Firefighter Buddy Saving A Tiny Kitten
To The Karens That Can't Wear Masks. I Have Asthma And Work 13-Hour Shifts In This
Sometimes Working Night Shifts Has Rewards
Dutch Firefighter After Dousing A Fire In Freezing Conditions
We Use Hulk Hands To Move Cacti At My Work
I Work At A Call Center. Whenever I Get A Particularly Rude Caller, I Like To Draw What They Might Look Like. Here’s Lorraine From Today
Insanely Jealous Of My Wife's New Working Conditions
I Work At A Cat Shelter. These Are The “Can We Keep Him?” Photos I Sent To My Partner. It Worked
Found This Little Guy At Work Today
Exhausted Firefighters In Australia
My Uncle, Who Works On An Arctic Research Vessel, Got An Unexpected Visitor Today
My Mom Works At Amazon And She Sent Me A Photo Of One Of The Trucks She Loaded
A Dog I Knew In My Last Job. My Job Was To Receive And Redistribute Things Like Food, Medication, Clothing, Blankets And Toys To People Who Need It
Exhausted Firefighters Resting After Fighting Multiple Fires That Are Still Fustigating Central Portugal. They Are Our National Heroes
While North America Freezes, These Guys Are Fighting Bushfires In Tasmania, Australia As The Mainland Bakes At 116F
This Is The Hand Of A Doctor After Removing His Medical Precautionary Suit And Gloves After 10 Hours Of Duty
Photos I've Taken While Working As A Flight Paramedic In The Canadian Arctic
I Work In A Bar Owned By A Lord And Lady Who Live In A Castle On An Island You Can Only Walk To At Low Tide
One Of My Favorite Things About Working In The Ski Fields
My Mum Is A Florist Who Occasionally Sends Me Pictures Of What She's Working On
Found This Little Trash Heart In My Work Dumpster This Morning
I Work In The Film Industry And I'm Usually Too Shy To Ask For A Picture With An Actor, But I Had To Get One With This Little Guy
We Have A Cutout Of Our Boss At The Office For When He Works Abroad
Being A Pilot In Northern Canada Has Its Perks
This Is My Husband After Working All Day In -57F
A Firefighter From Washington State After Battling The Wildfire
I Work At A Funeral Home And During A Service Today, Bumped Into An Old Painter
My Friend Sent Me A Before/After Photo Of Him Cable Managing The Servers At Work
Northern Lights This Morning At Work
Took This Photo Yesterday At Work. Thought I'd Share It With You Guys
My Dad Worked At A Place That Makes Car Windshields. Here Is The Excess That Gets Blown Out The Side. Person For Scale
Life Of A Sailor
We live in cabins, each one by one. Depending on the position, the cabins can be better and larger. There is also a separate bathroom, shower, toilet, and wash basin.
We Got These Giant Screws In At Work Today For Mounting Solar Panels
This Guy Whose Whole Job Appears To Make Coffee And Tea For A Metal Band While They're On Stage
My Friend Mike Is A Veterinary Dentist. Sometimes His Job Takes Place Inside A Lion's Mouth
Be Nice To Your Trash Man When It's Raining And It's 30 Degrees Outside. We Are Not Invincible. This Is My Hand After Working 4 Hours In That Weather
Got My First Job In An Observatory
It Is -45°F (-43°C) Where I’m Working Today (South Dakota)
My Cousin's Sister-In-Law Works On A Tugboat Which Tows Oil Platforms Across The Ocean. In All Weather Conditions
Album From My Work As A Field Geologist On The Remote East Coast Of Greenland With Mountains, Ice, And Polar Bears
My Sister Works In The Photo Department And That's Who She Was Asked To Photograph For Documents
My Sister Caught Her Husband Sleeping On The Job. He’s A Very Hard-Working Dairy Farmer In Wisconsin
My Brother Works Outdoors, And Wears The Same Hat Every Day
It’s Someone’s Job To Hoover The Whale At The American Museum Of Natural History (NYC)
Part Of My Night Shift Tasks At My Job Is To Feed The Outside Cats That Come Every Night
Mineral Named Turgite - Found This Today While Working In An Iron Ore Mine, Remote Western Australia
I Took A Picture While I Was At Work
2-Hour-Old Brand New Off-The-Shelf Red Wing Boots Disintegrated. Cost My Friend A Day Of Work
My Arm After Grinding Fiberglass All Day
I Used To Work At The Customer Service Desk
My Work Buddies Sometimes Take Pics Of Me On The Job. My Mom Is Not A Fan
My Mom's Arrangement Of Shirts At Work
I Work At A Small Coffee Shop. My Boss Just Absent-Mindedly Poured Unroasted Beans Into A Batch Of Roasted Ones. Here's Us Separating 10,000 Beans By Hand
I Work With A Canadian Airline In The North. Showed Up To Work One Morning With This Stunning View
I Kept My Hotel Key Cards From My First Year Working For The Airlines
I Work In Antarctica And Can't Wear A Watch On My Wrist Because Of All Of The Layers I Wear, So I Wear This On A Lanyard Attached To My PFD With A Sailing Shackle
Got A New Job Where I Have To Wear A Uniform And Gloves While Working Outside, Now I Look Like This
