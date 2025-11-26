ADVERTISEMENT

Historical photos may be in black and white, but they provide excellent insight into how colorful life was back in the day. Just by looking at them, you already know there is a fascinating backstory waiting to be told. 

Here are some examples from the Undiscovered History Twitter account. The name itself should give you a clue of what to expect, but scrolling through the profile should likewise wow you with the rare images you will see. 

We’ve compiled some of the best snapshots from the page for your quick history lesson today. Enjoy!

#1

Historic black and white photo of children having a snowball fight in a school yard in early 1900s Sweden.

HistoryUnd Report

    #2

    Woman wiring an IBM computer in 1948, a historic photo sparking deep curiosity about life and technology decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    englishwill67
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    A woman! Wiring a computer! They'll be in the pubs and wanting to vote before you know it...

    #3

    Black and white vintage diagram showing how to make shadow puppets of animals, a historic photo sparking curiosity.

    HistoryUnd Report

    We take photos to capture a particular moment to look back on. However, it is also a way to document history to educate future generations. Liberal Arts professor Dr. Kathryn Medill summed it up perfectly: Photography fosters connection with the past through imagery, not just through events, but the emotions and experiences of people who lived through them. 

    #4

    Three lacemakers in 1920 Brittany working on intricate lace, showcasing historic photos that draw deep curiosity about life decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #5

    Boy eating a hot dog at a 1937 street stand in Boston, showcasing daily life in historic photos from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #6

    Historic photo of a Tokyo soba noodles deliveryman balancing multiple boxes while riding a bicycle in 1935.

    HistoryUnd Report

    sarah_a_tate
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Wonder how many times he dropped things? I couldn't even do ONE tray while riding a bike!

    Before the first camera was invented in 1816, people documented life through written accounts or artistic representations, such as drawings and paintings. As Dr. Medill noted, photography “offered a seemingly objective and immediate way to capture reality” through visual records of events as they happened. 

    “This ability to document the world visually made photography an invaluable tool for historians, journalists, and social scientists,” she wrote.
    #7

    Behind the scenes black and white historic photo showing a Godzilla costume and crew from the 1954 movie set.

    HistoryUnd Report

    englishwill67
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Those guys standing either side of Godzilla are enormous...

    #8

    Man in 1939 with flowered fabric flour sacks showing historic photos that draw deep curiosity about life.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #9

    Historic photos showing St Kilda Scotland homes and children from decades ago, illustrating life and times long past.

    HistoryUnd Report

    ceecee_2
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    St Kilda is an archipelago with the island of Hirta being the biggest and settled. The way of life gradually became unsustainable and the 30 or so residents asked to be resettled on the main land. They left with their livestock in 1930. Their dogs were drowned in the bay - terrible thing to do. Now it's a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for the huge colonies of breeding seabirds.

    Like all photographs, historical photos have an emotional impact on those who see them. In moments of celebration or despair, these images become powerful enough to connect profoundly with people. 

    As an example, Dr. Medill used the flag-raising photo at Iwo Jima, an image that signified a pivotal moment in World War II. 

    “(Such) iconic images not only capture moments of victory but also resonate with the emotions and values of a society, illustrating the courage and resilience of individuals,” she explained.
    #10

    Children playing outside a worn brick building in 1940s Dublin, a historic photo evoking deep curiosity about life decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #11

    Historic photo of rural mail delivery in 1914 with horse-drawn carriage on a dirt road in a wooded area.

    HistoryUnd Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    "Here's is your hen delivery" __ "that's not what I ordered!"

    #12

    Young Vincent van Gogh in a historic photo from 1873, evoking curiosity about life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    But what exactly draws attention to these iconic snapshots? According to photographer Anthony Morganti, it all comes down to the wiring in our brains. In an article for Medium, he mentioned the Gestalt Principles, a set of rules that explain how the human eye organizes visual elements. 

    Some of the key principles include proximity (grouping objects close to each other), similarity (relating images that are similar in shape, color, or size), continuity (the natural preference to see continuous flows of visual elements), closure (mentally filling gaps to create the perception of a whole object), and figure/ground (separating an object from its background).
    #13

    Vintage 1969 and 1970 car ads showing prices and models, reflecting historic photos of life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    sarah_a_tate
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited)

    My family had that wood-paneled station wagon when I was a kid. Along with 80% of the other families in the US. Ours had rear facing seats in that back area. We loved them.

    #14

    Boy in Estonia standing barefoot with a self-made wooden bicycle, historic photo evoking curiosity about life decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #15

    Historic black and white photo of a high society lady from the Ottoman Empire in the early 1900s.

    HistoryUnd Report

    “A well-structured image gently guides the viewer’s eye — our brains appreciate that and reward us with a satisfying ‘aha’ feeling when a photo is easy to absorb,” Morganti wrote, adding that we naturally pay extra attention to parts of an image bearing strong contrasts. It could be regions where light and color change abruptly. 
    #16

    Historic photo of an old McDonald’s menu listing prices for hamburgers, shakes, fries, and drinks from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #17

    Children playing on a street swing in Manchester, England, 1943, capturing historic life moments from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    acey-ace16
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    Lampposts like that date back to gas lighting and still had cross-pieces to lean the gaslighter's ladder against, making an ideal climbing or swinging attachments. Sadly a lot of them, including the one just outside my childhood home, were replaced with in the 1970s

    #18

    Three people camping in the 60s with a vintage tent and picnic setup in a forest, historic life and times captured.

    HistoryUnd Report

    marshalldavies
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My last camping experience was around that time. It was a disaster: the first night, our friend left an open box of potatoes alongside his tent & we were all woken in the middle of the night by opossums fighting over them. The next night, his girlfriend needed pads at 1.15am, they were in my locked car. The third morning, the tentpole in the tent my wife & I were using blew over at around 5.45am & fell on my head. My wife & I have never been camping again

    #19

    Young woman using a sewing machine next to a dress form in 1925, showcasing historic photos that draw curiosity about life.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #20

    Three women with hair curlers shopping in a grocery store aisle, showcasing historic life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    sarah_a_tate
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited)

    I sometimes used to drive to work with hot rollers in my hair. But I'd never go in to a store that way!

    #21

    Buzz Aldrin in astronaut suit taking first self-portrait in space in 1966, historic photo sparking curiosity about past decades.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #22

    Historic photo of fishing boat New England covered in ice with crew aboard in British Columbia, capturing life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #23

    Queen Victoria smiling in an open carriage on Isle of Wight, historic photo capturing life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    davidpaterson
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Delightful. This is only the second photo of Queen Victoria where I've seen her smiling. She destroyed photos of her that showed her smiling. "We are not amused" comes from Queen Victoria.

    #24

    One room schoolhouse classroom in 1923 with children and teacher, a historic photo sparking curiosity about life decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    sarah_a_tate
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Reminds me of the Little House on the Prairie books.

    #25

    Four young women on stilts playing volleyball on Venice beach in 1934, a historic photo sparking curiosity about past decades.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #26

    Two well-dressed gentlemen from the early 1900s standing on wooden porch, vintage historic photo capturing life decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #27

    Postwoman from the 1910s in historic uniform holding letters, showcasing life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #28

    Young girl standing in a rustic kitchen during the Great Depression, showcasing historic life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #29

    Historic black and white photo of a farmhouse on rocky land in Manhattan from the 19th century, capturing life decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #30

    Kmart employees in North Carolina watching the historic moon landing on old TVs in 1969 black and white photo.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #31

    Three young girls in worn dresses working at an oyster processing plant in a historic photo from 1912.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #32

    Young man and his dog posing in a historic black and white photo capturing life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #33

    Historic photo of a foggy early 1900s sailing ship emerging from mist on calm waters, evoking curiosity about past times.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #34

    Historic photo of a Southern Ohio family in 1911 standing outdoors with a newly invented washing machine and vintage equipment.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #35

    Historic photo of an Empire State builder hanging on a crane above New York City skyline in 1930.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #36

    Two women in early 1900s dresses walking in Madison Square, New York, historic photo capturing life from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #37

    Pioneers traveling in a covered wagon and carriage in Colorado during the 1880s, vintage historic photo of life.

    HistoryUnd Report

    jazzsinger49
    Janet Sparrow
    Janet Sparrow
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    You can still see the ruts in the road on the Oregon Trail. Quite amazing really to look at them and realize all the people that went through.

    #38

    Man from early 1900s using an electric bathtub device, a striking historic photo showing life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    davidpaterson
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Better than acupuncture? Well, quicker.

    #39

    Black and white historic photo of a mother and child outside a tent, reflecting life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    sarah_a_tate
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    And a typical baby putting dirt in his mouth. Some things never change!

    #40

    Couple touring Balanced Rock in Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, vintage historic photo from 1920.

    HistoryUnd Report

    englishwill67
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I wonder why it's called Balanced Rock 🤔

    #41

    Historic photo of American soldier joyfully reuniting with family at train station in 1917, capturing life and times decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #42

    Historic photo of the Chrysler Building spire viewed from Pan Am Building roof with person observing in 1963.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #43

    Thomas Edison standing next to his first electric car in 1895, showcasing early innovation in historic life and times.

    HistoryUnd Report

    alex_81
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    If he could time travel and see all the Tesla cars….

    #44

    First American aircraft carrier USS Langley from 1928, historic photo sparking deep curiosity about life and times decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #45

    Coal miner and family spending leisure time outside a rural home in West Virginia, 1938, historic photo capturing life decades ago.

    HistoryUnd

    sofia_21 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    was the boy smoking???

    #46

    Historic photo of 1897 Amoskeag steam-powered fire engine in Boston, showcasing vintage technology and life from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #47

    Old-school Kentucky Fried Chicken take away meals menu showcasing prices and meal options from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny thing to serve in schools...

    #48

    Historic photo showing a busy street scene in Deadwood, South Dakota, with crowds from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    jazzsinger49 avatar
    Janet Sparrow
    Janet Sparrow
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was a show called Deadwood that was excellent. A real lawless town and how they did things. Superb.

    #49

    Two lumberjacks posing near logs and railway tracks in a historic black and white photo from over a century ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #50

    Historic photo of an American pioneer family outside their sod roof house on the prairie, evoking curiosity about life decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bit harsh calling them little sods. I'm sure they are perfectly nice children...

    #51

    1950s American family posing in front of a classic car and house, reflecting life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The shirt made me think classic country & western music

    #52

    Frozen Niagara Falls in 1911 with people exploring the icy landscape in a historic photo that draws deep curiosity.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #53

    1960s airplane food service with passengers seated and flight attendants serving meals in a vintage cabin setting.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #54

    High school auto shop class in the 1950s with students working on classic cars and engines in a vintage workshop.

    HistoryUnd Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had metalwork & woodwork at our high school - boys only. From fading memory, the girls had Home Economics & something else that I can't remember at all

    #55

    Historic photo of a cowboy getting a haircut outside a rustic cabin, reflecting life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #56

    Vintage black and white photo of a man refueling motorized roller skates, capturing life from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #57

    Men lined up on a c*****d sidewalk during the Great Depression, a historic photo capturing life from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #58

    Historic photo of New York City street life in 1954 with children playing in fire hydrant water spray on summer day.

    HistoryUnd Report

    jazzsinger49 avatar
    Janet Sparrow
    Janet Sparrow
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I grew up in Philly and we used to do this too on my little street. It was so much fun!

    #59

    Historic photo of a large group of children outside a wooden schoolhouse, reflecting life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #60

    Black and white photo of a joyful wedding party in Harlem, New York, capturing historic moments from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure that colour film had been invented before 1983.

    #61

    Historic photo of the Empire State Building in 1941 standing alone without other tall skyscrapers around it.

    HistoryUnd Report

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was initially nicknamed the "empty state building" because there weren't enough people or businesses to fill the offices.

    #62

    Loggers with a giant cross-cut saw in front of a massive tree trunk, illustrating historic life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #63

    Historic photo of Empire State Building construction workers high above New York City in the 1930s, showing life decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #64

    Historic photo of children gathered on and around a tree in Massachusetts, capturing life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #65

    1950s flight attendant preparing meals in an airplane galley, a historic photo evoking curiosity about past life and times

    HistoryUnd Report

    #66

    Depression-era historic photo of a working-class couple in the 1930s, reflecting life and times from decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

    #67

    Four children on a wooden porch in 1936 Ohio, showcasing historic photos that draw deep curiosity about life decades ago.

    HistoryUnd Report

