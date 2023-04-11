With the world going into an unprecedented emergency mode during the Covid-19 pandemic, the job market has also witnessed something it probably didn’t see coming. Workers from different industries have quit en masse, and didn’t bother to return to their offices.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a whopping number, over 47 million Americans, voluntarily quit their jobs in 2021. Amid “the Great Resignation,” many business owners complained of huge staff shortages, hence the widespread claim that “Nobody wants to work in these hard times.”

Today, the sentiment is still alive and well. This Facebook group titled “NO ONE WANTS TO WORK” ridicules a toxic job culture that pushes overworked, disrespected, neglected, and burnt-out employees through the door. In fact, recent data showed that a toxic culture is the biggest factor driving the Great Resignation.

Below we wrapped up the most illuminating posts shared on the group.

#1

Truth

Truth

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

22points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago

Isn't happiness the goal? Quitting a job where you are unhappy and being free and happy seems like a win-win situation (provided that you still have ways of meeting your basic neeeds).

1
1point
reply
#2

How About That

How About That

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK , sleepisocialist

17points
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago

Even the A.I.s know better than to work for sh*tty bosses and companies. Feeling hot under the collar yet, businesses?

0
0points
reply
#3

It's 67 In Australia Now. No One Should Be Working Past 60!

It's 67 In Australia Now. No One Should Be Working Past 60!

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

17points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 minute ago

Meanwhile in America, getting to retire at all is a problem.

0
0points
reply
#4

"Supposed To" Is One Of The Most Damaging, Stigmatizing Phrases In The English Language

"Supposed To" Is One Of The Most Damaging, Stigmatizing Phrases In The English Language

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK , MothraMissWorld

16points
POST
Sarcastic Jock
Sarcastic Jock
Community Member
1 hour ago

Because if everything sucks, the smallest win like "free doughnuts in the break room" is enough to pacify staff. That's what they want. Downtrodden poor folk who are too weak to fight back.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#5

Sounds Like They Have Acted Illegally And Don't Want The Boat Rocked

Sounds Like They Have Acted Illegally And Don’t Want The Boat Rocked

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

15points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 minute ago

Unfortunately, this doesn't happen often. Corporations can get away with a whole lot, despite the law.

0
0points
reply
#6

The Most Difficult Or Dangerous Jobs Are Often The Lowest Paying

The Most Difficult Or Dangerous Jobs Are Often The Lowest Paying

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

14points
POST
#7

Veganism Is A First World Privilege

Veganism Is A First World Privilege

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

14points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago

Because employees are flesh and blood, duh!

1
1point
reply
#8

Where's The Lie Tho?

Where's The Lie Tho?

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK , JanetteKirchner

13points
POST
#9

Well Being Ideally Should Not Be Tied To Work

Well Being Ideally Should Not Be Tied To Work

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK , DrBryanLeyva

13points
POST
AndThenICommented
AndThenICommented
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's never problem solving pressure either. It's 'we refuse to acknowledge our own disorganisation and sh**ty culture' kind of pressure. All I ask in my role, is to do my actual damn job as a forethought, not an afterthought…still waiting

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#10

I Always Ask That Question First

I Always Ask That Question First

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

13points
POST
Sarcastic Jock
Sarcastic Jock
Community Member
1 hour ago

When they ask "do you have any questions" during an interview, I want to have the stones to ask that one time.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#11

Companies Are *desperate* To Get People To Accept Less Right Now

Companies Are *desperate* To Get People To Accept Less Right Now

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

13points
POST
Solidhog
Solidhog
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is like asking a recruiter "which one would you prefer? Being shot or stabbed?"

1
1point
reply
#12

Literally The Most Efficient Days I Have At Work Are When All The Salary People Have Conferences. It's Almost Like They Don't Actually Contribute Anything Useful

Literally The Most Efficient Days I Have At Work Are When All The Salary People Have Conferences. It's Almost Like They Don't Actually Contribute Anything Useful

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

12points
POST
Amber Miller
Amber Miller
Community Member
23 minutes ago

No, salary folks just like to micromanage you into oblivion.

0
0points
reply
#13

Also No One Wants Bloody Conflict Rocks That Are Artificially Overvalued

Also No One Wants Bloody Conflict Rocks That Are Artificially Overvalued

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK , Steph_I_Will

11points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bedouins don't buy parcels in the Sahara - why? (Please continue the list)

1
1point
reply
#14

I Found It Very Fitting

I Found It Very Fitting

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

10points
POST
Jiminy
Jiminy
Community Member
59 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

I Hate It Here

I Hate It Here

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK , thembercleav

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

What Are People Doing To These Cashiers?

What Are People Doing To These Cashiers?

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

9points
POST
#17

Here Is The Email I Sent The Hiring Manager After Being Stood Up For An In-Person Interview. Second Time This Company Has Done This

Here Is The Email I Sent The Hiring Manager After Being Stood Up For An In-Person Interview. Second Time This Company Has Done This

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

8points
POST
#18

I Don't Think It's Meant To Be Subtle

I Don't Think It's Meant To Be Subtle

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

8points
POST
#19

Ok Boomer

Ok Boomer

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

8points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Maybe we should get used to a smaller global economy? Don't we want to reduce the human population? That would solve environmental problems for sure.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

That's Definitely A Red Flag

That’s Definitely A Red Flag

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

8points
POST
#21

Exactly Why You Should Never Think You're Incapable Of Things, The Only People Holding You To Standards Are Others

Exactly Why You Should Never Think You’re Incapable Of Things, The Only People Holding You To Standards Are Others

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

8points
POST
#22

At Least It's Fun And Interesting. And Not "Are You Planning To Have Kids Soon?"

At Least It's Fun And Interesting. And Not "Are You Planning To Have Kids Soon?"

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

7points
POST
Solidhog
Solidhog
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ride it to work with large speakers strapped to either side playing Ride Of The Valkyries while I blow a party blower nonstop and the elephant wears a shiny party hat.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Tip Culture Is Ridiculous

Tip Culture Is Ridiculous

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK , Stremlau5

7points
POST
Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
1 hour ago

I had my card stolen once. Saw my card history, the thief bought a much nicer TV than I had. Thats how you should do it.

1
1point
reply
#24

Their Culture Of Bullying And Lording Over Their Employees

Their Culture Of Bullying And Lording Over Their Employees

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK , chris_herd

7points
POST
Sarcastic Jock
Sarcastic Jock
Community Member
1 hour ago

If you are in a gray cube, you aren't seeing the outside world which is nicer and vibrant and full of possibilities. You are being conditioned that despair is normal, so you might as well get on with it.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#25

I Don't Even Know What To Say, How Does A Person Expect Someone To Care That Much When They Aren't Even Paying Above Poverty?

I Don't Even Know What To Say, How Does A Person Expect Someone To Care That Much When They Aren't Even Paying Above Poverty?

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

7points
POST
AndThenICommented
AndThenICommented
Community Member
1 hour ago

Last one sounds like the origin of countless competitor stories. If you're 'outshining' the owner, you're not gonna settle for an hourly. Seriously, what kind of a**hole runs this joint?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

I Wish Someone Would Get That Stupid With Me

I Wish Someone Would Get That Stupid With Me

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

7points
POST
#27

Not To Mention They Want 3-5 Years Experience For These Entry Level Jobs

Not To Mention They Want 3-5 Years Experience For These Entry Level Jobs

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

7points
POST
#28

It's Basically Your Duty To Quit In The Most Damaging Way Possible After An Exchange Like This

It’s Basically Your Duty To Quit In The Most Damaging Way Possible After An Exchange Like This

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

6points
POST
EagerPanda 🐼
EagerPanda 🐼
Community Member
1 hour ago

Had a mental breakdown in November last year and my doctor put me on schedule 5 meds and booked me off till the following Monday. Told my boss. He lost it and would not stop calling and texting me while I literally couldnt talk or walk due to the strength of the meds I was on. Tried to talk to him about how it's not appropriate and address it with him. It then turned personal and became a witch hunt for my head.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Being Bullied By Authority Figures Isn't The Flex Some People Think It Is

Being Bullied By Authority Figures Isn't The Flex Some People Think It Is

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

6points
POST
View more comments
#30

I Feel Like You Didn't Consider How This Would Affect The Team, Bob

I Feel Like You Didn't Consider How This Would Affect The Team, Bob

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK , Browtweaten

6points
POST
#31

Company Asking For Only White Candidates In Job Application

Company Asking For Only White Candidates In Job Application

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

6points
POST
EagerPanda 🐼
EagerPanda 🐼
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm a coloured (mixed race) South African 31 year old female. Although I didn't feel the pain of apartheid like my parents and grandparents did, the effects are still rife. Back then, we weren't white enough for good jobs. Now when I apply, I'm not black enough due to the "Black Economic Empowerment" (BEE) system which is trying to reverse the effects of apartheid financially, economically, career-wise. It doesn't work. We can't reverse it, but we can learn from it. I'm tired of feeling like I'm never good enough for the good things in my country. Bursaries require race, religion, and other ridiculous things. I am educated, determined, so willing, and I'm a single mother, but I feel like my country doesn't see me. They see black or white. Everything in between seems to be irrelevant. It hurts. I just want a good life for my daughter and I.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#32

Had To Do Some Paperwork In My Gms Office And I Saw This.....and As You Can Guess They Are One Of The Worse And Most Toxic Bosses I've Ever Had

Had To Do Some Paperwork In My Gms Office And I Saw This.....and As You Can Guess They Are One Of The Worse And Most Toxic Bosses I've Ever Had

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

6points
POST
#33

Pizza Parties Aren't A Replacement For Getting Paid Right

Pizza Parties Aren’t A Replacement For Getting Paid Right

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

6points
POST
#34

I See Your Metamorphosis And Raise You Vitamin D Deficiency

I See Your Metamorphosis And Raise You Vitamin D Deficiency

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

6points
POST
#35

If Happiness Is A Crime Then I'm A Law Abiding Citizen

If Happiness Is A Crime Then I'm A Law Abiding Citizen

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

6points
POST
#36

Good! Pay Your Other Employees More!

Good! Pay Your Other Employees More!

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

6points
POST
The almighty alphabet soup !
The almighty alphabet soup !
Community Member
1 hour ago

My boss when I was making 12$ an hour at as a first time employee, and I told my coworkers because I heard that the one that had worked there 5 years was making 10.25$. Safe to say she got the raise and I quit a month later

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#37

That Definitely Raises Red Flags

That Definitely Raises Red Flags

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK

6points
POST
#38

Magic Bootstraps™

Magic Bootstraps™

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK , dietz_meredith

6points
POST
#39

This Literally Used To Be Our Mindset Before We Devolved Into "Civil

This Literally Used To Be Our Mindset Before We Devolved Into “Civilized” Societies

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

6points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is absolutely NOT how primitive humans operated. It was never our mindset. If you couldn't pull your weight in a group, you would be driven out or beaten to death by the group. Pre-civilization is about 50,000 to 80,000 years ago. There were scant resources and harsh competition for them.

0
0points
reply
#40

Boss Makes A Dollar And I Make A Dime, That’s Why I Take Massive S**ts That Cause Plumbing Damage On Company Time

Boss Makes A Dollar And I Make A Dime, That’s Why I Take Massive S**ts That Cause Plumbing Damage On Company Time

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

5points
POST
Solidhog
Solidhog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So he is saying it's the length and not the girth that is the problem.

0
0points
reply
#41

Do All Your Friends Have Poor Boundaries? Try Pyramid Schemes!

Do All Your Friends Have Poor Boundaries? Try Pyramid Schemes!

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

5points
POST
Solidhog
Solidhog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who do you think signed them up?

0
0points
reply
#42

That Wouldn't Cover The Cost Of Textbooks Today

That Wouldn't Cover The Cost Of Textbooks Today

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

5points
POST
The almighty alphabet soup !
The almighty alphabet soup !
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dads was 300$ a semester including room and board, books, and parking (sadly not food though). I think it's entirely unfair that my brother has to pay 30,000+ a year for school fees (my parents are actually paying) compared to 600 a year tuition. And they expect the newer generations to be able to afford this when my father made 6$ an hour at his job in college and my brothers making 8$, like how is that fair in any sense whatsoever, and to those who say it's my brothers fault or that he's not working hard enough, just p**s off.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

Maybe Don’t Go To Self Checkout???

Maybe Don’t Go To Self Checkout???

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

5points
POST
BingoMark
BingoMark
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I heard people can get paid just for walking

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

During Covid Times? With Existing Chronic Health Issues? This Boss Sucks Eggs

During Covid Times? With Existing Chronic Health Issues? This Boss Sucks Eggs

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

5points
POST
#45

You're Fired If You Aren't Available... On Your Days Off. What?

You're Fired If You Aren't Available... On Your Days Off. What?

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

5points
POST
Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gee, I wonder why they're severely understaffed...

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#46

They’d Have To Literally Punch Me In The Face And Even Then I’d Be Like “I’m Sorry Did I Do Something Wrong?”

They’d Have To Literally Punch Me In The Face And Even Then I’d Be Like “I’m Sorry Did I Do Something Wrong?”

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

5points
POST
Solidhog
Solidhog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless your name is James Corden.

0
0points
reply
#47

Yep

Yep

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

5points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This description is missing something vital. In capitalism there is a party who provides the funding to create the business in the first place. This party also funds improvements and expansions. That is to say, they provide the capital that is essential for making the company operate. In return for these investments, they receive dividends or returns, usually 4 times a year, whenever the company makes a profit. So, in reality, without capitalists most businesses would not exist.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#48

Seen Recently At A Fast Food Restaurant. I'm Sure The Workers Love This Place

Seen Recently At A Fast Food Restaurant. I'm Sure The Workers Love This Place

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

5points
POST
Sarcastic Jock
Sarcastic Jock
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Happy employees means better service. Not sure why employers don't get that. It's the foundation of our society at large. Humans are social (typically), removing that removes enjoyment. This in turn affects retention, productivity and general job satisfaction.

0
0points
reply
#49

It Is What It Is

It Is What It Is

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

5points
POST
#50

I Found This Out The Hard Way

I Found This Out The Hard Way

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

5points
POST
Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This applies to more than just employment..

0
0points
reply
#51

What Is Wrong With Employers. You Could Do So Many Job Interviews Between 7am And 6pm

What Is Wrong With Employers. You Could Do So Many Job Interviews Between 7am And 6pm

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK , jerrydoubles Report

4points
POST
Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The smart ones left. The two that stayed are in for more of the same treatment.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#52

Ummmmm They Can’t Withhold Your Check And Give You An Ultimatum

Ummmmm They Can’t Withhold Your Check And Give You An Ultimatum

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

4points
POST
#53

Looks Like A Scam Or Mlm

Looks Like A Scam Or Mlm

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

4points
POST
#54

Maybe In A World Where Leaving A Post-It Saying "Thank You" In A Landlord's Inbox Counts For A Month Of Rent

Maybe In A World Where Leaving A Post-It Saying "Thank You" In A Landlord's Inbox Counts For A Month Of Rent

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#55

I’m Sorry They’re Stupidity Wasted Your Time

I’m Sorry They’re Stupidity Wasted Your Time

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

4points
POST
Amber Miller
Amber Miller
Community Member
24 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
#56

How Fast Did They Put A "No One Wants To Work" Note On Their Doors?

How Fast Did They Put A "No One Wants To Work" Note On Their Doors?

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

4points
POST
#57

Friend Of Mine Just Posted This And I’m Trying Soooo Hard Not To Cyberbully Rn It’s Not Even Like For Charity Or Education. Literally It’s For Filming A Commercial

Friend Of Mine Just Posted This And I’m Trying Soooo Hard Not To Cyberbully Rn It’s Not Even Like For Charity Or Education. Literally It’s For Filming A Commercial

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

3points
POST
Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

S**t like this is depressingly far too common.

0
0points
reply
#58

Will Do!

Will Do!

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#59

I'm Grouchy And Irritable, But I Grew Up In A Furnished Home So I've Learned To Not Be Deliberately Unpleasant Towards People Just Doing Their Jobs

I'm Grouchy And Irritable, But I Grew Up In A Furnished Home So I've Learned To Not Be Deliberately Unpleasant Towards People Just Doing Their Jobs

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

3points
POST
#60

My Bank Said I Should Have Died Yesterday Then

My Bank Said I Should Have Died Yesterday Then

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

3points
POST
Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just gotta say, this dude has a great smile. 😁

0
0points
reply
#61

3 Minutes? That's Literally Walking From The Door To The Computer And Waiting For Someone Else To Finish Signing In

3 Minutes? That's Literally Walking From The Door To The Computer And Waiting For Someone Else To Finish Signing In

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

2points
POST
#62

I Thought This Kinda Stuff Was Illegal Now?

I Thought This Kinda Stuff Was Illegal Now?

NO ONE WANTS TO WORK Report

2points
POST
View more comments

