“Read The Room”: F1 Star Pierre Gasly Faces Backlash Over ‘Tasteless’ Michael Schumacher Tribute

ADVERTISEMENT

F1 driver Pierre Gasly sparked controversy over what has been perceived as an ill-advised birthday tribute to racing legend Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher has been bed-bound since his tragic ski accident in the French Alps 12 years ago.

He is now cared for by his wife, Corinna, and medical staff at their Lake Geneva home in Switzerland, with details about his health largely kept private.

Highlights Pierre Gasly appeared to pay tribute to Michael Schumacher during a ski trip in the Alps.

The Alpine driver wore a jacket similar to the one Schumacher sported when he raced for Ferrari.

The post came shortly after the German driver’s 57th birthday and 12 years after his ski accident.

RELATED:

Pierre Gasly wearing sunglasses and a red jacket, sitting in a cable car with snowy mountains outside, F1 tribute context.

Pierre Gasly drew backlash after posting photos of a skiing trip in the Alps that appeared to pay tribute to Michael Schumacher



Image credits: pierregasly/Instagram

The former Ferrari driver, who made his last public appearance in 2014, was often photographed on ski slopes wearing his iconic red Ferrari gear, which prominently featured the team’s former tobacco sponsor.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, many believed Gasly was paying tribute to Schumacher when he was seen on a skiing trip in The Alps sporting a red Marlboro jacket similar to the one worn by the German star.

Formula 1 star Pierre Gasly faces backlash over a controversial Michael Schumacher tribute in the racing community.

Image credits: Andreas Rentz/Bongarts/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, the Alpine driver posted a carousel of images from the trip a day after Schumacher’s 57th birthday. He captioned the post, “Snow heaven.”

Though Gasly made no mention of Schumacher, the timing of the post and the Marlboro jacket were enough for many F1 fans to conclude he was honoring the sports icon.

Pierre Gasly wearing sunglasses and a red jacket posing outdoors in snowy mountains during winter trip.

The timing and Gasly’s red jacket led many fans to interpret the post as an “disrespectful” tribute to Schumacher



Image credits: pierregasly/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know how he thought that this is a good idea,” one user wrote on X. “Skiing ruined Schumacher’s life forever, so how would you come to the conclusion that you have to pay tribute to the man by skiing on his birthday and posting it on social media?”

“Posting this on Michael’s birthday with the red Marlboro jacket is crazy,” another commented.

“Nahh that feels like disrespect,” echoed a third user.

User tweet criticizing F1 star Pierre Gasly facing backlash over tasteless Michael Schumacher tribute.

Image credits: 6c9b7cf338964db

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing F1 star Pierre Gasly for a tasteless Michael Schumacher tribute involving skiing posted on social media.

Image credits: Lacije7

ADVERTISEMENT

“This type of ‘tribute’ to Schumacher doesn’t seem like the brightest idea,” shared someone else, while another called the post “tasteless and inappropriate.”

“You post that on his birthday?” read a separate comment.

Pierre Gasly skiing on snowy slope in red jacket and black helmet amid Michael Schumacher tribute backlash in F1 context.

Image credits: pierregasly/Instagram

Another group defended the 29-year-old French driver, writing, “Way to honour a legend.”

“Making a big deal out of a jacket is crazy. I think red looks great on him,” one supporter shared.

“How dare anyone wear a red jacket while skiing??” another sarcastically asked.

Pierre Gasly wearing racing gear and a helmet, pictured outdoors under clear blue sky amid F1 tribute controversy.

Schumacher has remained out of the public eye since suffering a traumatic brain injury in the French Alps in 2013



Image credits: pierregasly/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2013, Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury after venturing off-piste and hitting his head on a rock in the French Alps.

He was airlifted to a hospital, where he underwent two surgeries and was placed in a medically induced coma. He was gradually brought out of the coma in April 2014, four months after the accident.

Schumacher’s daughter, Gina, recently wished her father a happy birthday by sharing an old family photo on Instagram.

Skier in red gear with number 7 posing on snow while group of people in red ski suits watch in foggy conditions.

Image credits: Vladimir Rys/Bongarts/Getty Images

“The best forever. Happy birthday, Dad! (red heart emoji),” she captioned the post, which also featured her brother, Mick, and mother, Corinna.

In June, Flavio Briatore, Schumacher’s former boss at Benetton offered a rare insight into the Formula One legend’s health.

Briatore appeared to confirm that the 57-year-old is bed-bound.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I close my eyes, I see him smiling after a victory,” he told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. “I prefer to remember him like that rather than him just lying on a bed.”

Social media post criticizing F1 star Pierre Gasly amid backlash over Michael Schumacher tribute controversy.

Image credits: galindapetal

Pierre Gasly reacts to backlash over Michael Schumacher tribute seen as tasteless by F1 fans on social media.

Image credits: PalmiraWorld

ADVERTISEMENT

Briatore’s ex-wife, Elisabetta Gregoraci, previously revealed that Schumacher “doesn’t speak” but “communicates with his eyes.”

In the 2021 Netflix documentary about his father’s life, Mick Schumacher shared how the devastating accident affected his bond with Michael, saying, “I think dad and me, we would understand each other now in a different way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Corinna, a champion equestrian, said her husband is undergoing a rehabilitation process and that he is “different, but here.”

Family photo of Michael Schumacher with two children and a woman outdoors, related to Pierre Gasly backlash tribute.

Schumacher’s family continues to guard his privacy, allowing only a small circle of friends to visit him



Image credits: gina_schumacher/Instagram

According to former racing driver Philippe Streiff, the F1 legend is in a wheelchair and has “memory problems and speech problems.”

Last April, Schumacher was able to sign a helmet with Corinna’s help to be auctioned for a charity supporting dementia prevention.

Johnny Herbert, Schumacher’s teammate at Benetton in 1994 and 1995, described the moment as “emotional” and expressed hope that it could be a sign of possible recovery.

The Schumachers are highly protective of Michael’s privacy, with reports indicating that only a limited number of non-family members are allowed to visit him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Schumacher smiling outdoors in a red ski jacket and black sunglasses with snowy mountains in the background.

Image credits: BBC News/Youtube

According to The Telegraph, these include French racing executive Jean Todt, former Ferrari driver Ross Brawn, and Austrian former driver Gerhard Berger.

Last February, Yilmaz Tozturkan, a nightclub bouncer, was sentenced to three years in prison after attempting to blackmail the Schumachers with confidential medical records, photos, and videos he had reportedly received from Schumacher’s former bodyguard.

Schumacher is one of the most successful F1 drivers of all time, having won seven Formula One World Drivers’ Championship titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of his retirement, the Hürth native held the records for most wins, pole positions, and fastest laps.

Tweet from user COSMIC replying to autosport with the phrase READ THE ROOM BRUH, posted at 2:36 PM on Jan 4, 2026.

Some people said Pierre Gasly’s post was “tone deaf” and “tasteless”



Image credits: Cosmideus

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user Jimmy responding to backlash over F1 star Pierre Gasly’s Michael Schumacher tribute.

Image credits: Jay_Ecy_99

Image credits: F1FanAndGamer

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing F1 star Pierre Gasly over a Michael Schumacher tribute controversy.

Image credits: JDSorro

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user Nora reacting to backlash faced by F1 star Pierre Gasly over Michael Schumacher tribute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Nolja21VIP

Tweet from Verst4ppen reacting to backlash faced by F1 star Pierre Gasly over Michael Schumacher tribute.

Image credits: MV33_fan1

Screenshot of a tweet showing backlash faced by F1 star Pierre Gasly over his Michael Schumacher tribute.

Image credits: aleps_7829

Tweet questioning the tone of Pierre Gasly’s Michael Schumacher tribute amid F1 backlash and fan reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: oresamaTeruuu

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by user Sunizzo3 criticizing F1 star Pierre Gasly over a Michael Schumacher tribute amid backlash online.

Image credits: SUNIZZO_

Tweet by user Oliver Dexx criticizing F1 star Pierre Gasly over backlash about Michael Schumacher tribute.

Image credits: oliverdexx

Tweet on a mobile screen reacting to Pierre Gasly facing backlash over Michael Schumacher tribute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wildleafman

Pierre Gasly in an interview, addressing backlash over a Michael Schumacher tribute viewed as tasteless by fans.

Image credits: thekr1736

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierre Gasly in racing gear with helmet, replying to backlash over a controversial Michael Schumacher tribute online.

Image credits: lambouk2

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing F1 star Pierre Gasly for a tasteless Michael Schumacher tribute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ffukuv

Tweet by arlo discussing Pierre Gasly's social cues amid backlash over F1 star's Michael Schumacher tribute.

Image credits: lewcostein

Tweet criticizing F1 star Pierre Gasly over backlash for Michael Schumacher tribute, calling it disrespectful and tasteless.

Image credits: F1FanAndGamer

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT