ADVERTISEMENT

History is rich and fascinating, but with so many moments to remember and life moving as fast as it does, we tend to hold onto only the biggest ones. The lesser-known stories get lost along the way—which is a shame, because they’re often just as captivating.

Thankfully, corners of the internet like the Instagram page Rare Histories do a wonderful job of giving them the spotlight they deserve. We’ve rounded up some of their most interesting posts below. Scroll down to check them out.

Image credits: rarehistories

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Arnold Schwarzenegger On The Day He Received His American Citizenship

Man wearing patriotic American flag outfit and hat, holding a small flag in front of large US flags, rare historical photo.

Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Pierre Culliford (Peyo), Creator Of The Smurfs, Presenting His Finished Drawing Of A Smurf At A Studio In Brussels, Belgium, 1983

    Black and white rare photo of a smiling man drawing a Smurf cartoon at an easel, showcasing history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Presley Concert, 1957

    Black and white rare history photo showing a woman leaning back on a chair in a crowded indoor event setting.

    rarehistories Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a dry seat in the house.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #4

    A Pig Photobombing A Wedding In 1927

    Large group photo of family and guests in vintage clothing outdoors with a pig in the foreground, rare and intriguing history photo.

    rarehistories Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a nice thing to say about the new mother in law!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Harvey Ross Ball And His Creation, 1960s

    Elderly man drawing iconic smiley face, representing rare and intriguing photos that reveal history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Kmart Employees Watching The Moon Landing, July 16, 1969

    Men in a store looking at early TV sets, illustrating rare and intriguing photos from history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Female Police Officer Inspecting A Woman's Bathing Suit, 1920s

    Black and white rare historical photo of a woman pinning a badge on a young woman’s bathing suit on the beach.

    rarehistories Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see the woman being inspected has raised two points of contention.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    A "Prettiest Legs" Competition In Paris, 1950

    Man inspecting numbered cards on floor while women’s legs are visible under fringed curtain in rare history photo.

    rarehistories Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Women Marching For The Right To Vote, 1913

    Group of women in vintage clothing holding a banner and American flags in a rare historical photo showing history between headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A Milk Vending Machine In London; 1940s

    Young girl using an automatic milk supply machine in a rare and intriguing historical photo showing life between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Female Worker Bottling Ketchup At The Original Heinz Factory Circa 1897

    Historic rare photo of a woman operating vintage machinery in a factory surrounded by rows of bottled products.

    rarehistories Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Winston Churchill In His Swimming Costume, 1922

    Man in vintage swimwear walking on beach, rare and intriguing photo showing history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That head does not belong on that body.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Nagasaki, 20 Minutes After, 1945

    Black and white rare photo showing a massive explosion cloud over a town, capturing history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    100,000 Units Of Marks, Equal In Value To One US Dollar, 1923

    Two children examining a tall stack of vintage ration cards in a rare and intriguing history photo.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    The Face Of The Statue Of Liberty, 1800s Before Being Attached To Body

    Large historic face sculpture displayed outdoors with a man standing nearby, showcasing rare and intriguing photos of history.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Helmet With A Built In Communication Device So That The Riders Can Communicate To Each Other, 1960s

    Vintage black and white photo of a couple on a motorcycle with a rare and intriguing historical moment captured.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A Man From France Tastes Coca-Cola For The First Time, Paris, 1950

    Elderly man in a beret and scarf spitting soda, captured in a rare and intriguing photo showing history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    16-Year-Old Walt Disney As A Red Cross Ambulance Driver During WWI

    Black and white rare history photo of a soldier standing next to an old military vehicle from the early 20th century.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    South Vietnamese Parents And Their Five Children Fleeing Toward Saigon, June 19, 1972

    Black and white photo of a family of eight riding a single motorcycle, a rare and intriguing moment in history.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    A Sailor Gets A Tattoo On His Arm In Virginia, 1939

    Tattoo artist applying a traditional eagle tattoo on a young man's arm in a vintage setting, rare and intriguing history.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Typist Of The Future - Circa 1970

    Woman typing on futuristic chair with built-in typewriter, showcasing rare and intriguing photos from history.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Slot Machine Selling Warm Sausages On A Railway Station In Germany, 1931

    Vintage photo of a woman using a rare sausage vending machine, showcasing intriguing history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    The Use Of Masks During The Spanish Flu Pandemic, 1918

    Couple wearing early 20th century gas masks walking on city street, rare and intriguing historical photo.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Padaung Women Asking A London Policeman For Directions, 1935

    Black and white photo showing rare and intriguing history with three women in traditional attire and a British policeman on Elgin Avenue.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Girls At A Beatles Concert In Plymouth, 13 November 1963

    Crowd of people showing intense emotions during a rare and intriguing historic moment captured in a black and white photo.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    A Pigeon Bus From Wwi Served As Collecting Point For Messenger Pigeons From The Front Lines

    Vintage bus with a man tending pigeons on the roof, showcasing a rare and intriguing historical moment.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    The Changing Shape Of Female Swimwear From Victorian Era To Late The 1920s

    Five women in vintage swimsuits pose next to blocks labeled with years, showcasing rare and intriguing historical photos.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    P.t. Barnum & Bailey's Combined Circus Performers, New York 1924

    Vintage group photo featuring performers and entertainers, a rare and intriguing image showing history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    A Beautician Paints Stockings Onto A Customer's Skin During Stocking Rationing, London, England In 1941

    Woman having stockings painted on during a rare historical moment, showcasing intriguing history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Unpacking Mona Lisa After The End Of World War IL In 1945

    Rare and intriguing photo of the Mona Lisa being unpacked, showcasing history between the headlines in black and white.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Albert Einstein Plays His Beloved Violin, 1941

    Black and white photo of a man playing violin, a rare and intriguing moment capturing history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Shoe Shiners Taking A Lunch Break New York City, 1947

    Boys buying frankfurters at a vintage street cart in a rare and intriguing historic photo showing life between headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    An Airman Being Captured By Vietnamese In Truc Bach Lake Hanoi In 1967

    Group of young men in water engaging in a coordinated activity, a rare and intriguing photo capturing history between headlines

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Walt Disney On The Day They Opened Disney Studios

    Group of five people dressed in 1920s clothing standing outside Disney Bros Studio in rare historical photo.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Al Capone's Prison Cell In Eastern State Penitentiary, Pennsylvania

    Historic room with worn walls, vintage furniture, and a red-covered bed showcasing rare and intriguing photos of history.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Pin Boys Work The Bowling Alleys In New York City, 1910

    Rare and intriguing historical photo of men setting up wooden bowling pins in an early 20th century bowling alley.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    A Worker Paints The Golden Gate Bridge With A Fresh Coat Of Its Iconic Color, 1956

    Construction worker overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge during its building phase in rare and intriguing historical photo.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Passengers Watching The In-Flight Film On An Imperial Airways Flight, 1925

    Interior of a vintage bus with men seated on wicker chairs, a rare and intriguing photo capturing history between headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Glass Soda Bottles Were Popular Back Then (Late 1970s/Early 1980s)

    Woman and two children shopping for vintage soda bottles in a grocery store, rare and intriguing history photo.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    The Crew Of Apollo 12 The Second Crew To Land And Walk On The Moon, 1969

    Three astronauts in space suits stand smiling in front of a lunar module in a rare and intriguing historical photo.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Lounge Interior Of A Trans World Airlines (Twa) Convair 880, 1958

    Vintage photo showing airline passengers and a flight attendant interacting with a globe inside an airplane cabin.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    A Blind Couple Walking With Their Child In The Streets Of Budapest, 1984

    Black and white rare photo of a blind couple walking with a child using white canes, showing history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    A Japanese Commuter Train Early In The Morning, 1964

    Black and white rare historical photo showing crowded train passengers sleeping in close quarters during a busy commute.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Members Of The US Board Of Tea Experts Meet To Taste Teas, Their Mission Was To Set Up Quality Standards For Imported Tea, 1947

    Group of men tasting coffee in a rare and intriguing historical photo showing history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    A Group Of Havana Schoolboys In 1937 The Boy With The Lollipop Is Fidel Castro

    Group of boys posing casually in a rare and intriguing photo showing history between the headlines from the past.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Fishermen On Baker Beach As The Golden Gate Bridge Is Under Construction, 1936

    Construction of the Golden Gate Bridge in a rare and intriguing historical photo capturing the bridge partially built.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Gene Cernan Smiling For The Camera, With His Suit Covered In Lunar Dust, December 13, 1972

    Astronaut in spacecraft cockpit wearing helmet and space suit, a rare and intriguing photo showing history behind headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Playing Chess On Broadway, NYC At The Corner Of Broadway And West 49th Street In Midtown Manhattan, August 1986

    Street scene with multiple people playing chess outdoors in a busy urban area, showcasing rare and intriguing historical moments.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    The Original Taco Bell Menu From The 1960s

    Customers in line at a vintage Taco Bell counter showcasing rare and intriguing photos of history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Albert Einstein's Office On The Day Of His [passing]

    Cluttered vintage office with chalkboard full of equations and stacks of papers showing rare history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    The Five Romanov Children With Their Heads Shaved After An Attack Of Measles, In January 1917

    Five young men with shaved heads hidden under a large cloth in a rare and intriguing historical photo.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Hindenburg Airship, 1920s

    Rare historical photo of a long dining table set for a formal meal, showcasing intriguing moments between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Chess Lesson In A School Pskóv, USSR, 1975

    Children in a classroom learning chess from an instructor using a large board in a rare and intriguing history photo.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    The Commander Of An M48 Patton Tank Looks Through His Lens During Vietnam War, 1967

    Close-up of a soldier’s face in a tank, showcasing rare and intriguing history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Post Officers Show Off Their Brand-New "Autopeds" Scooters, Washington, D.c. 1917

    Four postal workers on early electric scooters outside a post office in a rare historical photo.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    "The Apple", India's First Satellite Being Transported Manually

    Villagers setting up a rare and intriguing photo of a homemade lunar rover mock-up between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    The Assembly Line Of Porsche 911's At The Stuttgart Factory, 1970s

    Vintage car factory with workers repairing and assembling vehicles in a rare and intriguing historical photo.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    The First Subway Store, 1965, Bridgeport, Connecticut

    Pete's Subway storefront with workers inside, a rare and intriguing photo showing history between the headlines.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    New Recruits Of The 7th Queen's Own Hussars Regiment Practice Balancing On Wooden Horses, 1935

    Soldiers practicing mounting wooden horses as a rare and intriguing moment in history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    In 1953 The 600-Foot Long, 70- Foot-Wide Marine Angel Transited The Chicago River

    Historic cityscape with vintage buildings and a large ship on the river in rare and intriguing history photos.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Diner Drive-In In Los Angeles, 1950s

    Black and white photo showing rare and intriguing historic cars and people outside Colonel Jim’s restaurant at night.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    The Control Room At The Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Continues To Operate After The Disaster, Circa July-August 1986

    Control room operators monitoring panels filled with switches and gauges in a rare and intriguing photo from history.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    American Soldier Trying To Catch A Goldfish In The Marble-Lined Pool Of The Taj Mahal, WW2, 1942

    Black and white photo showing rare history moment of soldiers at Taj Mahal pool surrounded by local people and architecture.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    A Woman At A Beauty Show Under Art Deco Hair Dryer, 1930s

    Woman using an early 20th-century hair drying machine in a rare and intriguing historical photo showing history between headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Chrysler Building Under Construction, NYC, 1929

    Black and white rare photo of Chrysler Building construction showing steel framework in early 1930s history scene.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    A Douglas Aircraft Company Worker Rivets An A-20 Bomber At The Plant In Long Beach, California

    Woman working inside aircraft metal framework, illustrating rare and intriguing photos capturing history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    A Smiling Girl In A Kimono On New Year's Day, Japan, 1914

    Young Japanese woman in traditional kimono holding decorative paddle, a rare and intriguing photo showing history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Newly Built F4u Corsair And F6f Hellcats Being Prepared To Be Shipped To The Pacific Theatre, USA, 1944

    Rare and intriguing historical photo of rows of military planes stored inside a large hangar during wartime.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    People Parked Curbside To Watch A Plane Take Off (NYC), 1951

    Vintage passenger plane flying low over highway while spectators watch rare and intriguing historic moments captured in photos.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a weird looking plane? Looking at the cockpit? And the undercarriage?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Timekeepers At The 1912 Summer Olympics In Stockholm, Sweden

    Group of men in early 1900s attire on a wooden platform, capturing rare and intriguing historical moments at a public event

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Navy Pilots Playing Basketball In The Forward Elevator Well Aboard Uss Monterey The Jumper Of The Left Is Future U.S. President Gerald Ford, 1944

    Black and white rare photo of young men playing basketball with others watching from above, showing history between the headlines.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Moving A House In San Francisco, Us In 1919

    Vintage photo showing rare historical moment of a large house being moved on an early 20th-century truck on city street.

    rarehistories Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    14-Year-Old Osama Bin Laden (2nd From The Right) In Sweden

    Group of people in colorful 1970s clothing posing on a city street, a rare and intriguing photo showing history.

    rarehistories Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Chicago Board Of Trade Floor Under Construction In 1929

    Rare and intriguing historical photo showing construction work inside a large, elaborate hall with workers and materials.

    rarehistories Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Old Derricks At Venice Beach, Los Angeles, 1931

    Black and white photo of people on a beach with numerous oil rigs in the background, rare historical scene.

    rarehistories Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    Log Trucks In North Bend, Washington, 1943, Us

    Convoy of vintage trucks hauling massive tree trunks through a small town street, showcasing rare and intriguing history.

    rarehistories Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    Automated Drive-In Delivery Metal Track At The Fast Food Restaurant "The Track" Los Angeles, California, USA, 1949

    Vintage cars lined up with early air conditioning units installed, showcasing rare and intriguing historical technology innovations.

    rarehistories Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!