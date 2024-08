ADVERTISEMENT

Team Philippines Carlos Yulo was awarded a new home, money, medical care, and even a lifetime supply of ramen. The 24-year-old won the men’s floor event with a score of 15.000 on Saturday (August 3). The gymnast’s victory marked the first time a Filipino male climbed the podium.

Hidilyn Diaz was the first Filipino athlete to earn a gold medal for the country in the Tokyo Games.

After taking home the gold medal for the men’s floor event, Carlos stunned his nation again at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The next day, the athlete won his second gold medal after competing at the men’s vault final as he was the only athlete to surpass the 15-point mark, The New York Post reported on Tuesday (August 6).

Image credits: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Image credits: c_edrielzxs

And with his two Olympic gold medals, tripling the Philippines’ medal count in the span of just two days in 100 years of the country’s participation, Carlos was rewarded with plenty of astonishing perks.

Apart from a financial windfall worth tens of millions of Philippine pesos from both the local government and private firms, the athlete, endearingly referred to as “Caloy,” was also promised a condo unit worth an estimated $414,000, Larry Brown Sports reported on Monday (August 5).

The condo was initially a two-bedroom unit, but it got upgraded to three bedrooms when Carlos won a second medal, as per Larry Brown Sports.

Image credits: Eurosport

Image credits: Oscar Barroso/Europa Press

The condo and the financial price will be awarded by the Philippines Olympic Committee and the City of Manila.

Making his nation proud, the gymnast was also gifted a voucher worth around $20,000 to spend in a department store, unlimited entry at a local buffet chain, and a lifetime supply of ramen.

The rewards do not stop there. Carlos will also be offered unlimited colonoscopies and gastroenterology consultations once he turns 45 years old, according to When in Manila.

Image credits: Eurosport

Image credits: Eurosport

The Philippines’ House of Representatives awarded Carlos the Congressional Medal of Excellence on Wednesday (August 7)

Image credits: GMA News

Image credits: Eurosport

Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: vikingsluxurybuffet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIG Gymnastics (@figymnastics)

Image credits: cookiesbythebucket

Other private sponsors have further offered Carlos a lifetime supply of food at a buffet, Korean fried chicken, cookies, and engineering designs.

With When in Manila sharing the full reveal of the prizes gifted to the athlete, many people were left delighted, as an Instagram user commented: “Hoping na all of these incentives would give it to him fully. Like it’s his Winning Right.”

Image credits: Philippine Airlines

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Edriel Yulo (@c_edrielzxs)

A person wrote: “He also gets unlimited high-fives from all Filipinos!”

“Mans secured the BAG! Way to go Yulo!” a netizen added.

Someone shared: “He should be tax-free for life!”

Image credits: Don Macchiatos/Facebook

Image credits: Don Lemon Philippines

An observer penned: “We’re so proud of you, Carlos!! Well done and congratulations!!!!”

A separate individual chimed in: “Def one of the true heroes of our country who should be celebrated with the utmost respect and dignity.”

The Philippines’ House of Representatives awarded Carlos the Congressional Medal of Excellence on Wednesday (August 7), GMA Network reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIG Gymnastics (@figymnastics)

Image credits: Apollo Home Depot

This happened after the chamber adopted House Resolution 1864, authored by Speaker and Leyte lawmaker Martin Romualdez, Senior Deputy Speaker, and Pampanga lawmaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr., among other House leaders.

“For his remarkable victory and exceptional performances at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics that brought great honor and glory to the country while showcasing the magnanimity of a Filipino athlete, Carlos Edriel P. Yulo deserves utmost recognition and commendation,” House Speaker and Leyte lawmaker Martin Romualdez said.

He added: “Caloy Yulo is truly one of the greatest Filipino athletes of all time. His victory is a victory for every Filipino.

Image credits: Juan Trevilla Martínez/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗜𝗻𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗹𝗮.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@wheninmanila)

“It is such an extraordinary feat that should be emulated by all of us. Not all of us will be Olympians, but Caloy taught us we can be just as persevering in reaching for our dreams, for ourselves, for our family, for our community, for our country.”

Carlos was raised in Leveriza, Manila, and he caught interest in the sport by watching the country’s gymnasts train in the local Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, GMA Network explained.

Carlos eventually joined the national team at age eight before qualifying in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

“He deserves it,” a reader commented

