Video Of Michael Jordan Touching Young Fan At Daytona 500 Sparks Heated Debate

A few seconds of footage featuring Michael Jordan’s interaction with a child sparked a heated debate online.

The NBA legend couldn’t hide his excitement after 23XI Racing, the racing team he co-owns with NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, secured its first Daytona 500 win.

But amid the celebration, netizens locked in on Jordan’s actions with a child, with one saying, “Michael Jeffrey Epstein Jordan is disgusting.”

Michael Jordan wearing a white cap and black hoodie at Daytona 500 amid video touching young fan debate.

Image credits: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Michael Jordan had plenty to celebrate after his team’s racer, Tyler Reddick, won “The Great American Race” on Sunday with a last-lap pass at Daytona International Speedway.

One video from the celebration captured Jordan with Reddick’s 6-year-old son, Beau Reddick.

Many claimed the six-time NBA champion’s behavior with the child was inappropriate.

Michael Jordan being interviewed at Daytona 500 event with a reporter wearing headphones and holding a FOX microphone.

Image credits: NASCAR

“This is disgraceful, and where are the parents?” one asked, while another wrote, “This is another level of weirdness. Why is the GOAT Jordan touching that kids a**…”

“It’s just weird. I mean, why the a** grabbing (a couple of times) and then the leg scratching…why not a pat on the back or a hand on the shoulder…” said another.

“Can someone explain to me what Michael Jordan is doing here?” another asked. “He would never be able to do that to my child.”

“*Searches the Epstein files for Michael Jordan*,” read one comment online

Michael Jordan touching a young fan at a Daytona 500 event with racing trophies in the background.

Image credits: ShadowofEzra

Tweet by Calisthenic Kyle reacting to video of Michael Jordan touching young fan at Daytona 500 sparking debate.

Image credits: CalisthenicKyle

“Whether the video is real or not, is that really the most appropriate way to interact with a child in public, especially with cameras everywhere and so many people watching?” one said.

Others defended the basketball icon and pointed out that the child is the son of his team’s victorious driver.

Michael Jordan interacting with a young fan at the Daytona 500 race event in a candid moment.

Image credits: ShadowofEzra

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on the release of files, unrelated to video of Michael Jordan touching young fan at Daytona 500.

Image credits: phystro

Another wrote, “The kid’s dad is MJ’s driver and MJ spend lots of time with the family. Stop spreading BS if you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

“So let me get this straight… if he ignores people, it’s an issue. If he stands there, it’s an issue. If he plays with kids in public, it’s still an issue? The double standards are crazy. The hate for these black athletes is getting ridiculous,” said another.

Michael Jordan smiling and touching young fan at Daytona 500 event with crowd celebrating around them.

Image credits: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tweet discussing double standards and public reactions to black athletes, related to video of Michael Jordan touching young fan at Daytona 500.

Image credits: AccraPolls

Jordan, who will celebrate his 63rd birthday on February 17, was visibly ecstatic after Sunday’s race.

He was seen hugging and cheering Tyler Reddick, both of them lifted the Harley J. Earl trophy together as confetti rained on them.

“It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won’t even know,” Jordan told Fox Sports following the victory, referring to the Daytona 500 ring he is expected to get on his birthday.

Michael Jordan celebrating with Daytona 500 racing team holding a trophy during the event victory celebration.

Image credits: NASCAR

Tweet discussing Michael Jordan's interaction with a young fan at Daytona 500 sparking a heated debate online.

Image credits: InevitableChina

The team co-owner, Denny Hamlin (who also finished 31st in Sunday’s race to become the third driver in history to win four Daytona 500s), said Jordan “loves his race team.”

Hamlin spoke about the message he gave his team before NASCAR’s season opener that ultimately led to their maiden Daytona 500 win.

Jordan “loves his race team” said 23XI Racing’s co-owner Denny Hamlin

Young fan and racecar driver smiling by Daytona 500 trophy, related to Michael Jordan touching fan video debate.

Image credits: James Gilbert/Getty Images

“I was like, ‘You know, you guys understand the responsibilities you have, that you have the power to bring joy to Michael Jordan. You have that power, and nobody else can do it,” Hamlin said.

“There’s nothing else that can bring him the joy that seeing what his team can do, and they took it to heart,” he added.

🔥🚨BREAKING: This footage of NBA legend Michael Jordan engaging with a young NASCAR fan has been going viral on every social media network. pic.twitter.com/YINERdD5sY — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 16, 2026

Tweet discussing fan comments on Michael Jordan touching young fan, sparking heated debate at Daytona 500 event.

Image credits: MelsDiner22

Jordan is known to be a NASCAR fan and grew up taking family vacations to the races. He said Hamlin convinced him to form a race team with him in 2021, even though Hamlin drives for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Their team’s name, 23XI Racing, was a nod to the former Chicago Bulls star’s number from his basketball career, as well as Hamlin’s car number.

Tyler Reddick said he never imagined he would drive for Michael Jordan

Man in racing suit embraces young fan during Daytona 500 event with Michael Jordan video sparking heated debate.

Image credits: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Tyler Reddick expressed joy at being able to drive for a team owned by a sports legend like Michael Jordan.

“It’s stuff you dream of as a kid,” he shared. “Now, I definitely didn’t look into the future and know that I would drive for Michael Jordan. But to be able to have someone like Michael Jordan believe in me enough, someone like Denny Hamlin.”

“I’m just trying to do my best to live on the promises that I made to them and vice versa,” Reddick added.

Jordan admitted he was “ecstatic” with the outcome, calling it “so gratifying.”

“I can’t even believe it … You never know how these races are going to end. You just try to survive. We hung in there all day,” he said.

“Great strategy by the team, and we gave ourselves a chance at the end. Look, I’m ecstatic.”

“This is wholly inappropriate. There’s no reason for any adult to be touching a child’s backside like this. Disturbing,” one commented on the video

Tweet from The Dark Defender responding to Michael Jordan touching young fan at Daytona 500 sparking heated debate.

Image credits: d4rk_d3f3nd3r

Tweet criticizing video of Michael Jordan touching young fan at Daytona 500, calling the action inappropriate and disturbing.

Image credits: FriedTayters

Tweet from The Hills Out Back commenting on a video of Michael Jordan touching a young fan at Daytona 500 sparking debate.

Image credits: HillsOutBack

Video of Michael Jordan touching young fan at Daytona 500 capturing moment that sparked social media debate.

Image credits: Politicalzilla

Tweet by user Adam Oney expressing discomfort about video of Michael Jordan touching young fan at Daytona 500 sparking debate.

Image credits: oneystar

Tweet by user Dominic questioning actions, related to video of Michael Jordan touching young fan at Daytona 500 sparking debate.

Image credits: Dauria_29

Screenshot of Twitter reply discussing Michael Jordan touching young fan at Daytona 500, sparking heated debate.

Image credits: metal_patriot98

Tweet by Donald Hensley reacting to video of Michael Jordan touching young fan at Daytona 500 during online discussion.

Image credits: TheRealDonnie

Tweet discussing a controversial moment involving Michael Jordan touching a young fan at the Daytona 500.

Image credits: Strictlyirene

Tweet reacting to video of Michael Jordan touching young fan at Daytona 500, sparking a heated online debate.

Image credits: daddyofBUJ

Tweet discussing the video of Michael Jordan touching a young fan at Daytona 500 and the resulting heated debate.

Image credits: CelotehDuniaku

Tweet discussing a heated debate about Michael Jordan touching a young fan at the Daytona 500 event.

Image credits: Earlx_ai

Screenshot of a social media post discussing the video of Michael Jordan touching a young fan at Daytona 500.

Image credits: misssslipstick

Tweet discussing Michael Jordan touching a young fan at Daytona 500 sparking debate about family and behavior.

Image credits: TheHitMan1776

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to video of Michael Jordan touching young fan at Daytona 500, sparking debate online.

Image credits: Quazeem0do

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Michael Jordan touching a young fan at Daytona 500, sparking debate.

Image credits: thesnakefist

Tweet from user scatteredTt responding to a debate about Michael Jordan touching a young fan at Daytona 500.

Image credits: Scattered_Tt

Tweet explaining Michael Jordan touching a young fan at Daytona 500 during winner’s circle celebration.

Image credits: Stevealcemi

Tweet discussing Michael Jordan touching young fan at Daytona 500 and the debate over the incident’s interpretation.

Image credits: theAmericanBen

Tweet from user John responding to a video of Michael Jordan touching a young fan at Daytona 500 sparking debate.

Image credits: HonestAssholeX

Tweet by user Bodhi responding to a Michael Jordan video, addressing fan interaction and public reaction.

Image credits: WillyLumpLump22

Tweet discussing a video of Michael Jordan touching a young fan at the Daytona 500, sparking a heated debate.

Image credits: PuckBearded

Screenshot of a tweet discussing the video of Michael Jordan touching a young fan at Daytona 500 and the heated debate.

Image credits: GurmutP