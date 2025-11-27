This is how Ejnar Mikkelsen, a Danish explorer, was photographed in 1912 when he was found. Ejnar was isolated with Iver Iversen, from the same expedition, for two and a half years in a hut in Greenland waiting to be rescued.

Ejnar was sent by Denmark with the mission to recover the map and diary of an earlier lost expedition that tried to prove that the Peary Channel did not exist. According to the U.S. Greenland was not a single island but was divided by the Peary Channel and therefore claimed that part of the territory as its own.

Mikkelsen’s expedition had numerous problems and delays, finally Ejnar and Iver were abandoned by the other members. Due to the lack of food they were forced to eat the dogs pulling the sledge, they suffered hallucinations chasing imaginary animals, they were attacked by bears, etc.

In the picture you can see a photograph on the wall behind Ejnar. It shows the 53 pupils of a home economics school that filled their long arctic days. The photo was so much talked about that it even led to a fight when Iversen dedicated a love song to the girl Mikkelsen had chosen as his girlfriend. Iversen had chosen 4 girlfriends in the picture, so Ejnar got angry when the other tried to take away the one he had chosen. He got so upset that for two days he didn’t speak to Iversen.

Mikkelsen returned to Denmark as a hero as he managed to retrieve the maps from the previous expedition that proved that the Peary Channel did not exist and that Greenland was therefore Danish. He also ended his photographic courtship when he met Naja Marie Heiberg Holm, daughter of another explorer, whom he married a few months later.

