Lindsey Vonn May Face Leg Loss After Horrific Winter Olympics Crash

Lindsey Vonn, known as the most decorated American downhill skier in history, is facing the most serious battle of her career after a catastrophic crash at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics left her with what doctors describe as a “complex tibia fracture.”

Last Sunday (February 8) the 41-year-old was heard screaming on the course during the downhill final before being stretchered off the mountain and airlifted to hospital. She has since undergone three surgeries.

Lindsey Vonn suffered a complex tibia fracture at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and has already undergone three surgeries.

A French orthopedic specialist warned that her immediate goal is “to keep her leg and be able to walk.”

Despite the prognosis, Vonn says she has “no regrets” about chasing one final Olympic medal.

Now, a leading French orthopedic specialist has delivered a harsh assessment of what lies ahead.

“Her goal now is first and foremost to keep her leg and be able to walk,” said Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, a knee surgeon based in Lyon, speaking to RMC Sport.

“Some injuries like hers can end in amputation…”

Professional skier wearing helmet and goggles, pictured outdoors in snowy Winter Olympics setting, Lindsey Vonn skiing accident

Image credits: Getty/Daniel Kopatsch/VOIGT

Vonn’s crash occurred in a split second.

As she sped down the mountain during her final Olympic run, she crested a hill and careered into one of the plastic markers lining the course.

Her right side caught a ski gate. Her right leg appeared to strike the ground first as a cloud of powder exploded around her.

She tumbled forward again, seemingly smashing her shoulder into the slope before coming to a stop.

Lindsey Vonn skiing in winter gear with snowy trees in the background before the Winter Olympics crash incident.

Image credits: Getty/Julian Finney

The Cortina crowd fell silent. Medical crews rushed onto the course. Organizers began playing background music over her cries as she was lifted onto a stretcher. The downhill event was suspended.

Other competitors removed their skis and waited at the top of the slope as Vonn was evacuated.

Lindsey Vonn crashing during a Winter Olympics ski run, potentially facing severe leg injury from the fall.

Image credits: IOC

Days later, Vonn addressed fans in an emotional near two-minute video posted today (February 13).

“I’m finally feeling more like myself but I have a long, long way to go,” she said.

“Tomorrow I’ll have another surgery and hopefully that goes well and then I can potentially leave and go back home. At which point, I’ll need another surgery. I still don’t know exactly what that entails yet until I get some better imaging.”

Saturday’s operation will mark her fourth procedure since the crash.

“That’s kinda where I am right now. I’m just in the hospital, very much immobile,” she added.

Vonn sustained a complex tibia fracture that damaged her skin, nerves and muscles

Skier Lindsey Vonn lying on snow after a crash during the Winter Olympics, risking severe leg injury.

Image credits: CBC News

“Unfortunately, I sustained a complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly,” Vonn previously wrote.

French orthopedic knee specialist Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet warned that her immediate focus must be survival of the limb.

“Her goal now is first and foremost to keep her leg and be able to walk,” he told RMC Sport. “I think we’re not yet at the stage of returning to high-level skiing.”

Medical team attending to Lindsey Vonn after a severe Winter Olympics crash on snowy ski slopes.

Image credits: CBC News

He pointed to hospital images showing an external fixator pinned into her left leg.

“The latest images posted on her Instagram account show that, even though the surgeries were successful, the ‘external fixator’ – that is, the enormous pin they put in her left leg – proves that they haven’t been able to fully repair her fracture,” he said.

Lindsey Vonn in hospital bed with leg brace and medical equipment after Winter Olympics crash recovery.

Image credits: lindseyvonn

“It’s only temporary for now. It’s important to understand that her injury is extremely serious and will cause her problems for at least months, and could even leave her with lifelong consequences,” Sonnery-Cottet added.

Tweet from Patriot Steve expressing hope for Lindsey Vonn’s full and fast recovery after Winter Olympics crash.

Image credits: PatriotSteve64

A little update from me…❤️ thank you for all the love and support. Helps me so much🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ui0lfSS064 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 13, 2026

Another French surgeon, Nicolas Baudrier, told French newspaper L’Equipe that the fracture likely involved multiple bone fragments and possibly skin, nerve, or muscle damage.

He noted that even a young person would typically need around a year to fully recover from such trauma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn)

Making matters worse is the fact that, before the downhill crash, Vonn had already ruptured her ACL roughly a week earlier during a tune-up race in Switzerland.

“My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever,” she wrote, explaining she was “5 inches too tight” on her line when her arm hooked a gate and twisted her into the fall.

The Olympian thanked her fans, expressed no remorse about her decision to compete, and cheered on Team USA

Lindsey Vonn speaking at a press conference, wearing a white jacket with an American flag patch on the sleeve.

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Voigt

Vonn was chasing a fourth Olympic medal after coming out of retirement in 2024. She had stepped away from skiing in 2019 due to chronic knee pain and a string of injuries.

Despite the circumstances and consequences, she said she has “no regrets” about entering the start gate.

Skier Lindsey Vonn racing down a snowy slope wearing US Olympic gear during a high-speed competition at the Winter Olympics.

Image credits: Getty/Julian Finney

“My Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would. It wasn’t a story book ending or a fairy tale, it was just life. I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it,” she wrote earlier this week.

“Standing in the starting gate was an incredible feeling that I will never forget. Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself.”

Graphic 🚨: U.S. skiing veteran Lindsey Vonn crashes at the Winter Olympics; medevac’d by helicopter She previously tore her ACL and will still attempting to push through. Prayers to her 🙏🏻 #Olympics2026#Olympicspic.twitter.com/Myu2wSGx2V — FirstDownMedia (@FirstDownMediaa) February 8, 2026

Her father, Alan Kildow, on the other hand, had a different view.

“There will be no more ski races for Lindsey Vonn, as long as I have anything to say about it,” he told the Associated Press, adding that this should be “the end” of her career.

In Friday’s video, Vonn also thanked her support system, gesturing to the stuffed animals and flowers surrounding her hospital bed.

“Like I said, the letters and the notes and everything – the flowers – have just been so incredible,” she said.

“The staff and medical team have been amazing. So, I feel very lucky and fortunate to have so many people around me that have really helped me get through this. I just wanted to say thank you and go Team USA.”

“Champions need time to heal.” Fans sent the Olympian their best wishes

Tweet discussing the impact of Lindsey Vonn's Winter Olympics crash on her chances of walking and sponsorships.

Image credits: SpaceGhost51

Tweet by a user questioning leg surgeries success after Lindsey Vonn’s leg loss risk from Winter Olympics crash.

Image credits: eternity_comics

Tweet message about recovery and perseverance, replying to Yahoo Sports, referencing Lindsey Vonn Winter Olympics crash injury.

Image credits: IamCara1212

Lindsey Vonn reacts after a severe crash at Winter Olympics, facing potential leg loss and life-threatening injuries.

Image credits: Allbritton70751

Tweet from Robert Bruton sending speedy recovery wishes to Lindsey Vonn after her Winter Olympics crash and potential leg loss.

Image credits: robertbruton100

Twitter post from user Special One discussing Lindsey Vonn’s Winter Olympics crash and possible leg loss consequences.

Image credits: SpecialOne1345

Tweet by Idaho Country Doc reflecting on Lindsey Vonn's condition after a horrific Winter Olympics crash and potential leg loss.

Image credits: idahocountrydoc

Tweet expressing sadness over Lindsey Vonn's Winter Olympics crash and offering support to the injured athlete.

Image credits: 2f3lennyb

Twitter user Seanie replying to a news tweet with a concerned comment about Lindsey Vonn’s leg injury after Winter Olympics crash.

Image credits: SEANIE123456789

Tweet from Tracy Smith criticizing an athlete competing with an injury after Lindsey Vonn's Winter Olympics crash.

Image credits: browt1971

User tweet reply on Lindsey Vonn leg loss rumors after Winter Olympics crash, posted in a Twitter thread.

Image credits: PivotalFlight

Tweet discussing Lindsey Vonn's Winter Olympics crash and injury risk including blown ACL and potential leg loss consequences.

Image credits: TheCriticalDri1

Tweet discussing ACL injury and recovery, questioning the heroism of skiing with severe knee conditions after Lindsey Vonn crash.

Image credits: Holly2360