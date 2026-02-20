ADVERTISEMENT

Dystopia may be the stuff of fiction but honestly it’s starting to feel a lot like real life. Between the AI that people are apparently going on dates with and the tech that seems to know more about you than your closest friends, something about the world right now just feels a little off in a way that’s hard to shake.

So when a Redditor asked people to share the most dystopian photos from their home countries, it’s probably not that surprising that they had plenty to work with. We’ve rounded them up below.

#1

Brazil. City Of São Paulo, On The Border Of The Paraisópolis And Morumbi Neighborhoods

A stark contrast between a crowded slum and luxurious apartments with pools and sports courts, dystopian nightmare scene.

Long-Helicopter3602 Report

Are those pools on their decks!!??

    #2

    United States Of America. Bulletproof Backpack For Kids

    Turtle-themed protective gear inside a backpack, illustrating a unique dystopian nightmare safety concept.

    EntakuNoKishin Report

    #1 on the list of things that should not exist!

    #3

    China. This Photo Gives Me An Indescribable Feeling

    Large digital screen with government leader addressing session in a foggy urban setting, dystopian nightmare scene.

    HongKongNinja Report

    The photos in this thread are something else. Towering cities so densely packed they make you feel like an ant. Homeless tents stretching for blocks. Rivers running strange colors from industrial runoff.

    Looking through them, a word keeps coming to mind, and it’s the same word that keeps coming up in conversations about the state of the world right now. Dystopia. Sounds about right.

    #4

    Australia. Old Farmhouses In The Outback Always Give Me That Feeling

    Abandoned stone house standing alone in a barren, dry field under a clear blue sky, dystopian nightmare scene.

    SufficientWarthog846 Report

    #5

    Australia

    Empty outdoor pool and bridge shrouded in an eerie orange haze, creating a dystopian nightmare atmosphere.

    Bangkok_Dave Report

    ABSOLUTELY STUNNING PICTURE 💯 Just beautiful

    #6

    Russia

    Dystopian nightmare scene showing a towering futuristic skyscraper behind run-down houses under dark, stormy skies.

    Ok-Response-7854 Report

    But what does dystopia actually mean, and where did the word even come from? It starts, fittingly, with the opposite idea.

    In 1516, Sir Thomas More coined the word “utopia” for his book about an ideal fictional society, pulling it from the Greek for “no place,” essentially admitting that perfection doesn’t exist anywhere on earth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The word dystopia came much later, first appearing in its modern usage when philosopher John Stuart Mill used it in a speech to the British House of Commons in 1868 to criticize a government policy he found so bad it deserved its own word. He put the Greek prefix “dys,” meaning bad or abnormal, in front of “topia,” meaning place. A bad place. That was the idea.
    #7

    Russia. I Know That The Internet Likes This Picture (Chuvash State Opera And Ballet Theatre)

    Massive brutalist building with a police car and lone figure in snowy, dystopian nightmare-like urban setting at dusk.

    _prepod Report

    Putting the brutal in brutalist!

    #8

    Finland. Kouvola - All The Nice Things Concrete Can Build!

    Gloomy dystopian cityscape with brutalist architecture under an overcast sky and wet streets covered in slushy snow.

    #9

    Palestinian Territory

    Extensive urban destruction with collapsed buildings and debris, depicting a dystopian nightmare scene from around the world.

    ForgotMyStethoscope/ Report

    It took a while for the concept to really take hold in fiction, but when it did, it stuck. Dystopian storytelling tends to emerge in waves, usually after some kind of global trauma. The years surrounding the World Wars gave us some of the most enduring examples.

    George Orwell’s 1984 imagined a world of total government surveillance and rewritten history. Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World went another direction, picturing a society so obsessed with pleasure and order that people were engineered from birth to fit into it.

    Both were published in the shadow of real authoritarian regimes, and both felt uncomfortably close to things that were actually happening.
    #10

    Ukraine. It's Written "Children"

    Ruined building with a damaged roof surrounded by debris, evoking a dystopian nightmare atmosphere.

    REZ_Lev Report

    And the f***ing Russians struck it anyway

    #11

    A Swiss Town After The Melting Of A Glacier. The Whole Town Has Been Evacuated 3 Days Prior To Disaster

    Flooded village with submerged houses and trees, creating a dystopian nightmare scene from around the world.

    The New York Times reports that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the Alps are heating up at about nearly twice the global average rate.

    Karma-police88 Report

    #12

    Romania

    Old abandoned brick building with a modern glass structure attached, creating a dystopian nightmare appearance in an urban setting.

    Western-Pear5874/ Report

    Dystopian fiction tends to share a few recognizable features wherever you find it. There’s usually a society that has gone badly wrong in some specific way, and a government that has either too much power or none at all.

    Ordinary people find their freedoms stripped away, sometimes slowly, sometimes all at once. And the environment tends to reflect the decay happening at every other level.
    #13

    The Netherlands 🇳🇱 - Egypt 🇪🇬

    A dense, sprawling urban landscape with countless buildings closely packed, evoking a dystopian nightmare scene.

    Report

    #14

    Serbia. Our Workers Working In Korean Factory Forced To Bow As Company Promotion. Also They Have To Wear Diapers And Are Beaten By Managers If They Complain

    Workers crawling on floor inside factory resembling a dystopian nightmare scene with a white car on display.

    Veles95 Report

    #15

    Korea South

    Foggy city street with cars and towering buildings, creating a dystopian nightmare atmosphere in an urban setting.

    Taerang-the-Rat Report

    The technology in these worlds tends to serve control rather than freedom. Information gets manipulated or destroyed. And there’s almost always someone who starts to notice the cracks and can’t stop noticing them once they do.

    Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451, and Suzanne Collins’ The Hunger Games are all great examples of the dystopian genre.

    #16

    Malaysia. We Actually Built It. Second Highest Building In The World And We Let Doctor Breen Setup His Hq In It

    Futuristic skyscraper shrouded in fog with helicopter and cables, evoking a dystopian nightmare atmosphere.

    Occidentally20 Report

    #17

    United States Of America

    Homeless tents and debris under a highway overpass depicting a dystopian nightmare scene in an urban environment.

    GornBread Report

    From what I have read there is a terrible homelessness epidemic in America

    #18

    India

    Slum dwellings overcrowded beneath towering unfinished skyscrapers at dusk, depicting a dystopian nightmare cityscape.

    Educational-Grab7830 Report

    But have we truly reached dystopia, or as heart-breaking as things are, are we not quite there yet? The answer depends on who you ask, because for a lot of people the word gets thrown around pretty casually.

    Shauna Shames, Associate Professor at Rutgers University, and Amy Atchison, Associate Professor of Political Science at Valparaiso University, wrote a compelling piece during the COVID pandemic arguing that we haven’t crossed that line.

    And they made that case at a moment when everything felt truly dystopian and like something we couldn’t come back from. Even then, they pointed out, people still showed up for one another. Communities organized. Kindness appeared where you least expected it.
    #19

    Italy

    Black and white photo of a dystopian nightmare city scene with a large face sculpture on a building covered in repeated "SI" signs.

    ltraistinto Report

    #20

    Japan. “Are You Looking Forward To Today’s Work?”

    Crowded urban walkway with people passing under repetitive digital signs, evoking a dystopian nightmare scene.

    kanmidokoro Report

    #21

    Ukraine

    Side-by-side comparison of Mariupol cityscape before and after destruction, showcasing dystopian nightmare scenes worldwide.

    No-Park1695 Report

    I know who I'd like to take off the map

    Taking the US as an example, they say that even with all its difficulties and all the very valid criticism of how fragile its democracy can feel, it still holds. “It still has functioning democratic institutions. Many in the U.S. fight against dehumanization and persecution of minorities. Courts are adjudicating cases. Legislatures are passing bills,” they remind.

    And that’s actually where Shames and Atchison see something worth holding onto. Dystopian fiction shows us the future we don’t want, and in doing that it gives us a reason to make sure we never get there. As they wrote, “fictional dystopias warn of preventable futures; those warnings can help avert the actual demise of democracy.”

    #22

    Germany: Old People Looking Through Rubbish Because The Amount Of Money For Retirement And Social Help Is Not Enough To Buy Food And Stuff

    Elderly person leaning over a trash bin by a city street, depicting a dystopian nightmare scene from around the world.

    Llewellian/ Report

    #23

    France

    Man standing on a balcony overlooking a massive, brutalist concrete building with a dystopian nightmare atmosphere.

    Altruistic-Medium-23 Report

    This feels like a stock image.

    #24

    Bangladesh. This Photo Of Brac Uni Looks Pretty Cyberpunk/Dystopian

    Dimly lit dystopian building glowing through thick fog, creating a haunting and nightmarish urban atmosphere.

    Vegetable_Fishing986 Report

    So as depressing as dystopia is, maybe that’s exactly the point. The genre exists to unsettle us, and so do photos like these.

    But feeling unsettled and feeling hopeless are two different things. If anything, the fact that we’re still capable of recognizing how wrong things look is a reason to do something about it, not a reason to give up.
    #25

    Bucharest

    Industrial complex emitting smoke behind a supermarket on a rainy day, evoking dystopian nightmare atmosphere.

    CaramelCultural7196 Report

    #26

    USA

    Aerial view of a sprawling suburban neighborhood with repetitive houses and streets resembling a dystopian nightmare.

    Flairion623/ Report

    #27

    Niscemi, Sicily, Italy

    Massive landslide consuming hillside homes in a horrifying dystopian nightmare landscape from around the world.

    The whole town was built without permits, on the edge of an active landslide. The inhabitants now demand compensation from the government, so they can relocate in penthouses in Palermo or Milan.

    Crucco/ Report

    #28

    Poland. Someone Build A Castle On A Nature 2000 Territory. I Have No Idea How Many Millions They Used For Bribes But It Was Clearly Enough

    A large, fortress-like castle surrounded by water and dense forest, evoking a dystopian nightmare atmosphere.

    Zdzisiu/ Report

    #29

    Photo By Pierre Lavie. USA

    Police detaining a protester wearing a gas mask on the ground, captured in a horrifying dystopian nightmare scene.

    Pierre captured a photo of another member of the press, John Abernathy, being a******d and throwing his camera to safety to ensure ICE wouldn't destroy his camera and photos while they detained him (without cause).

    ElleHopper Report

    #30

    New Zealand

    Dystopian nightmare sky over a parking lot with vans and dark clouds above a modern office building.

    Toastaexperience/ Report

    #31

    USA

    Police officers detaining a distressed woman on a city street, evoking a dystopian nightmare scene.

    CaptServo/ Report

    #32

    Nothing Looks More Dystopian Than Gaza Right Now

    Wide view of a dystopian nightmare landscape with destroyed buildings and rubble scattered across a war-torn area.

    InsideHeart8187/ Report

    #33

    Also In Brazil: Manaus City Limit And The Amazon Forest

    Satellite view showing a stark contrast between dense urban area and untouched forest, a dystopian nightmare scene.

    HelicopterTricky7821 Report

    #34

    During The George Floyd Protests. The Militarization Of Us Police Forces Is Out Of Control

    Woman calmly facing riot police in full gear on a city street, a dystopian nightmare scene from around the world.

    QuokkaMom/ Report

    #35

    🇿🇦 South Africa —> 🇩🇪 Germany

    Aerial view showing stark contrast between affluent neighborhood and sprawling slum in a dystopian nightmare setting.

    VeryPoliteYak Report

    #36

    United Kingdom

    Police restraining a person on the street while another lies on the ground in a dystopian nightmare city scene.

    BryOnRye Report

    #37

    Canada

    Brutalist concrete building with crowds outside, evoking dystopian nightmare architecture and eerie urban atmosphere.

    Objectalone Report

    #38

    Chile

    Volcanic eruption with lightning striking through thick smoke, creating a dystopian nightmare scene at night.

    macana2026/ Report

    #39

    Venezuela. Yeah, Well, The Barrios As Always Been The Most Horrible Think About Our Cities, Interestingly If You Complain About It You're Elitist And "Racist"? Towards The Poor

    Aerial view of densely packed urban area contrasting orderly buildings and chaotic shantytown in a dystopian nightmare setting.

    IronKnox Report

    #40

    Oslo Government Quarter Right After The Bombing 22/7-2011. The First Of Two Terrorist Attacks (Second Being The Mass Shooting At Utøya Youth Camp)

    People walking through debris and destruction in front of a ruined building, evoking a dystopian nightmare scene.

    blashyrkh9 Report

    #41

    USA. This Image Is From My Hometown In 1967. The Great Lakes Were So Polluted By Waste Dumping You Couldn't Swim In Them

    Aerial view of an industrial harbor with polluted reddish-brown water, evoking a dystopian nightmare scene.

    Its gotten significantly better in the last few decades because of better regulations, as well as Zebra Mussels attached to trade ships filtering the water

    777Void777 Report

    #42

    Hungary. The Text Is "Brussels' Sanctions Destroy Us!"

    Billboards with political messages and graffiti on a gray, deserted street creating a dystopian nightmare atmosphere.

    tesznyeboy/ Report

    #43

    United States Of America

    National guardsmen walking past a building with a large political banner and American flag in a dystopian nightmare setting.

    Minuteman_Preston Report

    #44

    Italy. Le Lavatrici Di Genova, The “Washing Machines” Of Genoa, Brutalist Architecture

    Concrete apartment complex with repetitive geometric patterns, resembling a dystopian nightmare cityscape.

    cecidufromage Report

    They're brutal to look at

    #45

    UK. The Press Would Say Jaywick In Essex Is. But Those In The Know Will Point You To Scarfolk, Their Tourist Board Has It's Own Facebook Group

    Two people walking a dog past boarded-up buildings in a scene resembling a dystopian nightmare.

    POST
    Every country has places like this

    #46

    Canada. Open Pit Oil Sand Mines In Northern Alberta

    Aerial view of a barren, excavated landscape resembling a dystopian nightmare with twisted earth and scattered machinery.

    yellowgiraffe29/ Report

    #47

    Junkies Around The Frankfurt Train Station

    Group of people, including a person in a wheelchair, gathered on a dirty urban street with graffiti, evoking a dystopian nightmare scene.

    Life-Edge-9547/ Report

    #48

    Iran. This Was Taken In The Winter In Tehran, When The Air Is So Polluted We Have "Pollution Days" Where Schools Are Closed Because The Air Is Too Dangerous For Kids

    City skyline shrouded in heavy smog, creating a dystopian nightmare atmosphere with limited visibility.

    aria3180/ Report

    #49

    Egypt. The Definition Of Urban Hell

    Dystopian nightmare scene of unfinished construction surrounded by worn apartment buildings in an urban environment.

    RollingCamel/ Report

    #50

    Kazakhstan. Arkalyk Is Borderline A Ghost Town

    Abandoned buildings in a dry, c*****d field, creating a dystopian nightmare scene of desolation and decay.

    b100d7_cr0w/ Report

    #51

    I Don't Think I Need To Give Context But The Women Are Forced To Cover Up Or Else They Get Beaten Etc

    Women wearing blue burqas in a crowded outdoor setting, evoking a dystopian nightmare atmosphere from around the world.

    RefrigeratorThat1634 Report

    #52

    Downtown Eastside In A City Ranked 10th In The Global Liveability Index By The Economist Intelligence Unit

    Person sitting on an empty street amid debris and tents in a chaotic urban scene resembling a dystopian nightmare.

    fuzzy_emojic/ Report

    #53

    USA. This Photo Of January 6th By: Evelyn Hokstein

    Crowd outside US Capitol with smoke and protest banners, creating a dystopian nightmare scene.

    Accomplished-Hotel88/ Report

    #54

    Maybe Without Context You Could Frame This As "Living Under Glass". (It's The Inside Of The Gasometer Towers In Vienna)

    Curved building facade with boarded windows and green courtyard, evoking a dystopian nightmare atmosphere.

    oldmanout Report

    #55

    India. You Can't Even Imagine What It Would Be Like To Be Here These Days. The Govt And People Both Failed

    Air quality index showing hazardous pollution levels with PM2.5 in Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, depicting a dystopian nightmare scene.

    Bkm321/ Report

    #56

    Towns Near Gaza Border After October 7th

    Collapsed building ruins with debris and broken wooden beams, resembling a dystopian nightmare scene from around the world.

    SquirrelSorry4997/ Report

    #57

    Greece

    A dystopian nightmare scene showing a city covered in orange haze with ancient ruins and dense buildings.

    DaiFunka8/ Report

    #58

    Croatia. Petrova Gora Monument

    Abandoned dystopian nightmare building with decaying concrete and metal structures under stormy skies.

    Peelingly Report

    #59

    Italy. Ugh... Sadnss Itself

    Dystopian nightmare scene of deteriorating apartment buildings with abandoned cars parked along an empty, neglected street.

    zenaboy/ Report

    #60

    This Is A Facial Recognition Poster My Cousin Spotted In A Different Town He Was Visiting

    Store window sign about facial recognition in operation, highlighting dystopian nightmare security and surveillance technology.

    ImakeKnifesatnight76/ Report

    #61

    This One Is Pretty Interesting And Bizzare. Zámek Jezeří

    Abandoned castle overlooking a vast, barren landscape with mining scars, resembling a dystopian nightmare scene.

    Basically a historic chateau that has a coal mine devastated area all around it. One of the reminders of communism and their complete lack of regard towards nature, scenery or anything nice.

    byfo1991/ Report

    #62

    Street In Macau, Photograph By Paul Tsui, National Geographic Travel Photographer Of The Year Contest

    Dense, aging buildings lining a narrow street with a distorted futuristic skyscraper looming, evoking a dystopian nightmare.

    danno147 Report

    #63

    Poland. Taken On 14th Of December 1981 During Martial Law Period. The Building In The Background Is "Moscow" Movie Theater With Poster For Apocalypse Now. Very Symbolic

    Armored vehicle and soldiers in snowy urban scene, evoking a dystopian nightmare atmosphere in a cold winter setting.

    Peterkragger Report

    #64

    D**d Woods In Harz, Germany

    Barren dead trees in a forest with a tower in the background, creating a dystopian nightmare atmosphere.

    zukunftskonservator Report

    #65

    USA. Not Sure How Well This Fits Here But I Believe It To Be A Good Representation Of How Things Are For The Homeless In The Us

    Person in wheelchair sitting alone under a dim light at night, evoking a dystopian nightmare atmosphere.

    For context: I had just parked my car on my way to the ol’ watering hole. When I tuned the car off I noticed this man just sitting there under a light. Not moving too much, he was probably sleeping since I didn’t see any ambulance or EMT at all that night and by the time I got back he was gone. When I captured this photo part of me was thinking “oh wow this would make a good picture” but for the most part it ripped at my heart strings. Thankfully I live in Southern California so it doesn’t get TOO cold at night but still.

    Anyways I wish the best for him but goddamn dude, the hell are we doing as a nation?

    childproof_food/ Report

    #66

    Guatemala

    Abandoned vehicles covered in ash and debris in a desolate area resembling a dystopian nightmare scene.

    Salt_Winter5888/ Report

    #67

    This Picture Of An Upcoming Triangle Tower Just Came Out And I Hate It

    Skyscraper lit in blue, white, and red with Champions du Monde text at night near the illuminated Eiffel Tower dystopian nightmare scene.

    c0mpu73rguy/ Report

    #68

    East Hastings St In Vancouver

    Tents covered in snow lined up on a city sidewalk, depicting a dystopian nightmare of urban homelessness.

    zcewaunt/ Report

    #69

    These Type Of Buildings Are Called Vertical Ghettos In Santiago, Chile

    lolazo21/ Report

    they're called The Projects in USA

    #70

    USA. The Town Of Paradise, California After The Camp Fire In 2018

    Aerial view of a dystopian nightmare scene showing a desolate neighborhood destroyed by wildfire with burnt trees and ruins.

    cmph72/ Report

    #71

    USA

    Bus stop ad showing a futuristic AI worker with a child sitting on the sidewalk in a dystopian urban setting.

    Juginstin/ Report

    #72

    United States Of America. Full Disclosure, I’ve Defended These Before As Being Deeply American With Close Ties To Our Culture Around Road Trips

    Dystopian nightmare scene of a congested urban street filled with gas stations, fast food signs, and heavy commercial clutter.

    That being said, it’s certainly unpleasant to look at. Also a quiet commentary on how the little man local business has been pushed out of the market in a lot of ways.

    xSparkShark Report

    This isn't entirely accurate. A lot of these businesses are franchises; they're owned by local small businessmen.

    #73

    France. One Among Many Others, Here's What The Cops Look Like When There's A Protest From Anyone But The Far-Right

    Riot police in full gear marching at night, creating a dystopian nightmare scene in an urban environment.

    Unfair_Criticism4918/ Report

    #74

    Not The Most Dystopian In The Country But One In Texas

    Heavy traffic congestion on a sprawling highway during rush hour, resembling a dystopian nightmare scene.

    The Katy freeway west of Houston. A roadway eternally under construction and attempts to solve the problem of congestion by ever widening the road. Forget mass transit, add more lanes.

    Divergent-Reality/ Report

