Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’
Vintage photo of a man and woman smiling, related to Song Sung Blue characteru2019s real son and celebrity controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
3

24

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are facing serious backlash from the family whose life story is portrayed in their new film, Song Sung Blue.

The movie, directed by Craig Brewer, follows the love story of Neil Diamond tribute performers Mike and Claire Sardina. But Mike’s real-life son, 41-year-old Mike Sardina Jr., insists the production has deeply disrespected his family and destroyed his father’s legacy.

Highlights
  • Mike Sardina Jr. said the film erases his father’s real struggles and “steals” his legacy.
  • Him and his sister, Angelina, were paid $30K as consultants.
  • Mike Jr. called Jackman and Hudson "Monsters," and the film a "lie."

“My father’s rolling in his grave right now,” he said in an interview.

For Mike Jr. the film is guilty of whitewashing reality, turning his father’s life into a heartwarming Hollywood romance while erasing the real struggles that defined their family. 

At the same time, he believes neither him nor his sister were given the attention they deserved.

RELATED:

    The son of Mike Sardina blasted the recent Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson movie about his father, calling them “monsters”

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    Image credits: Focus Features – Universal Pictures/IMDB

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “[The film] completely destroyed the one thing my father worked his entire life to pass on. His legacy.”

    Mike Jr. said he was “purposely cut out of the film” and paid only “a pathetic $30,000” to serve as a consultant despite being, in his words, “the most prevalent force in my father’s life.”

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    Image credits: Claire Sardina

    His sister, Angelina Sardina, portrayed by musician King Princess, voiced similar disappointment.

    “I didn’t have any contact with King Princess, who played me,” she said, confirming she was paid the same amount as her brother for her involvement.

    “The only thing that was true is the love between my dad and Claire,” Angelina told the Daily Mail.

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    Image credits: Focus Features

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The siblings also held nothing back and took aim at the cast, saying neither Hugh Jackman nor Kate Hudson reached out at any point.

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    “Every interview that those monsters have been on national television do not even mention my existence at all,” Mike Jr. said.

    “They did not even try to contact me. They did not try to get more information. They could have very easily asked Craig.”

    Both Mike Jr. and his sister believe the movie both whitewashes and erases crucial aspects of Mike Sardina’s life

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    Image credits: Reel As Dirt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the same time, Mike Jr. blasted the film’s portrayal of his father’s life as nothing but “lies,” arguing it purposely left out the darker, more complicated parts of Mike and Claire’s marriage, portraying the couple as an inspirational duo instead of a real couple.

    For him, without the less glamorous aspects, the effort Mike Sr. put into his work is diminished.

    “It steals all the hard work that my father put in his entire life,” he added.

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    Image credits: Claire Sardina

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For Angelina, the film downplays the very real issues they faced as a family in their household.

    “It’s a beautiful story, but that’s not how it went down. And I guess that’s what’s upsetting because it’s a lie,” she said.

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    Image credits: Reel As Dirt

    Despite their objections, Mike Jr. and Angelina attended the film’s New York premiere on December 11, where they allegedly received a less than stellar treatment.

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    Image credits: Focus Features

    They said event organizers warned them to “keep away from any of the stars and reporters,” something Mike Jr. promptly ignored. 

    “I walked right up to Kate Hudson, introduced myself,” he said.

    Claire Sardina, now 64, also attended alongside her two daughters from a previous relationship, who are also depicted in the movie.

    Mike Jr. announced he’s considering legal action against NBCUniversal for the movie’s portrayal of his father

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    Image credits: Focus Features/IMDB

    Mike Jr. then revealed seeing the film only amplified his anger.

    “I want retribution,” he said. “I want the true story out there and I want it used with truth, with dignity.”

    “I want retribution from NBCUniversal and other parties involved,” he repeated.

    “Not just for me, for my father and for my little sister. My father’s true descendants because they screwed us over.”

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    Image credits: Melissa Mariscal

    Song Sung Blue is based on the 2008 documentary from filmmaker Greg Kohs. Produced for theatrical release by Focus Features, it  follows Mike and Claire’s journey performing together in their Neil Diamond tribute act, Lightning and Thunder

    The new adaptation stars Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, and Ella Anderson in supporting roles. Kate Hudson, in particular, received a 2026 Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Claire.

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

    Representatives for Jackman and Hudson have not yet commented on the Sardina family’s accusations. Mike Jr. insists his only goal is to protect his father’s memory.

    He is now considering legal action.

    “Take the money.” Netizens shared their thoughts about Mike Jr.’s grievances online

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    ‘Song Sung Blue’ Character’s Real Son Blasts Hugh Jackman And Kate Hudson As ‘Monsters’

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    24

    3

    24

    3

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, lemme get this straight....Jackman And Hudson are ‘Monsters’ because they are retelling the story of a Neil Diamond impersonator that doesn't show the children in a positive light? - THAT isn't being a "monster", being a monster would be saying that Mike Sardina Probably IS rolling in his grave because his children are such whinny brats that he is ashamed of them from beyond the grave !

    5
    5points
    reply
    davd2222 avatar
    David Andrews
    David Andrews
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plus they only paid him 30,000 to "consult" on the film, what monsters 😄

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    steffd90 avatar
    Steff
    Steff
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop amplifying the voice/reach daily h8 bait

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, lemme get this straight....Jackman And Hudson are ‘Monsters’ because they are retelling the story of a Neil Diamond impersonator that doesn't show the children in a positive light? - THAT isn't being a "monster", being a monster would be saying that Mike Sardina Probably IS rolling in his grave because his children are such whinny brats that he is ashamed of them from beyond the grave !

    5
    5points
    reply
    davd2222 avatar
    David Andrews
    David Andrews
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plus they only paid him 30,000 to "consult" on the film, what monsters 😄

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    steffd90 avatar
    Steff
    Steff
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop amplifying the voice/reach daily h8 bait

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT