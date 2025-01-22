ADVERTISEMENT

Tyrannical governments, natural disasters, crime, violence, poverty—mix these ingredients and you get a hopeless society where people don't live, they just exist.

Sounds like a nightmare, right? Something we would never wish to see on Earth. However, at the same time, such a predicament is quite easy to imagine. According to the subreddit r/ABoringDystopia, that is because humanity is already moving in that direction.

This online community unites 760K members and they regularly share real-life examples to prove their point. Here are some of the recent ones that seem pretty convincing.

#1

That Is The Truth Sadly

Tweet criticizing high rent prices and economic disparity, highlighting the concept of a boring dystopia.

Green____cat Report

    #2

    Palestinians Returning To Their Homes In Khan Yunis, Gaza After The Iof Partially Withdraw. This Was A City That Housed Approx. 400,000 People. Photo By Ali Jadallah

    Two people hug on barren land, suggesting a boring dystopia with desolate surroundings and distant ruined buildings.

    the_art_of_the_taco Report

    iwishiwas_me avatar
    Andy Pandy
    Andy Pandy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Makes complete sense, to retaliate to terrorist acts Israel just wipes out cities and a whole lot of innocents and the Israelis support this calling for everything to be levelled! Disgusting, Netanyahu and Putin are new age hitlers

    #3

    Argentina New "Anarcho-Capitalist" President Announced People Would Lose Social Welfare Plans If They Blocked Streets In Protest. These Are The Streets Outside Congress At 3:00 Am

    Crowds gathered at a grand building at night, suggesting a boring dystopia atmosphere.

    Logan_Mac Report

    #4

    It Is So Over Goddamn

    Ad promoting book simplification, highlighting a translation of "The Great Gatsby" to easier language, suggesting a dystopian trend.

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    #5

    The Oligarchic States Of America

    Flag with corporate logos suggesting boring dystopia, replacing stars on the U.S. flag.

    BesusCristo Report

    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ya forgot Tesla, Amazon and Facebook. All attended the great orange gas bags inauguration.

    #6

    Heil… Wait, This Can’t Be Real?

    A person at a podium with a microphone, gesturing dramatically in a setting suggestive of a boring dystopia.

    Mr-_-Soandso Report

    iwishiwas_me avatar
    Andy Pandy
    Andy Pandy
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fourth reich in America now, trump and musk make them burn!! Go back to South Africa and see how long you last there

    #7

    Bernie Asks, Billionaire Answers: The $7.25 Standoff

    Two men in a political setting discuss raising the federal minimum wage; one declines. Boring dystopia theme.

    BoringApocalyptos Report

    #8

    This Ad Looks Like It’s From A Dystopian Movie But It’s Real

    Billboard in urban setting with text promoting having more children, suggesting a dystopian theme.

    LoveClimateChange Report

    rgrstone13 avatar
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then, Alx, you and Musty spit those babies out your own asses and stay the hell out of our uteri.

    #9

    Drones Luring Civilians To Their Deaths

    Text detailing disturbing tactics involving drones in what is described as a boring dystopia.

    sunufgud Report

    agman avatar
    Ag Man
    Ag Man
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Verified by Al Jezeera, like verified by Hamas Ministry of Health...bollox!

    #10

    Top 1% Of U.S. Earners Now Have More Wealth Than The Entire Middle Class

    Graph illustrating wealth disparity; top 1% wealth surpasses middle class from 1993-2023.

    Abrainwithabody Report

    sergyyeltsen avatar
    Sergy Yeltsen
    Sergy Yeltsen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The middle class has just about been wiped out in Australia. Soon there will only be poverty-level poor and obscenely wealthy rich.

    #11

    So We’re Here Now, Do We Deserve Each Other?

    Reddit post discussing an unethical tip about reporting someone for a past abortion, suggesting a dystopian situation.

    BoringApocalyptos Report

    #12

    This Is Not Normal And Should Not Be Seen As A Wholesome Story Either

    Teacher battling cancer lacks sick days, colleagues donate theirs, highlighting a boring dystopia scenario.

    Green____cat Report

    iwishiwas_me avatar
    Andy Pandy
    Andy Pandy
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What if America was actually the land of the free, the only thing they have freedom for is owning guns and that seems good enough for most

    #13

    It's A Trickle-Down Nightmare

    Text discussing tax impacts on varying income families, highlighting economic disparity and a potential boring dystopia.

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    #14

    Housing Crisis Reality

    Blackstone is largest corporate landlord worldwide, owning over 300,000 U.S. homes; highlights a boring dystopia scenario.

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was homeless (Not in the US), I broke into an abandoned shop and stayed there at night. Just so I wouldn't die of exposure in a cold winter. I would urge every homeless person worldwide to do the same. If it's not being used, but it can save your life? Commit that crime.

    #15

    Yet Again The Us Vetoes A Un Resolution For Ceasefire

    U.S. vetoes Security Council resolution on Gaza ceasefire; vote result: 14 favor, 1 against.

    James-Incandenza Report

    #16

    Picture Sent To Me From A Friend That Works In An Amazon Distribution Center

    "Sign in an office reading 'Unions are a middleman' suggesting a boring dystopia theme."

    chewbucka Report

    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "We want to hear directly from you..." So we know who to fire...

    #17

    What's The End Game Here?

    Billboard showing a dystopian society message: "Stop Hiring Humans. Hire Ava, the AI BDR" with a spelling error.

    Flaky-Impact-2428 Report

    #18

    Used Meta AI To Edit A Selfie, Now Instagram Is Using My Face On Ads Targeted At Me

    Person standing in a mirror maze, creating a surreal and dystopian reflection effect.

    Green_Video_9831 Report

    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is your cue to sue for "personality rights" since they are using your likeness for commercial purpose without authorization.

    #19

    Economist Michael Hudson Warned That The Parasite Anti-Economy (Finance, Real Estate, Insurance) Would Devour The Real Working Economy. Article Link In The Comments

    Colorado ski town struggles to fill $167,000 job; cost of living too high, highlighting boring dystopia realities.

    JayBrock Report

    #20

    A Police Sniper Stationed On The Roof Of The Indiana Memorial Union Overlooking A Student Encampment At Iu Bloomington

    Rooftop observer in a dystopian setting, equipped with surveillance tools on a stone building against a clear blue sky.

    tommos Report

    #21

    17,000 Tourists Arrived Today With Cruise Ships In Santorini, A Small Greek Island. Santorini's Total Population Is 17,000 Citizens. Overtourism Is Real And It's Scary

    Aerial view of traffic jam and crowded street, suggesting a boring dystopia.

    rawrasaurgr Report

    #22

    Even A Paying Customer Is Considered Loitering If They Stay Past 30 Minutes. What Happened To Hanging Out At Diners?

    Sign at Denny's restricting dining time to 30 minutes, reflecting a boring dystopia vibe.

    LARGEGRAPE Report

    #23

    The Human Internet Is Dying. AI Images Taking Over Google

    Google image search for "baby peacock" showing search suggestions and photos with red lines, hinting at a boring dystopia.

    fatwiggywiggles Report

    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    great guys, Wiki Commons, upholding their quality values. Oh, and the Snopes one is actually showing the picture to debunk it, so I count them among the good ones.

    #24

    Strange Priorities

    Tweet highlighting wealth disparity and societal issues, suggesting a boring dystopia.

    Green____cat Report

    #25

    AI Company's 'Stop Hiring Humans' Ads All Over Sf

    AI-themed ad in urban setting, highlighting dystopian work-life balance concept.

    MetaKnowing Report

    #26

    'murica Never Disappoints

    SpongeBob meme illustrating a boring dystopia with contrasting government responses.

    BlitzOrion Report

    #27

    Idk If They’re Joking With This Survey? Or What? Prolly Trying To Make A Point I Hope

    Survey about ads in dreams, highlighting a boring dystopia with options to accept or reject ad exposure during sleep.

    RedditFeel Report

    #28

    The Official White House Page On The Us Constitution Just Went 404

    “404 error on whitehouse.gov suggests boring dystopia with iconic White House illustration and text 'Page Not Found'.”

    BoringApocalyptos Report

    iwishiwas_me avatar
    Andy Pandy
    Andy Pandy
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    That's what happened with Bidens brain when he spoke

    #29

    Russia In The 90's But It's Argentina Today

    Man speaking into a microphone with text about a decree allowing pay in milk or meat, suggesting a boring dystopia.

    yuritopiaposadism Report

    #30

    "What Starts Here Changes The World" Officers Surrounding Peaceful Pro-Palestine, Anti-Genocide Protesters At The University Of Texas In Austin

    A line of armored officers stands in formation near a university sign, suggesting a boring dystopia.

    Early_Sun_8583 Report

    iwishiwas_me avatar
    Andy Pandy
    Andy Pandy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah armed forces stop the protests but turn a blind eye to war, war crimes and genocide

    #31

    The State Of The Union

    Screenshot discussing millennials' lack of retirement savings and removal of comments due to concerning ideation, highlighting dystopia.

    WispontheWind Report

    #32

    Israel Wipes Out Another Village In Lebanon

    Urban area before and after destruction, highlighting the concept of a “boring dystopia” in modern times.

    Nader_OwO Report

    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They have the right to defend themselves against: KGB FBI CIA HAMMAS HEZBOLLAH SECRET SERVICE ABC DXL 123

    #33

    Today, For The 32nd Year In A Row, The Entire World Voted To Condemn The Us' Illegal And Cruel Embargo Against Cuba - Except For Three Countries

    Map showing UN vote on Cuba embargo; most countries in red, a few in blue, indicating a "boring dystopia" scenario.

    James-Incandenza Report

    bobbiallison75 avatar
    A. HAM
    A. HAM
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t see 3 countries, only the US, and the US isn’t going to vote against itself. Who is writing these captions, AI?

    #34

    Guerrilla Poster On The Subway

    Poster on subway wall implying harsh penalty for fare evasion, suggesting we're in a boring dystopia.

    James-Incandenza Report

    #35

    Tire Particulate In Your Bloodstream

    Collage depicting suburban houses, traffic jam, toy shelves, elderly in chairs, symbolizing a boring dystopia.

    James-Incandenza Report

    #36

    Ten Whole Thousand Dollars!

    Person with curly hair in a dimly lit setting, with dystopian-themed text overlay about medical debt and reward.

    jesse1time Report

    #37

    Whistleblower Found Dead

    "News headline about an OpenAI whistleblower with a smiling man in glasses and denim, suggesting a boring dystopia."

    goregu Report

    #38

    I Can't Even... (Link In Description)

    Cartoon character reacts to dystopia-themed news headline about using brain-dead women as surrogate mothers.

    yasukemudkip Report

    #39

    Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There Is A Cutout For Kids To Use It Free

    Turnstile in a plain, dimly lit area, evoking a boring dystopia vibe.

    Immediate_Age Report

    #40

    Spotify Decided The Device I Bought Less Than 2 Years Ago Will Just Stop Working

    Email from Spotify announcing the discontinuation of Car Thing, reflecting a boring dystopia theme.

    grasshopper_jo Report

    #41

    A Company Box Lunch That Comes With Simulated Cookie Printed Out

    Lunch box with a sandwich, chips, and a thin cookie illustrating a boring dystopia theme.

    thejuryissleepless Report

    #42

    The First Image That Pops Up When You Google Beethoven Is Now AI Generated

    Search results for Ludwig van Beethoven showing images and related video links in a "boring dystopia" context.

    Mind101 Report

    #43

    Went To A Bar To Watch The Olympics. Everyone Pledged Allegiance To The Trump Flag Before Starting

    People in a dimly lit room with a political banner and cups on a table, evoking a boring dystopia theme.

    makko007 Report

    jameskilpatrick avatar
    NetworkMan
    NetworkMan
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God, you Americans terrify me. I know it's not all of you, but I'm just using a blanket term. If someone here in England said they start their day pledging allegiance to a cardboard cut-out of Kier Stamer, I'd request to have them sectioned. Those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeat it, and the last time people started to salute the man and not the flag, there was a 6 year war that engulfed the world.

    #44

    Sad Times With No Reprieve On The Horizon

    An elderly person holds their head in hands, highlighting dystopia themes.

    Agreeable_Two8707 Report

    #45

    Removing Slavery Was On The Ballot In California. It Literally Had No Opposition Campaign At All, And It Still Lost

    California voting guide for Prop 6, addressing involuntary servitude and constitutional amendment in the upcoming election.

    James-Incandenza Report

    #46

    A Perfect Snapshot Of America In The Trending Articles From 12/6/24

    Trending news highlights suggest a boring dystopia with corporate risks and unconventional living solutions.

    James-Incandenza Report

    #47

    That Won't Even Cover My Out Of Pocket Maximum For The Year

    Wanted poster for homicide with reward, featuring two blurry images of the suspect in a city street, suggesting a dystopia.

    lions_reed_lions Report

    #48

    It Isn't A Threat, The Casings Are Empty. It's A Reminder Of How Far Society Is Being Pushed By Profit Over People

    Three spent bullets with the words Deny, Delay, and Depose, symbolizing boring dystopia themes.

    ShotSkiByMyself Report

    #49

    ...and Some People Are Afraid, That A Class War Might Be Imminent

    Warren Buffett quote on class warfare, reflecting boring dystopia themes.

    se_nicknehm Report

    #50

    So I Happaned To Rewatched Don't Look Up, And This Scene Hit Pretty Close To Home

    A meeting setting with text suggesting a “boring dystopia.” People seated, discussing clearance for a new arrival.

    MotimakingTM Report

    #51

    There Is No Privacy Or Freedom In Tesla

    Tweet about Tesla privacy concerns, digital keys, and Elon Musk's involvement in a sheriff investigation.

    Miserable-Lizard Report

    #52

    Don't Worry Yall. Since La Cut $17.6 Million From The Lafd And Gave A Significant Portion To The Lapd, The Police Will Be Able To Handle It

    Hands pointing at a dramatic red sky with flames, highlighting a boring dystopia scenario.

    DrunkenPunchline Report

    iwishiwas_me avatar
    Andy Pandy
    Andy Pandy
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it was a black fire the LAPD would shoot that MF out!!

    #53

    Improvised Shelter Made From Condo Sales Signs

    Temporary shelter made from promotional posters in a snowy parking lot, hinting at a boring dystopia.

    DingLedork Report

    #54

    Tik Tok’s Ban Comes With A Side Of Propaganda

    TikTok ban notification suggesting a boring dystopia, referencing U.S. law and potential reinstatement by President Trump.

    picklechipster Report

    #55

    Absolutely Speechless Right Now. Am I Being Trolled?

    TikTok notification about return to the U.S., illustrating a boring dystopia scenario.

    fuckinglazerbeam Report

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump pushed for TikTok to be sold and Republican Congress passed it. Then Democrats approved it. Now Trump is backtracking or has plan for one of his lackeys to buy it

    #56

    The Definition Of “Out Of Touch”

    Police officer in gym with Uvalde Police Department gear displayed, suggesting a boring dystopia.

    EmperadorElSenado Report

    #57

    It's Hot Let's Gouge People For Water

    Supermarket employee adjusts digital shelf labels for vegetables, suggesting a boring dystopia retail experience.

    celestiallion12 Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are not new. I've seen them here (WA state) in a local store several years ago. It's basically to a paper price sticker as an e-book is to a paper book. They can change them with a scanner / pricer tool thing. Each one has a battery in it but my understanding is because the screen is mono and static, the battery lasts a super long time.

    #58

    Fortune Magazine Shaming Gen Z For Not Purchasing Diamonds Mined By Children Or Owned By Oligarchs

    Couple smiling and taking a selfie, highlighting the boring dystopia of lab-grown diamonds.

    2u3e9v Report

    emilycockroft avatar
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So we now can't buy anything because fossil fuels are involved in everything we buy...

    #59

    Maye Musk, Mother Of Richest Man In The World, Sits In On Doge Meetings

    Tweet screenshot showing a news broadcast with the caption on federal budget discussions, highlighting "boring dystopia."

    James-Incandenza Report

    #60

    I'm Going To Celebrate Today As A Holiday

    Person in black hoodie, text overlay "Remember Remember the 4th of December," suggesting a boring dystopia.

    BigYonsan Report

    #61

    Just Got This In The Mail Today

    Insurance denial letter citing guidelines for pain treatment, reflecting a boring dystopia scenario.

    [deleted] Report

    #62

    McDonald's In The 1980s Compared To Today

    Two contrasting fast food restaurant interiors highlighting a boring dystopia theme.

    randyfloyd37 Report

    #63

    Corporate Media Says Corporate Greed Not Driving Inflation

    Two men shopping in a grocery store with text questioning corporate greed's role in inflation; suggests “boring dystopia.”

    ____cire4____ Report

    #64

    Ys Presidential Candidate And Ambassador To The Un, Writes ‘Finish Them’ On Bombs Used To Mass M*rder Children

    Person writing on a large green object with a purple pen, suggesting a boring dystopia.

    Interplain Report

    #65

    Tesla Cybertruck Reportedly Catches Fire Outside Trump Hotel In Las Vegas

    A futuristic car in flames outside a building, suggesting a boring dystopia.

    BoringApocalyptos Report

    #66

    What's Next Gambling How Many People Die?

    Social media post highlights betting on fire containment as a sign of a boring dystopia.

    Miserable-Lizard Report

    #67

    Where Have I Seen This Before? Hmm 🤔

    Man with forehead number in West Bank, highlighting boring dystopia concerns.

    Particular_Log_3594 Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!