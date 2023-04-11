With the world going into an unprecedented emergency mode during the Covid-19 pandemic, the job market has also witnessed something it probably didn’t see coming. Workers from different industries have quit en masse, and didn’t bother to return to their offices.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a whopping number, over 47 million Americans, voluntarily quit their jobs in 2021. Amid “the Great Resignation,” many business owners complained of huge staff shortages, hence the widespread claim that “Nobody wants to work in these hard times.”

Today, the sentiment is still alive and well. This Facebook group titled “NO ONE WANTS TO WORK” ridicules a toxic job culture that pushes overworked, disrespected, neglected, and burnt-out employees through the door. In fact, recent data showed that a toxic culture is the biggest factor driving the Great Resignation.

Below we wrapped up the most illuminating posts shared on the group.