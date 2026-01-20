ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 1949, when George Orwell’s 1984 was published, the novel was deemed a depressing masterpiece and prophetic warning. Readers were horrified by the idea that the future might eventually reflect the themes in the book. Nowadays, however, we know all too well how accurate the story has become.

It seems like every single week, news headlines are more and more dystopian. Artificial intelligence becomes increasingly pervasive by the day, and governments around the world appear to be taking steps to remove individual freedoms, rather than expand them. And if you’re interested in seeing some harrowing examples of what’s happening to society, you’ve come to the right place. We visited the "That’s Dystopian" Facebook group and gathered some of their most unsettling posts below. From employees working past the age of 100 to citizens being encouraged to snitch on shoplifters, our lives are starting to feel like we're living in a Black Mirror episode.

#1

Tweet about Walmart replacing price stickers with electronic labels, highlighting dystopia and price surge concerns.

jacquihowe avatar
Spencer's slave no longer
Spencer's slave no longer
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dirty nappies and cat litter spring to mind on this, veggies are too expensive in the Disunited States.

1
1point
reply
    #2

    Tweet about the U.S. as a dystopia where poor people shun free healthcare and education due to rich people's influence.

    #3

    Taiwanese man with barcode tattoo on forearm pays for everything digitally, highlighting life in a dystopia.

    For the most part, technological advancements are a positive thing. It’s amazing that we can use our phones to give us directions while driving, play music whenever we want, provide us with access to all the knowledge in the world, and allow us to keep in touch with people all over the planet. Meanwhile, we need scientists to continue finding cures for diseases and creating new vaccines to keep us safe. But there are certain aspects of technology that feel just a bit dystopian.

    According to a report from October 2025, more than a billion people across the globe say that they now use AI at least once a month. But many are using it every single day, whether that’s to help them write an email at work or to provide advice on how to handle issues in their relationship. People are starting to turn to computers to solve every single problem they have, and life is beginning to feel like a sci-fi novel.
    #4

    Tweet screenshot showing a 60-year-old woman walking miles to work, highlighting dystopia and harsh work conditions today.

    #5

    Image showing new downward-tilting toilets designed to increase employee productivity, illustrating dystopia and discomfort.

    #6

    Mugshot of a man who robbed a bank for healthcare access, highlighting dystopia and unusual societal realities.

    While AI can be a helpful tool, IBM warns that there are some potential risks associated with these technologies. First, they note that humans are innately biased, and humans created artificial intelligence. Sometimes, these biases and prejudices are reflected in the technology, so it's important that we don't take everything an AI model spits out as gospel.

    At the same time, AI is sometimes used to launch cyberattacks. Voices can be cloned, and identities can be faked to scam people out of money. AI tools can also be used to create convincing phishing schemes to compromise an individual's or an organization’s privacy and security. It’s becoming increasingly challenging to determine what was crafted by AI and what was created by a real person.   
    #7

    Elderly Walmart employee working in store aisles, highlighting unusual normalcy in a dystopian reality.

    #8

    Yellow standing-only seats designed for low cost airlines to increase capacity and lower fares by 2026 dystopia trends.

    danholden avatar
    Dan Holden
    Dan Holden
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Westjet, a Canadian airline, recently reversed their decision to add one more row to their aircraft (by taking away more leg room from an already cramped cabin), because of fierce pushback from the public. It's a small victory, but maybe we if everyone started pushing back more, these companies wouldn't be so quick to take advantage of their customers.

    #9

    Post showing food delivery paying in interest-free installments, highlighting the reality of living in an actual dystopia today.

    Another major concern that critics of AI cite is the environmental issues. The data centers that AI technologies run on use an incredible amount of water to keep their servers cool. In fact, one study found that just one language processing model emits over 600,000 pounds of carbon dioxide, which is almost 5 times the amount of emissions a car will produce in its lifetime. 

    It feels a bit dystopian to know that we’re wasting water and polluting the planet, so people can talk to ChatGPT. Meanwhile, a quarter of the world’s population still doesn't have access to clean water. 

    #10

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a funny dystopia moment where a user is logged out of their Oral-B toothbrush account.

    #11

    Twitter post showing a Moscow farm using VR headsets on cows to create a calm environment in this dystopia example.

    #12

    Tank filled with micro-algae called Liquid Trees, a potential urban alternative to natural trees in a dystopian setting.

    danholden avatar
    Dan Holden
    Dan Holden
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about just having more trees. They have more benefits than just creating oxygen. Shade for one.

    3
    3points
    reply
    In 2024, Newsweek reported that a survey of 1,000 Americans found that 26% of men and 14% of women believed they were living in a dystopian society. In fact, one-fifth of Americans said they were living in an even more dystopian society than the one described in Orwell’s 1984. Reasons cited for this were the overturning of Roe v. Wade, shifting gender norms, cancel culture, and more. But today, people might have even more reasons to believe that they're living in a sci-fi story.

    #13

    Two yellow McDonald's no-quit restaurant signs in English and Spanish illustrating a dystopia work policy.

    gerryhiggins avatar
    Gerry Higgins
    Gerry Higgins
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is just daring me to get a job there so I can quit without notice.

    #14

    Poster with the phrase Hire Artisans Not Humans over images of three people and a glowing Earth, illustrating dystopia concept.

    #15

    Social media post highlighting dystopia with workers punished by receiving more work, reflecting weirdly normal days.

    Unfortunately, there’s more than one dystopian piece of literature or film that has come eerily close to predicting the future. The Guardian published a piece earlier this month discussing pieces of media that seem to have predicted the future. Neal Stephenson’s 1992 novel Snow Crash, for example, has an immersive virtual reality called the “metaverse,” which requires a headset to access. And we all know that Mark Zuckerberg renamed his company Meta and announced a plan to develop his own “metaverse”. 

    #16

    Tweet discussing Marines defeating an AI detection system using simple tricks, illustrating dystopia and AI limitations.

    #17

    Meme about a projector creating faux windows in a bedroom highlighting weirdly normal dystopia moments.

    #18

    Bus stop bench ad showing a child sleeping on the streets highlighting homelessness in a dystopia reality.

    Meanwhile, Octavia E. Butler’s 1993 Parable of the Sower and 1998 Parable of the Talents have unsettling similarities to our current age. The stories, which are set in a post-apocalyptic California, describe a wealthy community that has sequestered itself away from the dangers of the world. At the same time, the climate has been destroyed, and the president claims that he will “Make America Great Again”. Sound familiar?

    #19

    View of a large Amazon building towering over dilapidated housing in Mexico, highlighting a dystopian reality.

    #20

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting dystopia with a sarcastic comment about unaffordable city rent and living options.

    #21

    Tweet about buying a car requiring a handwritten confirmation of not being a robot, highlighting dystopia feel.

    Everyone knows that it’s impossible to predict the future. But in many regards, at the moment, it does look bleak. Climate change is undeniable, and the gap between the rich and the poor continues to widen. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to avoid using AI, and it’s widely understood that the government is watching and listening to pretty much everything its citizens do. We know that the world can be a scary place nowadays, but if it brings you some comfort to call out just how dystopian it has become, we highly recommend that you do so! You might even want to share your findings with That’s Dystopian on Facebook. 

    #22

    Small white rental shed listed for $400 a month highlighting dystopia and unusual housing market realities.

    jacquihowe avatar
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe I should start charging rent to the illegal tenants in my shed but she's pregnant and he eats cockroaches. I think they sub let to a family with more than 6 kids so can I charge them rent too?

    #23

    Tweet about being fired for giving food to a homeless man, illustrating life in an actual dystopia.

    #24

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting woke capitalism as an example of living in an actual dystopia today.

    Are you feeling unsettled after scrolling through these photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly eerie, and let us know in the comments below what the most dystopian thing you’ve witnessed recently was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing similar societal issues, look no further than right here!

    #25

    Tweet from Dexerto warning about an inevitable age of AI and dystopia, accompanied by futuristic and ape images.

    #26

    Man working at a computer with text about studying for 16 years and being replaced by AI in a dystopia context.

    #27

    Tweet about homework conditioning children to accept unpaid overtime and endless work, highlighting life in a dystopia.

    #28

    Smartphones wrapped in artificial skin prototype to feel like human flesh with responsive touch for dystopian technology.

    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is too sick even for a Black Mirror episode.

    #29

    Screenshot of a Facebook live showing kids playing on a couch with comments illustrating dystopia posts.

    #30

    Virtual reality training scene showing a character named Barry for practicing firing someone in a dystopia setting.

    #31

    Tweet exchange about YouTube ads before first aid videos highlighting dystopia in everyday life with user complaints and official response.

    #32

    Industrial smoke over a town, factory workers assembling toys, and a large cargo ship representing dystopia reality.

    #33

    Newborn baby wrapped in pink blanket with dystopia headline about naming child after internet provider for free WiFi.

    #34

    Screenshot of a Reddit post showing a toddler calling their mom Alexa, illustrating signs of living in an actual dystopia.

    #35

    Twitter post showing fake luxury brand books for home decoration, highlighting strange normality in modern dystopia days.

    #36

    U.S. wealthiest billionaires’ net worth increases during pandemic highlight economic divide in dystopia context

    #37

    Tweet highlighting lack of clean water access and capitalist digital water ATM solution in a dystopia reality.

    #38

    Tweet about dystopian reality of student debt and personal essays, reflecting themes of an actual dystopia in society today.

    #39

    Tweet showing an outrageous medical bill after a snake bite highlighting the reality of living in a dystopia.

    #40

    Screenshot of a dystopia-themed social media post showing a child and parent reacting to a report card in a video.

    #41

    Older woman shopping in a store aisle, illustrating posts about living in an actual dystopia and strange normalcy.

    #42

    Hand holding a TV licensing warning letter, highlighting dystopia with bizarre legal requirements in everyday life.

    #43

    Smart mirror displays network error message with a woman’s reflection, highlighting themes of living in a digital dystopia.

    #44

    Tweet about conducting job interviews but never hiring, highlighting passive income from vending machine purchases in a dystopia setting.

    #45

    Hardee's sign outside with message offering eggs in exchange for employees, highlighting a dystopia job market reality.

    #46

    Tweet about AI-controlled bed being too cold, app malfunction, and feeling stuck in a dystopian situation.

    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I sleep on a dumb couch with a dumb dog. He keeps me warm

    #47

    Tweet by John Brown reflecting on feeling overwhelmed by the real world as a genuine dystopian nightmare seeming normal.

    #48

    Toronto restaurant renames burgers as office supplies to exploit work expense policies in a dystopian real-life scenario.

    #49

    Boat near collapsing glacier ice in water showing signs of a dystopia with environmental changes and glacier collapse.

    #50

    Illustration showing a person reading with a pen, referencing affordable housing in a dystopian context.

    #51

    Woman with brain implant device to interrupt depressive thoughts, highlighting living in an actual dystopia with mental health advances.

    #52

    Sign advising against saying "That's not my job," urging responsibility and teamwork in a dystopia work environment.

    #53

    Text image showing a motivational statement that pizza motivates employees more than cash bonuses in a dystopia context.

    #54

    Woman painting a wall with roller, illustrating life challenges in an actual dystopia, related to weirdly normal days.

    #55

    Outdoor street art installation with multiple digital screens showing nature scenes, highlighting dystopia and weirdly normal days.

    #56

    Children in uniform collecting water from a rainwater harvesting tank, illustrating real dystopia moments in daily life.

    #57

    Gucci black distressed tights modeled on website page highlighting fashion posts about living in dystopia.

    #58

    Website screen showing luxury gold and silver paper clip bookmarks with prices, highlighting dystopia in everyday objects.

    #59

    Arizona company offers cryogenic freezing using liquid nitrogen, reflecting dystopia and future tech revival hopes.

    #60

    Tweet showing a boss sobbing at a funeral over understaffing, illustrating life in an actual dystopia.

    #61

    Screenshot of a tweet about an 84-year-old hired as a housekeeper, reflecting themes of living in an actual dystopia.

    #62

    Display of safety essentials including pepper spray for back-to-school, highlighting products in a retail store setting.

    #63

    Man wearing a backpack terrarium walking on city street near police officer, illustrating dystopia in daily life.

    #64

    Man with a beard and hat holding a card reader outside a car, illustrating concepts of modern dystopia and strange normality.

    #65

    Tweet showing woman working as dishwasher to visit husband during COVID-19, illustrating life in an actual dystopia.

    #66

    Delivery app map showing accident notification with collision detected and option to send flowers to driver in dystopia context.

    #67

    Screenshot of a social media post about booking off-duty police patrols in LA, illustrating dystopia reality.

    #68

    A massive obsidian sphere over San Francisco Bay illustrating dystopia and economic defense budget discussion.

    #69

    Reddit post discussing a 30-year employment gap question during a tech industry interview, showing dystopian job challenges.

    #70

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting dystopia with a story about voting and broken friendships.

    #71

    Shelf of deodorants with price tags showing many cost more than a minimum wage worker’s hourly pay in a dystopia reality.

    #72

    Roadside sign offering help to those who miss two car payments, reflecting themes of dystopia and economic struggle.

    #73

    Crisis hotline call box on bridge over canyon with river, featuring message of hope in a dystopia setting.

    #74

    Profile of Rhonda Perkins humorously offering to duel for a plane seat, illustrating posts about living in an actual dystopia.

    #75

    Blue phone booth labeled Talk to God standing alone on a desert plain symbolizing dystopia and surreal normality.

    #76

    Face mask chains in gold with pearls, packaged for sale, highlighting dystopia themed everyday products.

    #77

    Ergonomic multi-monitor computer setup with VR headset and keyboard attached to recliner, illustrating dystopia technology use.

    #78

    Union rules and rights explanation on a printed sheet highlighting labor issues in a dystopia context.

    #79

    Vending machine selling premium Norwegian salmon fillets illustrating dystopia with unusual everyday technology.

    #80

    Tweet about ordering Girl Scout Cookies from Troop 6000, a troop supporting girls facing homelessness in NYC, highlighting dystopia reality.

    #81

    Photographer captures a woman posing near a homeless man lying on the sidewalk, illustrating modern dystopia realities.

    #82

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting views reflecting dystopia in everyday life during unusual times.

    #83

    Tweet about a mall with mannequins on broken escalators highlighting a dystopia and apocalyptic shopping experience.

    #84

    Tweet discussion on inmate firefighters and the harsh reality of compensation, highlighting dystopian social issues in California.

    #85

    Child’s math worksheet showing a word problem about kids at the beach with an answer referencing living in a dystopia.

    #86

    Banner with a Shelby GT350R Ford car and text suggesting kids pay for their own college in a dystopian context.

    #87

    Books titled Holy Bible for Minecrafters on a shelf under a religion sign, illustrating a dystopia in modern culture.

    #88

    Clear plastic container labeled pears grown in Argentina and packed in Thailand, highlighting dystopia post irony.

    #89

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange discussing government coups, highlighting themes of dystopia and political control.

    #90

    Church presentation slide with challenge text about unfollowing posts, illustrating social media in a dystopia.

    #91

    Bottles labeled Human Tears with a sign showing price $1.29, highlighting dystopia and human suffering concept.

    #92

    Glass revolving door with text referencing dystopia, welcoming workers ironically to work instead of home.

    #93

    Tweet discussing DNA tests predicting educational outcomes, highlighting dystopia and societal inequalities with a ZIP code comparison.

    #94

    Santa cam novelty camera with red flashing LED to make kids think Santa is always watching in a dystopian world concept.

    #95

    Red telephone booth filled with trash, illustrating signs of living in an actual dystopia in an urban street setting.

    #96

    Poster with ironic employee quotes highlighting dystopia in workplace culture, reflecting weirdly normal modern work life.

    #97

    Facial recognition device showing access granted and denied with mask detection, illustrating dystopia technology in daily life.

    #98

    Tweet about a 17-year-old trapped in adult jail highlighting dystopia and injustice in today’s society.

    #99

    Person wearing a mirrored reflective plastic face cover shield outdoors, showcasing dystopia-themed futuristic fashion.

    #100

    People wearing clear box backpacks with plants inside and face shields in a public space showing dystopia trends.

    #101

    Playmobil Airport Security Play Set toy showing figures at a security checkpoint, reflecting dystopia and police state themes.

    #102

    News anchor pointing at screen with words losers, elderly, poor, sick, highlighting dystopia reality on live TV.

