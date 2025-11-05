Who Is Emma Stone? Emma Stone is an American actress known for her distinctive husky voice and captivating screen presence. She consistently delivers nuanced performances that blend sharp comedic timing with profound emotional depth. She broke into the public eye with her scene-stealing role in the 2007 teen comedy Superbad. Stone’s effortless charm and wit in the film immediately established her as a compelling new talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Emma Stone Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $60 million Nationality American Ethnicity Swedish, German, English, Scottish, Irish Education Xavier College Preparatory Father Jeffrey Charles Stone Mother Krista Jean Stone Siblings Spencer Stone Kids Louise Jean McCary

Early Life and Education Born Emily Jean Stone in Scottsdale, Arizona, her family encouraged early creative interests. Her father, Jeffrey Charles Stone, and homemaker mother, Krista Jean Stone, supported her pursuit of acting from a young age. After attending Sequoya Elementary and Cocopah Middle School, Stone briefly enrolled at Xavier College Preparatory. She famously crafted a PowerPoint presentation, “Project Hollywood,” to convince her parents to let her move to Los Angeles at age 15 to chase her acting dreams.

Notable Relationships Currently married to writer and director Dave McCary, Emma Stone previously had a well-publicized relationship with her Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield. Their romance garnered significant media attention during their time together. Stone and McCary married in 2020 and welcomed their daughter, Louise Jean McCary, in March 2021. The couple maintains a private family life while publicly supporting each other’s careers.

Career Highlights Emma Stone’s acting career boasts a string of acclaimed performances, highlighted by her roles in the musical La La Land and the fantasy Poor Things. Both films earned her Best Actress Academy Awards, cementing her status as a leading talent. Beyond her acting, Stone co-founded the production company Fruit Tree in 2020 with her husband, Dave McCary. This venture allows her to develop and produce independent films, showcasing a broader creative influence in Hollywood. Her versatility extends to earlier critical successes like her Academy Award-nominated performance in Birdman, and her breakthrough role in the comedy Easy A. Stone has collected numerous awards, solidifying her as a fixture in modern cinema.