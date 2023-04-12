With countless occupations and professions people do in this world, it’s easy not to know much about how a day at work looks for everyone else except you.

In that sense, we know very little about what doctors, journalists, firefighters, truck drivers and all the others really do while on duty.

So Bored Panda created this list of pictures that show the invisible side of different jobs we don’t get to see often, if ever. The photos from on duty speak stories without any words, so pull your seat closer and enjoy the ride!

#1

Firefighter Buddy Saving A Tiny Kitten

Firefighter Buddy Saving A Tiny Kitten

#2

To The Karens That Can't Wear Masks. I Have Asthma And Work 13-Hour Shifts In This

To The Karens That Can't Wear Masks. I Have Asthma And Work 13-Hour Shifts In This

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
41 minutes ago

And even so, some guys would say your colours are "girly"...

#3

Sometimes Working Night Shifts Has Rewards

Sometimes Working Night Shifts Has Rewards

Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
1 hour ago

wow... where is it? soo beautiful!

#4

Dutch Firefighter After Dousing A Fire In Freezing Conditions

Dutch Firefighter After Dousing A Fire In Freezing Conditions

Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
13 minutes ago

This looks miserable. I never considered this, thank you for this picture and thank you firefighters!

#5

We Use Hulk Hands To Move Cacti At My Work

We Use Hulk Hands To Move Cacti At My Work

Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson
Community Member
1 hour ago

if you used thanos hands would you lose half the cacti?

#6

I Work At A Call Center. Whenever I Get A Particularly Rude Caller, I Like To Draw What They Might Look Like. Here’s Lorraine From Today

I Work At A Call Center. Whenever I Get A Particularly Rude Caller, I Like To Draw What They Might Look Like. Here's Lorraine From Today

#7

Insanely Jealous Of My Wife's New Working Conditions

Insanely Jealous Of My Wife's New Working Conditions

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

I see they've got the mops on the ready

#8

I Work At A Cat Shelter. These Are The “Can We Keep Him?” Photos I Sent To My Partner. It Worked

I Work At A Cat Shelter. These Are The "Can We Keep Him?" Photos I Sent To My Partner. It Worked

#9

Found This Little Guy At Work Today

Found This Little Guy At Work Today

#10

Exhausted Firefighters In Australia

Exhausted Firefighters In Australia

#11

My Uncle, Who Works On An Arctic Research Vessel, Got An Unexpected Visitor Today

My Uncle, Who Works On An Arctic Research Vessel, Got An Unexpected Visitor Today

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

Luckily there's a wall between the 2 of them

#12

My Mom Works At Amazon And She Sent Me A Photo Of One Of The Trucks She Loaded

My Mom Works At Amazon And She Sent Me A Photo Of One Of The Trucks She Loaded

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

I bet your mom's good at Tetris!

#13

A Dog I Knew In My Last Job. My Job Was To Receive And Redistribute Things Like Food, Medication, Clothing, Blankets And Toys To People Who Need It

A Dog I Knew In My Last Job. My Job Was To Receive And Redistribute Things Like Food, Medication, Clothing, Blankets And Toys To People Who Need It

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
49 minutes ago

So good to be remembered. Especially by a woofer.

#14

Exhausted Firefighters Resting After Fighting Multiple Fires That Are Still Fustigating Central Portugal. They Are Our National Heroes

Exhausted Firefighters Resting After Fighting Multiple Fires That Are Still Fustigating Central Portugal. They Are Our National Heroes

Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
1 hour ago

Fustigating? Just looked it up. To beat or cudgel. I learned a new word! 'I feel totally fustigated today'. Like it.

#15

While North America Freezes, These Guys Are Fighting Bushfires In Tasmania, Australia As The Mainland Bakes At 116F

While North America Freezes, These Guys Are Fighting Bushfires In Tasmania, Australia As The Mainland Bakes At 116F

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago

46.6°C for non Americans.

#16

This Is The Hand Of A Doctor After Removing His Medical Precautionary Suit And Gloves After 10 Hours Of Duty

This Is The Hand Of A Doctor After Removing His Medical Precautionary Suit And Gloves After 10 Hours Of Duty

#17

Photos I've Taken While Working As A Flight Paramedic In The Canadian Arctic

Photos I've Taken While Working As A Flight Paramedic In The Canadian Arctic

#18

I Work In A Bar Owned By A Lord And Lady Who Live In A Castle On An Island You Can Only Walk To At Low Tide

I Work In A Bar Owned By A Lord And Lady Who Live In A Castle On An Island You Can Only Walk To At Low Tide

#19

One Of My Favorite Things About Working In The Ski Fields

One Of My Favorite Things About Working In The Ski Fields

Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson
Community Member
1 hour ago

so that's where skis come from :)

#20

My Mum Is A Florist Who Occasionally Sends Me Pictures Of What She's Working On

My Mum Is A Florist Who Occasionally Sends Me Pictures Of What She's Working On

#21

Found This Little Trash Heart In My Work Dumpster This Morning

Found This Little Trash Heart In My Work Dumpster This Morning

#22

I Work In The Film Industry And I'm Usually Too Shy To Ask For A Picture With An Actor, But I Had To Get One With This Little Guy

I Work In The Film Industry And I'm Usually Too Shy To Ask For A Picture With An Actor, But I Had To Get One With This Little Guy

#23

We Have A Cutout Of Our Boss At The Office For When He Works Abroad

We Have A Cutout Of Our Boss At The Office For When He Works Abroad

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited)

Saruman? You’re doing logistics for the orcs?

#24

Being A Pilot In Northern Canada Has Its Perks

Being A Pilot In Northern Canada Has Its Perks

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
58 minutes ago

"the walls will ooze green slime?! oh wait, they always do that"

#25

This Is My Husband After Working All Day In -57F

This Is My Husband After Working All Day In -57F

Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
40 minutes ago

-49.4 deg Celsius for everyone else

#26

A Firefighter From Washington State After Battling The Wildfire

A Firefighter From Washington State After Battling The Wildfire

#27

I Work At A Funeral Home And During A Service Today, Bumped Into An Old Painter

I Work At A Funeral Home And During A Service Today, Bumped Into An Old Painter

Akiba1907
Akiba1907
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I grew up with his show. I still watch his old episodes from time to time. It just makes me happy.

#28

My Friend Sent Me A Before/After Photo Of Him Cable Managing The Servers At Work

My Friend Sent Me A Before/After Photo Of Him Cable Managing The Servers At Work

#29

Northern Lights This Morning At Work

Northern Lights This Morning At Work

#30

Took This Photo Yesterday At Work. Thought I'd Share It With You Guys

Took This Photo Yesterday At Work. Thought I'd Share It With You Guys

#31

My Dad Worked At A Place That Makes Car Windshields. Here Is The Excess That Gets Blown Out The Side. Person For Scale

My Dad Worked At A Place That Makes Car Windshields. Here Is The Excess That Gets Blown Out The Side. Person For Scale

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's a lot of excess

#32

Life Of A Sailor

Life Of A Sailor

We live in cabins, each one by one. Depending on the position, the cabins can be better and larger. There is also a separate bathroom, shower, toilet, and wash basin.

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited)

This feels wrong, where are your beards and glass eyes?

#33

We Got These Giant Screws In At Work Today For Mounting Solar Panels

We Got These Giant Screws In At Work Today For Mounting Solar Panels

oktopus
oktopus
Community Member
1 hour ago

I hope they have a giant screwdriver.

#34

This Guy Whose Whole Job Appears To Make Coffee And Tea For A Metal Band While They're On Stage

This Guy Whose Whole Job Appears To Make Coffee And Tea For A Metal Band While They're On Stage

#35

My Friend Mike Is A Veterinary Dentist. Sometimes His Job Takes Place Inside A Lion's Mouth

My Friend Mike Is A Veterinary Dentist. Sometimes His Job Takes Place Inside A Lion's Mouth

les
les
Community Member
19 minutes ago

This is when you make sure the anethetist is good before you start

#36

Be Nice To Your Trash Man When It's Raining And It's 30 Degrees Outside. We Are Not Invincible. This Is My Hand After Working 4 Hours In That Weather

Be Nice To Your Trash Man When It's Raining And It's 30 Degrees Outside. We Are Not Invincible. This Is My Hand After Working 4 Hours In That Weather

We had to stop for new gloves otherwise I probably woulda got frostbite.

We had to stop for new gloves otherwise I probably woulda got frostbite.

#37

Got My First Job In An Observatory

Got My First Job In An Observatory

#38

It Is -45°F (-43°C) Where I’m Working Today (South Dakota)

It Is -45°F (-43°C) Where I'm Working Today (South Dakota)

#39

My Cousin's Sister-In-Law Works On A Tugboat Which Tows Oil Platforms Across The Ocean. In All Weather Conditions

My Cousin's Sister-In-Law Works On A Tugboat Which Tows Oil Platforms Across The Ocean. In All Weather Conditions

#40

Album From My Work As A Field Geologist On The Remote East Coast Of Greenland With Mountains, Ice, And Polar Bears

Album From My Work As A Field Geologist On The Remote East Coast Of Greenland With Mountains, Ice, And Polar Bears

#41

My Sister Works In The Photo Department And That's Who She Was Asked To Photograph For Documents

My Sister Works In The Photo Department And That's Who She Was Asked To Photograph For Documents

#42

My Sister Caught Her Husband Sleeping On The Job. He’s A Very Hard-Working Dairy Farmer In Wisconsin

My Sister Caught Her Husband Sleeping On The Job. He's A Very Hard-Working Dairy Farmer In Wisconsin

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago

Let's hope he wakes up before the cow decides to stand up. Getting trampled by a cow hurts, a lot.

2
#43

My Brother Works Outdoors, And Wears The Same Hat Every Day

My Brother Works Outdoors, And Wears The Same Hat Every Day

#44

It’s Someone’s Job To Hoover The Whale At The American Museum Of Natural History (NYC)

It's Someone's Job To Hoover The Whale At The American Museum Of Natural History (NYC)

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Sounds like a euphemism- “just hoovering the whale, don’t mind me.”

#45

Part Of My Night Shift Tasks At My Job Is To Feed The Outside Cats That Come Every Night

Part Of My Night Shift Tasks At My Job Is To Feed The Outside Cats That Come Every Night

#46

Mineral Named Turgite - Found This Today While Working In An Iron Ore Mine, Remote Western Australia

Mineral Named Turgite - Found This Today While Working In An Iron Ore Mine, Remote Western Australia

sbj
sbj
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like a picture of the earth surface taken from a satellite

#47

I Took A Picture While I Was At Work

I Took A Picture While I Was At Work

RenRenRan
RenRenRan
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He must work at Monsters Inc!!

#48

2-Hour-Old Brand New Off-The-Shelf Red Wing Boots Disintegrated. Cost My Friend A Day Of Work

2-Hour-Old Brand New Off-The-Shelf Red Wing Boots Disintegrated. Cost My Friend A Day Of Work

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where do they work? In a lava field?

#49

My Arm After Grinding Fiberglass All Day

My Arm After Grinding Fiberglass All Day

#50

I Used To Work At The Customer Service Desk

I Used To Work At The Customer Service Desk

#51

My Work Buddies Sometimes Take Pics Of Me On The Job. My Mom Is Not A Fan

My Work Buddies Sometimes Take Pics Of Me On The Job. My Mom Is Not A Fan

sbj
sbj
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm on your Moms side

#52

My Mom's Arrangement Of Shirts At Work

My Mom's Arrangement Of Shirts At Work

R
R
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is Paris in this case?

#53

I Work At A Small Coffee Shop. My Boss Just Absent-Mindedly Poured Unroasted Beans Into A Batch Of Roasted Ones. Here's Us Separating 10,000 Beans By Hand

I Work At A Small Coffee Shop. My Boss Just Absent-Mindedly Poured Unroasted Beans Into A Batch Of Roasted Ones. Here's Us Separating 10,000 Beans By Hand

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The boss should be doing that since it was his mistake.

#54

I Work With A Canadian Airline In The North. Showed Up To Work One Morning With This Stunning View

I Work With A Canadian Airline In The North. Showed Up To Work One Morning With This Stunning View

#55

I Kept My Hotel Key Cards From My First Year Working For The Airlines

I Kept My Hotel Key Cards From My First Year Working For The Airlines

#56

I Work In Antarctica And Can't Wear A Watch On My Wrist Because Of All Of The Layers I Wear, So I Wear This On A Lanyard Attached To My PFD With A Sailing Shackle

I Work In Antarctica And Can't Wear A Watch On My Wrist Because Of All Of The Layers I Wear, So I Wear This On A Lanyard Attached To My PFD With A Sailing Shackle

Someone_from_the_Netherlands
Someone_from_the_Netherlands
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cool! Will the mechanism of the watch wind the watch while not wearing it on your arm? It looks like a Seiko Automatic Diver SKX007K1

#57

Got A New Job Where I Have To Wear A Uniform And Gloves While Working Outside, Now I Look Like This

Got A New Job Where I Have To Wear A Uniform And Gloves While Working Outside, Now I Look Like This

OutspokenHBW
OutspokenHBW
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Farmer's Tan, at least that's what we called it growing up.

#58

A Day In The Life Of A Hematology Registrar. And How To Do A Bone Marrow Biopsy

A Day In The Life Of A Hematology Registrar. And How To Do A Bone Marrow Biopsy