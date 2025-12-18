Across the internet, people have been sharing photos of interesting and curious things they’ve spotted during their workdays , and we’ve gathered some of the coolest ones here. From vets having fun with their animal patients to NASA workers casually capturing rocket launches, scroll down to check them out and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

We spend a lot of time at our jobs . For most of us, they’re a routine part of life, something we’re used to as we go about our days and tackle the tasks on our plates. But there’s a whole world of work out there that looks nothing like what we experience, and seeing it through unfamiliar eyes can be genuinely fascinating, even if for those doing it, it’s just another Tuesday.

#1 Ducks - I Used To Work On A Duck Farm And This Is My Coolest Picture

RELATED:

#2 Here’s A Baby Skunk. My Friend Works At A Native Wildlife Rescue In VA

#3 This Dog Followed The Google Earth Guy

#4 My Sister Is A Vet Tech And Took My Dog With Her To Work, I Asked Her How He Was Doing And She Sent Me This

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I Work At A Hatchery And This Duckling Came Out With 4 Legs

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Someone Draws Pictures On The Whiteboard At My Hospital With Dry Erase Markers Every Week Or So

#7 Uncles Wife Worked As A Photographer For NASA. Found These Pictures She Sent My Dad

#8 Uuno Works As A Game Developer. When You Pat A Good Boy In Your Game, You Could Be Patting Uuno

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Took This Photo Recently Of The Magnificent 300 Year Old Cedar Tree In The Garden Where I Work

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Mother (Left) Was A Flight Nurse During The Vietnam War Afterwards, she worked with NASA and flew in the Vomit Comet testing toilets for the Space Shuttle program.



#11 This Delta Flight Was Piloted By A Mother And Daughter Flight Crew. Pretty Inspiring

#12 Night Shift On The Roosevelt Fire

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My Aunt Works For A Vet And This Guy Was Booked In For A Check Up

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 This Tortoise Getting X-Rays At My Work Yesterday

#15 The Work Of This Plumber Is Something To Be Admired

#16 Police Dog Is Given Retirement Presents From The Community On His Last Day On The Job

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Mounted Police Taking Pictures At The Beach

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Day 1 Of Wearing Weird Hats At Work Until Someone Says Something

#19 I Work On The 10th Floor Of An Office Tower. I Have A Friend Who Stops By Daily

#20 I Am A Wind Turbine Technician. I Often Get Asked What It Looks Like From The Top. Well, This Is A Glimpse Of What I Get To See Nearly Every Day

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I'm An Air Traffic Controller Working The Overnight Shift On Christmas I just got this flight plan for an "aircraft" that's going to fly through my airspace.



ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Friend Of Mine In The Coast Guard Just Posted This On Facebook

#23 Ricky And Evy After They Passed Their Helicopter Proficiency Training For The US Coast Guard

#24 My Friend Is A Pilot In The Air Force. He Posted This Picture This Morning Of A Sunrise From The Cockpit

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Technical Crew Watching Lord Of The Rings During A Disturbed Concert

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My Wife Took Our Cat To The Vets, & My Son Told The Vet His Toy Dinosaur Was Feeling Poorly, So The Vet Gave It An X-Ray

#27 Found This Little Guy At Work Today

#28 176 Animals Are Sleeping In A Home Tonight. Cleared The Shelter Was Successful

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 This Wall Of Fog Rolling In At My Work

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 We Got A New Meat Cutter At The Restaurant I Work At, And I Love The Way He Arranges Our Display Case

#31 A Bigger Than Average Snail I Picked Up At Work. It’s Sea Water, I Farm Oysters

#32 At The Post Office Where I Work, Someone Mailed A Bunch Of Bees

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 At My Job We Have 2 Of These Foam Things Hanging, Specifically For People To Poke, So That The Other Ones Don't Get Destroyed And We Don't Have To Throw Them Away

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I Got A Job At A Secondhand Book Exchange, This Is One Of Three Warehouses Of Books

#35 When You Clean Out The Tablesaw After A Few Jobs It Looks Straight Up Geological

#36 Couple Panels I Wired Yesterday

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 The One Time I Wore My Halloween Costume To Work

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 It Is -45°f (-43°c) Where I’m Working Today. (South Dakota)

#39 Temperature Working On The Roof Today

#40 The Restaurant I Work At

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Driveway I Just Finished Working On. I Do Decorative Concrete Work For A Living. 3655 Square Feet Total. Almost A 1/4 Mile Long In Length

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I Finally Got My Dream Job As A Park Ranger In Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska! The Karmic Gods Must Have Made A Clerical Error

#43 An Iowa Master Electrician Showed Me How He Cooks Lunch On The Job

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 A Snapshot Of A Welder In Action

#45 Inside An Air Traffic Control Tower

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Break On The Night Shift

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Firefighters Push A GT350 Out Of A Burning Home In California

#48 The Floor At My Work Is Tiled With 3k Work Of Pennies

#49 This Old Anesthesia Machine At My Workplace

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Ice Stalagmites At One Of My Clients Cottages I Was Doing Work For Last Winter

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 My 6-Year-Old Son Asked Me If I Could Touch The Clouds When I'm At Work, So I Showed Him This

#52 The Amount Of Staples I Amassed After 2 Months Of Unstappling And Scanning Documents As My First Summer Job

#53 This Guy Whose Whole Job Appears To Make Coffee And Tea For A Metal Band While They're On Stage

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 This Job Site Has A Vending Machine Just For Cables

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 SpaceX Support Member Is Airborne While Working To Lift The SpaceX Dragon Capsule

#56 My Kids Make Me Take Pictures Of Their Toys While I'm At Work

#57 My Company Is Sending Work From Home Employees New Laptops. I Somehow Ended Up With All Of Them

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 After Months Of Work I’m Finally Having My First Art Show

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Firefighters Working On Roof Of Apartment Building

#60 In The Process Of Installing 21 "Privacy Pods" At My Office Job

#61 My Job Puts Molten Iron By The Break Area To Keep Warm When It Cools Off Outside

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 This Lady’s Job Is To Ensure Bags Land More Gently On The Carousel

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Almost Gave Up Art But Managed To Get My Work In A Gallery. Couldn’t Be Happier

#64 As A Secondary Escape Route, Air Traffic Controllers Evacuate Down A Netted Chute

#65 Golden Gate Bridge View From A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules. Hold On Tight

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Security Guard At His Post After A Rainy Night

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 My Favourite Colleague At Work

#68 My Workplace Decided To Wash All Our Legos Today Ok, backstory here, I work at a place that is best described as a Lego museum (we have a ton of other interesting brands, like ones that can light up when you stack them or ones that just look like paper, but eh, Lego, right?). We found 7 huge unidentifiable boxes in our warehouse last week, filled to the brim with (what else could it be but) Lego.



Thus began our long journey of washing all said Legos. We're currently on box number 2, and this isn't even a quarter of it. I see no light at the end of the tunnel. If a stairway to hell exists, it must be inlaid with unwashed Legos.

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 This "Ice Grass" That Forms At My Jobs Sites

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 This Wear Pattern On My Work Laptop After 3 Years

#71 I'm Working For My States Abandoned Mines Program. Here Are Some Of The Interesting Stuff

#72 My Dad Started As A Dishwasher When He Moved To The US. 27 Years Later He Is Now A Successful Welder

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 The Library At My Work Has Books Ordered By Color Rather Than Subject

ADVERTISEMENT