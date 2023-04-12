So Bored Panda created this list of pictures that show the invisible side of different jobs we don’t get to see often, if ever. The photos from on duty speak stories without any words, so pull your seat closer and enjoy the ride!

In that sense, we know very little about what doctors, journalists, firefighters, truck drivers and all the others really do while on duty.

With countless occupations and professions people do in this world, it’s easy not to know much about how a day at work looks for everyone else except you.

#1 Firefighter Buddy Saving A Tiny Kitten

#2 To The Karens That Can't Wear Masks. I Have Asthma And Work 13-Hour Shifts In This

#3 Sometimes Working Night Shifts Has Rewards

#4 Dutch Firefighter After Dousing A Fire In Freezing Conditions

#5 We Use Hulk Hands To Move Cacti At My Work

#6 I Work At A Call Center. Whenever I Get A Particularly Rude Caller, I Like To Draw What They Might Look Like. Here’s Lorraine From Today

#7 Insanely Jealous Of My Wife's New Working Conditions

#8 I Work At A Cat Shelter. These Are The “Can We Keep Him?” Photos I Sent To My Partner. It Worked

#9 Found This Little Guy At Work Today

#10 Exhausted Firefighters In Australia

#11 My Uncle, Who Works On An Arctic Research Vessel, Got An Unexpected Visitor Today

#12 My Mom Works At Amazon And She Sent Me A Photo Of One Of The Trucks She Loaded

#13 A Dog I Knew In My Last Job. My Job Was To Receive And Redistribute Things Like Food, Medication, Clothing, Blankets And Toys To People Who Need It

#14 Exhausted Firefighters Resting After Fighting Multiple Fires That Are Still Fustigating Central Portugal. They Are Our National Heroes

#15 While North America Freezes, These Guys Are Fighting Bushfires In Tasmania, Australia As The Mainland Bakes At 116F

#16 This Is The Hand Of A Doctor After Removing His Medical Precautionary Suit And Gloves After 10 Hours Of Duty

#17 Photos I've Taken While Working As A Flight Paramedic In The Canadian Arctic

#18 I Work In A Bar Owned By A Lord And Lady Who Live In A Castle On An Island You Can Only Walk To At Low Tide

#19 One Of My Favorite Things About Working In The Ski Fields

#20 My Mum Is A Florist Who Occasionally Sends Me Pictures Of What She's Working On

#21 Found This Little Trash Heart In My Work Dumpster This Morning

#22 I Work In The Film Industry And I'm Usually Too Shy To Ask For A Picture With An Actor, But I Had To Get One With This Little Guy

#23 We Have A Cutout Of Our Boss At The Office For When He Works Abroad

#24 Being A Pilot In Northern Canada Has Its Perks

#25 This Is My Husband After Working All Day In -57F

#26 A Firefighter From Washington State After Battling The Wildfire

#27 I Work At A Funeral Home And During A Service Today, Bumped Into An Old Painter

#28 My Friend Sent Me A Before/After Photo Of Him Cable Managing The Servers At Work

#29 Northern Lights This Morning At Work

#30 Took This Photo Yesterday At Work. Thought I'd Share It With You Guys

#31 My Dad Worked At A Place That Makes Car Windshields. Here Is The Excess That Gets Blown Out The Side. Person For Scale

#32 Life Of A Sailor We live in cabins, each one by one. Depending on the position, the cabins can be better and larger. There is also a separate bathroom, shower, toilet, and wash basin.

#33 We Got These Giant Screws In At Work Today For Mounting Solar Panels

#34 This Guy Whose Whole Job Appears To Make Coffee And Tea For A Metal Band While They're On Stage

#35 My Friend Mike Is A Veterinary Dentist. Sometimes His Job Takes Place Inside A Lion's Mouth

#36 Be Nice To Your Trash Man When It's Raining And It's 30 Degrees Outside. We Are Not Invincible. This Is My Hand After Working 4 Hours In That Weather We had to stop for new gloves otherwise I probably woulda got frostbite.



#37 Got My First Job In An Observatory

#38 It Is -45°F (-43°C) Where I’m Working Today (South Dakota)

#39 My Cousin's Sister-In-Law Works On A Tugboat Which Tows Oil Platforms Across The Ocean. In All Weather Conditions

#40 Album From My Work As A Field Geologist On The Remote East Coast Of Greenland With Mountains, Ice, And Polar Bears

#41 My Sister Works In The Photo Department And That's Who She Was Asked To Photograph For Documents

#42 My Sister Caught Her Husband Sleeping On The Job. He’s A Very Hard-Working Dairy Farmer In Wisconsin

#43 My Brother Works Outdoors, And Wears The Same Hat Every Day

#44 It’s Someone’s Job To Hoover The Whale At The American Museum Of Natural History (NYC)

#45 Part Of My Night Shift Tasks At My Job Is To Feed The Outside Cats That Come Every Night

#46 Mineral Named Turgite - Found This Today While Working In An Iron Ore Mine, Remote Western Australia

#47 I Took A Picture While I Was At Work

#48 2-Hour-Old Brand New Off-The-Shelf Red Wing Boots Disintegrated. Cost My Friend A Day Of Work

#49 My Arm After Grinding Fiberglass All Day

#50 I Used To Work At The Customer Service Desk

#51 My Work Buddies Sometimes Take Pics Of Me On The Job. My Mom Is Not A Fan

#52 My Mom's Arrangement Of Shirts At Work

#53 I Work At A Small Coffee Shop. My Boss Just Absent-Mindedly Poured Unroasted Beans Into A Batch Of Roasted Ones. Here's Us Separating 10,000 Beans By Hand

#54 I Work With A Canadian Airline In The North. Showed Up To Work One Morning With This Stunning View

#55 I Kept My Hotel Key Cards From My First Year Working For The Airlines

#56 I Work In Antarctica And Can't Wear A Watch On My Wrist Because Of All Of The Layers I Wear, So I Wear This On A Lanyard Attached To My PFD With A Sailing Shackle

#57 Got A New Job Where I Have To Wear A Uniform And Gloves While Working Outside, Now I Look Like This