77 Rare And Intriguing Photos That Show History Between The Headlines
History is rich and fascinating, but with so many moments to remember and life moving as fast as it does, we tend to hold onto only the biggest ones. The lesser-known stories get lost along the way—which is a shame, because they’re often just as captivating.
Thankfully, corners of the internet like the Instagram page Rare Histories do a wonderful job of giving them the spotlight they deserve. We’ve rounded up some of their most interesting posts below. Scroll down to check them out.
Arnold Schwarzenegger On The Day He Received His American Citizenship
Pierre Culliford (Peyo), Creator Of The Smurfs, Presenting His Finished Drawing Of A Smurf At A Studio In Brussels, Belgium, 1983
Presley Concert, 1957
A Pig Photobombing A Wedding In 1927
Harvey Ross Ball And His Creation, 1960s
Kmart Employees Watching The Moon Landing, July 16, 1969
Female Police Officer Inspecting A Woman's Bathing Suit, 1920s
A "Prettiest Legs" Competition In Paris, 1950
Women Marching For The Right To Vote, 1913
A Milk Vending Machine In London; 1940s
Female Worker Bottling Ketchup At The Original Heinz Factory Circa 1897
Winston Churchill In His Swimming Costume, 1922
Nagasaki, 20 Minutes After, 1945
100,000 Units Of Marks, Equal In Value To One US Dollar, 1923
The Face Of The Statue Of Liberty, 1800s Before Being Attached To Body
Helmet With A Built In Communication Device So That The Riders Can Communicate To Each Other, 1960s
A Man From France Tastes Coca-Cola For The First Time, Paris, 1950
16-Year-Old Walt Disney As A Red Cross Ambulance Driver During WWI
South Vietnamese Parents And Their Five Children Fleeing Toward Saigon, June 19, 1972
A Sailor Gets A Tattoo On His Arm In Virginia, 1939
Typist Of The Future - Circa 1970
Slot Machine Selling Warm Sausages On A Railway Station In Germany, 1931
The Use Of Masks During The Spanish Flu Pandemic, 1918
Padaung Women Asking A London Policeman For Directions, 1935
Girls At A Beatles Concert In Plymouth, 13 November 1963
A Pigeon Bus From Wwi Served As Collecting Point For Messenger Pigeons From The Front Lines
The Changing Shape Of Female Swimwear From Victorian Era To Late The 1920s
P.t. Barnum & Bailey's Combined Circus Performers, New York 1924
A Beautician Paints Stockings Onto A Customer's Skin During Stocking Rationing, London, England In 1941
Unpacking Mona Lisa After The End Of World War IL In 1945
Albert Einstein Plays His Beloved Violin, 1941
Shoe Shiners Taking A Lunch Break New York City, 1947
An Airman Being Captured By Vietnamese In Truc Bach Lake Hanoi In 1967
Walt Disney On The Day They Opened Disney Studios
Al Capone's Prison Cell In Eastern State Penitentiary, Pennsylvania
Pin Boys Work The Bowling Alleys In New York City, 1910
A Worker Paints The Golden Gate Bridge With A Fresh Coat Of Its Iconic Color, 1956
Passengers Watching The In-Flight Film On An Imperial Airways Flight, 1925
Glass Soda Bottles Were Popular Back Then (Late 1970s/Early 1980s)
The Crew Of Apollo 12 The Second Crew To Land And Walk On The Moon, 1969
Lounge Interior Of A Trans World Airlines (Twa) Convair 880, 1958
A Blind Couple Walking With Their Child In The Streets Of Budapest, 1984
A Japanese Commuter Train Early In The Morning, 1964
Members Of The US Board Of Tea Experts Meet To Taste Teas, Their Mission Was To Set Up Quality Standards For Imported Tea, 1947
A Group Of Havana Schoolboys In 1937 The Boy With The Lollipop Is Fidel Castro
Fishermen On Baker Beach As The Golden Gate Bridge Is Under Construction, 1936
Gene Cernan Smiling For The Camera, With His Suit Covered In Lunar Dust, December 13, 1972
Playing Chess On Broadway, NYC At The Corner Of Broadway And West 49th Street In Midtown Manhattan, August 1986
The Original Taco Bell Menu From The 1960s
Albert Einstein's Office On The Day Of His [passing]
The Five Romanov Children With Their Heads Shaved After An Attack Of Measles, In January 1917
Hindenburg Airship, 1920s
Chess Lesson In A School Pskóv, USSR, 1975
The Commander Of An M48 Patton Tank Looks Through His Lens During Vietnam War, 1967
Post Officers Show Off Their Brand-New "Autopeds" Scooters, Washington, D.c. 1917
"The Apple", India's First Satellite Being Transported Manually
The Assembly Line Of Porsche 911's At The Stuttgart Factory, 1970s
The First Subway Store, 1965, Bridgeport, Connecticut
New Recruits Of The 7th Queen's Own Hussars Regiment Practice Balancing On Wooden Horses, 1935
In 1953 The 600-Foot Long, 70- Foot-Wide Marine Angel Transited The Chicago River
Diner Drive-In In Los Angeles, 1950s
The Control Room At The Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Continues To Operate After The Disaster, Circa July-August 1986
American Soldier Trying To Catch A Goldfish In The Marble-Lined Pool Of The Taj Mahal, WW2, 1942
A Woman At A Beauty Show Under Art Deco Hair Dryer, 1930s
Chrysler Building Under Construction, NYC, 1929
A Douglas Aircraft Company Worker Rivets An A-20 Bomber At The Plant In Long Beach, California
A Smiling Girl In A Kimono On New Year's Day, Japan, 1914
Newly Built F4u Corsair And F6f Hellcats Being Prepared To Be Shipped To The Pacific Theatre, USA, 1944
People Parked Curbside To Watch A Plane Take Off (NYC), 1951
