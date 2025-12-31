‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are facing serious backlash from the family whose life story is portrayed in their new film, Song Sung Blue.

The movie, directed by Craig Brewer, follows the love story of Neil Diamond tribute performers Mike and Claire Sardina. But Mike’s real-life son, 41-year-old Mike Sardina Jr., insists the production has deeply disrespected his family and destroyed his father’s legacy.

Highlights Mike Sardina Jr. said the film erases his father’s real struggles and “steals” his legacy.

Him and his sister, Angelina, were paid $30K as consultants.

Mike Jr. called Jackman and Hudson "Monsters," and the film a "lie."

“My father’s rolling in his grave right now,” he said in an interview.

For Mike Jr. the film is guilty of whitewashing reality, turning his father’s life into a heartwarming Hollywood romance while erasing the real struggles that defined their family.

At the same time, he believes neither him nor his sister were given the attention they deserved.

The son of Mike Sardina blasted the recent Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson movie about his father, calling them “monsters”

Image credits: Focus Features – Universal Pictures/IMDB

“[The film] completely destroyed the one thing my father worked his entire life to pass on. His legacy.”

Mike Jr. said he was “purposely cut out of the film” and paid only “a pathetic $30,000” to serve as a consultant despite being, in his words, “the most prevalent force in my father’s life.”

Image credits: Claire Sardina

His sister, Angelina Sardina, portrayed by musician King Princess, voiced similar disappointment.

“I didn’t have any contact with King Princess, who played me,” she said, confirming she was paid the same amount as her brother for her involvement.

“The only thing that was true is the love between my dad and Claire,” Angelina told the Daily Mail.

Image credits: Focus Features

The siblings also held nothing back and took aim at the cast, saying neither Hugh Jackman nor Kate Hudson reached out at any point.

“Every interview that those monsters have been on national television do not even mention my existence at all,” Mike Jr. said.

“They did not even try to contact me. They did not try to get more information. They could have very easily asked Craig.”

Both Mike Jr. and his sister believe the movie both whitewashes and erases crucial aspects of Mike Sardina’s life

Image credits: Reel As Dirt

At the same time, Mike Jr. blasted the film’s portrayal of his father’s life as nothing but “lies,” arguing it purposely left out the darker, more complicated parts of Mike and Claire’s marriage, portraying the couple as an inspirational duo instead of a real couple.

For him, without the less glamorous aspects, the effort Mike Sr. put into his work is diminished.

“It steals all the hard work that my father put in his entire life,” he added.

Image credits: Claire Sardina

For Angelina, the film downplays the very real issues they faced as a family in their household.

“It’s a beautiful story, but that’s not how it went down. And I guess that’s what’s upsetting because it’s a lie,” she said.

Image credits: Reel As Dirt

Despite their objections, Mike Jr. and Angelina attended the film’s New York premiere on December 11, where they allegedly received a less than stellar treatment.

Image credits: Focus Features

They said event organizers warned them to “keep away from any of the stars and reporters,” something Mike Jr. promptly ignored.

“I walked right up to Kate Hudson, introduced myself,” he said.

Claire Sardina, now 64, also attended alongside her two daughters from a previous relationship, who are also depicted in the movie.

Mike Jr. announced he’s considering legal action against NBCUniversal for the movie’s portrayal of his father

Image credits: Focus Features/IMDB

Mike Jr. then revealed seeing the film only amplified his anger.

“I want retribution,” he said. “I want the true story out there and I want it used with truth, with dignity.”

“I want retribution from NBCUniversal and other parties involved,” he repeated.

“Not just for me, for my father and for my little sister. My father’s true descendants because they screwed us over.”

Image credits: Melissa Mariscal

Song Sung Blue is based on the 2008 documentary from filmmaker Greg Kohs. Produced for theatrical release by Focus Features, it follows Mike and Claire’s journey performing together in their Neil Diamond tribute act, Lightning and Thunder.

The new adaptation stars Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, and Ella Anderson in supporting roles. Kate Hudson, in particular, received a 2026 Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Claire.

Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

Representatives for Jackman and Hudson have not yet commented on the Sardina family’s accusations. Mike Jr. insists his only goal is to protect his father’s memory.

He is now considering legal action.

