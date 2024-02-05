81 “Utterly Unique Pictures” From The Past You Might Not Have Seen Before
Photographs can have several functions. We can use photography to capture and communicate emotions. We can also document the present so we can look back on it later and call it ‘past.’ The Internet is full of enthusiasts of the former and the latter.
Here, we are covering an online community called Utterly Unique Photos. They describe themselves as a group that posts photographs “that can sometimes be odd or surreal but are always unique.” We’ve scoured the subreddit and found the most fascinating historical pictures for you to check out. So scroll down and let us know your favorites by upvoting them!
A Champagne Inspector Wearing A Special Mask To Protect Against Accidental Discharges, Ca. 1933
By "accidental discharges" they actually mean exploding bottles. If you mess up the dosage, the amount of sugar you add per bottle to generate the carbonation and fizz, kaboom. Glass shrapnel is not good for the face or the rest of the body for that matter.
Punk Rock Girl London, 1979
I used to use Elmers Glue and Aquanet to get that look.
Children Playing With A Toy Guillotine, France, 1959
Breakfast Tea Being Passed Between Cars On A Train From Peshawar To Lahore In 1983. Photographed By Steve Mccurry
Prisoners At Dachau Concentration Camp Greet Their American Liberators From A Barbed-Wire Fence.(Germany, April 1945)
Physicists And Nobel Prize Winners Marie Curie And Pierre Curie Shortly After Their Wedding. France (1895)
Charles Godefroy Flies Through The Arc De Triomphe In Paris. The Height Of The Opening Is 29.42 M, The Width Is 14.62 M. The Wingspan Of The Aircraft Is 9 Meters Wide, 1919
Plenty of room considering the stall speed of that plane is about 40kph.
A Beach Party In The 1970s
1963: A Clown At The Lunch Counter
An Enthusiast For Men's Dress Reform Walking Down The Strand In London. The Mdrp (Men’s Dress Reform Party) Was Formed In The Interwar Years In Britain, 1930
A Piglet Which Is Being Treated By The Pdsa (People’s Dispensary For Animals) In Ilford With A Sun Ray Lamp, To Cure A Skin Ailment, 1938
An Ultra Light Horse-Drawn Car In Traffic Paris (1943)
Puritan Demonstrates Against Too Revealing Swimwear On A Florida Beach, 1985. USA
A Studio Portrait Of Hattie Tom, A Young Chiricahua Apache Woman, Photographed At The U.S. Indian Congress Of The Trans-Mississippi And International Exposition In Omaha, 1898
British Hurdler Percy Hodge Demonstrates The Perfect Obstacle Jump While Carrying A Bottle And A Glass On A Tray. Percy Hodge Became An Olympic Champion In The 3000m Hurdles In 1920
Seeing Two Mickeys On A Parisian Street In The Early 1930’s Either Elicited Pure Delight Or Sheer Terror
Oldriev’s New Tricycle. Photo By Chas. W Oldrieve, 1882
'The Half Suit' Photo And Concept By Pippa Garner, 1982
Quality Control At Emi's Vinyl Lp Pressing Plant In London (1965). The Beatles Rubber Soul
G.o.e Herbert Tea & Dining Rooms, 10 New Street, Chipping Norton, England. 1910
A Tactical Trick Used By Soldiers During The Mexican Revolution, 1913
Lucille Ball, Once Called The Greatest Pair Of Legs On Broadway, In A 1930s Publicity Still As A Blonde
British Military Equipment Disguised As Elephants, India, Wwii
As military strategy goes, well let's just say it's a good thing Germany never invaded India.
An Iron Man Of The Past In A Diving Suit. The Suit’s Name Was ‘Iron Man’ Too. It Had Electric Charging And Pressure Protection Systems. New York, 1907
When you have to go deep and they hadn't discovered pre-breathing yet. They discovered when constructing the Brooklyn Bridge that when you breathe compressed air for a significant time at around 50m below sea level, you get really sick when you come back up. They called it Caisson Disease.
A Telepath Tries To Hypnotise A Chimpanzee, 1941
Dr. Lewis Sayre Treating Scoliosis, Checking The Curvature Of The Spine - 1870s
A Lady Is Arrested During The Battle Of Cable Street, 1936. For Those Unaware, The Battle Was Between The Residents Of East London And Oswald Mosley's Facist Blackshirts
A Lady From The Ouled Naïl Tribe In Algeria, Photographed By Rudolph Lehnert In 1904
Six-Year-Old Anne Frank Holding A Jumping Rope Next To Her Friend, Sanne Ledermann, On A Pavement In Amsterdam. 1935
‘Coffin Beds’ At A Salvation Army Shelter In London. Operated By The Salvation Army, They Are One Of The First Homeless Shelters Created For The People Of Central London. Aka "Four Penny Coffin", For Four Pennies, A Homeless Client Could Stay At A Coffin House, C.1900
Riders On The New York Subway Sit Without Newspapers During A Newspaper Strike In The City (1953)
A Swagman Using A Hollowed Gum Tree As A Campsite, 1880. A Swagman Was A Transient Labourer Who Travelled By Foot From Farm To Farm Carrying His Belongings In A Swag (Bedroll). The Term Originated In Australia In The 19th-Century And Was Later Used In New Zealand
Salvation Army Preacher Captain R. Brodie, Dressed Up In Costume To Make His Messages, Called "Character Sermons," More Visual & Memorable, Pictured In North London In 1911
Straw Hats Made By Messrs Olney's Of Luton, Bedfordshire Being Carried To The Packing Rooms, 1933
A Soviet Light Bath: An Ultraviolet Light For Children To Get Enough Vitamin D During The Long Winters Without Much Sunlight
Husband And Wife, Sunday Morning, Detriot, Michigan, 1950 By Gordon Parks. He Had Been Sent Back To Fort Scott (Where He Lived Until He Was 16) By Life Magazine To Find 11 Members Of His Segregated Elementary School And See What Became Of Them. The Story Was Never Published
“Only In The Provinces Are The Great Melancholy Cultivated, The Silence And Solitude Essential To Succeed In Such A Tiring Sport As Cycling” The Words Of Gianni Brera Are Reflected On The Face Of Giusto Cerutti, The Piedmontese Runner Immortalized During The 1928 Tour De France
Welsh Spiritualist Colin Evans Feigns Levitation By Jumping Up And Down In Total Darkness And Filming Himself With An Infrared Camera. London, 1939
A Circus Performer In An Aquarium Car With Crocodiles, Berlin, 1933
Women Riding Chinese Men Working As Porters, Using A Frame To Mount, Control And Steer Them As A Means Of Transport. The Woman On The Left Is A Canadian, Ethel Vinden Née Dickson With The Protestant Missionary Group China Inland Mission. China, 1920s
Chrysler Corporation Offers $2,000 To Anyone At The 1976 Chicago Auto Show Who Could Break The Composure Of Living Mannequin Nancy Del Corral
Boy Poses With Deceased Brother - 1800s Tintype - Found At Thrift Store
Last Known Photograph Of A Barbary Lion Before Presumed Extinction, In The Atlas Mountains In North Africa, Taken In 1925 By Marcelin Flandrin
It was thought to be extinct in the wild and in captivity until the last three decades, when it was found scattered in circus populations. Oxford University WildCRU is working to save the species.
Families Whose Relatives Were Buried In A Cemetery That Was To Be Covered By Norris Lake Had The Option To Have Their Loved One Dug Up And Moved To A New Cemetery. Campbell County, Tennessee, Early 1930s
May 3rd 1960, Otto Frank Standing In The Annex That He And His Family Hid In During Wwii. Until They Were Found And Arrested By The Gestapo In 1944
A French Civilian Woman Pours A Drink Of Cider For A British Soldier With Bren Machine Gun In Lisieux, 1944
By Alfred Eisenstaedt. Student Nurses Getting Lessons, Roosevelt Hospital NY, 1938
A Pair Of Entertainers Unpacking Their Dummy Friend In 1925
A Fake Ghost Scene Taken By Two Brothers, Circa 1900s-1910s
Old Vennel, Glasgow. From Thomas Annan’s Photograph Series Of ‘The Old Closes And Streets Of Glasgow’ 1868
Two Kashmir Giants Posing With The American Photographer James Ricalton, 1903. One Of The Giants Was 7’9” Tall While The “Shorter” One Was A Mere 7’4” Tall
Wilton Lackaye As Svengali
Mask-Maker And Nebraskan Artist Doane Powell (1881-1951)
Boo-Koo Hamburger Stand In Harlingen, Texas. Burgers 5 Cents, Chili A Dime, Breakfast Two Bits, The 7up Is Real. (Photo By Russell Lee. February 1939)
Around 1890, A Mother And Her Son Were Captured In A Photograph Taken In Lisdoonvarna, Ireland. The Son, Who Was A Ballad Singer, Can Be Seen Holding A Printed Poem In His Hand
Dr. Hawley Crippen After His Arrest On Board The Montrose, July 1910. Crippen Was Fleeing After Murdering His Wife In London. He Was Arrested With His Mistress Who Was Dressed Disguised As Boy
The Coffin Of The Red Baron Being Carried By Members Of The Australian No. 3 Squadron, Lead By An English Priest, For Burial In Northern France. The Ace Pilot Of World War I Germany Was Shot Down On April 21, 1918, And Given A Full Military Funeral By The Australian Unit Who Recovered His Body
London Olympics, 1908, I Have No Info About This Photo But It's Utterly Unique
Taken During The Sinking Of The Estonia In The Baltic Sea, 1994. The Photographer Was Using The Camera Flash To Try Signaling For Help. He And The Man Pictured Are Clinging To The Exterior Overturned Keel Of The Sinking Ferry. Both Men Survived. 852 Of The 989 Onboard Perished
Terrifying photo. Looks like faces in the yellow-green part
1968. My Grandfather In The Second Korean War, Dmz
Because Of The Influenza Epidemic, Open-Air Police Court Being Held In Portsmouth Square, San Francisco. To Prevent Crowding Indoors, Judges Held Outdoor Court Sessions. (1918-1919)
This Photo Was Taken By Ethnologist Nils Keyland In Mangskog Parish, Värmland, Sweden In 1922. The Man Is Holding A Type Of Bloodletting Instrument Known As A Fleam
The Local Priest Takes A Strong Turn At The Front And Gives These Atala Cyclists A Break During Their Training Run In Preparation For The 1959 Giro D'italia Stage Race. Italy - Near Milan, 1959
1st Black South African Olympians, Len Taunyane (Left) & Jan Mashiani (Right), Raced Barefoot In 1904 Olympics. Despite Challenges, Taunyane LED Until Chased By Wild Dogs, Finishing 9th & 12th
Imagine if wild dogs were a factor in today's Olympic games