We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Viral Video Shows What’s In Canada’s Olympic Swag Bag And Everyone’s Losing It
Woman holding red Canada Olympic swag jacket while reacting excitedly in a viral video showing Canada's Olympic swag bag.
Entertainment, Sports

Viral Video Shows What’s In Canada’s Olympic Swag Bag And Everyone’s Losing It

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Canadian speed skater Brooklyn McDougall has gone viral after giving her followers a sneak peek at her swag bag for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The video was shared as athletes arrived for the event, where competitors are once again offering behind-the-scenes looks at life inside the Olympic village.

In recent years, those glimpses have ranged from cafeteria food, stiff eco-beds, and athlete housing to daily routines and the now-infamous surplus of condoms.

Highlights
  • Skater Brooklyn McDougall’s unboxing video of Team Canada’s Olympic gear has over 5M TikTok views.
  • A Lululemon representative said they designed the outfits with paralympic athletes in mind.
  • The designs divided viewers, with one side praising them and the other taking issue with the colors.

This year, attention has shifted to fashion, as the Canadian 2026 Olympics apparel was designed in collaboration with Lululemon.

    A Canadian speed skater went viral after sharing the contents of her 2026 Olympics swag bag

    Olympic rings in snowy mountain setting highlighting Canada's Olympic swag bag excitement and viral video reaction.

    Olympic rings in snowy mountain setting highlighting Canada's Olympic swag bag excitement and viral video reaction.

    Image credits: Getty/Alex Pantling

    As national teams settled into their lodgings across northern Italy, athletes were greeted with country-specific kits designed around identity, climate, and sponsor partnerships. Few have generated as much attention as Team Canada’s.

    On TikTok, Canadian speed skater Brooklyn McDougall gave followers an unfiltered look at her Team Canada x Lululemon haul, posting a fast-moving unboxing video that gained more than 5 million views.

    What followed was a seemingly endless stream of clothing and accessories spilling onto the floor.

    Woman unboxing Team Canada Olympic swag bag wearing official Lululemon athletic gear indoors.

    Woman unboxing Team Canada Olympic swag bag wearing official Lululemon athletic gear indoors.

    Image credits: brooklyn_mcdougall

    The haul opened with a distressed crewneck, followed by a stack of Team Canada shirts in multiple cuts and styles, several of them featuring maple leaf graphics, including one with a geometric leaf design across the back.

    She then revealed a parka and a red winter jacket detailed with Canadian flag and maple leaf patches, briefly lifting one of the fitted tops while laughing.

    Pile of clothing labeled send help beside a smiling woman wearing a red Canada Olympic swag bag hat indoors

    Pile of clothing labeled send help beside a smiling woman wearing a red Canada Olympic swag bag hat indoors

    Image credits: brooklyn_mcdougall

    As the pile grew, McDougall pulled out a branded bag with a Canadian flag patch, multiple outerwear layers including oversized jackets and a hoodie, before moving on to the bottoms and footwear.

    She revealed high-waisted flared pants, a puffer coat, sweatpants, and two pairs of shoes: winter boots with bold red accents and a sneaker she held up to the camera with a smile.

    The video wrapped with accessories, including a matching beanie-and-scarf set.

    Representatives for Lululemon said the brand took special care to design outfits comfortable for paralympic athletes

    Young woman showcasing Canada's Olympic swag bag items including a branded sweater and quilted jacket in a casual indoor setting

    Young woman showcasing Canada's Olympic swag bag items including a branded sweater and quilted jacket in a casual indoor setting

    Image credits: brooklyn_mcdougall

    According to the Canadian Olympic Committee, Lululemon designed Team Canada’s Milano Cortina 2026 outfits with three things in mind: making sure athletes can perform, keeping them warm in harsh winter conditions, and making them instantly recognizable as Canadian.

    Woman modeling clothing from Canada’s Olympic swag bag, including a green puffer jacket and a black polo shirt at home.

    Woman modeling clothing from Canada’s Olympic swag bag, including a green puffer jacket and a black polo shirt at home.

    Image credits: brooklyn_mcdougall

    With events happening across eight different cities, the clothing had to work just as well in Milan as it does in freezing mountain towns like Cortina d’Ampezzo, Bormio, and Livigno.

    To get it right, the brand said it tested the gear in cold rooms, making sure the fabrics could breathe without losing heat.

    Canadian Olympic athletes modeling official swag bag apparel in a futuristic lit setting showcasing Canada’s Olympic swag bag items.

    Image credits: Lululemon

    At the same time, designers worked directly with Paralympic athletes to make the clothing easier to wear and move in. Many of the patterns and details were inspired by Canadian landscapes and trails.

    Young woman showcasing Canada's Olympic swag bag jackets in a viral video revealing popular Canadian Olympic gear.

    Young woman showcasing Canada's Olympic swag bag jackets in a viral video revealing popular Canadian Olympic gear.

    Image credits: brooklyn_mcdougall

    “Lululemon went above and beyond to listen to and implement the feedback of myself and other Paralympians,” Paralympian Natalie Wilkie said.

    “It’s incredible to see specific designs and details throughout the kit that are thoughtfully considered for the needs of Paralympic athletes.”

    USA is being outfitted by Ralph Lauren, Adidas for Germany, Le Coq Sportif for France, UNIQLO for Sweden, Brazil is being outfitted by Moncler, among others.

    Lululemon’s designs divided viewers, with some praising the clothing and others slamming it as overdesigned

     

    @brooklyn_mcdougall Come be overstimulated with me 🫶🏻 thank you @lululemon ♬ original sound – brooklyn_mcdougall

    Woman showcasing black and red athletic shoes from Canada’s Olympic swag bag in a viral video review.

    Woman showcasing black and red athletic shoes from Canada’s Olympic swag bag in a viral video review.

    Image credits: brooklyn_mcdougall

    For the Opening Ceremony at Milan’s San Siro Stadium, Team Canada athletes wore a quilted, down-filled wrap vest that can be worn like a vest or a scarf, and can also be folded up into a pillow.

    The vest was decorated with a huge maple leaf on the front.

    Despite the excitement McDougall’s fans had at her swag bag reveal, reactions across other platforms split sharply, with some fans praising the clothing and others slamming it as overdesigned.

    “It’s so ugly,” one user complained. “The color palette is burnt brown, burgundy, fire engine red, and cheesy white paint splatter camo. This is the ugliest look they’ve ever put out.”

    Several commenters argued that Canada’s Olympic identity should stick to red and white. 

    “Please stop using burgundy,” one wrote. “Canada is red and white. Our snowboarding outfits make it hard to identify us as Canadians.”

    “I wish I was Canadian.” Fans congratulated the skater for her swag bag

    Text comment on social media from user Ramona asking about Olympic gear haul with over 45,000 likes, related to Canada's Olympic swag bag viral video.

    Text comment on social media from user Ramona asking about Olympic gear haul with over 45,000 likes, related to Canada's Olympic swag bag viral video.

    Comment saying THEY HAD ONE JOB with over 28,000 likes on a social media post about Canada's Olympic swag bag.

    Comment saying THEY HAD ONE JOB with over 28,000 likes on a social media post about Canada's Olympic swag bag.

    Comment praising Canada's Olympic swag bag gear, highlighting it beats Team USA's and includes emojis of a lizard, turkey, flower, sun, and boot.

    Comment praising Canada's Olympic swag bag gear, highlighting it beats Team USA's and includes emojis of a lizard, turkey, flower, sun, and boot.

    User comment expressing desire to reach the Olympics for the exclusive Olympic swag bag merchandise excitement.

    User comment expressing desire to reach the Olympics for the exclusive Olympic swag bag merchandise excitement.

    Comment praising jackets and sweater, reacting to viral video showing Canada's Olympic swag bag contents.

    Comment praising jackets and sweater, reacting to viral video showing Canada's Olympic swag bag contents.

    Comment on viral video about Canada's Olympic swag bag, expressing disbelief about ongoing use of plastic straws.

    Comment on viral video about Canada's Olympic swag bag, expressing disbelief about ongoing use of plastic straws.

    Comment on a viral video showing what's in Canada's Olympic swag bag, expressing surprise over sponsorship choices.

    Comment on a viral video showing what's in Canada's Olympic swag bag, expressing surprise over sponsorship choices.

    Social media comment reacting to Canada's Olympic swag bag and travel kit, expressing excitement and humor.

    Social media comment reacting to Canada's Olympic swag bag and travel kit, expressing excitement and humor.

    Comment praising Team Canada gear with a high number of likes, related to Canada's Olympic swag bag viral video.

    Comment praising Team Canada gear with a high number of likes, related to Canada's Olympic swag bag viral video.

    User comment on viral video about Canada's Olympic swag bag reacting with excitement and emojis.

    User comment on viral video about Canada's Olympic swag bag reacting with excitement and emojis.

    Comment on social media with laughing emoji reacting to $600 extra baggage fees, showing viral video about Canada’s Olympic swag bag.

    Comment on social media with laughing emoji reacting to $600 extra baggage fees, showing viral video about Canada’s Olympic swag bag.

    User comment on a viral video about Canada's Olympic swag bag, asking about uniformity of athlete items.

    User comment on a viral video about Canada's Olympic swag bag, asking about uniformity of athlete items.

    Comment on a viral video about Canada's Olympic swag bag, with a user asking about a USA Skims try-on haul.

    Comment on a viral video about Canada's Olympic swag bag, with a user asking about a USA Skims try-on haul.

    Comment on social media post saying olympics hauls with a user profile picture, expressing excitement about Olympic swag bag.

    Comment on social media post saying olympics hauls with a user profile picture, expressing excitement about Olympic swag bag.

    User comment expressing desire to be Canadian, related to viral video showing contents of Canada's Olympic swag bag.

    User comment expressing desire to be Canadian, related to viral video showing contents of Canada's Olympic swag bag.

    User comment by Sarah Peters mentioning collecting Canada, USA, and Korea in a discussion about Canada's Olympic swag bag.

    User comment by Sarah Peters mentioning collecting Canada, USA, and Korea in a discussion about Canada's Olympic swag bag.

    User comment on viral video about Canada's Olympic swag bag, expressing desire for more outfit hauls from two countries.

    User comment on viral video about Canada's Olympic swag bag, expressing desire for more outfit hauls from two countries.

    Screenshot of a lululemon Instagram comment saying The haul of all hauls about Canada's Olympic swag bag.

    Screenshot of a lululemon Instagram comment saying The haul of all hauls about Canada's Olympic swag bag.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
