feel like it positions us in a better place,” she said. “And it aligns with our philosophy. To be nominated requires diligence, a lot of work, and excellence — and I feel like my products are aligned with that.”
The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien.
This year’s nominations are led by the horror film Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, which received a record-breaking 16 nominations, surpassing the previous record of 14 nominations shared by Titanic, All About Eve, and La La Land.
Inside Oscars 2026 Gift Bag
- A vegan GUNAS handbag
- Plant-powered Cavi-art from PETA
- Danucera Sculpt & Lift waitlisted facial from Rescue Spa
- A Costa Rican Villa Experience from Essence of Dreams
- Liposuction experience from ArtLipo
- Ballet (Gold Edition) ultra-secure cryptocurrency storage
- Custom prenuptial agreement from divorce attorney Jim Sexton
- Centellian24 Lifting Eye cream
- Flaus Electric Flosser Starter Kit
- Glymate Lixi Daily Supplements
- GROHE Euphoria 140 Shower Head
- Japanese luggage sets from Asia Luggage
- Beboe luxury cannabis products
- BENU Movie Star special edition Haute Collection fountain pens
- Smile makeover package from Beverly Hills Dental Arts
- Movie Night Maple Gourmet Gift Box
- Hydrojug Traveler
- OOFOS OOahh Plus sliders
- Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen
- Villa experience in Ibiza from Can Nemo
- THC-microdosed liquid packets from Cann Social Tonics
- CBespoke residential interior design package
- Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides
- TruFru Strawberries
- Tea Forté’s Tea Tasting Assortment Tea Chest
- Arctic villa stay from Hideout Villas
- DESUAR Spa experience
- A seven-day retreat at the Golden Door
- Watermelon Glow Pore Tight Toner and Toner Pads from Glow Recipe
- Haize & Honey Chocolate Chunk Cookies
- A ten-day holiday in Sri Lanka from Santani
- Señorita THC-infused non-alcoholic margaritas
- Suavecito Añejo Tequila
- Facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich
- Bored Rebel statement tees
- Plum + Argan Serum from Chanla Chau Cosmetics
- HUHA better for you underwear
- INSTYTUTUM skincare
- Chocolate-covered pretzels with gold crystals from Posh Pretzels
- Portrait experience from LIGHT MVMNT STUDIO
- The Jet Set fragrances from On The Nose Perfumes
- Song Survivor game
- Pick, Pic, Boom Party card game
- Danucera Cerabalm
- Beekeepers Naturals product four-pack
- Skinny dipped almond bites
“The richer you get the more free stuff is available to you,” wrote one user
Imagine a charity auction of these items. Think of the publicity. Them donating the entirety of the unnecessary gifts to the auction (perhaps matching the money raised as an epic surprise).
I remember the year the nominees got a bunch of booze and wine in the bags and people screamed bloody m*rder.
