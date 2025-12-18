74 Fascinating Photos From People’s Different Jobs That Make A 9-To-5 Look More Bearable (New Pics)
We spend a lot of time at our jobs. For most of us, they’re a routine part of life, something we’re used to as we go about our days and tackle the tasks on our plates. But there’s a whole world of work out there that looks nothing like what we experience, and seeing it through unfamiliar eyes can be genuinely fascinating, even if for those doing it, it’s just another Tuesday.
Across the internet, people have been sharing photos of interesting and curious things they’ve spotted during their workdays, and we’ve gathered some of the coolest ones here. From vets having fun with their animal patients to NASA workers casually capturing rocket launches, scroll down to check them out and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
Ducks - I Used To Work On A Duck Farm And This Is My Coolest Picture
Here’s A Baby Skunk. My Friend Works At A Native Wildlife Rescue In VA
This Dog Followed The Google Earth Guy
My Sister Is A Vet Tech And Took My Dog With Her To Work, I Asked Her How He Was Doing And She Sent Me This
I Work At A Hatchery And This Duckling Came Out With 4 Legs
Someone Draws Pictures On The Whiteboard At My Hospital With Dry Erase Markers Every Week Or So
Uncles Wife Worked As A Photographer For NASA. Found These Pictures She Sent My Dad
Uuno Works As A Game Developer. When You Pat A Good Boy In Your Game, You Could Be Patting Uuno
Took This Photo Recently Of The Magnificent 300 Year Old Cedar Tree In The Garden Where I Work
My Mother (Left) Was A Flight Nurse During The Vietnam War
Afterwards, she worked with NASA and flew in the Vomit Comet testing toilets for the Space Shuttle program.
This Delta Flight Was Piloted By A Mother And Daughter Flight Crew. Pretty Inspiring
Night Shift On The Roosevelt Fire
My Aunt Works For A Vet And This Guy Was Booked In For A Check Up
This Tortoise Getting X-Rays At My Work Yesterday
The Work Of This Plumber Is Something To Be Admired
Police Dog Is Given Retirement Presents From The Community On His Last Day On The Job
Mounted Police Taking Pictures At The Beach
Day 1 Of Wearing Weird Hats At Work Until Someone Says Something
I Work On The 10th Floor Of An Office Tower. I Have A Friend Who Stops By Daily
I Am A Wind Turbine Technician. I Often Get Asked What It Looks Like From The Top. Well, This Is A Glimpse Of What I Get To See Nearly Every Day
I'm An Air Traffic Controller Working The Overnight Shift On Christmas
I just got this flight plan for an "aircraft" that's going to fly through my airspace.
Friend Of Mine In The Coast Guard Just Posted This On Facebook
Ricky And Evy After They Passed Their Helicopter Proficiency Training For The US Coast Guard
My Friend Is A Pilot In The Air Force. He Posted This Picture This Morning Of A Sunrise From The Cockpit
Technical Crew Watching Lord Of The Rings During A Disturbed Concert
My Wife Took Our Cat To The Vets, & My Son Told The Vet His Toy Dinosaur Was Feeling Poorly, So The Vet Gave It An X-Ray
Found This Little Guy At Work Today
176 Animals Are Sleeping In A Home Tonight. Cleared The Shelter Was Successful
This Wall Of Fog Rolling In At My Work
We Got A New Meat Cutter At The Restaurant I Work At, And I Love The Way He Arranges Our Display Case
A Bigger Than Average Snail I Picked Up At Work. It’s Sea Water, I Farm Oysters
At The Post Office Where I Work, Someone Mailed A Bunch Of Bees
At My Job We Have 2 Of These Foam Things Hanging, Specifically For People To Poke, So That The Other Ones Don't Get Destroyed And We Don't Have To Throw Them Away
I Got A Job At A Secondhand Book Exchange, This Is One Of Three Warehouses Of Books
When You Clean Out The Tablesaw After A Few Jobs It Looks Straight Up Geological
Couple Panels I Wired Yesterday
The One Time I Wore My Halloween Costume To Work
It Is -45°f (-43°c) Where I’m Working Today. (South Dakota)
Temperature Working On The Roof Today
The Restaurant I Work At
Driveway I Just Finished Working On. I Do Decorative Concrete Work For A Living. 3655 Square Feet Total. Almost A 1/4 Mile Long In Length
I Finally Got My Dream Job As A Park Ranger In Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska! The Karmic Gods Must Have Made A Clerical Error
An Iowa Master Electrician Showed Me How He Cooks Lunch On The Job
A Snapshot Of A Welder In Action
Inside An Air Traffic Control Tower
Break On The Night Shift
Firefighters Push A GT350 Out Of A Burning Home In California
The Floor At My Work Is Tiled With 3k Work Of Pennies
This Old Anesthesia Machine At My Workplace
Ice Stalagmites At One Of My Clients Cottages I Was Doing Work For Last Winter
My 6-Year-Old Son Asked Me If I Could Touch The Clouds When I'm At Work, So I Showed Him This
The Amount Of Staples I Amassed After 2 Months Of Unstappling And Scanning Documents As My First Summer Job
This Guy Whose Whole Job Appears To Make Coffee And Tea For A Metal Band While They're On Stage
This Job Site Has A Vending Machine Just For Cables
SpaceX Support Member Is Airborne While Working To Lift The SpaceX Dragon Capsule
My Kids Make Me Take Pictures Of Their Toys While I'm At Work
My Company Is Sending Work From Home Employees New Laptops. I Somehow Ended Up With All Of Them
After Months Of Work I’m Finally Having My First Art Show
Firefighters Working On Roof Of Apartment Building
In The Process Of Installing 21 "Privacy Pods" At My Office Job
My Job Puts Molten Iron By The Break Area To Keep Warm When It Cools Off Outside
This Lady’s Job Is To Ensure Bags Land More Gently On The Carousel
Almost Gave Up Art But Managed To Get My Work In A Gallery. Couldn’t Be Happier
As A Secondary Escape Route, Air Traffic Controllers Evacuate Down A Netted Chute
Golden Gate Bridge View From A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules. Hold On Tight
Security Guard At His Post After A Rainy Night
My Favourite Colleague At Work
My Workplace Decided To Wash All Our Legos Today
Ok, backstory here, I work at a place that is best described as a Lego museum (we have a ton of other interesting brands, like ones that can light up when you stack them or ones that just look like paper, but eh, Lego, right?). We found 7 huge unidentifiable boxes in our warehouse last week, filled to the brim with (what else could it be but) Lego.
Thus began our long journey of washing all said Legos. We're currently on box number 2, and this isn't even a quarter of it. I see no light at the end of the tunnel. If a stairway to hell exists, it must be inlaid with unwashed Legos.