When did you last step outside and absorb all that nature has to offer? Many of us are so busy scrolling through our phones and liking photos on Instagram that we forget the world is a giant, ever-changing art gallery just begging to be admired.

Every inch holds a piece of magic. No filter, no Photoshop, and no algorithms to pull it all together. Just fascinating, beautiful, strange, and sometimes even scary scenes playing out in real time, reminding us that Mother Nature is undoubtedly the most talented artist on the planet.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most interesting photos people have managed to capture in the wild. From frost patterns on a windscreen that might impress the most renowned realism painters, to flowers that look like 3D-rendered chickens auditioning for a Disney movie, these nature pics will hopefully inspire you to take a closer look at the great outdoors when you need a reboot.

We also take a deep dive into the many mental and physical health benefits of being in nature and reveal some truths you might not have known before. You'll find all that between the images.

#1

The Way My Windscreen Froze

Frost patterns on a car windshield creating intricate, nature-inspired ice formations resembling mountains and valleys.

Liamers Report

njp avatar
NJ P
NJ P
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Looks like a little boat at the base of a glacier.

As awesome as it is to scroll through this list of fascinating nature pics, it's not nearly as beneficial as the real thing. Scientists have long discovered that being out in nature is excellent for our physical and mental health.

The American Psychological Association (APA) suggests spending at least two hours per week out in nature in order to really reap the benefits. Do it in one long session or break that time up into shorter chunks. Whatever floats your boat, just as long as you get out there.

Being in nature can support immune health in a couple of ways, according to UCLA Health's experts.

"Any time you are outside — rain or shine — you expose yourself to vitamin D, which is good for your immune system and your bones. Lower vitamin D levels are linked to a higher risk of viral infection," explains the site.
    #2

    This Big Leaf. Wife For Scale

    Woman standing next to a giant green leaf in a backyard surrounded by various tropical plants and trees in nature.

    reddit.com Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    At first I thought it was a big surfboard.

    #3

    Large Rainbow After A Storm Yesterday

    Lush green landscape with trees and a vibrant rainbow under a cloudy sky in stunning nature pics scene.

    psychick Report

    Instead of simply going out into the garden or local park, why not take it a step further and try a forest bath? Yes, that is a real thing, and as the name suggests, it's done in a forest. But no, there's no bathtub involved. It's purely immersing yourself in the forest atmosphere, and experts say it's especially good for your immune system.

    "The forest air you breathe in is full of phytoncides, chemicals shed by forest plants. Phytoncides’ antifungal and antibacterial qualities stimulate your body to increase the white blood cells responsible for fighting tumor- and virus-infected cells," reveals UCLA Health.
    #4

    A Storm Literally Picked Up And Moved This Road

    Worn road cutting through sparse trees with blue sky and clouds in a nature scene for nature pics and beauty.

    Craigrets Report

    #5

    This Cat That Lives At The Parking Lot At My Job Has Extra Toes

    Wild cat with green eyes standing on asphalt near a yellow line, one of the nature pics that are interesting and beautiful

    neon_noire Report

    #6

    This Swirly Dandelion I Found

    Hand holding a spiraled plant stem with a dandelion seed head, showcasing interesting nature pics outdoors.

    Golden_Snail_DK Report

    If you can't get to a forest, don't despair. Just park off in a quiet, green spot. Green as in nature, not a room where the walls are painted green. But experts say you should be sure to choose a calm environment if you want your short- and long-term cognitive abilities to benefit.

    "Just being outside isn’t enough," cautions UCLA Health's team. "You need to be in a natural and peaceful environment. Urban settings require you to use your attention to overcome the stimulation of the environment, and your cognitive abilities can suffer."
    #7

    The Beautiful Tail On This Lizard I Saw

    Lizard with bright blue tail and striped body on a textured ground surface in nature close-up photo.

    reddit.com Report

    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    These guys are common where I live, particularly during the warmer months of the year

    #8

    Hummingbird Feather! I Had Never Found One Before, Thought It Was Neat

    Close-up of a tiny pink water droplet on a fingertip highlighting nature pics with detailed beauty and interest.

    isaytyler Report

    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    It is neat. I have never seen one before or perhaps never thought about hummingbirds feathers before. Thank you for posting.

    #9

    A Photo Of Trees Growing Out Of Other Trees

    Unique nature pics showcasing tall trees growing from an old twisted tree trunk in a lush forest landscape.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    Researchers have also found that spending time in nature can spark creativity. And that's because it stimulates curiosity and pushes you to reset, or recharge, your focus and attention. Cue: amazing new ideas!

    "Natural stimulation, like trees, running water, clouds, and snow, refreshes our ability to focus. After taking a break in nature, you'll perform better at work or at school or at any activity that requires a lot of focus," adds Dr. Marc Berman, a psychologist who specializes in environmental neuroscience.
    #10

    The Shining Eyes Of Gators In The Everglades

    Glowing fireflies illuminate a tranquil river at night surrounded by lush green nature in a peaceful outdoor scene.

    gsuhrie Report

    #11

    Had No Idea Owls Have Such Long Legs

    Close-up of a large owl perched on a wooden stump showcasing beautiful nature pics with detailed feathers and intense eyes

    reddit.com Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Not looking happy.

    #12

    This Fallen Tree Is Holding Back The Duckweed

    Swampy forest scene with trees growing in water, featuring green algae covering part of the surface in a nature picture.

    TheTobyrobot Report

    Another benefit you might not have known about before is that nature is good for your eyes. Studies have shown that exposure to natural light by spending about two hours a day outdoors can prevent children and young adults from becoming near-sighted. And a 2021 study found that reading outside can help adults sharpen the visual areas of their brain.

    One area of our health that's not often mentioned is our social health. And yes, you guessed it: being in nature benefits that too. Want to be a nicer person? Get outside more...

    "Often when people are in nature, especially very beautiful and immersive natural environments, it can cause a sense of awe," says Berman. "This awe can be accompanied by a sense of being a part of something larger than ourselves, which can increase feelings of self-transcendence. We have even found that interactions with nature can cause people to think more about others and less about themselves."

    #13

    These Flowers Look Like A Group Of Tiny 3D-Rendered Chickens Wearing Glasses And Holding A Cake

    Close-up of unique yellow and red flowers growing among rocks in a stunning nature pics setting.

    oldgood_isaac Report

    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    Your description of the flowers is most impressive. I would have made a large wager that I would never read the sentence "Group Of Tiny 3D-Rendered Chickens Wearing Glasses And Holding A Cake." Ever. In my whole life.

    #14

    This Bonsai Plant Has A Hexagon Branch Structure

    Thorny branches of a potted plant with sparse green leaves showcasing unique nature pics and natural beauty.

    SomberDUDE224 Report

    #15

    My Grandad Showing Off His Gigantic Homegrown Cabbage

    Person standing on grass with oversized cabbage leaves covering their upper body in nature pics scene.

    mosesmoorhouse Report

    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    Are we sure the Cabbage didn't just grow legs?

    If you've ever felt instantly uplifted after spending time in nature, you'll understand why experts say it's a great tonic for anxiety, depression and stress. And that's because it helps to improve your mood by altering the brain activity in your prefrontal cortex — the part that regulates your emotions.

    Being in nature for just 20 minutes can significantly reduce cortisol (stress hormone) levels. "But fully immerse yourself in a natural environment for 20 to 30 minutes for the greatest drop in cortisol," UCLA Health advises. "After that, cortisol tends to level out."
    #16

    I Saw Some Ants Carrying A Glove Up A Lamp

    Blue glove covered with ants climbing a textured pole in an outdoor urban setting with trees and cars nearby.

    ri4nn3 Report

    #17

    My Rhododendron Looks Like It's Trying To Run Off

    Blooming pink flower tree in a suburban yard with green grass and cars under a cloudy sky in nature pics.

    phigene Report

    boredpanda_129 avatar
    Bored Seb
    Bored Seb
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "You see, we lost the Entwives."

    #18

    The Variety Of Colors In The Eggs My Friend’s Chickens Laid

    Carton of colorful fresh eggs held outdoors with free-range chickens and green grass in a nature setting.

    TheH0F Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    No dying needed at Easter.

    "Green space can also have a protective effect on depression risk. Researchers say that people who spend five or more hours outside on weekends tend to have a lower risk of mild depression than people who spend less than 30 minutes outdoors," reveals the UCLA Health site.

    "Often depression puts people in a mental fatigue state, where it's hard to concentrate," adds Berman. "Interacting with nature can counteract this mental fatigue and provide people with more cognitive resources to deal with the problems causing the depression."

    The expert warns that while nature can help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression, it is not a substitute for any medication your doctor may have prescribed.
    #19

    Found A Moose Tooth In The Creek

    Hand holding a large tooth found outdoors in a forest featuring nature pics with interesting and beautiful scenery.

    sugar36spice Report

    #20

    A Freshly Hatched Baby Snapping Turtle

    Close-up of a unique nature pic showing a small horned toad lizard held between fingers outdoors.

    ClerkMajestic Report

    #21

    This Is The Size Of Tree They're Cutting Down In Canada, This Is Why People Are Getting Upset

    Person lying on a huge tree stump in a forest, showcasing the impressive size in this nature pics scene.

    WillOfTheLand Report

    #22

    Water Droplets On The Tips Of Rose Bush Leaves

    Close-up of a green leaf edged with sparkling water droplets in a nature scene with blurred background.

    KannehTheGreat Report

    #23

    Flower Encased In Ice

    Pink flower covered in ice and frost in a close-up nature pic with greenery blurred in the background.

    Tran761 Report

    #24

    The Snow Froze Like Flowers In The Parking Lot

    Close-up of intricate frost patterns on the ground showcasing beautiful and interesting nature pics in winter.

    Goodnight_Gromit Report

    #25

    My Cactus Has Grown A Strange-Looking Flower

    Succulent plant with a unique star-shaped red and yellow flower in a pot, showcasing interesting nature pics and natural beauty.

    7-methyltheophylline Report

    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That looks like a stapelia. Don't recommend sniffing that flower

    #26

    This Plant That Has Exactly Two Branches At Each Node

    Close-up of unique purple plants held in hand and a large intricate natural plant formation outdoors, showcasing nature pics.

    SonOfBharata Report

    #27

    A Plant In My Garden Grew A Mutant Leaf/Branch Hybrid

    Close-up of unique green leaves growing from a plant stem in a natural setting, showcasing interesting nature pics.

    BaronWiggle Report

    #28

    This Tree I Found Grows Into Itself

    Tree branch curved into a loop growing from tree trunk in a dense green forest nature pics highlighting unique natural shapes.

    FishayyMtg Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Ì'm a little teapot...

    #29

    A Salt Crystal I Grew At Home

    Hand holding a clear crystal with geometric patterns in nature pics showcasing interesting and beautiful details.

    crystalchase21 Report

    #30

    Found This Fossil Today

    Fossil embedded in stone held by hand, showcasing detailed nature pics of ancient life and natural history.

    Im-A-Scared-Child Report

    #31

    This Morning I Found By Far The Smallest Frog I Have Ever Seen In My Entire Life (My Average-Sized Fingernail For Scale)

    Tiny insect on textured surface next to human fingertip showcasing interesting nature pics and small wildlife details.

    okgodlemmehaveit Report

    #32

    What A Flying Fish Looks Like Up Close

    Hand holding a rare flying fish with large wings above the ocean, showcasing unique nature pics and wildlife beauty.

    hootersbutwithcats Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Last thing you need when you're sailing at night is for one of these to land next to you.

    #33

    Oak Tree Split In Three By Lightning

    Fallen tree with sprawling branches on green grass under a blue sky, showcasing interesting nature pics outdoors.

    memes_maymays Report

    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    Um ... Wow. I'm not sure what comment to make other than ... Wow.

    #34

    Baby Octopus, Thumb For Scale

    Close-up of tiny insect larvae on a clear surface next to a human thumb showing intricate nature pics details.

    ZackoBear Report

    #35

    The Inside Of This Tree Looks Like A Fish

    Cut tree logs with natural bark texture and leafy branches, showcasing interesting nature pics of wood and forest elements.

    molehillmilk Report

    #36

    The World's Most Dangerous Plant

    Potted Queensland Stinger plant labeled deadly stinger with warning sign inside protective wire cage in nature pics collection.

    folowthewhiterarebit Report

    #37

    5-Day-Old Hedgehogs

    Close-up of hands holding several small, spiky newborn animals showcasing unique nature pics with interesting textures.

    Zuntic Report

    #38

    The Way The Light Hits This Spiderweb Makes It Look Like A CD

    CD hanging in a spider web among green leaves in a forest, a unique nature pic showing light reflections.

    SweetestSummer Report

    #39

    Red Corn From Georgia

    Close-up nature image of a vibrant deep red corn cob showing intricate natural patterns and textures.

    GoldenChinchilla Report

    #40

    This Weird Lemon That Grew On Our Lemon Tree

    Lemon and elongated citrus peel resting on a wooden table, showcasing interesting nature pics with unique natural shapes.

    phantomplayerone Report

    #41

    Found This ‘Veiled Lady’ Mushroom On A Hike This Morning Near Seoul, South Korea

    Bright yellow fungus with lacy netting growing on forest floor among leaves and sticks in nature.

    Spudnut Report

    #42

    This Is How Giant Galapagos Tortoises Sleep

    Close-up of a large tortoise resting on dry ground surrounded by twigs and leaves in nature pics collection.

    twilling8 Report

    #43

    A Creek Full Of Glacial Till And A River Full Of Sediment Not Mixing Near My Work

    Confluence of two differently colored rivers surrounded by forest and rocky terrain in a nature landscape.

    NorthernCanadaEh Report

    #44

    This Tree Fell Over And Grew 4 More Trees Out Of Itself

    Forest scene with tall trees and a large uprooted tree trunk surrounded by natural forest floor in nature pics.

    expatriate77 Report

    #45

    This Rainbow Vine Started Growing In My Backyard

    Colorful vine with green, blue, and red leaves growing against a wooden fence in a nature setting.

    SteveTheBiscuit Report

    #46

    This Is What The Start Of A River Looks Like

    Clear forest stream flowing over rocks surrounded by tall trees and green nature in a peaceful outdoor setting

    SevenBall Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    I think it's an underground stream surfacing.

    #47

    Grandma's Backyard Is Filled With Jabuticabas, A Fruit That Sprouts From The Tree Trunk

    Large clusters of dark berries densely covering the trunk and branches of a tree in a nature setting.

    issamaysinalah Report

    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    I've never heard of or seen these tree / fruits before. Thank you for posting.

    #48

    Frost Pattern On A Car This Morning

    Frost patterns resembling natural branches on a car roof, showcasing interesting nature pics with beautiful icy designs.

    CalTech0003 Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Would make great damask pattern.

    0
    #49

    I Saw The End Of The Rainbow Today

    View of a vibrant double rainbow over a highway, seen through a car windshield during a rainy day nature pic.

    toastforscience Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    Don't run over the por!

    0
    #50

    This Tomato Looks Like A Rubber Duckie

    Hand holding a uniquely shaped tomato resembling a duck, showcasing interesting nature pics and natural produce.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    The Petals Of This Camellia Flower

    Pink camellia flower with layered petals surrounded by green leaves in a nature pic showcasing natural beauty and detail.

    ewilio Report

    #52

    My Aunt's Cat Has The Word No Circled In His Fur Pattern

    Tabby cat stretched out on wooden deck showcasing natural patterns in this nature pic with interesting textures.

    04SHADOWRIDER Report

    #53

    Pulled A Paper Wasp Nest From The Corner Of My Shed And It Left A Perfect Cross Section

    Hand holding a large, empty wasp nest with layered texture on wooden deck, nature pics showcasing intricate natural patterns.

    bezododo Report

    #54

    Seals And Sea Lions Have Nails

    Close-up of a manatee's flippers resting by the water, showcasing interesting nature pics in a serene setting.

    Cyber_Being_ Report

    jihana avatar
    Jihana
    Jihana
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I did not know that. And I wished I still didn't know that. That picture is kinda unsettling.

    #55

    This Is What A Tumbleweed Looks Like Before It Dries And Roams The Land

    Green shrub growing on dry yellow soil in a natural outdoor setting with nature pics highlighting interesting plants.

    doctor_recommended Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    Must have shallow roots.

    #56

    Frozen Flower I Found In Austin During The Texas Winter Storm

    Rose bush covered in icicles on branches and leaves, showcasing unique nature pics in a cold outdoor setting.

    Syllabub-Temporary Report

    #57

    There's A Cloud Casting A Shadow In Front Of The Setting Sun

    Palm tree silhouette against a colorful sunset sky with striking clouds in nature pics showcasing beautiful scenes.

    d00per Report

    #58

    My Daughter Had A Flower Headband On And A Butterfly Landed In It!

    Child looking at a blue butterfly on their head, surrounded by green leaves in a nature setting with vibrant colors.

    Grindill1765 Report

    #59

    These Vines In My Neighborhood Look Like An Elephant

    Lush green vines and plants cascading over a tree beside a quiet street under a partly cloudy blue sky in nature pics.

    ImKeanuReefs Report

    #60

    Our New Kitty Has 24 Toes

    Sleeping black and white kitten cradled in hand, showing pink paw pads and soft fur in a cozy nature-inspired setting.

    thelemonx Report

    #61

    This Bumble Bee Lined Up Perfectly With The Stitches On My Shoe

    Bumblebee resting on the edge of a black shoe with yellow stitching, captured in a detailed nature pic outdoors.

    Mysteriefreak Report

    #62

    This Is What A Pregnant Guinea Pig Looks Like

    Young person holding a large guinea pig with lush greenery in the background, showcasing nature pics with charming animals.

    oligarchyoligarchy Report

    #63

    This Is An Emu Egg

    Close-up of a textured blue-green nature egg held in hand, showcasing unique and interesting natural details.

    Lexicicist Report

    #64

    A Live Sand Dollar vs. Not So Alive Sand Dollar

    Hand holding two sand dollars on a beach, showcasing nature pics with unique and beautiful marine life details.

    MisterBuzz Report

    #65

    We Found This Pink Grasshopper In The Garden

    Purple grasshopper resting on bright green blades of grass in a vibrant nature pic showcasing natural beauty.

    reddit.com Report

    #66

    This Is What An Elephant's Tail Looks Like Up Close

    Close-up of a unique plant with long black tendrils and a textured beige stem showcasing nature pics beauty.

    PHIL-yes-PLZ Report

    #67

    This Tree In My Neighbourhood That Has 1 Branch Of An Apple Tree And The Rest Is A Normal Tree

    Backyard scene with green grass, fruit-bearing trees, and a wooden fence under a cloudy sky in nature pics.

    Olyverr1014 Report

    #68

    My View From A German House Doesn’t Look Real

    View through an open window showing green fields, trees, and a blue sky with white clouds in a nature scene.

    ChapterFinal9714 Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like screen saver.

    0
    #69

    The Cactus In My Daughter’s Room Grew A Flower Crown

    Small cactus with vibrant pink flowers in a terracotta pot on a sunny windowsill, nature pics showcasing unique beauty.

    ireadbooks Report

