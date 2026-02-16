Concern After Fans Spot Troubling Posts In Olympic Star Ilia Malinin’s Profile After Major Defeat

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Even though this was Malinin’s first Olympics, he was still expected to dominate the competition after winning two straight World Championships, three straight Grand Prix finals, and three straight U.S. Championships.
“All of this pressure, all of the media, and just being the Olympic gold hopeful was a lot,” he said after finishing off the podium. “It was too much to handle.”
The 21-year-old fought back tears after stumbling multiple times during his routine at the 2026 Winter Olympics
Olympic star Ilia Malinin covers his face during a performance, raising concern after fans spot troubling posts on his profile.
“YOU DID SO WELL ILIA, YOU ARE INCREDIBLE!!!!! I LOVE YOU,” said another.
“You are still a champion, Ilia Malinin One result doesn’t define your talent or your strength,” another wrote. “We’re proud of you no matter what place you take. Keep going – your time to shine is always ahead. You are the best.”
Ilia Malinin posing in a white jacket under blue lighting with quad god text after Olympic performance concerns.
Malinin spoke about whether he would have been in a better headspace if he had been included in the Olympic team that competed in Beijing in 2022.
He was just 17 years old at the time and was famously left out, despite finishing second at Nationals.
“I think if I went to ‘22, then I would have had more experience and know how to handle this Olympic environment, but also I don’t know what the next stages of my life would look like if I went there,” he added.
“So now all I can do is just regroup from this and really just take in the information that happened and just figure out how to manage in the future.”
The results of the men’s free skate saw Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan stand on the podium’s top spot. Yuma Kagiyama of Japan settled for silver, while Shun Sato, also from Japan, won bronze.
“His confidence started to blur into arrogance, and this loss exposed that,” one commented online
At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences.
Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.
