ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James, basking in the glory of his latest gold medal victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics, found himself in the internet hot seat because of his brief but eyebrow-raising interaction with a young fan in France.

Social media users slammed him, saying he’s “repulsive,” “entitled,” and a “classless little man.”

The incident took place when a child fan approached the 39-year-old sports star following the gold medal win of Team USA on Saturday night, August 10.

LeBron James, fresh off his gold medal victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics, went viral for his interaction with a young fan in France over the weekend

Share icon

Image credits: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

This moment between LeBron James and his son Bryce 😅pic.twitter.com/AiIFHc71MB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 11, 2024

The young fan, with a phone in hand, eagerly approached the basketball legend, probably hoping for a quick selfie or autograph. But things took a turn when the NBA star snapped and told the child to “stop.”

To make matters more awkward, someone walking behind the basketball player gently nudged the child aside as the group made their way into a restaurant.

As LeBron made his way inside the joint, he was captured breaking into a celebratory dance as photographers and well-wishers greeted him. But the internet couldn’t ignore his brief interaction with the excited-turned-disappointed child.

Social media users slammed him, saying he’s “repulsive,” “entitled,” and a “classless little man”

Here is the real LeBron James. Look at him gesturing and belittling that little kid. This boy is a child who idolizes him, and he couldn’t give him a second of his time. Sickening! pic.twitter.com/5Qhypks3Es — Sue Knows Best (@sues86453) August 11, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to dislike someone more than LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/MlZnPkC62F — Pizza Pepe (@RealPizzaPepe) August 11, 2024

Critics were quick to weigh in, with some defending the NBA star‘s need for personal space while others called him out for not handling the situation with a bit more grace. Some felt his reaction put a damper on Team USA’s celebration of the gold win.

“I definitely don’t think it’s fair to judge him as a person with this one interaction,” one wrote. “Regardless, the picture would have taken 1 second.”

“He could have just said no in a respectful manner. It’s not hard,” one suggested

OR it may teach the child a valuable lesson to respect people’s boundaries and no one owes him anything? — CryptoBoy.eth (@cryptoboy__eth) August 12, 2024

LeBron James is the epitome of trash in the NBA. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 11, 2024

LeBron James is a classless little man. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) August 11, 2024

LeBron James is nothing short of repulsive. He’s NOT a role model in the least. The guy complains about White people while EVERY one of his mansions is in majority White neighborhoods.

He practices the complete opposite of EVERYTHING he preaches! — Based Opinions (@Based_Opinion_) August 11, 2024

“It’s hilarious because it looked like he posed for a picture within 30 seconds of turning the kid down,” read another comment. “These athletes don’t owe anyone anything, but when a kid asks you to take a picture (they’re a fan) and you rudely decline and move on to take another picture, bad look.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One called him an “entitled millionaire who has no morals,” while another said, “He’s an insufferable narcissist. Would have taken 5 seconds. The same amount of time of his dance moves at the entrance.”

“I’ve been saying it for years; LeBron James is a disgrace to America,” wrote another.



Following the gold medal win, the basketball legend said he can’t imagine himself playing at the next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, frequently hailed as one of basketball’s all-time greats, delivered a stellar performance against France on Saturday, collecting 14 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals.

Following his gold win at the Olympics over the weekend, he said he couldn’t imagine himself playing at the next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

“No, I can’t see myself playing in L.A., but I also didn’t see myself playing in Paris,” the 39-year-old player said. “Four years from now, no, I can’t see myself [playing at the Olympics].”