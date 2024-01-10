Rude Customer Snaps At Server, She Claps Back To Teach Her A Lesson

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people understand that servers are people just like them, so they treat them accordingly. With politeness, respect, and dignity. Others, however, think that just because they’re dining out, they ‘deserve’ to be treated like royalty.

That sort of entitled behavior can backfire very quickly. Sometimes, servers push back. Gently. And with wit. Redditor u/bambieyedbiatch recently shared with the r/pettyrevenge community how she clapped back at an incredibly rude restaurant customer. Scroll down for the full story!

Restaurant staff inevitably have to deal with overly entitled customers from time to time

Image credits: macniak / envato (not the actual photo)

One server shared the witty way she got revenge against a very rude woman in her section

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: bambieyedbiatch

Not all rude customers are alike. Veteran servers can quickly tell who’s entitled and who’s just having a bad day

There is no reason to treat your server with disrespect. However, anyone who’s worked in the food service industry knows that rude customers are an inevitability. At some point, you’ll have to wait on someone who treats you badly.

Now, any experienced restaurant employee probably instinctively knows how to distinguish between two broad categories of rude customers.

The first ones are simply having a bad day. But they’re not fundamentally bad people. Sometimes, no matter how polite we generally are, we might snap because we’re overstressed, overworked, and exhausted. A bit of empathy goes a long way when taking their order. Most people just want to be heard and understood.

The second group is far more difficult to handle. These people generally have a standoffish nature. Over time, they’ve learned that they can get what they want by behaving bluntly and putting staff members in awkward positions. Or they have close to no emotional regulation. Dealing with them requires a far more subtle approach.

Ideally, you want to find a balance between staying calm, cool, and collected, as well as enforcing some healthy boundaries. In other words, you want to seem as professional as possible while also pointing out that you will not tolerate awful behavior from your customers.

Good training makes all the difference and can give your employees a lot of confidence to handle delicate situations

How you’ll approach things will depend on a lot of factors. Like the specific situation. The people you’re serving. Who your manager and coworkers are that day. What the ‘style’ of the restaurant is. And the types of policies and training the company put in place to handle problematic customers.

A more laid-back restaurant and manager might allow more flexibility when it comes to using humor with customers. Meanwhile, a more upscale place would have far stricter protocols in place of what (not) to do.

Quality training goes a very long way. Restaurant owners and managers ought to invest in it so that their staff have experience handling stressful situations with grace and ease. And training isn’t a one-off thing, either. A company that has a growth-oriented mindset knows to periodically invest in staff training to sharpen their skills.

Role-playing is a particularly good way for restaurant staff to get to grips with strange and uncomfortable scenarios. Forewarned is forearmed. Once they’ve run through these simulations a few times, they’ll be better equipped to handle rude customers in real life.

If being friendly, polite, patient, or witty doesn’t seem to work, the servers need to know, for a fact, that they can rely on their managers for support. Managers need to know when to step in and how to mediate the situation in a fair way. On the flip side, servers also have to know when to ask for help. After all, no, the customer is not always right.

The author was happy to engage with some of her fellow internet users in the comments

Many readers enjoyed the story and wanted to share their personal thoughts about the situation