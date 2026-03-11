Hugh Jackman’s Wedding Plans With Sutton Foster Reportedly Hit Major Snag After Controversial Divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding bells may not be ringing just yet for Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, as the two are reportedly facing a major hurdle in their alleged wedding plans.

The rumored tension appears to stem from lingering fallout from Jackman’s controversial divorce from his ex-wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, following allegations of infidelity.

Highlights Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s rumored wedding plans have reportedly hit a major roadblock, with insiders claiming the actor’s children are strongly opposed to the union.

The massive setback reportedly stems from allegations that the couple cheated on their respective partners, especially Hugh, who was married to his ex-wife for nearly three decades.

The wedding delay also triggered intense backlash, with some netizens sympathizing with Jackman’s children while others criticized the couple’s controversial romance.

The latest development comes amid widespread rumors that the 57-year-old actor and his 50-year-old girlfriend have been engaged since January this year.

Reacting online, one user wrote, “I lost all respect for both of them when they pulled this bs. His ex-wife deserves so much better.”

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s alleged wedding plans have reportedly been put on hold due to the intense disapproval of the actor’s children

Image credits: thehughjackman/Instagram

Prior to dating Sutton Foster, Hugh Jackman was married to Deborra-Lee Furness for 27 years, from 1996 to 2023, before announcing their separation. The former couple shares two adopted children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20.

Foster, meanwhile, was married to her second husband, Ted Griffin, and the two share an adopted 9-year-old daughter, Emily Dale Griffin.

After finalizing their respective divorces in 2025, Jackman and Foster made their official red-carpet debut as a couple in October 2025 while attending the AFI Fest premiere of Jackman’s film Song Sung Blue at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

However, that same year, cheating allegations aimed at both Jackman and Foster surfaced following claims that were seemingly hinted at by Jackman’s ex-wife in a statement to the Daily Mail in late May 2025.

While Deborra did not outright accuse them of infidelity, she did speak about her journey of healing from a “betrayal,” which many online sleuths interpreted as a reference to an alleged affair.

“Your kids don’t want to be at your wedding, because it’s rubbing the betrayal of the family unit in their faces,” fumed one netizen

Image credits: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

She told the outlet, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. [It] was a profound wound that cuts deep… The breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage… It can hurt…”

Amid swirling rumors, the X-Men alum and Foster spent the 2026 New Year together on a PDA-packed coastal vacation in Costa Rica, where he allegedly proposed to her.

However, not everyone around the couple is reportedly happy or on board with their rumored wedding, posing a major hiccup to their plans.

Image credits: thehughjackman/Instagram

According to a close source who wished to remain anonymous due to privacy concerns, the strongest disapproval has come from the actor’s two children, the insider told the National Enquirer.

Oscar and Ava are reportedly very protective of their mother following Jackman’s high-profile split from Deborra-Lee.

The insider alleged, “Hugh really wants his kids at the wedding. They both want their loved ones with them to celebrate. Even though Hugh is excited to start this next chapter with Sutton, he has to be sensitive to his kids.”

The 57-year-old reportedly proposed to his girlfriend during the couple’s PDA-filled New Year’s beach vacation in Costa Rica

Image credits: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

“They’re incredibly protective of their mother… he wants to be respectful of that.”

The individual further added, “While it’s wonderful to be at the stage where Hugh and Sutton are actively discussing wedding planning, it’s also stressful. They have to balance their wishes with what’s best for their respective children.”

It has also been claimed that The Greatest Showman star is reluctant to have a wedding without his children’s presence and blessing, and is therefore putting the planning process on a brief hold.

Image credits: Adrian Edwards/Getty Images

However, social media users were not convinced by the insider’s explanation, as many harshly criticized the The Music Man co-stars.

One user sarcastically questioned, “Jackman wants to be respectful….. ? Now he wants to be respectful.”

A second added, “Marry if you want, just don’t publicize it or any other activities you share. I and many others were taken in and held Jackman in high esteem due partly to the respect he showed his long term wife Deborah. Seems he did not deserve it.. Go live your life privately.”

Allegedly, Hugh and Sutton began their controversial relationship while both were still married to their now ex-partners

Image credits: NFSA Online

A third netizen wrote, “I think he should go ahead and get it over with. Marry her. In exchange, I hope his kids are never on board. He wants to play happy families with a new woman. That should have long-term consequences with the family he already had.”

“Super cool of the kids to support their mom (Hugh’s ex-wife) Good for them.”

Earlier this year, an insider told New Idea that Jackman and Foster were planning to have an “intimate” wedding ceremony in New York City during the spring or summer.

Image credits: thehughjackman/Instagram

The source claimed, “[Hugh’s] told his team to keep a big window open for him and Sutton to tie the knot and have a honeymoon tour of Europe, where they can see his mum.”

“Hugh and Sutton are full of excitement about all the next steps that they can finally take. They spent so long feeling like they couldn’t live out loud, but now that they are finally a public couple, things are moving very quickly.”

“Oh well. Guess marriage number 3 will have to wait a bit… Still think it’s a sham relationship, but who knows,” wrote one netizen

