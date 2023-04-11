62 Posts That Ridicule The “No One Wants To Work” Mentality
With the world going into an unprecedented emergency mode during the Covid-19 pandemic, the job market has also witnessed something it probably didn’t see coming. Workers from different industries have quit en masse, and didn’t bother to return to their offices.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a whopping number, over 47 million Americans, voluntarily quit their jobs in 2021. Amid “the Great Resignation,” many business owners complained of huge staff shortages, hence the widespread claim that “Nobody wants to work in these hard times.”
Today, the sentiment is still alive and well. This Facebook group titled “NO ONE WANTS TO WORK” ridicules a toxic job culture that pushes overworked, disrespected, neglected, and burnt-out employees through the door. In fact, recent data showed that a toxic culture is the biggest factor driving the Great Resignation.
Below we wrapped up the most illuminating posts shared on the group.
Truth
Isn’t happiness the goal? Quitting a job where you are unhappy and being free and happy seems like a win-win situation (provided that you still have ways of meeting your basic neeeds).
How About That
Even the A.I.s know better than to work for sh*tty bosses and companies. Feeling hot under the collar yet, businesses?
It's 67 In Australia Now. No One Should Be Working Past 60!
"Supposed To" Is One Of The Most Damaging, Stigmatizing Phrases In The English Language
Because if everything sucks, the smallest win like "free doughnuts in the break room" is enough to pacify staff. That's what they want. Downtrodden poor folk who are too weak to fight back.
Sounds Like They Have Acted Illegally And Don’t Want The Boat Rocked
The Most Difficult Or Dangerous Jobs Are Often The Lowest Paying
Veganism Is A First World Privilege
Where's The Lie Tho?
Well Being Ideally Should Not Be Tied To Work
It’s never problem solving pressure either. It’s ‘we refuse to acknowledge our own disorganisation and sh**ty culture’ kind of pressure. All I ask in my role, is to do my actual damn job as a forethought, not an afterthought…still waiting
I Always Ask That Question First
When they ask "do you have any questions" during an interview, I want to have the stones to ask that one time.
Companies Are *desperate* To Get People To Accept Less Right Now
Literally The Most Efficient Days I Have At Work Are When All The Salary People Have Conferences. It's Almost Like They Don't Actually Contribute Anything Useful
No, salary folks just like to micromanage you into oblivion.
Also No One Wants Bloody Conflict Rocks That Are Artificially Overvalued
Bedouins don’t buy parcels in the Sahara - why? (Please continue the list)
I Found It Very Fitting
I Hate It Here
What Are People Doing To These Cashiers?
Here Is The Email I Sent The Hiring Manager After Being Stood Up For An In-Person Interview. Second Time This Company Has Done This
I Don't Think It's Meant To Be Subtle
Ok Boomer
Maybe we should get used to a smaller global economy? Don't we want to reduce the human population? That would solve environmental problems for sure.
That’s Definitely A Red Flag
Exactly Why You Should Never Think You’re Incapable Of Things, The Only People Holding You To Standards Are Others
At Least It's Fun And Interesting. And Not "Are You Planning To Have Kids Soon?"
Tip Culture Is Ridiculous
I had my card stolen once. Saw my card history, the thief bought a much nicer TV than I had. Thats how you should do it.
Their Culture Of Bullying And Lording Over Their Employees
If you are in a gray cube, you aren't seeing the outside world which is nicer and vibrant and full of possibilities. You are being conditioned that despair is normal, so you might as well get on with it.
I Don't Even Know What To Say, How Does A Person Expect Someone To Care That Much When They Aren't Even Paying Above Poverty?
Last one sounds like the origin of countless competitor stories. If you’re ‘outshining’ the owner, you’re not gonna settle for an hourly. Seriously, what kind of a**hole runs this joint?
I Wish Someone Would Get That Stupid With Me
Not To Mention They Want 3-5 Years Experience For These Entry Level Jobs
It’s Basically Your Duty To Quit In The Most Damaging Way Possible After An Exchange Like This
Had a mental breakdown in November last year and my doctor put me on schedule 5 meds and booked me off till the following Monday. Told my boss. He lost it and would not stop calling and texting me while I literally couldnt talk or walk due to the strength of the meds I was on. Tried to talk to him about how it's not appropriate and address it with him. It then turned personal and became a witch hunt for my head.
Being Bullied By Authority Figures Isn't The Flex Some People Think It Is
I Feel Like You Didn't Consider How This Would Affect The Team, Bob
Company Asking For Only White Candidates In Job Application
I'm a coloured (mixed race) South African 31 year old female. Although I didn't feel the pain of apartheid like my parents and grandparents did, the effects are still rife. Back then, we weren't white enough for good jobs. Now when I apply, I'm not black enough due to the "Black Economic Empowerment" (BEE) system which is trying to reverse the effects of apartheid financially, economically, career-wise. It doesn't work. We can't reverse it, but we can learn from it. I'm tired of feeling like I'm never good enough for the good things in my country. Bursaries require race, religion, and other ridiculous things. I am educated, determined, so willing, and I'm a single mother, but I feel like my country doesn't see me. They see black or white. Everything in between seems to be irrelevant. It hurts. I just want a good life for my daughter and I.
Had To Do Some Paperwork In My Gms Office And I Saw This.....and As You Can Guess They Are One Of The Worse And Most Toxic Bosses I've Ever Had
Pizza Parties Aren’t A Replacement For Getting Paid Right
I See Your Metamorphosis And Raise You Vitamin D Deficiency
If Happiness Is A Crime Then I'm A Law Abiding Citizen
Good! Pay Your Other Employees More!
My boss when I was making 12$ an hour at as a first time employee, and I told my coworkers because I heard that the one that had worked there 5 years was making 10.25$. Safe to say she got the raise and I quit a month later
That Definitely Raises Red Flags
Magic Bootstraps™
This Literally Used To Be Our Mindset Before We Devolved Into “Civilized” Societies
This is absolutely NOT how primitive humans operated. It was never our mindset. If you couldn't pull your weight in a group, you would be driven out or beaten to death by the group. Pre-civilization is about 50,000 to 80,000 years ago. There were scant resources and harsh competition for them.
Boss Makes A Dollar And I Make A Dime, That’s Why I Take Massive S**ts That Cause Plumbing Damage On Company Time
Do All Your Friends Have Poor Boundaries? Try Pyramid Schemes!
That Wouldn't Cover The Cost Of Textbooks Today
My dads was 300$ a semester including room and board, books, and parking (sadly not food though). I think it's entirely unfair that my brother has to pay 30,000+ a year for school fees (my parents are actually paying) compared to 600 a year tuition. And they expect the newer generations to be able to afford this when my father made 6$ an hour at his job in college and my brothers making 8$, like how is that fair in any sense whatsoever, and to those who say it's my brothers fault or that he's not working hard enough, just p**s off.
Maybe Don’t Go To Self Checkout???
During Covid Times? With Existing Chronic Health Issues? This Boss Sucks Eggs
You're Fired If You Aren't Available... On Your Days Off. What?
They’d Have To Literally Punch Me In The Face And Even Then I’d Be Like “I’m Sorry Did I Do Something Wrong?”
Yep
This description is missing something vital. In capitalism there is a party who provides the funding to create the business in the first place. This party also funds improvements and expansions. That is to say, they provide the capital that is essential for making the company operate. In return for these investments, they receive dividends or returns, usually 4 times a year, whenever the company makes a profit. So, in reality, without capitalists most businesses would not exist.
Seen Recently At A Fast Food Restaurant. I'm Sure The Workers Love This Place
Happy employees means better service. Not sure why employers don't get that. It's the foundation of our society at large. Humans are social (typically), removing that removes enjoyment. This in turn affects retention, productivity and general job satisfaction.