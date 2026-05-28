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Someone very smart, and I’d even say wise, once said that Zoomers are perhaps the first generation in human history whose lives will be fully documented, literally from the very beginning. And indeed, compact cameras and smartphones produce a huge amount of photographic content every day.

On the other hand, among the vast amount of digital garbage, you can sometimes find true masterpieces that, decades ago, went untaken because someone didn’t have a camera on hand. But now everything is available, so please enjoy this collection of random clicks that have become unique!

More info: Reddit