Davidove shared that he’s always been drawn to things that don’t come easily — challenges that push him to grow. It’s this very difficulty that keeps him coming back to the streets with his camera. "There’s something really satisfying about diving into something that I know I’m not going to master right away. I actually enjoy the process of stumbling a bit, learning as I go, and slowly getting better over time. I think that’s part of why street photography keeps pulling me in—it’s not something you can just pick up and instantly be great at. It takes practice, patience, and a willingness to keep learning, even when it feels frustrating. And for me, that makes it all the more rewarding."

ADVERTISEMENT

To see more of Eric Davidove's work, be sure to visit his Instagram and website!