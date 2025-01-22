This online community unites 760K members and they regularly share real-life examples to prove their point. Here are some of the recent ones that seem pretty convincing.

Sounds like a nightmare, right? Something we would never wish to see on Earth. However, at the same time, such a predicament is quite easy to imagine. According to the subreddit r/ABoringDystopia , that is because humanity is already moving in that direction.

Tyrannical governments, natural disasters , crime, violence, poverty—mix these ingredients and you get a hopeless society where people don't live, they just exist.

#1 That Is The Truth Sadly Share icon

#2 Palestinians Returning To Their Homes In Khan Yunis, Gaza After The Iof Partially Withdraw. This Was A City That Housed Approx. 400,000 People. Photo By Ali Jadallah Share icon

#3 Argentina New "Anarcho-Capitalist" President Announced People Would Lose Social Welfare Plans If They Blocked Streets In Protest. These Are The Streets Outside Congress At 3:00 Am Share icon

#4 It Is So Over Goddamn Share icon

#5 The Oligarchic States Of America Share icon

#6 Heil… Wait, This Can’t Be Real? Share icon

#7 Bernie Asks, Billionaire Answers: The $7.25 Standoff Share icon

#8 This Ad Looks Like It’s From A Dystopian Movie But It’s Real Share icon

#9 Drones Luring Civilians To Their Deaths Share icon

#10 Top 1% Of U.S. Earners Now Have More Wealth Than The Entire Middle Class Share icon

#11 So We’re Here Now, Do We Deserve Each Other? Share icon

#12 This Is Not Normal And Should Not Be Seen As A Wholesome Story Either Share icon

#13 It's A Trickle-Down Nightmare Share icon

#14 Housing Crisis Reality Share icon

#15 Yet Again The Us Vetoes A Un Resolution For Ceasefire Share icon

#16 Picture Sent To Me From A Friend That Works In An Amazon Distribution Center Share icon

#17 What's The End Game Here? Share icon

#18 Used Meta AI To Edit A Selfie, Now Instagram Is Using My Face On Ads Targeted At Me Share icon

#19 Economist Michael Hudson Warned That The Parasite Anti-Economy (Finance, Real Estate, Insurance) Would Devour The Real Working Economy. Article Link In The Comments Share icon

#20 A Police Sniper Stationed On The Roof Of The Indiana Memorial Union Overlooking A Student Encampment At Iu Bloomington Share icon

#21 17,000 Tourists Arrived Today With Cruise Ships In Santorini, A Small Greek Island. Santorini's Total Population Is 17,000 Citizens. Overtourism Is Real And It's Scary Share icon

#22 Even A Paying Customer Is Considered Loitering If They Stay Past 30 Minutes. What Happened To Hanging Out At Diners? Share icon

#23 The Human Internet Is Dying. AI Images Taking Over Google Share icon

#24 Strange Priorities Share icon

#25 AI Company's 'Stop Hiring Humans' Ads All Over Sf Share icon

#26 'murica Never Disappoints Share icon

#27 Idk If They’re Joking With This Survey? Or What? Prolly Trying To Make A Point I Hope Share icon

#28 The Official White House Page On The Us Constitution Just Went 404 Share icon

#29 Russia In The 90's But It's Argentina Today Share icon

#30 "What Starts Here Changes The World" Officers Surrounding Peaceful Pro-Palestine, Anti-Genocide Protesters At The University Of Texas In Austin Share icon

#31 The State Of The Union Share icon

#32 Israel Wipes Out Another Village In Lebanon Share icon

#33 Today, For The 32nd Year In A Row, The Entire World Voted To Condemn The Us' Illegal And Cruel Embargo Against Cuba - Except For Three Countries Share icon

#34 Guerrilla Poster On The Subway Share icon

#35 Tire Particulate In Your Bloodstream Share icon

#36 Ten Whole Thousand Dollars! Share icon

#37 Whistleblower Found Dead Share icon

#38 I Can't Even... (Link In Description) Share icon

#39 Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There Is A Cutout For Kids To Use It Free Share icon

#40 Spotify Decided The Device I Bought Less Than 2 Years Ago Will Just Stop Working Share icon

#41 A Company Box Lunch That Comes With Simulated Cookie Printed Out Share icon

#42 The First Image That Pops Up When You Google Beethoven Is Now AI Generated Share icon

#43 Went To A Bar To Watch The Olympics. Everyone Pledged Allegiance To The Trump Flag Before Starting Share icon

#44 Sad Times With No Reprieve On The Horizon Share icon

#45 Removing Slavery Was On The Ballot In California. It Literally Had No Opposition Campaign At All, And It Still Lost Share icon

#46 A Perfect Snapshot Of America In The Trending Articles From 12/6/24 Share icon

#47 That Won't Even Cover My Out Of Pocket Maximum For The Year Share icon

#48 It Isn't A Threat, The Casings Are Empty. It's A Reminder Of How Far Society Is Being Pushed By Profit Over People Share icon

#49 ...and Some People Are Afraid, That A Class War Might Be Imminent Share icon

#50 So I Happaned To Rewatched Don't Look Up, And This Scene Hit Pretty Close To Home Share icon

#51 There Is No Privacy Or Freedom In Tesla Share icon

#52 Don't Worry Yall. Since La Cut $17.6 Million From The Lafd And Gave A Significant Portion To The Lapd, The Police Will Be Able To Handle It Share icon

#53 Improvised Shelter Made From Condo Sales Signs Share icon

#54 Tik Tok’s Ban Comes With A Side Of Propaganda Share icon

#55 Absolutely Speechless Right Now. Am I Being Trolled? Share icon

#56 The Definition Of “Out Of Touch” Share icon

#57 It's Hot Let's Gouge People For Water Share icon

#58 Fortune Magazine Shaming Gen Z For Not Purchasing Diamonds Mined By Children Or Owned By Oligarchs Share icon

#59 Maye Musk, Mother Of Richest Man In The World, Sits In On Doge Meetings Share icon

#60 I'm Going To Celebrate Today As A Holiday Share icon

#61 Just Got This In The Mail Today Share icon

#62 McDonald's In The 1980s Compared To Today Share icon

#63 Corporate Media Says Corporate Greed Not Driving Inflation Share icon

#64 Ys Presidential Candidate And Ambassador To The Un, Writes ‘Finish Them’ On Bombs Used To Mass M*rder Children Share icon

#65 Tesla Cybertruck Reportedly Catches Fire Outside Trump Hotel In Las Vegas Share icon

#66 What's Next Gambling How Many People Die? Share icon

#67 Where Have I Seen This Before? Hmm 🤔 Share icon