‘Utterly Unique Photos’ is a fantastic, history and photography-oriented online community that shares vintage, (mostly but not always) black-and-white historical photos . We’ve collected some of the most interesting ones, recently featured by members of the group, to give you a glimpse into the past from a fresh perspective. Scroll down for a trip through time.

The world has seen lots of talented and capable photographers throughout history . But not everyone’s work gets as much time in the spotlight as it should. But if you spend time digging through the historical archives looking for iconic snapshots, it’s well worth the effort.

#1 Meet Yuri Knorozov, The Linguist Who Deciphered The Maya Script, 1953 Share icon He listed his cat Asya as a co-author on his work but the editors always removed her. He always used this photo with Asya as his author photo and got angry whenever editors cropped her out.



#2 Judy Garland Backstage In Vegas. Photo: William Caxton (1961) Share icon

#3 A Mongolian Girl Having A Laugh With Her Camel. The Little Girl’s Name Is Butedmaa And She Was Just 5 When This Picture Was Taken In 2003 By Photographer Han Chengli Share icon

‘Utterly Unique Photos’ is the brainchild of Daniel Holland, aka u/dannydutch1, the head moderator of the community. During a previous in-depth interview with Bored Panda, he walked us through the history behind the online group, as well as where he draws inspiration from. ADVERTISEMENT Aside from ‘Utterly Unique Photos,’ Holland also moderates three other communities, including ‘Utterly Bizarre,’ ‘Utterly Interesting,’ and ‘Utterly Awful True Crime.’

#4 In 1991, Mexican Photographer Antonio Turok Captured This Image Of The Solar Eclipse, From Chiapas, Mexico Share icon

#5 In The Summer Of 1959, Bruce Davidson Photographed Brooklyn Teenagers, Capturing Their Private And Public Moments Share icon

#6 In 1943 A Man And His German Shepherd Took Some Time Out To Pop Into A Photobooth In Grand Central, NYC. I'm Glad They Did Share icon

Holland explained to Bored Panda at the time how one subreddit eventually evolved into several separate online communities. ADVERTISEMENT “Initially, I created r/UtterlyBizarre at the end of 2022 to mirror what I was posting on my Twitter channel. But it was pointed out that some of the content I posted was more interesting than bizarre,” he said.

#7 This Is Charlene, A Walmart Employee That Poses With Products For The Maryland Store’s Local Facebook Page Share icon

#8 Mississippi’s First Interracial Bride And Groom, Berta And Roger Mills, Enjoying Their Wedding Cake In 1970. 55 Years Ago Share icon

#9 Dennis Rader (BTK) With His Daughter On Her Wedding Day In 2003 Share icon

Reacting to this, Holland decided to expand. “So I set up r/UtterlyInteresting a month later to share articles and videos that interest me. One of my key areas of interest is photography and history, and I felt I was posting quite a lot of this to the r/UtterlyInteresting subreddit, and it would probably sit better on its own subreddit, hence r/UtterlyUniquePhotos,” he shared.

#10 A Kiowa Girl Named O-O-Be Wears A Three Hide Dress Decorated With Elk Teeth, Oklahoma, 1894 Share icon

#11 In 1910, Louis And Temple Abernathy Decided To Cross America By Horseback Without Adult Supervision, From Oklahoma To Manhattan Share icon They were just 10 and 6 years old. To get back home, they bought a car and drove it while their horses returned by train. In 1913 they made the same trip on a motorcycle



#12 21-Year Old Yves Saint Laurent At Christian Dior's Funeral (1957) Share icon

According to the founder of ‘Utterly Unique Photos,’ he didn’t want to simply contribute to other online groups that already existed. He wanted niches to truly call his own. “One of the reasons I set them [the subreddits] up was because I wanted to be free of the rules employed by more established subreddits.”

#13 January 1941. A Textile Mill Working All Night In New Bedford, Massachusetts Share icon

#14 Around 1924, A Young Frida Kahlo Is Photographed Wearing A Men’s Suit In A Family Portrait Share icon

#15 A Young Liam Neeson Pictured With His Sisters, Elizabeth, Bernadette And Rosaleen In 1960 Outside Their Family Home In Ballymena, Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland Share icon

That being said, leading several popular subreddits can be quite challenging. “As they've grown, I realize I may need to implement submission rules, as all the subreddits are completely open to submissions, and spreading myself across 3 subreddits containing 100k members can be a challenge," the creator told Bored Panda at the time.

#16 Two Well-Dressed Gents And Their Equally Dapper Dog In Stockholm, Sweden, 1880s Share icon

#17 Actors Who Were To Portray The Munchkins In The Wizard Of Oz Arriving At Mgm Studios In 1938 Share icon

#18 This Is An Example Of The Tradition Of Skull Elongation Among The Mangbetu People Of The Democratic Republic Of The Congo Share icon This ancient beauty custom, known as Lipombo, shaped identity, status and art until its colonial prohibition in the 1950s.



Meanwhile, Holland also has a personal blog, ‘Utterly Interesting,’ where he shares interesting stories in a different format, with more depth. “Some of the bigger pages on Reddit saw this as self-promotion, so I thought I'd set up my own pages and not be concerned about Reddit moderators," he said.

#19 From Algerian War (1958)... A French Foreign Legion Soldier Carried A Starving Donkey... They Rescued It And Later The Donkey Became Their Unit Mascot Going By The Name 'Bambi' Share icon

#20 Uma Thurman’s Mother Nena Von Schleebrügge Posing For Vogue Magazine In 1958 Share icon

#21 19th-Century Paris Once Had A Village Of Treehouse Taverns. Roast Chicken, Wine, And Rope Pulleys In The Branches, These Are Examples Of The Lost World Of Les Guinguettes De Robinson Share icon

"I've always liked to share things I find of interest, and my subreddits reflect that,” Holland opened up to Bored Panda during an earlier interview. "They've grown into quite active communities now and are a great place to spend some time,” the creator added.

#22 Freddie Mercury Having A Sleepover With Some Close Friends. Circa 1980 Share icon

#23 On The Left Is David Reimer On The Right Is Brenda Reimer Share icon They're the same person, as a child he was a victim of a botched circumcision, so on the advice of one doctor, the family decided to have him castrated and raise him as a girl. At age 13 he began living as a boy again.



#24 22 Yr-Old Charlie Johns Reading The Bible To His 9 Yr-Old Bride, Eunice Winstead. They Married In 1937 And Went On To Have 9 Children Together Share icon

The ‘Utterly Unique Photos’ subreddit, which was created back in November 2023, gets 351k weekly visitors at the time of writing. The group is dedicated to “Old and new photographs that can sometimes be odd or surreal, but are always unique with an interesting backstory.”

#25 Last Known Photo Of John Allen Chau, An American Missionary Sent To Convert The Isolated People Of North Sentinel Island Share icon In 2018, he bribed Indian fishermen to illegally smuggle him into the island’s protected waters. He was last seen being dragged along the shore, his body shot full of arrows.



#26 This Is The Last Photo Of Travis Alexander, Taken In The Shower Moments Before His Life Was Taken By Jodi Arias On This Day In 2008 Share icon

#27 Barack Obama, 10, And His Father, Also Named Barack Obama. Obama’s Father Left The Family To Study At Harvard When Barack Was Just Two, Returning Only Once Share icon

If you plan on joining the community, before you start posting tons of awesome historical snapshots, make sure to read the rules in the sidebar. For one, make sure that you add the date the photo was taken, and try to identify the people in the image. What’s more, you should “Try to make the image you post unique,” while avoiding any colorized photos.

#28 Hangu, Pakistan (1/6/2014) — 15 Year Old Aitzaz Hasan Is Confronted By A Strange Man Attempting To Enter His Local High School Share icon Upon noticing explosives strapped to the man’s chest, Hasan tackled him, refusing to allow him inside. He did not survive. His actions saved 2000 of his fellow students.



#29 A Then 118-Year-Old Sarah Knauss Posing For A Family Photo, United States, 1998 Share icon When Sarah Knauss was born, William McKinley was president, the Eiffel Tower had been standing for only a decade, and the average American life expectancy was just 47 years.

Born in 1880, she lived through three centuries, twenty-one U.S. presidents, two World Wars, and the dawn of the internet. By the time this photograph was taken, she had become the world’s oldest living person and the oldest verified American in history.

Knauss attributed her longevity to “keeping calm and not letting things upset her.” She witnessed a world that transformed from horse-drawn carriages to space travel. She passed in 1999 at 119 years and 97 days



#30 Ota Benga (1904-1906) — A Mbuti Pygmy, Born In Congo Free State In 1885 Share icon He was sold to an American explorer for display at the 1904 World’s Fair. He was then housed in the Bronx Zoo primate house. He settled in Lynchburg, VA, but never returned home again. He [ended his own life] in 1916.



#31 Burlington Mayor Bernie Sanders Picks Up Rubbish On His Own In A Public Park After Being Elected In 1981, His First Electoral Victory Share icon

#32 A Couple Enjoys Some Privacy As They Embrace In A Hole In The Sand On A Beach In Santa Monica, California. July 1950 Share icon

#33 Princess Margaret In The Bathtub Wearing Her Tiara, 1962. Tony Armstrong-Jones (Lord Snowdon) Can Be Seen In The Mirror Taking The Photo Share icon

#34 Students At Augustana College React To The Not Guilty Verdict Of O.j. Simpson’s Trial, October 3rd, 1995 Share icon

#35 Once Called “The Lords Of The Forest”, Billions Of Ancient American Chestnut Trees Once Dominated The Appalachian Landscape Share icon Until 1904, when the accidental introduction of Asian Chestnut Blight rotted them by the millions. By 1920, the species was functionally extinct.



#36 Luigi Lineri, The Italian Collector Who Gathers And Chategorizes Stones From The Adige River In Northern Italy For Over 50 Years Share icon

#37 June 5, 1965: "Pretty, Congenial Little Alicia Brown, 16 Months Old, Engages In Happy Chat With Los Angeles Police Sgt. Genevieve Hauck In The Van Nuys Police Building Yesterday Shortly After The Little Girl Was Abandoned By Her Mother In A Van Nuys Church" Share icon

#38 John F Kennedy Talking To A Neighbor While Wearing The Back Brace, Which Was Designed And Fitted Especially For Him Share icon

#39 Chet Baker Aged 26 vs. Chet Baker Age 56. Stay Away From [illegal Substance], Kids! Two Years After The Photo On The Right Was Taken, Baker Fell From A 2nd Story Window In Amsterdam And Passed Share icon

#40 Barack Obama And His Fellow Classmates Protesting Against Homework, Honolulu, Hawaii, 1970s Share icon

#41 Madame Jeanne Calment (1875-1997) — Oldest Verifiable Person To Ever Live Share icon She drank wine and smoked until the age of 117, and was the last living person to have met Vincent Van Gogh. When asked to describe him, she would simply reply, “ugly”.



#42 17-Year-Old Rowan Atkinson, Electrical Engineering Student At Newcastle University, 1972 Share icon

#43 Priscilla Presley With Her Then-Boyfriend Robert Kardashian, 1976 Share icon

#44 The Future Queen Elizabeth In Front Of A Playhouse Gifted To Her And Princess Margaret In 1932 By The People Of Wales Share icon

#45 Four Year-Old Mary, Who Shucks Two Pots Of Oysters A Day At Dunbar Share icon The boss said that next year Mary will work steady as the rest of them. The mother is the fastest shucker in the place. Earns $1.50 a day. Works part of the time with her sick baby in her arms. Dunbar, Louisiana, US. 1911



#46 The Niagara Falls L Without Water, 1969 Share icon

#47 Casino Security Overlooking The Pit. The Mint, Downtown Vegas, 1968 Share icon

#48 John Belushi And Dan Aykroyd In Their Tiny New York Apartment, Mid 1970s Share icon

#49 James Dean Sitting In An Open Coffin At Hunt’s Furniture Store In Fairmount, Indiana, 1955. He Would Return To His Hometown In A Coffin Just Seven Months Later Share icon

#50 Actress Merle Oberon Was Born In 1911 In Bombay And Hid Her True Origins Claiming To Have Been Born To White Parents In Tasmania Share icon The first Asian Best Actress Oscar nominee, she used skin bleaching and reinvention to survive Hollywood prejudice, keeping her heritage secret until after her death



#51 Disappointed But Unharmed, A Vacationing Couple Pose With Their Pontiac Catalina. 1969 Share icon

#52 Tsar Nicholas II’s Daughters Shaved Their Heads After Losing Their Hair In Clumps Due To Measles. 1917 From Left To Right, Grand Duchesses: Anastasia, Tatiana, Olga And Maria Share icon

#53 Isabella Rossellini And Martin Scorsese On Their Wedding Day, 1979 Share icon

#54 State Hospital Staff Wearing Skull Masks (1898-1912) Share icon

#55 John Mccain Being Captured By Vietnamese Civilians, Hanoi, 1967 Share icon

#56 In 1939, 18-Year-Old Philip Met 13-Year-Old Princess Elizabeth At The Royal Navy College In Dartmouth Share icon Philip, then a cadet, had been assigned to escort the Royal Family during their visit. It was the first time he and Elizabeth spent time together one-on-one.



#57 A Trio Of Images Showing Some Of Warren Jeffs' Wives Share icon Jeffs was a self-proclaimed prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He became well known in the 1990s when it emerged he kept 500 kids on a farm and married 12-year-olds.



#58 King Frederick Ix Of Denmark Showing Off His Tattooed Upper Body. The King Had A Passion For Sailing And Bodybuilding. The Photo Appeared In Life Magazine In 1951 Share icon

#59 This Is The Grave That 20yr-Old Barbara Mackle Was Buried Alive In After Being Kidnapped In 1968 Share icon

#60 Dr. William T. Corlett Of Cleveland’s Western Reserve University Took This Photograph Of A Recovered Smallpox Patient. The Scars Were Permanent. Circa Early1900s Share icon

#61 Barack Obama Visiting His Grandmother Sarah Ogwel Onyango In Kenya. 1995 Share icon

#62 Last Known Photos Of Extreme Cave Diver Dave Shaw, Moments Before His Final Dive Into South Africa’s “Bushman’s Hole” Share icon He blacked out at a depth of 872 feet while retrieving a fellow diver’s body, his helmet camera recording his demise.



#63 A 1972 Photograph Of Maria Rasputina Holding A Portrait Of Her Father, Grigory Rasputin. She Left Russia In 1920, Became A U.S. Citizen, And Lived In Los Angeles Until Her Passing In 1977 Share icon

#64 Soviet War Veteran Standing Near The Eternal Flame On The Anniversary Of Victory Day In 1966 Share icon

#65 On This Day In 1977, Park Ranger Roy Sullivan Was Struck By Lightning For The Seventh Time, He Survived All Seven Strikes Over 35 Years, Setting A World Record Share icon

#66 Lew Alcindor's Graduation At Ucla, 1969. (Later Known As Kareem Abdul Jabbar) Share icon

#67 A Gigantic Man In A New York Tavern, 1908 Share icon

#68 Boxer Fred Bretonnel In 1920 At The Age Of 15 And In 1928 At The Age Of 23 Share icon In a career totaling 76 matches, he lost 18, drew 14 and won 42 with 14 knock outs. He would commit suicide in 1928



#69 A Korean Sailor Takes A Break From Transporting Cargo, Sitting Under The Shadow From The Sail, Smoking From His Long Bamboo Pipe. He Wears Cool Hemp Clothes. Circa 1904 Share icon

#70 February 2014: Raleigh North Carolina, Following 3.3 Inches Of Snow Share icon

#71 Hillary Clinton Getting Her Face Painted At Wellesley College, 1969. She Graduated That Year Earning A Degree With Honours In Political Science Share icon

#72 Robert Bloch, Author Of Psycho, At His Desk In The 1950s. Widely Regarded As His Most Enduring Work, The Novel Remains One Of The Most Influential Horror Stories Of The 20th Century Share icon

#73 Alan Rickman As Tybalt In A Bbc Adaptation Of Romeo And Juliet In 1978 Share icon

#74 A Kiribati Warrior From Beru Wearing A Suit Of Armor Made From The Tough Outer Fibers Of Coconut Husks, A Helmet Of Dried Pufferfish, And Holding A Shark Tooth Spear Share icon

#75 First Underwater Photograph Of A Person, 1899. The Photographer Was Louis Boutan, And The Man We See Is Emil Racoviță, A Romanian Biologist And Explorer Share icon