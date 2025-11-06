ADVERTISEMENT

The world has seen lots of talented and capable photographers throughout history. But not everyone’s work gets as much time in the spotlight as it should. But if you spend time digging through the historical archives looking for iconic snapshots, it’s well worth the effort.

‘Utterly Unique Photos’ is a fantastic, history and photography-oriented online community that shares vintage, (mostly but not always) black-and-white historical photos. We’ve collected some of the most interesting ones, recently featured by members of the group, to give you a glimpse into the past from a fresh perspective. Scroll down for a trip through time.

Meet Yuri Knorozov, The Linguist Who Deciphered The Maya Script, 1953

He listed his cat Asya as a co-author on his work but the editors always removed her. He always used this photo with Asya as his author photo and got angry whenever editors cropped her out.

    Judy Garland Backstage In Vegas. Photo: William Caxton (1961)

    Black and white historical photo of distressed woman with raised hands and bottle held by another person behind her.

    #3

    A Mongolian Girl Having A Laugh With Her Camel. The Little Girl’s Name Is Butedmaa And She Was Just 5 When This Picture Was Taken In 2003 By Photographer Han Chengli

    Child laughing next to a camel in a vast field in a unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    ‘Utterly Unique Photos’ is the brainchild of Daniel Holland, aka u/dannydutch1, the head moderator of the community. During a previous in-depth interview with Bored Panda, he walked us through the history behind the online group, as well as where he draws inspiration from.

    Aside from ‘Utterly Unique Photos,’ Holland also moderates three other communities, including ‘Utterly Bizarre,’ ‘Utterly Interesting,’ and ‘Utterly Awful True Crime.’
    In 1991, Mexican Photographer Antonio Turok Captured This Image Of The Solar Eclipse, From Chiapas, Mexico

    Historical photo showing a solar eclipse with birds flying over a rural landscape and a rustic fence in the foreground.

    In The Summer Of 1959, Bruce Davidson Photographed Brooklyn Teenagers, Capturing Their Private And Public Moments

    Black and white historical photos showing youth on a boardwalk and inside a room, capturing unique moments from past decades.

    In 1943 A Man And His German Shepherd Took Some Time Out To Pop Into A Photobooth In Grand Central, NYC. I'm Glad They Did

    Three unique historical photos showing a man with a dog, including a portrait of the dog wearing glasses.

    Holland explained to Bored Panda at the time how one subreddit eventually evolved into several separate online communities.

    “Initially, I created r/UtterlyBizarre at the end of 2022 to mirror what I was posting on my Twitter channel. But it was pointed out that some of the content I posted was more interesting than bizarre,” he said.
    This Is Charlene, A Walmart Employee That Poses With Products For The Maryland Store’s Local Facebook Page

    Person relaxing on bags of bird feed, stacked tires, and a person hiding inside a Nintendo Switch display in unique historical photos.

    Mississippi’s First Interracial Bride And Groom, Berta And Roger Mills, Enjoying Their Wedding Cake In 1970. 55 Years Ago

    Interracial couple cutting wedding cake in Mississippi, a unique historical photo capturing a moment overcoming racial barriers in 1970.

    Dennis Rader (BTK) With His Daughter On Her Wedding Day In 2003

    Bride in white wedding dress with an older man in a suit at a decorated venue in a unique historical photo.

    Reacting to this, Holland decided to expand.

    “So I set up r/UtterlyInteresting a month later to share articles and videos that interest me. One of my key areas of interest is photography and history, and I felt I was posting quite a lot of this to the r/UtterlyInteresting subreddit, and it would probably sit better on its own subreddit, hence r/UtterlyUniquePhotos,” he shared.
    A Kiowa Girl Named O-O-Be Wears A Three Hide Dress Decorated With Elk Teeth, Oklahoma, 1894

    Young Native American woman in traditional attire posing for unique historical photo with a deep backstory, vintage sepia tone.

    In 1910, Louis And Temple Abernathy Decided To Cross America By Horseback Without Adult Supervision, From Oklahoma To Manhattan

    Two boys wearing goggles and vintage outfits sitting on an early 20th-century motorcycle in a unique historical photo.

    They were just 10 and 6 years old. To get back home, they bought a car and drove it while their horses returned by train. In 1913 they made the same trip on a motorcycle

    21-Year Old Yves Saint Laurent At Christian Dior's Funeral (1957)

    Young man in vintage attire standing pensively by a brick wall in a unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    According to the founder of ‘Utterly Unique Photos,’ he didn’t want to simply contribute to other online groups that already existed.

    He wanted niches to truly call his own. “One of the reasons I set them [the subreddits] up was because I wanted to be free of the rules employed by more established subreddits.”
    #13

    January 1941. A Textile Mill Working All Night In New Bedford, Massachusetts

    House surrounded by fog near a large illuminated historical building in an utterly unique historical photo scene.

    Around 1924, A Young Frida Kahlo Is Photographed Wearing A Men’s Suit In A Family Portrait

    Vintage family portrait featuring multiple generations in formal attire, a unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    A Young Liam Neeson Pictured With His Sisters, Elizabeth, Bernadette And Rosaleen In 1960 Outside Their Family Home In Ballymena, Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland

    Four children smiling outdoors in a unique historical photo capturing a deep backstory from the past.

    That being said, leading several popular subreddits can be quite challenging. “As they've grown, I realize I may need to implement submission rules, as all the subreddits are completely open to submissions, and spreading myself across 3 subreddits containing 100k members can be a challenge," the creator told Bored Panda at the time.

    #16

    Two Well-Dressed Gents And Their Equally Dapper Dog In Stockholm, Sweden, 1880s

    Two men and a dog wearing hats seated on a vintage couch in a unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    Actors Who Were To Portray The Munchkins In The Wizard Of Oz Arriving At Mgm Studios In 1938

    Group of children dressed in vintage suits crossing street with police officer directing traffic in a unique historical photo.

    This Is An Example Of The Tradition Of Skull Elongation Among The Mangbetu People Of The Democratic Republic Of The Congo

    Black and white unique historical photo of a mother holding her baby, showcasing cultural hairstyles and deep backstory.

    This ancient beauty custom, known as Lipombo, shaped identity, status and art until its colonial prohibition in the 1950s.

    Meanwhile, Holland also has a personal blog, ‘Utterly Interesting,’ where he shares interesting stories in a different format, with more depth. “Some of the bigger pages on Reddit saw this as self-promotion, so I thought I'd set up my own pages and not be concerned about Reddit moderators," he said.
    #19

    From Algerian War (1958)... A French Foreign Legion Soldier Carried A Starving Donkey... They Rescued It And Later The Donkey Became Their Unit Mascot Going By The Name 'Bambi'

    Black and white historical photo of soldiers in a field, one carrying a donkey, showcasing unique historical moments.

    Uma Thurman’s Mother Nena Von Schleebrügge Posing For Vogue Magazine In 1958

    Woman in vintage dress posing by classic car with dogs, a unique historical photo capturing a stylish moment.

    19th-Century Paris Once Had A Village Of Treehouse Taverns. Roast Chicken, Wine, And Rope Pulleys In The Branches, These Are Examples Of The Lost World Of Les Guinguettes De Robinson

    Vintage historical photo of an elaborate multi-level treehouse with people dressed in early 1900s attire nearby

    "I've always liked to share things I find of interest, and my subreddits reflect that,” Holland opened up to Bored Panda during an earlier interview. "They've grown into quite active communities now and are a great place to spend some time,” the creator added.
    #22

    Freddie Mercury Having A Sleepover With Some Close Friends. Circa 1980

    Group of shirtless men with mustaches lying closely together under blankets in a unique historical photo.

    On The Left Is David Reimer On The Right Is Brenda Reimer

    Side-by-side portrait of a young man and a young girl, featuring utterly unique historical photos with deep backstories.

    They're the same person, as a child he was a victim of a botched circumcision, so on the advice of one doctor, the family decided to have him castrated and raise him as a girl. At age 13 he began living as a boy again.

    22 Yr-Old Charlie Johns Reading The Bible To His 9 Yr-Old Bride, Eunice Winstead. They Married In 1937 And Went On To Have 9 Children Together

    Black and white historical photo of a man reading to a young girl, capturing a unique moment with a deep backstory.

    The ‘Utterly Unique Photos’ subreddit, which was created back in November 2023, gets 351k weekly visitors at the time of writing. The group is dedicated to “Old and new photographs that can sometimes be odd or surreal, but are always unique with an interesting backstory.”
    #25

    Last Known Photo Of John Allen Chau, An American Missionary Sent To Convert The Isolated People Of North Sentinel Island

    Two men on a boat in the ocean and a historical photo of four indigenous people with bows on a beach.

    In 2018, he bribed Indian fishermen to illegally smuggle him into the island’s protected waters. He was last seen being dragged along the shore, his body shot full of arrows.

    This Is The Last Photo Of Travis Alexander, Taken In The Shower Moments Before His Life Was Taken By Jodi Arias On This Day In 2008

    Close-up of a man’s face with water droplets, part of utterly unique historical photos with deep backstory.

    Barack Obama, 10, And His Father, Also Named Barack Obama. Obama’s Father Left The Family To Study At Harvard When Barack Was Just Two, Returning Only Once

    Man in suit and glasses with a smiling boy wearing multiple watches in a vintage historical photo with a deep backstory.

    If you plan on joining the community, before you start posting tons of awesome historical snapshots, make sure to read the rules in the sidebar. For one, make sure that you add the date the photo was taken, and try to identify the people in the image. What’s more, you should “Try to make the image you post unique,” while avoiding any colorized photos.
    #28

    Hangu, Pakistan (1/6/2014) — 15 Year Old Aitzaz Hasan Is Confronted By A Strange Man Attempting To Enter His Local High School

    Young man wearing traditional clothing sitting outdoors in a remote landscape captured in unique historical photos.

    Upon noticing explosives strapped to the man’s chest, Hasan tackled him, refusing to allow him inside. He did not survive. His actions saved 2000 of his fellow students.

    A Then 118-Year-Old Sarah Knauss Posing For A Family Photo, United States, 1998

    Multi-generational family portrait with ages labeled, showcasing a unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    When Sarah Knauss was born, William McKinley was president, the Eiffel Tower had been standing for only a decade, and the average American life expectancy was just 47 years.
    Born in 1880, she lived through three centuries, twenty-one U.S. presidents, two World Wars, and the dawn of the internet. By the time this photograph was taken, she had become the world’s oldest living person and the oldest verified American in history.
    Knauss attributed her longevity to “keeping calm and not letting things upset her.” She witnessed a world that transformed from horse-drawn carriages to space travel. She passed in 1999 at 119 years and 97 days

    Ota Benga (1904-1906) — A Mbuti Pygmy, Born In Congo Free State In 1885

    Unique historical photo of a man with sharpened teeth smiling in a black and white vintage portrait.

    He was sold to an American explorer for display at the 1904 World’s Fair. He was then housed in the Bronx Zoo primate house. He settled in Lynchburg, VA, but never returned home again. He [ended his own life] in 1916.

    Which of these photos left the biggest impression on you and why, dear Pandas? Have you ever done black-and-white photography before? For you personally, what makes a photo truly iconic, so that it stands the test of time? Once you’ve finished upvoting your favorite pics, share your thoughts in the comments below.
    #31

    Burlington Mayor Bernie Sanders Picks Up Rubbish On His Own In A Public Park After Being Elected In 1981, His First Electoral Victory

    Man wearing glasses and plaid jacket holding a garbage bag in an utterly unique historical photo with a deep backstory

    A Couple Enjoys Some Privacy As They Embrace In A Hole In The Sand On A Beach In Santa Monica, California. July 1950

    Couple buried together in a deep hole on a crowded beach, a unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    Princess Margaret In The Bathtub Wearing Her Tiara, 1962. Tony Armstrong-Jones (Lord Snowdon) Can Be Seen In The Mirror Taking The Photo

    Young woman wearing a large jeweled crown, smiling while sitting in a bathtub, unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    Students At Augustana College React To The Not Guilty Verdict Of O.j. Simpson’s Trial, October 3rd, 1995

    Group of diverse people reacting in surprise and excitement, captured in a unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    Once Called “The Lords Of The Forest”, Billions Of Ancient American Chestnut Trees Once Dominated The Appalachian Landscape

    Group of people posed inside and around a giant tree showcasing utterly unique historical photos with deep backstory.

    Until 1904, when the accidental introduction of Asian Chestnut Blight rotted them by the millions. By 1920, the species was functionally extinct.

    Luigi Lineri, The Italian Collector Who Gathers And Chategorizes Stones From The Adige River In Northern Italy For Over 50 Years

    Man surrounded by thousands of unique historical stone artifacts in a room filled with deep backstory collections.

    June 5, 1965: "Pretty, Congenial Little Alicia Brown, 16 Months Old, Engages In Happy Chat With Los Angeles Police Sgt. Genevieve Hauck In The Van Nuys Police Building Yesterday Shortly After The Little Girl Was Abandoned By Her Mother In A Van Nuys Church"

    Black and white historical photo of a woman smiling at a toddler sitting on a large plaid suitcase with lockers behind.

    John F Kennedy Talking To A Neighbor While Wearing The Back Brace, Which Was Designed And Fitted Especially For Him

    Two men engaged in conversation in a vintage setting, captured in a unique historical photo with deep backstory.

    Chet Baker Aged 26 vs. Chet Baker Age 56. Stay Away From [illegal Substance], Kids! Two Years After The Photo On The Right Was Taken, Baker Fell From A 2nd Story Window In Amsterdam And Passed

    Young man playing trumpet in a vintage black and white photo alongside a close-up portrait showing deep facial lines historical photos

    Barack Obama And His Fellow Classmates Protesting Against Homework, Honolulu, Hawaii, 1970s

    Four children holding handmade strike signs in a unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    Madame Jeanne Calment (1875-1997) — Oldest Verifiable Person To Ever Live

    Elderly woman holding a photo album, representing unique historical photos with deep backstory and memories.

    She drank wine and smoked until the age of 117, and was the last living person to have met Vincent Van Gogh. When asked to describe him, she would simply reply, “ugly”.

    17-Year-Old Rowan Atkinson, Electrical Engineering Student At Newcastle University, 1972

    Black and white historical photo of a young person with glasses and curly hair, showcasing unique historical moments.

    Priscilla Presley With Her Then-Boyfriend Robert Kardashian, 1976

    Man with mustache in white shirt and woman in black turtleneck posing together in a unique historical photo with deep backstory.

    The Future Queen Elizabeth In Front Of A Playhouse Gifted To Her And Princess Margaret In 1932 By The People Of Wales

    Black and white photo of a woman standing in front of a unique historical thatched-roof house with a garden path.

    Four Year-Old Mary, Who Shucks Two Pots Of Oysters A Day At Dunbar

    Children and women working with poultry in a rustic setting captured in utterly unique historical photos with deep backstory.

    The boss said that next year Mary will work steady as the rest of them. The mother is the fastest shucker in the place. Earns $1.50 a day. Works part of the time with her sick baby in her arms. Dunbar, Louisiana, US. 1911

    The Niagara Falls L Without Water, 1969

    Black and white historical photo showing a collapsed cliffside with rubble and onlookers near the edge of the wreckage.

    Casino Security Overlooking The Pit. The Mint, Downtown Vegas, 1968

    Man in a suit standing on a wire structure above a casino table, one of the unique historical photos with deep backstory.

    John Belushi And Dan Aykroyd In Their Tiny New York Apartment, Mid 1970s

    Two men resting on bunk beds in a room with a bookshelf filled with books, a unique historical photo with deep backstory.

    James Dean Sitting In An Open Coffin At Hunt’s Furniture Store In Fairmount, Indiana, 1955. He Would Return To His Hometown In A Coffin Just Seven Months Later

    Young man reclining in an ornate bed, a unique historical photo showcasing vintage design and style.

    Actress Merle Oberon Was Born In 1911 In Bombay And Hid Her True Origins Claiming To Have Been Born To White Parents In Tasmania

    Woman in vintage riding attire leaning on a gate, showcasing unique historical photos with deep backstory.

    The first Asian Best Actress Oscar nominee, she used skin bleaching and reinvention to survive Hollywood prejudice, keeping her heritage secret until after her death

    Disappointed But Unharmed, A Vacationing Couple Pose With Their Pontiac Catalina. 1969

    Man and woman stand beside an overturned car on a rural road in a unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    Tsar Nicholas II’s Daughters Shaved Their Heads After Losing Their Hair In Clumps Due To Measles. 1917 From Left To Right, Grand Duchesses: Anastasia, Tatiana, Olga And Maria

    Four smiling women with shaved heads, dressed in long skirts and holding hats, in a historical outdoor photo.

    Isabella Rossellini And Martin Scorsese On Their Wedding Day, 1979

    Vintage photo of a woman with a man in a medieval helmet, showcasing unique historical photos with deep backstory.

    State Hospital Staff Wearing Skull Masks (1898-1912)

    Three people wearing eerie white robes and masks in an utterly unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    John Mccain Being Captured By Vietnamese Civilians, Hanoi, 1967

    Group of men in water rescuing a person using a flotation device in an utterly unique historical photo with deep backstory.

    In 1939, 18-Year-Old Philip Met 13-Year-Old Princess Elizabeth At The Royal Navy College In Dartmouth

    Black and white unique historical photo showing two people in formal attire outdoors near bushes and a curved road.

    Philip, then a cadet, had been assigned to escort the Royal Family during their visit. It was the first time he and Elizabeth spent time together one-on-one.

    A Trio Of Images Showing Some Of Warren Jeffs' Wives

    Group of women in pastel dresses posing inside a wooden building, a unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    Jeffs was a self-proclaimed prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He became well known in the 1990s when it emerged he kept 500 kids on a farm and married 12-year-olds.

    King Frederick Ix Of Denmark Showing Off His Tattooed Upper Body. The King Had A Passion For Sailing And Bodybuilding. The Photo Appeared In Life Magazine In 1951

    Black and white historical photo of a tattooed man with dragon and anchor tattoos, showcasing unique historical photos.

    This Is The Grave That 20yr-Old Barbara Mackle Was Buried Alive In After Being Kidnapped In 1968

    Three men in vintage clothing standing around a freshly dug hole in the forest in a unique historical photo.

    Dr. William T. Corlett Of Cleveland’s Western Reserve University Took This Photograph Of A Recovered Smallpox Patient. The Scars Were Permanent. Circa Early1900s

    Black and white historical photo of a man with severe facial scars wearing a suit, showcasing a unique historical moment.

    Barack Obama Visiting His Grandmother Sarah Ogwel Onyango In Kenya. 1995

    Young man and elderly woman seated outdoors in a rural setting captured in a unique historical photo with a deep backstory

    Last Known Photos Of Extreme Cave Diver Dave Shaw, Moments Before His Final Dive Into South Africa’s “Bushman’s Hole”

    Diver in vintage scuba gear preparing for a deep underwater exploration in a unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    He blacked out at a depth of 872 feet while retrieving a fellow diver’s body, his helmet camera recording his demise.

    A 1972 Photograph Of Maria Rasputina Holding A Portrait Of Her Father, Grigory Rasputin. She Left Russia In 1920, Became A U.S. Citizen, And Lived In Los Angeles Until Her Passing In 1977

    Woman in a polka dot dress sitting on a couch holding a framed historical photo with a deep backstory.

    Soviet War Veteran Standing Near The Eternal Flame On The Anniversary Of Victory Day In 1966

    Black and white historical photo of a child with prosthetic legs kneeling by a memorial flame, showing unique resilience.

    On This Day In 1977, Park Ranger Roy Sullivan Was Struck By Lightning For The Seventh Time, He Survived All Seven Strikes Over 35 Years, Setting A World Record

    Older man in a uniform holding a hat, shown in a unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    Lew Alcindor's Graduation At Ucla, 1969. (Later Known As Kareem Abdul Jabbar)

    Graduates in caps and gowns at a historical graduation ceremony captured in a unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    A Gigantic Man In A New York Tavern, 1908

    Black and white historical photo of a giant man seated with a cigar and a drink, showcasing unique historical photos with deep backstory.

    Boxer Fred Bretonnel In 1920 At The Age Of 15 And In 1928 At The Age Of 23

    Black and white historical photos showing two unique young men with distinct facial features and hairstyles.

    In a career totaling 76 matches, he lost 18, drew 14 and won 42 with 14 knock outs. He would commit suicide in 1928

    A Korean Sailor Takes A Break From Transporting Cargo, Sitting Under The Shadow From The Sail, Smoking From His Long Bamboo Pipe. He Wears Cool Hemp Clothes. Circa 1904

    Man in traditional clothing smoking a pipe while sitting on a boat, a unique historical photo with deep backstory.

    February 2014: Raleigh North Carolina, Following 3.3 Inches Of Snow

    Person walking on snowy road with multiple vehicles and a burning car in traffic, unique historical photos scene.

    Hillary Clinton Getting Her Face Painted At Wellesley College, 1969. She Graduated That Year Earning A Degree With Honours In Political Science

    Two women smiling as one paints the other's face during a unique historical photo at an outdoor event.

    Robert Bloch, Author Of Psycho, At His Desk In The 1950s. Widely Regarded As His Most Enduring Work, The Novel Remains One Of The Most Influential Horror Stories Of The 20th Century

    Man intensely typing on a vintage typewriter surrounded by books, a unique historical photo with a deep backstory.

    Alan Rickman As Tybalt In A Bbc Adaptation Of Romeo And Juliet In 1978

    Young man in medieval costume holding a rapier, representing a unique historical moment with a deep backstory.

    A Kiribati Warrior From Beru Wearing A Suit Of Armor Made From The Tough Outer Fibers Of Coconut Husks, A Helmet Of Dried Pufferfish, And Holding A Shark Tooth Spear

    Man in unique traditional armor holding a spiked weapon, captured in a historical photo with a deep backstory.

    First Underwater Photograph Of A Person, 1899. The Photographer Was Louis Boutan, And The Man We See Is Emil Racoviță, A Romanian Biologist And Explorer

    Vintage underwater diver holding a sign underwater captured in an utterly unique historical photo with a deep backstory

    Teenage Sigmund Freud With Mother, 1872

    Vintage historical photo of a man and woman in formal attire from the 19th century with a deep backstory.

