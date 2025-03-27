Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Michael Schumacher Insider Gives First Update On F1 Legend’s “Very Sad” Condition In Years
News

Michael Schumacher Insider Gives First Update On F1 Legend's "Very Sad" Condition In Years

A rare update about Michael Schumacher’s health was released by a journalist close to his family.

One of the most successful F1 drivers of all time, Michael has never been pictured publicly since his life-changing skiing accident in 2013.

Now, the insider revealed the “sad” situation he’s in and gave updates about the F1 legend’s health.

Highlights
  • A rare update was provided on the condition of F1 legend Michael Schumacher.
  • An insider revealed that his current situation is “sad.”
  • Michael has never been pictured publicly since his life-changing skiing accident in 2013.
    An insider provided a rare update on Michael Schumacher’s health 

    F1 legend in red cap and jacket, smiling at a press event, with Shell and Vodafone branding in the background.

    Image credits: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

    “The situation is very sad,” said Felix Gorner, a reporter for German broadcaster RTL.

    The journalist, who is the closest to the racer’s family and considered to be a trustworthy source for updates on his health, said Michael “can no longer communicate verbally.”

    “He needs constant care and is completely dependent on his caregivers,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. “And he can no longer express himself verbally.”

    “The situation is very sad,” said Felix Gorner, a reporter for German broadcaster RTL

    F1 Legend Michael Schumacher in Ferrari race suit seated, deep in thought.

    Image credits: Clive Mason/Getty Images

    Michael has almost completely stayed out of the spotlight since he fell and hit a rock so hard, splitting his helmet in two, while skiing in the French Alps in December 2013.

    A severe brain injury left him fighting for his life, and he was in a coma for 250 days.

    Since then, he has spent most of his time at his $50 million Spanish villa in Mallorca, where he is provided around-the-clock care by a team of doctors and nurses.

    Man and woman smiling together at an event. Main SEO keyword: Michael Schumacher.

    Image credits: FocKan/Getty Images

    Very few people meet him on a daily basis; as Felix said, a “maximum of 20 people” can currently “approach” him.

    “In my opinion, it’s the right strategy,” he said. “Because the family is acting in Michael’s best interests. They’ve always strictly protected his privacy, and that hasn’t changed.”

    “Currently, there’s a maximum of 20 people who can approach Michael,” Felix said

    Family moment with Michael Schumacher, smiling in a plane, wearing parachute gear.

    Image credits: gina_schumacher

    The reporter’s comments came months after Michael reportedly attended the wedding of his daughter Gina to Iain Bethke.

    The ceremony took place in the family’s luxury estate, and guests were forbidden from carrying their phones to the venue to ensure Michael’s privacy was not compromised.

    Elisabetta Gregoraci, the ex-wife of former F1 boss Flavio Briatore, previously spoke about Michael’s health on the Italian version of Big Brother in 2020.

    Michael has stayed out of the spotlight since the life-changing skiing accident in 2013

    Man in a red racing suit and cap holding a helmet, representing F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

    Image credits: Marcus Brandt/Bongarts/Getty Images


    “Michael doesn’t speak, he communicates with his eyes,” she said before claiming that only three people could visit him at the time.

    “They moved to Spain, and his wife has set up a hospital in that house,” she added.

    The sports icon sometimes “cries” when you “put him in his wheelchair facing the beautiful panorama of the mountains overlooking the lake,” a relative told French magazine Paris Match in 2019.

    “What a terrible ending to a legend of F1,” a social media user said

    Comment expressing sadness over Michael Schumacher's condition, sending best wishes and support.

    Comment on Michael Schumacher's sad condition from an insider perspective.

    Text comment about Michael Schumacher's condition by user mikey1972, stating it's a sad ending for an F1 legend.

    Text commentary on Michael Schumacher's condition expressing sadness over his current life situation.

    Text reads: "Alsford: I feel so sad for him," referencing Michael Schumacher's condition.

    Text expressing sadness about Michael Schumacher's situation, comparing it to purgatory.

    Michael Schumacher tribute comment by DeasbeatDad, praising him as a great driver and one of the best of all time.

    Text expressing sadness over Michael Schumacher's condition, described as a tragic situation.

    Comment reflecting on Michael Schumacher's condition from a former nursing home worker.

    User comment discussing Michael Schumacher's condition, highlighting lack of updates and family's privacy.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Crikey! (ho/hum)
    Crikey! (ho/hum)
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    My heart breaks anew each time I read about this family. Schumacher went from being an insanely competitive and hugely succesful adrenaline fiend to barely being able to move, in a heartbeat. His family were with him all the way and as he protected them, they now protect him. It's hard to say which takes more bravery, racing F1 or living this life. The fierce love and courage of a family who must surely be living their worst nightmare is plain to see. Love and *HUGS* to anyone going through a similar experience. Heartbreaking.

