We took a trip to the Before N After Adoption subreddit and gathered some of their most adorable photos of kitties down below. Some of these cats have clearly been through a lot in life, but since being adopted into loving homes, they’re now thriving! Enjoy scrolling through this heartwarming list, and keep reading to find conversations with Bonne VeVea, Executive Director of MEOW Cat Rescue , and Emily Verna, President of Furry Friends Rescue !

There’s no doubt that adopting a pet can change your life. Suddenly, you have a new best friend who will always be eagerly waiting by the door when you return home. But this experience can be equally transformational for the little creature that you’ve decided to welcome into your family, and this list is definitely proof of that.

#1 Tinker Before And Six Months After Adoption Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Before And After In One Week. My Recent Rescue - White Cat With Diaphragmatic Hernia. Twp Days Ago He Had A Surgery And He Had Only 10% Chance To Survive. And He Sucessed Share icon

#3 Day Of Adoption And One Month Later. My Sylvester Share icon

According to Shelter Animals Count, over 1,565,000 cats entered shelters and rescues in the United States during the first half of 2024. And millions of other kitties around the globe are patiently waiting to be adopted into their forever homes. While it sadly doesn’t happen for every kitty, it’s absolutely heartwarming when precious cats, like the ones featured on this list, finally are united with families. ADVERTISEMENT To find out more about this topic, we got in touch with Bonne VeVea, Executive Director of MEOW Cat Rescue. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss the transformations that kitties can undergo after being adopted into loving homes.

#4 Found In A Thunderstorm On The Side Of A Highway, Nearly Passing Away- 2 Months Later She’s My Thriving Velcro Kitty! Share icon

#5 My Cat Has Officially Lost Half Of His Body Weight!! He Is So Much More Active And Healthy ♥️ Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Before And After We Found Our Girl, Chloe. She Was 4 Weeks Old When Found, She’s 11 Years Old Now Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

"Only the most confident of cats will not experience a period of transformation after being adopted," Bonne shared. "Many shelter cats and kittens have lived through uncertainty, possibly hunger and fear, even illness or injury. Change, even positive change, can be daunting." "But soon they recognize kindness in their new humans, and the effects of that can be seen as their body language changes," the cat expert says. "They begin responding to a soft voice and a gentle touch. Their eyes may blink slowly, and their faces change. They are more comfortable with closeness. They're becoming family."

#7 She Was Rescued 1 Month Ago Today! Share icon

#8 I Found Her, Thought She Was A Stray. Turns Out She Belonged To A Family That Just Wanted An "Outdoor Only" Cat Share icon

#9 A Brave Little Cat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But it's important to know that there's no exact formula when it comes to how long a cat will take to adjust to their new home. "The time it takes for a cat to truly become comfortable depends on so many factors," Bonne says. "It would be unwise and unfair to have unrealistic expectations. It is up to the adopter to accept a new pet as they are and then gently help them to become their best selves over time."

#10 Desi Showed Up In My Yard, Eating Garbage And Licking Dry Plates Of Old Cat Food Share icon

#11 My GF's Cat. They Don't Know Her Whole Story But Needless To Say She Was Severely Neglected Share icon

#12 This Is A Very Sickly Yuki The Day I Got Him vs. Now (6 Years Later) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

We also asked Bonne if she could share some of the most important things that all prospective cat adopters should know. "This is a lifelong commitment. Take it slow. If there should be issues or questions, reach out for advice," the expert noted. "Approach this new relationship without expectations, but with love and kindness, acceptance and patience, an open heart. You are beginning a wonderful experience that will probably change lives - theirs and yours." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 7 Years Of Being A Stray Cat vs. 1 Year As A House Cat Share icon

#14 From The Streets Of Tunisia To The Alps, These Two Little Rescued Siblings Finally Found Peace Share icon

#15 3 Months Apart. Turns Out Gregory Did Love Astronomy! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, Bonne shared a beautiful story of a cat named Boyko, one of five so far who have come to MEOW from a pop-up shelter in Ukraine. "His whole saga has been storybook, from being trapped as a young feral on the front lines of the war between Ukraine and Russia, to his struggles learning to trust humans while at the shelter there and also in the U.S., to being adopted by a lovely young Seattle couple (she being from Ukraine, and he from Russia)," Bonne explained. "Boyko, now Shprot, has had quite a journey, and sharing his story in Bored Panda would be such an honor."

#16 Deaf Beliashka From The Kitten Mill (Now Adopted). Before And After Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 No Longer Frowning Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Philomena Share icon

To learn even more about this topic, we also got in touch with Emily Verna, President of Furry Friends Rescue. She was also kind enough to answer a few questions for Bored Panda and discuss how long it usually takes for kitties to get comfortable in a new home. "It aways take a few days to weeks for a kitten or cat to adjust to a new home and new people," Emily says. "Best to start the cat in their own room to relax and feel safe with food, water, scratching posts and bed."

#19 Before And After Adoption. My New Rescued 12 Yo Cat. He Was Hit By A Car 6 Months Ago And The Owner Refused To Treat Him. He Had A Broken Jaw. Now He Is A Big, Toothless, Affectionate Cat Share icon

#20 Three Month Before And After Of Our Former Street Cat, Adonis! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Crusty Kitty Transformed Into Cuddle Bug Share icon

"Depending on the cat's personality, some warm up sooner than others that might be shy until they feel safe and can trust his or her new people," the expert continued. "Kittens adjust sooner than adult cats. But usually, a social, friendly cat can adjust in a few days to 2 weeks."

#22 A Year Ago, Adopted Baby Baldur. He’s Had A Bit Of A Glow Up Share icon

#23 This Is What 6 Months Of Love, Food, And Cuddles Looks Like. 💕 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Before And After. My New Rescue. Milun Cat. 4 Surgeries (Ct Scan With Contrast) In 95 Days. Traumatic Hernia, Rotten Teeth, Glass In The Stomach And Pelvic Fracture Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

And what do prospective cat owners need to know before adopting a new family member? "With healthy food and an indoor-only cat, they can live to 20 years or even older, " Emily says. "Feed moisture and more holistic/fresh foods. Research for best quality brands. Low quality food can harm the cat and shorten their lives." "Avoid over vaccinating, and avoid pesticides if possible. All listed on our our holistic care and food pages on our website," she continued. "We only feed holistic food and treats with added supplements (i.e. probiotics), so our rescue dogs and cats get healthy and happy!"

#25 Meet The Earl Of Lemongrab Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Flea When I Rescued Him From The Road vs. Flea Today :) Share icon

#27 I Found Hamlet In The Dumpster, Now He’s My Best Friend 🍊🤍 Share icon

Is this list giving you serious kitten fever, pandas? We hope you enjoy your journey through the rest of these heartwarming pics, and feel free to share the story of your own cat's transformation in the comments below. Keep upvoting the photos that make you say, "Awww!" And if you're interested in checking out even more adorable photos of cats, we've got another Bored Panda list that's going to be right up your alley right here! ADVERTISEMENT

#28 8 Day Difference Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 2.5 Months After Rescue. My 12-Year Old Munchkin Cat, Rescued From The Kitten Mill. The Cytology Results Are Negative For Cancer ❤️ She Is Completely Ok Now Share icon

#30 Skinny To Floofy Share icon

#31 Jeffy When We Met vs. Now Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Lola's Recovery Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Loki The Day I Caught Him vs. Two Years Later Share icon

#34 2 Years Since I Found Cinnamon On The Street🫶🏽 Share icon

#35 Before And After Adoption. Biba And Boba. I Was Asked To Rescue Them From The Forest Camp. They Were Found On The Main Road There More Than A Year Ago Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Before And After. Bonya. I Found Him A Year Ago At The Dachas. His Fur Was Fully Knotted And Entangled And We Had To Shave Him + He Had A Big Traumatic Hernia On His Belly. Now He Has Been Adopted For A Year And Is Unrecognizable Share icon His Fur Was Fully Knotted And Entangled And We Had To Shave Him + He Had A Big Traumatic Hernia On His Belly. Now He Has Been Adopted For A Year And Is Unrecognizable



ADVERTISEMENT

#37 She Was Homeless But We’re The Ones Who Found Our Home In Her 🩷 Share icon

#38 Little Buddy Showed Up On Our Porch Exactly 2 Years Ago Today 🧡 Share icon

#39 Hi, I’m Fynn. This Is My Rescue Glow-Up. 🐾 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 99-Day Difference Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Before And After Adoption. Miss Whiskers. I Noticed Her On 22th Of September 2024 Near Big Shopping Mall And Used A Cat Trap To Catch Her Share icon

#42 Meet Ned - From Sick And Depressed From Being Alone, To Playful, Happy, And Healthy In His Forever Home! Share icon

#43 One Year Difference; From A Little Hairless Runt Found In The Grass, To A Spoiled Princess Ruling The House Share icon We Weren't Sure She Was Going To Make It, But Hard Work Paid Off. My Lil' Viking Astrid



ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Abandoned In The Rain 4 Months Ago Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 The Day I Found Trixie In A Bush vs. Tonight Share icon

#46 From Matted Fur And A Home With 7 Other Cats To A Complete Lovebug Share icon

#47 Two Kittens - Before And After Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 The Night I Brought My Cat Max Home And 5 Years Later Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Four Months Ago I Adopted Him. Look How He Has Changed 🐱🐈💗 Share icon

#50 Found An Abandoned 4 Oz Kitten Share icon

#51 How It All Started Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 She Showed Up During The Hardest Time Of My Life. My Little Petal! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Then 🥹 And Now 😍 Share icon

#54 Found A Stray, Kept Her! Mitsy Then And Now, 6 Months Later Share icon

#55 I Rescue Around 200+ Cats A Year Plus Tnr And Sometimes We Get Some That Have Such Incredible Transformations! Meet Hansel! Found Crying, Unable To See Outside And Now He's A Happy Healthy Boy! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Pip: Before & After Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Rex The Chimney Cat Share icon

#58 Found These Two By The Housing Shacks Of Some Mechanics, Ironically Bordering A Palace And Right On The Highway Share icon

#59 Stetson My Fiv+ Stray Who Is Loving The Housecat Life Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Laszlo Before/Shortly After Adoption vs. Now Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 From Abandoned By The Factory Gate To Fluffy Royalty Share icon

#62 From Dumpster Baby To Fancy Boy Share icon

#63 Goose Went From Dumpster Kitten To A Fat And Happy Cat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 She Is Circe, It Has Only 3 Months With Us And The Difference Is Very Noticeable Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Today Marks 3 Years Since I Saw This Shelter Pic & Fell For This Gal. Swipe For Literal Glow-Up Share icon

#66 My Run-In With The Cds: Mango’s Glow Up Share icon

#67 Rainey When We Found Her And 6 Months Later Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Almost A Month With My Tippy Girl Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Lucille 3 Went From A Scraggly Underweight Kitten With A Nose Infection To An Uncontrollable Diva Share icon

#70 Inky Davinki Inky Da Stinky Share icon

#71 Lava Is One Whole Year Off The Streets :) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 Found Cold And Hungry Beside The Road. Sodapop Then And Now, One Year Later Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Terrence Share icon

#74 Meet Nemo! Share icon

#75 Trixie - From Stray To Forever Home Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 Greetings From Tolia. I Rescued Him Almost A Year Ago. After Parasite Treatment, Vaccination, Tolia Was Adopted (On On The Second Of June) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 Maple Has Come So Far In Only A Year Share icon

#78 Meet Fish Share icon

#79 Stuart 💙 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 Very Affectionate Stray Showed Up With A Bad Respiratory Infection, No Longer Eating Share icon