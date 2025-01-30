Loads of different pets get adopted each month, and we here at Bored Panda have a tradition of sharing the cutest animals that found their forever home every month. This January, we've got a collection from proud pet owners who rescued, adopted from a shelter, or inherited a pet that's now their best friend for life.

If there's one thing young people are doing right, it's pet ownership. Because Gen Z is delaying parenthood, more become pet parents instead. In, fact, seven in 10 Gen Z adults say they'd rather have a pet than a child. They're also almost twice as likely as other generations to adopt instead of shop.

#1 I Adopted A 20 Year Old Cat Today, My Oldest Animal Ever. Say Hello To Donut! Share icon

#2 This Is Miss Hebe Share icon

#3 Adopted This Girl Share icon

Those who adopt their pets from shelters are really doing great work. It might seem that rescue animals have never been so popular, but animal shelters are still overcrowded and the rescue dog and cat populations, unfortunately, have never been higher. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), somewhere around 6.5 million enter shelters each year. Out of those, only 4.1 million get adopted (around 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats). Those who don't find their forever home either are euthanized, pass away from illnesses or old age, or keep waiting their turn for years to come.

#4 Rescued A Puppy During My Route And Brought Him Home In A Tote Share icon

#5 We Recently Adopted This Dog And Just Can't Find A Name That We Feel Suits Him Well. Anyone Have Any Ideas For A Good Name For Him? Share icon

#6 Not Sure What Kinda Dog He Is But Meet Pawl, Recently Got Him From The Shelter (: Share icon

But wait, aren't there shelters that don't euthanize their animals and let them live out their lives until old age even if they don't get adopted? Of course, there are, and two states, Delaware and New Hampshire, have laws stating that all their shelters have to save the animals that enter them. However, if we look at the broader picture, many animals still meet their end even in shelters. In 2023, for example, shelters all over the U.S. euthanized around 690,000 dogs and cats. In 2024, a part-timer from the Mendocino Coast Humane Society shelter wrote that sometimes, owners request euthanasia. Other times, they're inevitable due to behavioral problems or sickness and injury.

#7 Adopting This Perfect Girl Share icon

#8 Go Out And Adopt Today!! Share icon

#9 My Newly Rescued Baby: Steve Or Truman Share icon

Nearly one in five Americans adopted a pet during the pandemic, and, for quite a while, there was a myth floating around that many of those pets were returned to the shelter after the lockdown was over. In a 2021 study, researchers explainedthat more dogs and cats returned to shelters than during economically stable times. It's important to note they concluded that "pets were not being rehomed in massive numbers."

#10 Just Adopted Share icon

#11 Found My Recently Adopted Cat Buried In My Stuffed Animals Share icon

#12 Rosie Share icon

Some people were no longer able to take good care of the pets they picked up from the shelter during the pandemic. Many lost their jobs and faced other financial difficulties, and some pet owners may be hesitant to say why they're relinquishing their pet out of shame or fear of being judged.

#13 Just Adopted May Share icon

#14 What Did We Adopt Today? Share icon

#15 My Three-Footed Void Named Buck Share icon

SE Smith from the Mendocino Coast Humane Society lists the reasons behind the complex reason why more people are giving up pets. "It's gotten harder to access and afford vet care, while emergency extensions of the social safety net, including increased Snap benefits, expansions to Medicaid, childcare assistance, the student loan pause, the child tax credit and generous unemployment insurance benefits have come to an end, leaving people in financial precarity that hurts pets too."

#16 New Rescue Share icon

#17 Just Adopted This Cutie Today! Share icon

#18 Boyfriend Adopted A Dog And I'm Officially Obsessed Share icon

How can we combat the overcrowding of animal shelters? Most advocates say that spaying/neutering pets is the most important step. Whether done by individual pet owners or at animal shelters (which rarely have the resources for that), it's the best way to prevent the populations of dogs and cats from getting out of control.

#19 Just Adopted This Sweetheart Share icon

#20 I Adopted This Little Dog From A Kill Shelter, Where He Was On The Euthanasia List Share icon

#21 We Just Adopted A Russian Stray Dog, Any Guesses? Share icon

According to the Kansas Humane Society, spaying and neutering was an elective procedure during the pandemic. Its CEO Cemily Hurst said, "While we're already living on the brink of overpopulation, nothing was getting spayed and neutered for a little over a year and a half I think, so now we're seeing the results of that." This resulted in a 30-40% increase in domestic animals.

#22 Did I Adopt A Dog Or A Fox? Share icon

#23 Welcome, Our New Member Of The Family Share icon

#24 Recently Adopted A Senior Dog Share icon

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals also encourages owners not to intentionally breed their pets. "Every puppy or kitten sold or given away by an owner that breeds their pet means there is one more shelter animal that will not find a home," they write. There are enough animals in the country (and the world!) who already need homes. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 We Adopted A Dog Share icon

#26 My Neighbor Found This Sweet Pup In A Trash Can And I Just Adopted Her. Anyone Know What Kind Of Dog She Is? Share icon

#27 My Boyfriend Adopted A Dog! Help With A New Name! A New Beginning! Share icon

If you already have a pet, commit to them for life. Ideally, plan the finances and the logistics of owning a pet before you get one. Then, be sure they will be taken care of if something happens to you, the owner. A new home for a pet should mean a forever home, so, make sure that your new pet is your life companion!

#28 Meet Lumbee Share icon

#29 My Hammy Boi Share icon

#30 Ruby Twosday Share icon

Doesn't seeing so many cute newly adopted pets make you want to visit a shelter, Pandas? Only if to hang out with the good boys and girls who are waiting for their new owners, walk them, play with them, or bring them some delicious snacks. Let us know in the comments if you like to volunteer at your local animal shelter and what you like best about it. And don't forget to share the pics of your adorable rescues as well!

#31 My Mammoth And I’s First Home!! Share icon

#32 Bonded Baby Boys Share icon

#33 My New Bestie Share icon

#34 I Get To Spend His Whole Life With Him :) Share icon

#35 New Years Beagle Rescue Share icon

#36 My Romanian Girl Share icon

#37 Adopted This Rescue Share icon

#38 This Is Mabel Share icon

#39 Meet My New Cat :) My First Void Share icon

#40 My Latest Foster Dog Sellen Share icon

#41 Mr Kitty Has Adopted Us. He Used To Be Our Neighbor's Barn Cat Until Some Stray Dogs Ran Him Off. They Had Him Since He Was A Kitten. He's 18! Share icon

#42 My Parents Adopted My Foster Dog- We’re Awaiting DNA Test Results Share icon

#43 Adopted From Sc! 11 Week Old Girl. Found Abandoned. Names? 🥰 Share icon

#44 We Adopted The Girl, Our First Pyrenees Share icon

#45 2 Rescues Adopted. The Most Beautiful Thing To Ever Happen To Me Share icon

#46 Adopted These Beautiful Sisters Right Before Thanksgiving Share icon

#47 First Time Puppy Owner Share icon

#48 New Foster Dog, Waymo! Share icon

#49 Reflecting The Decision To Adopt Bunni Share icon

#50 Meet Scooter!! Share icon

#51 I Present To You, My Very Buff Galgo Share icon

#52 My 10 Year Old Lady 🖤 Share icon

#53 Baby Nyx Share icon

#54 My Girlfriend Wanted To Adopt A Cat, I Didn't Want To Share icon

#55 Pepper Wants To Thank You People For Helping Out With His Foster Bills Share icon

#56 My Sweet Girl Cutie Share icon

#57 Adopt Don’t Shop Share icon

#58 Meet Our New Girl, Billie Eyeless Share icon

#59 I Took Reddit’s Advice And It Was The Best Decision Share icon

#60 Introducing Lavender Share icon

#61 Just Adopted! Share icon

#62 Our New Shelter Dog Share icon

#63 Adopted By Former Resident Of Cat Distribution Center Share icon

#64 Dream To Reality Share icon

#65 You Can't Buy Love, But You Can Rescue It. #puppy Share icon

#66 Adopted My First Dog Share icon

#67 Found A Super Cute Border Collie Mix At My Shelter Share icon

#68 My First Ever Cat! Share icon

#69 Any Cat Introduction Success Stories? I Just Adopted A Kitten Share icon

#70 Adopted My Void’s Sister After Thinking About Her For 2 Months Share icon

#71 Help Me Name My Cat! Adopted Her A Couple Days Ago And She’s Super Super Affectionate But I’m Stuck On What To Call Her! Share icon

#72 My Newly Adopted Cat Share icon

#73 I Have An Older Cat Who Adopted A Younger Girl As Her Daughter Share icon

#74 Just Adopted This 14.5 Year Old Last Night, What Is The Best Food For A Senior Cat? Share icon

#75 When The Shelter Cat You Spontaneously Adopted Turns Out To Be Rare Share icon

#76 I Adopted An Orange Cat From A Shelter A Week Ago And I’m In Love. He’s 3 Years Old Share icon

#77 First Time Owner! Share icon

#78 Meet My 4 Months Calico, Mozza! Share icon

#79 Third Cat That Has Been Distributed To Me! Share icon

#80 Brought Home Our New Guy, Sushi, But He Is Absolutely Terrified And Won’t Come Out Share icon

#81 Just Adopted A 7 Month Old Lady🐱 Share icon

#82 I Just Adopted Two Tuxie Girls! Share icon

#83 Finally Able To Adopt My First Cat! Meet Aurora Share icon

#84 New Family Member ❤️ Share icon

#85 Just Adopted My First Cat! Share icon

#86 8 Years Living In The Street. Finally Adopted And Moved Indoors Share icon

#87 Me And My Girlfriend Have Just Adopted Our First Cat Share icon