ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Malinin shared a series of deeply emotional social media posts, leading fans to believe he was still struggling with his unexpected eighth-place finish at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The 21-year-old was widely expected to win gold in the men’s free skate. But he fell twice and struggled to recover, making his emotions visible even on the ice.

Highlights Ilia Malinin was widely expected to win gold in the men’s free skate at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

During the routine, he stumbled multiple times and finished in eighth place.

He later shared a series of emotional TikToks, leaving fans concerned about his well-being.

After his 14-event winning streak snapped, the youngster from Virginia shared several messages on TikTok that left fans concerned.

RELATED:

Ilia Malinin shared a series of emotional TikToks, leaving fans concerned about his well-being

Olympic star Ilia Malinin on ice raising arms, with concern after fans spot troubling posts in his profile.

Image credits: teamusa

Ilia Malinin, nicknamed the “Quad God” of figure skating, entered the Winter Olympics with a two-plus-year winning streak and sky-high expectations.

But during the Milano Cortina Olympics, he stumbled multiple times during his routine and finished in eighth place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I blew it. It just felt so overwhelming,” the 21-year-old said, admitting it was hard dealing with the pressure of being at the Olympics.

Figure skater Ilia Malinin in a black costume on ice after a major defeat, sparking concern from fans over troubling posts.

Image credits: TNT Sports

Even though this was Malinin’s first Olympics, he was still expected to dominate the competition after winning two straight World Championships, three straight Grand Prix finals, and three straight U.S. Championships.

“All of this pressure, all of the media, and just being the Olympic gold hopeful was a lot,” he said after finishing off the podium. “It was too much to handle.”

The 21-year-old fought back tears after stumbling multiple times during his routine at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Olympic star Ilia Malinin covers his face during a performance, raising concern after fans spot troubling posts on his profile.

Image credits: TNT Sports

ADVERTISEMENT

In the days that followed, the athlete shared a series of messages online that left fans worried.

“Sometimes I wish something bad would just happen to me so I don’t have to do it myself,” said the message on one TikTok video he reposted.

Another video included the words, “Your little boy is tired mom.”

Profile of Olympic star Ilia Malinin showing troubling posts after major defeat, raising fan concern and discussion online.

Image credits: ilia_quadg0d_malinin

Comment on social media reading somebody check on Ilia, reflecting concern after Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s troubling posts.

Comment expressing concern about troubling posts in Olympic star Ilia Malinin's profile after his major defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Team USA figure skater also shared videos from a TikTok channel called “Healing Letters,” which shares messages written in a book.

“Nothing hurts more than trying your best and still not being good enough,” read one of the messages.

“Sometimes I wish something bad would just happen to me so I don’t have to do it myself,” said the message on one TikTok video he reposted

Ilia Malinin on ice in training gear with concern from fans after troubling posts following major defeat.

Image credits: oniceperspectives

ADVERTISEMENT

One said, “When I get home and step into my room and my eyes start watering because no one knows how hard I’m truly trying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“No matter how hard things get just know everything will be okay,” said another reposted video.

Young man wearing a black leather jacket with earbuds, reflecting concern after Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s troubling posts.

Image credits: tonito.rt

Comment saying hey ilia u good with 310 likes, highlighting concern after fans spot troubling posts in Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s profile.

Comment expressing support for Olympic star Ilia Malinin amid concern after troubling posts spotted in his profile.

Fans raised concerns about the champion and flooded his account with messages of love and reassurance.

“Ilia :( I Hope he is okay…” one said, while another wrote, “I love how all the illia fans are gathering here because of his reposts.”

“Four minutes does not define a person,” a third comment said. “We know your gift. Nothing can change that. The media demanded too much of your human spirit. Stay as you are!”

Fans rallied to support him, flooding his account with messages of love and reassurance

Glowing blue figure with text about positivity, highlighting concern after fans spot troubling posts in Olympic star Ilia Malinin's profile.

Image credits: hopeandloveeee

Comment on social media expressing concern after fans spot troubling posts in Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s profile.

Comment expressing concern about fans noticing troubling posts in Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s profile after his major defeat.

“YOU DID SO WELL ILIA, YOU ARE INCREDIBLE!!!!! I LOVE YOU,” said another.

“You are still a champion, Ilia Malinin One result doesn’t define your talent or your strength,” another wrote. “We’re proud of you no matter what place you take. Keep going – your time to shine is always ahead. You are the best.”

Ilia Malinin posing in a white jacket under blue lighting with quad god text after Olympic performance concerns.

Image credits: teamusa

Screenshot of a social media comment referencing pressure, linked to concern after fans spot troubling posts in Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s profile.

Screenshot of fan comment expressing support for Olympic star Ilia Malinin amid concern after troubling posts.

About half an hour after Malinin fell and teared up on the ice during the men’s figure skating final last week, he spoke to reporters about how the Olympics wasn’t like “any other competition.”

“Right before I got into my starting post, I just … all the negative thoughts just rushed into my head, and all the negative, just traumatic experiences, you know,” he told reporters.

“I’ve been through a lot and it’s not easy, so being the Olympic gold hopeful is really just a lot to deal with, especially for my age.”

The youngster from Virginia admitted feeling “negative thoughts” rush “into [his] head” before the competition

Ilia Malinin performing on ice, drawing concern from fans over troubling posts after major Olympic defeat.

Image credits: TNT Sports

Malinin spoke about whether he would have been in a better headspace if he had been included in the Olympic team that competed in Beijing in 2022.

He was just 17 years old at the time and was famously left out, despite finishing second at Nationals.

“I think if I went to ‘22, then I would have had more experience and know how to handle this Olympic environment, but also I don’t know what the next stages of my life would look like if I went there,” he added.

“So now all I can do is just regroup from this and really just take in the information that happened and just figure out how to manage in the future.”

The results of the men’s free skate saw Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan stand on the podium’s top spot. Yuma Kagiyama of Japan settled for silver, while Shun Sato, also from Japan, won bronze.

“His confidence started to blur into arrogance, and this loss exposed that,” one commented online

Comment from Jenny Cauhorn reflecting on pressure and sportsmanship of Olympic star Ilia Malinin after major defeat.

Comment expressing concern over press distractions for Olympic star Ilia Malinin after major defeat in his profile posts.

Comment expressing concern for Olympic star Ilia Malinin after major defeat, highlighting troubling posts and fan reactions.

Comment on social media post expressing support for Olympic star Ilia Malinin after major defeat and troubling posts concern.

Comment expressing concern after fans spot troubling posts in Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s profile following defeat

Comment from Cathy O'Brien expressing concern after fans spot troubling posts in Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s profile.

Social media comment expressing concern over the mental aspect of Olympic star Ilia Malinin after major defeat.

Comment from Lynn Rodriguez expressing blame about top men falling on Friday the 13th, highlighting concern after fans spot troubling posts.

Comment from Linda K Dias questioning ice conditions after many top skaters fell during a major Olympic defeat involving Ilia Malinin.

Comment expressing concern about Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s troubling posts and major defeat from fans after the event.

Comment on Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s profile expressing concern after troubling posts following major defeat.

Comment by David Anderson showing sportsmanship after Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s major defeat.

Comment on social media profile expressing concern after troubling posts spotted on Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s page following major defeat

Comment on social media expressing disappointment after Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s major defeat with mention of his gold medal.

Fan comment expressing support for Olympic star Ilia Malinin amid concern over troubling posts after defeat

Social media comment expressing disappointment after Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s major defeat and troubling posts.

Comment by Juliette Mask Gurley discussing Surya Bonaly and a backflip, amid concern after fans spot troubling posts in Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s profile.

Comment from Stewart Johnson expressing concern with the Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s profile after major defeat.

Comment by Warren Bryant saying Simone Biles syndrome, highlighting concern after fans spot troubling posts in Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s profile.

Comment by James Barnett expressing frustration over figure skating after a major defeat of Olympic star Ilia Malinin.

Comment on social media expressing confidence in Olympic star Ilia Malinin despite his recent major defeat and troubling posts concerns.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing support after Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s major defeat and troubling posts concern.

Comment from a top fan Brenda Anderson expressing concern over troubling posts on Olympic star Ilia Malinin’s profile after defeat.

Comment expressing support for Olympic star Ilia Malinin amid troubling posts after major defeat.

Comment expressing concern and support for Olympic star Ilia Malinin after a major defeat and troubling profile posts.