Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Not The Michael He Used To Be”: Michael Schumacher’s Former Boss Gives Emotional Update On F1 Legend’s Health
Michael Schumacher celebrating on the podium in red Ferrari racing suit, highlighting F1 legend's health update.
News, Sports

“Not The Michael He Used To Be”: Michael Schumacher’s Former Boss Gives Emotional Update On F1 Legend’s Health

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Schumacher’s former boss has offered a rare insight into the Formula One legend twelve years after the skiing accident that caused a traumatic brain injury.

The German racing driver fell and hit his head on a rock on an unkempt snowfield at Meribel, a resort in the French Alps, in 2013.

Since then, his family has rarely spoken publicly about his health or shared details of his recovery.

Highlights
  • Michael Schumacher remains bed-bound and non-verbal, communicating only with his eyes, his friends said.
  • Flavio Briatore shared that he prefers to remember Schumacher's peak rather than his current state.
  • Schumacher’s family fiercely protects his privacy, settling a case for €200,000 against a magazine for a fake AI-generated interview.

Flavio Briatore, who led Benetton Formula when Schumacher won his first two World Championship titles back to back, appeared to confirm that the 56-year-old is bed-bound.

RELATED:

    Flavio Briatore has shared a health update about F1 icon Michael Schumacher
    Michael Schumacher celebrating a race win in Ferrari racing suit, highlighting the F1 legend's health update.

    Image credits: Michael Cooper / ALLSPORT / Wikipedia

    “If I close my eyes, I see him smiling after a victory,” he told Corriere della Sera.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I prefer to remember him like that rather than him just lying on a bed.”

    The Italian businessman was close with Schumacher and said he “talks often” with the racing driver’s wife, champion equestrian Corinna.

    Michael Schumacher wearing a cap and sunglasses, with an emotional update on his F1 health from his former boss.

    Image credits: Morio / Wikipedia

    Schumacher is cared for by Corinna and medical staff at their Lake Geneva home in Switzerland.

    The update comes after Briatore’s ex-wife, Elisabetta Gregoraci, said that Schumacher “doesn’t speak” but “communicates with his eyes.”

    The model revealed that “only three people can visit him” and that Corinna “has set up a hospital” at their house.

    Briatore led Benetton when Schumacher won his first two consecutive World Championships in 1994 and 1995

    Michael Schumacher in racing suit with former boss wearing headphones, an emotional moment in F1 legend's health update.

    Image credits: Pascal Rondeau / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mick, one of Schumacher and Corinna’s children, said in the 2021 Netflix documentary about his father’s life, “I think dad and me, we would understand each other now in a different way now.”

    In the documentary, Corinna shared that her husband is undergoing a rehabilitation process and that he’s “different, but here.”

    Michael Schumacher skiing in a red jacket with helmet and goggles, captured in action on a snowy slope.

    Image credits: Hoch Zwei / Getty Images

    Journalist Felix Gorner said the ex-driver “needs constant care and is completely dependent on his caregivers,” as quoted by the Daily Mail. “And he can no longer express himself verbally.”

    In 2023, former Ferrari manager Jean Todt told L’Équipe that Schumacher is no longer who he “used to be.”

    “Michael is here, so I don’t miss him. [But he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children, who protect him,” Todt shared.

    “His life is different now, and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Alpine team principal said he prefers to picture Schumacher “smiling after a victory” rather than “just lying on a bed”

    Red Formula 1 Ferrari car driven by Michael Schumacher speeding on a racetrack during a competitive race event.

    Image credits: Rick Dikeman / Wikipedia

    The F1 icon is “in a wheelchair,” said former racing driver Philippe Streiff in 2014, who added that Schumacher has “memory problems and speech problems.”

    Johnny Herbert, Schumacher’s teammate at Benetton in 1994 and 1995, said he hoped the former driver was “on the mend” after signing a special helmet with Corinna’s help last April to be auctioned for a charity supporting dementia prevention and treatment.

    “We haven’t seen something emotional like this in years, and hopefully, it’s a sign,” Herbert told FastSlots, calling the moment “emotional.”

    Ferrari flags waving at a crowded F1 event, symbolizing support for Michael Schumacher's legendary racing career.

    Image credits: Mattia Linari / Pexels

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Schumacher reportedly had his first public appearance in a decade last October to attend the wedding of his daughter Gina in Mallorca, Spain.

    The ceremony lasted about half an hour, and guests were required to leave their phones at the door to keep the event private.

    Schumacher is one of the most successful F1 drivers of all time, having won a record-setting seven Formula One World Drivers’ Championship titles, later tied by British racing driver Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

    Little is known about the former racing driver since his devastating skiing accident in December 2013

    Michael Schumacher sitting in a red Formula 1 car, with his helmet beside him and a person resting hand on the car.

    Image credits: Wikipedia

    In December 2013, he sustained a traumatic brain injury while skiing in the French Alps.

    According to his physicians, he likely would have lost his life had he not been wearing a helmet.

    He was airlifted to a hospital, underwent two surgeries, and was placed in a medically induced coma. He was gradually brought out of the coma in April 2014. Five months later, he returned home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michael Schumacher in racing suit at F1 event, with team members and helmets in the background.

    Image credits: Fotopedia.com / Wikipedia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Protective of the driver’s privacy, Schumacher’s family threatened to sue Die Aktuelle, a German publication, in 2023 after it published what was advertised as the “first interview” with him since his skiing accident, but had actually been fabricated using AI.

    The case was settled out of court, with the magazine paying the Schumacher family €200,000.

    Elisabetta Gregoraci, Briatore’s ex, said Schumacher “doesn’t speak” but “communicates with his eyes”

    Michael Schumacher wearing a white Deutsche Vermögensberatung cap, close-up portrait focusing on his face.

    Image credits: emperornie / Wikipedia

    Last February, Yilmaz Tozturkan, a nightclub bouncer, was sentenced to three years in prison after attempting to blackmail the Schumachers with confidential medical records, photos, and videos he had reportedly received from Schumacher’s former bodyguard.

    The bodyguard was given a two year suspended sentence for stealing the private content.

    Formula One fans expressed hope for Schumacher’s recovery

    Comment on Michael Schumacher's former boss giving an emotional update on the F1 legend's health progress.

    Comment by Ivan Mostyn-Scott showing support for Michael Schumacher’s health, encouraging him to keep fighting like on the track.

    Comment on social media post discussing Michael Schumacher's former boss sharing an emotional update on F1 legend's health.

    Comment from Marco Rossi saying Keep fighting Michael with a flexed bicep emoji, referencing Michael Schumacher's health update.

    Comment on social media by Mark Alcock about privacy, relating to Michael Schumacher's former boss and F1 health update.

    Comment from Tess Taylor-O'grady discussing Michael Schumacher's health and F1 legend's current condition.

    Comment by Alison Denton expressing hope and respect for Michael Schumacher's privacy and legacy in F1.

    Comment expressing concern about Michael Schumacher's brain injury and his former strong health and smile.

    Comment by Fiona McCourtney reading My Hero with a red heart emoji, related to Michael Schumacher's health update.

    Comment from John McAlindon expressing emotion and mentioning Michael Schumacher's health update from his former boss.

    Comment supporting Michael Schumacher and family, expressing love and encouragement amid updates on F1 legend's health.

    Comment by Michal Suchán expressing emotional support for Michael Schumacher’s health and legacy in Formula 1.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT