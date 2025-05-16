ADVERTISEMENT

“Ain’t no stopping us now, we’re on the move.” If technology had a theme song, I’m guessing that would be it… Depending on how old you are, you might immediately know what song I’m talking about. Or it might fly right over your head. It’s sort of the same with certain tech devices. You're either old enough to have encountered them. Or not. Technology is constantly on the move, evolving, canceling out the last, most modern thing. And there ain't no stopping it now.

It’s strange to even think there was once a time in history when mobile phones, laptops, air fryers, and AirPods didn’t exist. Some people back then were amazed back when a new big, bulky, black and white box television was released. Or when it became possible to speak to a friend far away, in real-time, using a dialing telephone. Imagine that.

As new tech gadgets constantly burst onto the scene, their forefathers often become obsolete. But that’s not to say they’ve been forgotten. People have been sharing their vintage tech finds; some are super interesting.

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites to take you on a nostalgic trip back in time. Upvote the ones that intrigue you and let us know in the comments how many of these you've actually seen in real life. You'll also find an article between the images that explains why you should never just dump your old gadgets in the trash.