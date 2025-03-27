Michael Schumacher Insider Gives First Update On F1 Legend’s “Very Sad” Condition In Years

ADVERTISEMENT

A rare update about Michael Schumacher’s health was released by a journalist close to his family.

One of the most successful F1 drivers of all time, Michael has never been pictured publicly since his life-changing skiing accident in 2013.

Now, the insider revealed the “sad” situation he’s in and gave updates about the F1 legend’s health.

Image credits: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

“The situation is very sad,” said Felix Gorner, a reporter for German broadcaster RTL.

The journalist, who is the closest to the racer’s family and considered to be a trustworthy source for updates on his health, said Michael “can no longer communicate verbally.”

“He needs constant care and is completely dependent on his caregivers,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. “And he can no longer express himself verbally.”

Image credits: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Michael has almost completely stayed out of the spotlight since he fell and hit a rock so hard, splitting his helmet in two, while skiing in the French Alps in December 2013.

A severe brain injury left him fighting for his life, and he was in a coma for 250 days.

Since then, he has spent most of his time at his $50 million Spanish villa in Mallorca, where he is provided around-the-clock care by a team of doctors and nurses.

Image credits: FocKan/Getty Images

Very few people meet him on a daily basis; as Felix said, a “maximum of 20 people” can currently “approach” him.

“In my opinion, it’s the right strategy,” he said. “Because the family is acting in Michael’s best interests. They’ve always strictly protected his privacy, and that hasn’t changed.”

Image credits: gina_schumacher

The reporter’s comments came months after Michael reportedly attended the wedding of his daughter Gina to Iain Bethke.

The ceremony took place in the family’s luxury estate, and guests were forbidden from carrying their phones to the venue to ensure Michael’s privacy was not compromised.

Elisabetta Gregoraci, the ex-wife of former F1 boss Flavio Briatore, previously spoke about Michael’s health on the Italian version of Big Brother in 2020.

Image credits: Marcus Brandt/Bongarts/Getty Images

Michael Schumacher’s 91st and final win 🏆 The F1 legend took victory at the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix 🇨🇳#F1#ChineseGPpic.twitter.com/66vGyP0V1a — Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2025



“Michael doesn’t speak, he communicates with his eyes,” she said before claiming that only three people could visit him at the time.

“They moved to Spain, and his wife has set up a hospital in that house,” she added.

The sports icon sometimes “cries” when you “put him in his wheelchair facing the beautiful panorama of the mountains overlooking the lake,” a relative told French magazine Paris Match in 2019.

