Mackenzie Shirilla Blasted As “Narcissist” By Victim’s Sister Amid Accusations Of “Princess” Behavior In Prison

ADVERTISEMENT

Mackenzie Shirilla had found herself under further scrutiny after Dominic Russo’s sister publicly criticized the convicted “hell on wheels” driver following fresh allegations about her behavior behind bars.

The latest comments came shortly after a former inmate claimed Shirilla acted like the “mean girl” of prison and enjoyed the attention surrounding her case.

Highlights Dominic Russo's sister, Christine, slammed convicted driver Mackenzie Shirilla as a "narcissist".

The criticism followed leaked jail audio revealing Shirilla giggled with her mother about book deals, modeling careers, and hoping Kim Kardashian would notice her case.

Christine stated that Shirilla has never shown genuine remorse for intentionally crashing a car at 100 mph.

For Christine Russo, whose brother Dominic was slain in the 2022 crash, the allegations were not surprising.

“She’s just on her high horse in prison,” Christine told People. “She’s in prison and is very much like a princess and like she’s famous.”

RELATED:

Dominic Russo’s sister alleged that Mackenzie Shirilla has never shown remorse for the crash

Image credits: Netflix

Christine said the renewed attention surrounding Shirilla following Netflix’s The Crash documentary has been difficult for the victim’s families.

ADVERTISEMENT

The documentary brought national attention back to the case, which involved the passing of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan.

Shirilla, who was 17 at the time of the crash, is currently serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life after being convicted of slaying both young men.

According to Christine, Shirilla’s behavior after the crash and during the years that followed convinced her that the convicted driver never accepted responsibility for what happened.

Image credits: Nichole Russo/Facebook / Jardine Funeral Home

“Becoming famous is all Mackenzie has cared about for a very long time,” Christine said. “After she ki*led my brother and Davion, within hours, she was making TikToks of herself and trying to get modeling gigs.”

Christine also questioned Shirilla’s repeated efforts to challenge her conviction.

“She’s always appealing her conviction,” she said. “She can’t take accountability or responsibility.”

Image credits: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim’s sister went even further when discussing Shirilla’s actions on the night of the crash.

“She’s got to be a psychopath,” Christine said. “She m*rdered two people and rammed into a wall at 100 miles an hour, so you have to be some form of psycho.”

She also described Shirilla as “a typical narcissist” and said she had never seen genuine remorse from her.

Christine’s comments came after jail calls revealed complaints about prison life and a discussion about fame

Image credits: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Christine’s comments followed previously released jail calls that drew attention online.

According to the US Sun, many of the conversations between Shirilla and her mother focused less on the criminal charges she was facing and more on her personal image, social media presence, and growing publicity.

In one early call from jail, Shirilla reportedly begged her mother to help her regain access to her iPad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I really want my iPad, though,” she said before repeatedly asking her mother to contact jail staff.

She also complained about food and other aspects of life in custody.

Image credits: Netflix

As media coverage intensified, the conversations reportedly shifted toward publicity and potential fame.

At one point, Shirilla allegedly became excited while discussing a man whose mugshot helped launch a modeling career.

“Remember that one guy who got arrested for m*rder, and he became like a model?” she reportedly asked her mother.

The pair further discussed changing her Instagram profile. Shirilla allegedly asked her mother to add “Free Kenzie” and “#innocent” to her account bio.

Image credits: Ohio Reformatory for Women

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: prettyedible

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DayDay71594533

According to reports, she later joked that reality star Kim Kardashian might eventually become interested in her case because of Kardashian’s work advocating for inmates.

Those conversations particularly angered Dominic’s family.

“The calls that have come out, just listening to them and the laughter between her and her mother is sickening,” Christine later told WJW.

“Her mom tells her to write her book; she talks about being a model after she gets out.”

Before Christine spoke out on Shirilla, a former inmate claimed the convict acted like the “mean girl” of prison

Image credits: boujeebehindbars/TikTok

The latest criticism followed claims made by former inmate Mary Katherine Crowder, who said she spent time with Shirilla at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in 2024.

As reported by Bored Panda, Crowder said the version of Shirilla shown in The Crash looked very different from the person she knew inside prison.

“When she walked out in the documentary, my jaw literally dropped,” Crowder told The Post. “Her demeanor and the way that she looked were nothing like the person I was in there with.”

According to Crowder, Shirilla embraced the attention surrounding her case and carried herself like a celebrity among inmates.

Image credits: traphouse/Instagram

“Everyone knew why she was there,” Crowder said. “She walked around like she was this famous person within prison.”

She also claimed Shirilla paid close attention to her appearance.

“She always had makeup done, hair done, her clothes were altered to fit her body tighter,” Crowder alleged.

“She definitely carried herself like she was the Regina George of prison … she was very much like an ‘It girl.’”

Image credits: mackenzieshirilla/Instagram

Image credits: EgoSumRomulus

Image credits: AyveeZin01

Crowder further claimed that Shirilla spent much of her time laughing, socializing, and acting as though prison life had little effect on her.

“She was always laughing, always smiling and happy,” Crowder said.

“Never one time did I see Mackenzie cry.”

The former inmate also alleged that Shirilla sold customized shoes and jewelry to fellow inmates and acted as though she expected to eventually walk free.

Shirilla’s case continues to generate attention years after the tragic crash

Image credits: Law&Crime Network/YouTube

The focus on Shirilla stems largely from the continued public fascination with the July 31, 2022, crash.

Prosecutors argued during trial that Shirilla intentionally accelerated her Toyota Camry to nearly 100 mph before crashing into a warehouse wall in Strongsville, Ohio.

Russo was seated in the passenger seat, while Davion Flanagan was riding in the back. Both young men passed away at the scene.

Image credits: Netflix

Vehicle data showed the accelerator was fully depressed, and no braking occurred during the final moments before impact. Prosecutors argued those findings demonstrated intent.

When delivering her verdict in 2023, Judge Nancy Margaret Russo rejected the defense’s argument that the crash was accidental.

“This was not reckless driving — this was m*rder,” she said.

Image credits: Mackenzie Shirilla/Facebook

“She had a mission, and she executed it with precision. The decision was d*ath.”

While Shirilla has continued pursuing appeals and maintains her innocence, Dominic’s family says their focus remains on remembering the young man they lost.

“I miss everything about him,” Christine said. “I really do. Every single thing.”

“End of the day, you still in prison, them calls end and it’s back to reality,” wrote one netizen

Image credits: TheDukeNukes

Image credits: Totspot55

Image credits: defuqisthis

Image credits: 1ConfusedThinkr

Image credits: JSchills4

Image credits: GButch03

Image credits: RileyRyder823

Image credits: CameronBeatss

Image credits: NailqueenLeelee

Image credits: CharleneTappen1

Image credits: _redlovekiss

Image credits: KaraboRammutla2

Image credits: leilanisrina

Image credits: MayorPete11

Image credits: pamilhereen

Image credits: somethingchaged

Image credits: MurielB24660439

Image credits: JaneWisdom34856

Image credits: BinaryRilo

Image credits: DavinceDad

Image credits: ADmomof3