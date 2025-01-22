67 Disturbing Posts That Suggest We’re Already Living In A “Boring Dystopia” (New Pics)
Tyrannical governments, natural disasters, crime, violence, poverty—mix these ingredients and you get a hopeless society where people don't live, they just exist.
Sounds like a nightmare, right? Something we would never wish to see on Earth. However, at the same time, such a predicament is quite easy to imagine. According to the subreddit r/ABoringDystopia, that is because humanity is already moving in that direction.
This online community unites 760K members and they regularly share real-life examples to prove their point. Here are some of the recent ones that seem pretty convincing.
Palestinians Returning To Their Homes In Khan Yunis, Gaza After The Iof Partially Withdraw. This Was A City That Housed Approx. 400,000 People. Photo By Ali Jadallah
Makes complete sense, to retaliate to terrorist acts Israel just wipes out cities and a whole lot of innocents and the Israelis support this calling for everything to be levelled! Disgusting, Netanyahu and Putin are new age hitlers
Argentina New "Anarcho-Capitalist" President Announced People Would Lose Social Welfare Plans If They Blocked Streets In Protest. These Are The Streets Outside Congress At 3:00 Am
It Is So Over Goddamn
The Oligarchic States Of America
Heil… Wait, This Can’t Be Real?
The fourth reich in America now, trump and musk make them burn!! Go back to South Africa and see how long you last there
Bernie Asks, Billionaire Answers: The $7.25 Standoff
This Ad Looks Like It’s From A Dystopian Movie But It’s Real
Then, Alx, you and Musty spit those babies out your own asses and stay the hell out of our uteri.
Drones Luring Civilians To Their Deaths
Top 1% Of U.S. Earners Now Have More Wealth Than The Entire Middle Class
The middle class has just about been wiped out in Australia. Soon there will only be poverty-level poor and obscenely wealthy rich.
So We’re Here Now, Do We Deserve Each Other?
This Is Not Normal And Should Not Be Seen As A Wholesome Story Either
What if America was actually the land of the free, the only thing they have freedom for is owning guns and that seems good enough for most
It's A Trickle-Down Nightmare
So what's the issue?
Housing Crisis Reality
When I was homeless (Not in the US), I broke into an abandoned shop and stayed there at night. Just so I wouldn't die of exposure in a cold winter. I would urge every homeless person worldwide to do the same. If it's not being used, but it can save your life? Commit that crime.
Yet Again The Us Vetoes A Un Resolution For Ceasefire
Picture Sent To Me From A Friend That Works In An Amazon Distribution Center
"We want to hear directly from you..." So we know who to fire...
What's The End Game Here?
Used Meta AI To Edit A Selfie, Now Instagram Is Using My Face On Ads Targeted At Me
Economist Michael Hudson Warned That The Parasite Anti-Economy (Finance, Real Estate, Insurance) Would Devour The Real Working Economy. Article Link In The Comments
A Police Sniper Stationed On The Roof Of The Indiana Memorial Union Overlooking A Student Encampment At Iu Bloomington
17,000 Tourists Arrived Today With Cruise Ships In Santorini, A Small Greek Island. Santorini's Total Population Is 17,000 Citizens. Overtourism Is Real And It's Scary
Even A Paying Customer Is Considered Loitering If They Stay Past 30 Minutes. What Happened To Hanging Out At Diners?
The Human Internet Is Dying. AI Images Taking Over Google
Strange Priorities
AI Company's 'Stop Hiring Humans' Ads All Over Sf
Idk If They’re Joking With This Survey? Or What? Prolly Trying To Make A Point I Hope
The Official White House Page On The Us Constitution Just Went 404
That's what happened with Bidens brain when he spoke
Russia In The 90's But It's Argentina Today
Anyone glucose or lactose intolerant r gonna be f****d lol
"What Starts Here Changes The World" Officers Surrounding Peaceful Pro-Palestine, Anti-Genocide Protesters At The University Of Texas In Austin
Yeah armed forces stop the protests but turn a blind eye to war, war crimes and genocide
The State Of The Union
Israel Wipes Out Another Village In Lebanon
Today, For The 32nd Year In A Row, The Entire World Voted To Condemn The Us' Illegal And Cruel Embargo Against Cuba - Except For Three Countries
Guerrilla Poster On The Subway
Tire Particulate In Your Bloodstream
Ten Whole Thousand Dollars!
I Can't Even... (Link In Description)
Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There Is A Cutout For Kids To Use It Free
Spotify Decided The Device I Bought Less Than 2 Years Ago Will Just Stop Working
A Company Box Lunch That Comes With Simulated Cookie Printed Out
The First Image That Pops Up When You Google Beethoven Is Now AI Generated
Went To A Bar To Watch The Olympics. Everyone Pledged Allegiance To The Trump Flag Before Starting
God, you Americans terrify me. I know it's not all of you, but I'm just using a blanket term. If someone here in England said they start their day pledging allegiance to a cardboard cut-out of Kier Stamer, I'd request to have them sectioned. Those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeat it, and the last time people started to salute the man and not the flag, there was a 6 year war that engulfed the world.
Sad Times With No Reprieve On The Horizon
Removing Slavery Was On The Ballot In California. It Literally Had No Opposition Campaign At All, And It Still Lost
A Perfect Snapshot Of America In The Trending Articles From 12/6/24
That Won't Even Cover My Out Of Pocket Maximum For The Year
It Isn't A Threat, The Casings Are Empty. It's A Reminder Of How Far Society Is Being Pushed By Profit Over People
...and Some People Are Afraid, That A Class War Might Be Imminent
So I Happaned To Rewatched Don't Look Up, And This Scene Hit Pretty Close To Home
There Is No Privacy Or Freedom In Tesla
Don't Worry Yall. Since La Cut $17.6 Million From The Lafd And Gave A Significant Portion To The Lapd, The Police Will Be Able To Handle It
Improvised Shelter Made From Condo Sales Signs
Tik Tok’s Ban Comes With A Side Of Propaganda
Absolutely Speechless Right Now. Am I Being Trolled?
Trump pushed for TikTok to be sold and Republican Congress passed it. Then Democrats approved it. Now Trump is backtracking or has plan for one of his lackeys to buy it
The Definition Of “Out Of Touch”
It's Hot Let's Gouge People For Water
These are not new. I've seen them here (WA state) in a local store several years ago. It's basically to a paper price sticker as an e-book is to a paper book. They can change them with a scanner / pricer tool thing. Each one has a battery in it but my understanding is because the screen is mono and static, the battery lasts a super long time.
Fortune Magazine Shaming Gen Z For Not Purchasing Diamonds Mined By Children Or Owned By Oligarchs
So we now can't buy anything because fossil fuels are involved in everything we buy...