ADVERTISEMENT

Movie lovers racing to complete their Oscars watchlist are in luck. Many of the contenders for the 98th Academy Awards are already streaming, making it easier than ever to catch up before the big night.

The ceremony, set for March 15, 2026, will celebrate the standout films of 2025 across 24 categories.

This year’s lineup ranges from a record-breaking supernatural horror phenomenon to two sharply contrasting sports dramas battling for Best Picture.

Whether you prefer prestige drama, biting satire, or crowd-pleasing spectacle, there’s something on the ballot for everyone.

Here’s where to stream the nominees now.