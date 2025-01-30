88 Proud Pet Owners Share The Delightful Pets They Adopted In January
If there's one thing young people are doing right, it's pet ownership. Because Gen Z is delaying parenthood, more become pet parents instead. In, fact, seven in 10 Gen Z adults say they'd rather have a pet than a child. They're also almost twice as likely as other generations to adopt instead of shop.
Loads of different pets get adopted each month, and we here at Bored Panda have a tradition of sharing the cutest animals that found their forever home every month. This January, we've got a collection from proud pet owners who rescued, adopted from a shelter, or inherited a pet that's now their best friend for life.
I Adopted A 20 Year Old Cat Today, My Oldest Animal Ever. Say Hello To Donut!
This Is Miss Hebe
Adopted This Girl
Those who adopt their pets from shelters are really doing great work. It might seem that rescue animals have never been so popular, but animal shelters are still overcrowded and the rescue dog and cat populations, unfortunately, have never been higher.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), somewhere around 6.5 million enter shelters each year. Out of those, only 4.1 million get adopted (around 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats). Those who don't find their forever home either are euthanized, pass away from illnesses or old age, or keep waiting their turn for years to come.
Rescued A Puppy During My Route And Brought Him Home In A Tote
We Recently Adopted This Dog And Just Can't Find A Name That We Feel Suits Him Well. Anyone Have Any Ideas For A Good Name For Him?
Not Sure What Kinda Dog He Is But Meet Pawl, Recently Got Him From The Shelter (:
But wait, aren't there shelters that don't euthanize their animals and let them live out their lives until old age even if they don't get adopted? Of course, there are, and two states, Delaware and New Hampshire, have laws stating that all their shelters have to save the animals that enter them.
However, if we look at the broader picture, many animals still meet their end even in shelters. In 2023, for example, shelters all over the U.S. euthanized around 690,000 dogs and cats. In 2024, a part-timer from the Mendocino Coast Humane Society shelter wrote that sometimes, owners request euthanasia. Other times, they're inevitable due to behavioral problems or sickness and injury.
Adopting This Perfect Girl
Go Out And Adopt Today!!
My Newly Rescued Baby: Steve Or Truman
Nearly one in five Americans adopted a pet during the pandemic, and, for quite a while, there was a myth floating around that many of those pets were returned to the shelter after the lockdown was over. In a 2021 study, researchers explainedthat more dogs and cats returned to shelters than during economically stable times. It's important to note they concluded that "pets were not being rehomed in massive numbers."
Just Adopted
Found My Recently Adopted Cat Buried In My Stuffed Animals
Rosie
Some people were no longer able to take good care of the pets they picked up from the shelter during the pandemic. Many lost their jobs and faced other financial difficulties, and some pet owners may be hesitant to say why they're relinquishing their pet out of shame or fear of being judged.
Just Adopted May
What Did We Adopt Today?
My Three-Footed Void Named Buck
SE Smith from the Mendocino Coast Humane Society lists the reasons behind the complex reason why more people are giving up pets. "It's gotten harder to access and afford vet care, while emergency extensions of the social safety net, including increased Snap benefits, expansions to Medicaid, childcare assistance, the student loan pause, the child tax credit and generous unemployment insurance benefits have come to an end, leaving people in financial precarity that hurts pets too."
New Rescue
Just Adopted This Cutie Today!
Boyfriend Adopted A Dog And I'm Officially Obsessed
How can we combat the overcrowding of animal shelters? Most advocates say that spaying/neutering pets is the most important step. Whether done by individual pet owners or at animal shelters (which rarely have the resources for that), it's the best way to prevent the populations of dogs and cats from getting out of control.
Just Adopted This Sweetheart
I Adopted This Little Dog From A Kill Shelter, Where He Was On The Euthanasia List
We Just Adopted A Russian Stray Dog, Any Guesses?
According to the Kansas Humane Society, spaying and neutering was an elective procedure during the pandemic. Its CEO Cemily Hurst said, "While we're already living on the brink of overpopulation, nothing was getting spayed and neutered for a little over a year and a half I think, so now we're seeing the results of that." This resulted in a 30-40% increase in domestic animals.
Did I Adopt A Dog Or A Fox?
Welcome, Our New Member Of The Family
Recently Adopted A Senior Dog
The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals also encourages owners not to intentionally breed their pets. "Every puppy or kitten sold or given away by an owner that breeds their pet means there is one more shelter animal that will not find a home," they write. There are enough animals in the country (and the world!) who already need homes.
We Adopted A Dog
My Neighbor Found This Sweet Pup In A Trash Can And I Just Adopted Her. Anyone Know What Kind Of Dog She Is?
My Boyfriend Adopted A Dog! Help With A New Name! A New Beginning!
If you already have a pet, commit to them for life. Ideally, plan the finances and the logistics of owning a pet before you get one. Then, be sure they will be taken care of if something happens to you, the owner. A new home for a pet should mean a forever home, so, make sure that your new pet is your life companion!
Meet Lumbee
My Hammy Boi
Ruby Twosday
Doesn't seeing so many cute newly adopted pets make you want to visit a shelter, Pandas? Only if to hang out with the good boys and girls who are waiting for their new owners, walk them, play with them, or bring them some delicious snacks. Let us know in the comments if you like to volunteer at your local animal shelter and what you like best about it. And don't forget to share the pics of your adorable rescues as well!