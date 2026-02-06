Viral Video Shows What’s In Canada’s Olympic Swag Bag And Everyone’s Losing It
Canadian speed skater Brooklyn McDougall has gone viral after giving her followers a sneak peek at her swag bag for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
The video was shared as athletes arrived for the event, where competitors are once again offering behind-the-scenes looks at life inside the Olympic village.
In recent years, those glimpses have ranged from cafeteria food, stiff eco-beds, and athlete housing to daily routines and the now-infamous surplus of condoms.
- Skater Brooklyn McDougall’s unboxing video of Team Canada’s Olympic gear has over 5M TikTok views.
- A Lululemon representative said they designed the outfits with paralympic athletes in mind.
- The designs divided viewers, with one side praising them and the other taking issue with the colors.
This year, attention has shifted to fashion, as the Canadian 2026 Olympics apparel was designed in collaboration with Lululemon.
A Canadian speed skater went viral after sharing the contents of her 2026 Olympics swag bag
Image credits: Getty/Alex Pantling
As national teams settled into their lodgings across northern Italy, athletes were greeted with country-specific kits designed around identity, climate, and sponsor partnerships. Few have generated as much attention as Team Canada’s.
On TikTok, Canadian speed skater Brooklyn McDougall gave followers an unfiltered look at her Team Canada x Lululemon haul, posting a fast-moving unboxing video that gained more than 5 million views.
What followed was a seemingly endless stream of clothing and accessories spilling onto the floor.
Image credits: brooklyn_mcdougall
The haul opened with a distressed crewneck, followed by a stack of Team Canada shirts in multiple cuts and styles, several of them featuring maple leaf graphics, including one with a geometric leaf design across the back.
She then revealed a parka and a red winter jacket detailed with Canadian flag and maple leaf patches, briefly lifting one of the fitted tops while laughing.
Image credits: brooklyn_mcdougall
As the pile grew, McDougall pulled out a branded bag with a Canadian flag patch, multiple outerwear layers including oversized jackets and a hoodie, before moving on to the bottoms and footwear.
She revealed high-waisted flared pants, a puffer coat, sweatpants, and two pairs of shoes: winter boots with bold red accents and a sneaker she held up to the camera with a smile.
The video wrapped with accessories, including a matching beanie-and-scarf set.
Representatives for Lululemon said the brand took special care to design outfits comfortable for paralympic athletes
Image credits: brooklyn_mcdougall
According to the Canadian Olympic Committee, Lululemon designed Team Canada’s Milano Cortina 2026 outfits with three things in mind: making sure athletes can perform, keeping them warm in harsh winter conditions, and making them instantly recognizable as Canadian.
Image credits: brooklyn_mcdougall
With events happening across eight different cities, the clothing had to work just as well in Milan as it does in freezing mountain towns like Cortina d’Ampezzo, Bormio, and Livigno.
To get it right, the brand said it tested the gear in cold rooms, making sure the fabrics could breathe without losing heat.
Image credits: Lululemon
At the same time, designers worked directly with Paralympic athletes to make the clothing easier to wear and move in. Many of the patterns and details were inspired by Canadian landscapes and trails.
Image credits: brooklyn_mcdougall
“Lululemon went above and beyond to listen to and implement the feedback of myself and other Paralympians,” Paralympian Natalie Wilkie said.
“It’s incredible to see specific designs and details throughout the kit that are thoughtfully considered for the needs of Paralympic athletes.”
USA is being outfitted by Ralph Lauren, Adidas for Germany, Le Coq Sportif for France, UNIQLO for Sweden, Brazil is being outfitted by Moncler, among others.
Lululemon’s designs divided viewers, with some praising the clothing and others slamming it as overdesigned
@brooklyn_mcdougall Come be overstimulated with me 🫶🏻 thank you @lululemon ♬ original sound – brooklyn_mcdougall
Image credits: brooklyn_mcdougall
For the Opening Ceremony at Milan’s San Siro Stadium, Team Canada athletes wore a quilted, down-filled wrap vest that can be worn like a vest or a scarf, and can also be folded up into a pillow.
The vest was decorated with a huge maple leaf on the front.
Despite the excitement McDougall’s fans had at her swag bag reveal, reactions across other platforms split sharply, with some fans praising the clothing and others slamming it as overdesigned.
The Team Canada Athletes at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.
Who else wishing our athletes the best of luck?
Bring home the gold. pic.twitter.com/SKzivjkPKD
— The Real Mr Bench (@therealmrbench) February 6, 2026
“It’s so ugly,” one user complained. “The color palette is burnt brown, burgundy, fire engine red, and cheesy white paint splatter camo. This is the ugliest look they’ve ever put out.”
Several commenters argued that Canada’s Olympic identity should stick to red and white.
“Please stop using burgundy,” one wrote. “Canada is red and white. Our snowboarding outfits make it hard to identify us as Canadians.”
“I wish I was Canadian.” Fans congratulated the skater for her swag bag
