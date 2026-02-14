Ilia Malinin’s Hot-Mic Reaction After Tough Olympic Showing Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Malinin entered the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina as one of the most heavily hyped athletes in men’s figure skating. Widely known as the “Quad God”, the 21-year-old shockingly fell twice and finished eighth during the February 13 final, missing the podium entirely.

The disappointment became even more personal when a hot-mic moment captured him reflecting on how the result might have been different if he had experienced the Olympics earlier in his career.

Highlights The "Quad God" fell twice and popped several jumps, dropping from first place to a shocking eighth-place finish.

While awaiting his scores, Malinin was overheard saying, “Beijing, I would not have skated like that,” referring to his controversial exclusion from the 2022 Olympic team.

Malinin admitted the "overwhelming" Olympic pressure caused a mental block.

Despite the "crushing" loss, Malinin was praised for his grace after immediately congratulating gold medalist Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan.

Olympic pressure proved overwhelming as Ilia Malinin struggled in the free skate final

Ilia Malinin celebrating with a gold medal, draped in an American flag during an Olympic event.

Image credits: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

On Friday night, Malinin’s free skate was expected to be a showcase of technical dominance. After a strong short program placed him in a prime position for a medal, the American needed only a clean or even average performance to secure his place on the podium.

However, the routine unraveled quickly.

He opened with confidence, landing a quad flip, but struggled immediately after when attempting his trademark quad axel.

The quad axel is known to be the sport’s most difficult jump and one that only he has landed in competition.

Ilia Malinin in a black and gold outfit falling on the ice during a figure skating performance at the Olympics.

Image credits: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Ilia Malinin reacting on a hot mic after a tough Olympic performance, captured in a candid moment.

Image credits: chicletemascavo

As he was forced to simplify the move, Malinin appeared unsettled, and mistakes began to pile up.

Two falls and several downgraded elements left the crowd visibly stunned as the favorite’s medal chances slipped away.

Following the disappointment, Malinin did not hide his frustration. He admitted to NBC, “I blew it.”

He explained that the issue was not physical conditioning but mental pressure. He also shared that the Olympics felt entirely different from any competition he had faced before.

Ilia Malinin expressed disappointment in a hot-mic remark

Ilia Malinin in a white jacket with an American flag patch, showing a tense expression after Olympic performance.

Image credits: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Malinin was caught on a hot mic expressing regret about not competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, where he had missed selection despite finishing second at the U.S. Championships.

“Beijing, I would not have skated like that,” he said, according to USA Today.

The statement quickly spread across social media and fueled discussion about whether experience was the missing factor in the Milan competition.

Ilia Malinin falling on the ice during a figure skating event at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Later addressing the moment, Malinin clarified that he wasn’t blaming past decisions but reflecting on what Olympic familiarity might have given him mentally.

“I felt really good this whole day, going really solid, and I just thought that I all I needed to do was go out there and trust the process that I’ve always been doing with every competition.”

Ilia Malinin performing a figure skating routine on ice wearing a black costume during Olympic competition.

Image credits: Joosep Martinson/Getty Images

“But of course, it’s not like any other competition, it’s the Olympics,” he said.

He had previously credited the 2022 disappointment as motivation that helped transform him into the sport’s most technically ambitious skater.

“If it wasn’t for that decision, I don’t think I’d be here, I wouldn’t be landing a quad axel or trying to revolutionize the sport.”

The internet blamed mental pressure, ice conditions, and expectations as reasons behind Malinin’s performance

Ilia Malinin on ice wearing black and gold costume covering face after tough Olympic showing during figure skating event

Image credits: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The unexpected result triggered widespread reactions from fans, many of whom shifted focus away from the score and toward the human side of elite sport.

Several commentators praised Malinin’s resilience and reminded viewers that even dominant athletes struggle under Olympic pressure.

“He handled what must have been a crushing moment with grace and dignity,” one viewer wrote, while another added, “Leave him alone. He is not a toy. He is a human with feelings.”

Ilia Malinin in a black costume showing a pained expression during a figure skating Olympic performance.

Image credits: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Others questioned whether conditions inside the arena contributed to the struggles, pointing out that multiple skaters fell during the event.

“So many falls by him and others. What was the state of the ice?” one comment read, while another added, “The speed skaters were all falling and were complaining that the ice was too soft.”

“The rink they used was not properly maintained, and caused the skaters to fall. Someone wasn’t doing their job!” added a third.

Ilia Malinin on ice holding American flag with medal after Olympic performance alongside a companion at victory ceremony.





Image credits: ilia_quadg0d_malinin

Malinin himself briefly acknowledged that something felt “off,” though he declined to blame external factors, saying all competitors faced the same environment.

“Honestly, still, I’m trying to understand what happened, specifically,” he told The Post.

“I think something felt off. I don’t know what it was specifically. I’m still trying to understand what that was.”

Despite the heartbreak, Malinin’s behavior and sportsmanship remarks earned widespread praise

Shortly after leaving the ice, he approached unexpected gold medalist Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan to offer congratulations.

“I admired the way he complimented the winner just after defeat,” one supporter commented, calling the interaction an example of true sportsmanship.

Reflecting on the experience, Malinin shared he hopes to use the lessons from Milan moving forward.

“I should take the stuff I learned from here and use it… for this not to happen again,” he explained.

“Champions overcome obstacles they are not crushed by them,” wrote one netizen

