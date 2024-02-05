Here, we are covering an online community called Utterly Unique Photos . They describe themselves as a group that posts photographs “that can sometimes be odd or surreal but are always unique.” We’ve scoured the subreddit and found the most fascinating historical pictures for you to check out. So scroll down and let us know your favorites by upvoting them!

Photographs can have several functions. We can use photography to capture and communicate emotions. We can also document the present so we can look back on it later and call it ‘past.’ The Internet is full of enthusiasts of the former and the latter.

#1 A Champagne Inspector Wearing A Special Mask To Protect Against Accidental Discharges, Ca. 1933

#2 Punk Rock Girl London, 1979

#3 Children Playing With A Toy Guillotine, France, 1959

#4 Breakfast Tea Being Passed Between Cars On A Train From Peshawar To Lahore In 1983. Photographed By Steve Mccurry

#5 Prisoners At Dachau Concentration Camp Greet Their American Liberators From A Barbed-Wire Fence.(Germany, April 1945)

#6 Physicists And Nobel Prize Winners Marie Curie And Pierre Curie Shortly After Their Wedding. France (1895)

#7 Charles Godefroy Flies Through The Arc De Triomphe In Paris. The Height Of The Opening Is 29.42 M, The Width Is 14.62 M. The Wingspan Of The Aircraft Is 9 Meters Wide, 1919

#8 A Beach Party In The 1970s

#9 1963: A Clown At The Lunch Counter

#10 An Enthusiast For Men's Dress Reform Walking Down The Strand In London. The Mdrp (Men's Dress Reform Party) Was Formed In The Interwar Years In Britain, 1930

#11 A Piglet Which Is Being Treated By The Pdsa (People's Dispensary For Animals) In Ilford With A Sun Ray Lamp, To Cure A Skin Ailment, 1938

#12 An Ultra Light Horse-Drawn Car In Traffic Paris (1943)

#13 Puritan Demonstrates Against Too Revealing Swimwear On A Florida Beach, 1985. USA

#14 A Studio Portrait Of Hattie Tom, A Young Chiricahua Apache Woman, Photographed At The U.S. Indian Congress Of The Trans-Mississippi And International Exposition In Omaha, 1898

#15 British Hurdler Percy Hodge Demonstrates The Perfect Obstacle Jump While Carrying A Bottle And A Glass On A Tray. Percy Hodge Became An Olympic Champion In The 3000m Hurdles In 1920

#16 Seeing Two Mickeys On A Parisian Street In The Early 1930's Either Elicited Pure Delight Or Sheer Terror

#17 Oldriev's New Tricycle. Photo By Chas. W Oldrieve, 1882

#18 'The Half Suit' Photo And Concept By Pippa Garner, 1982

#19 Quality Control At Emi's Vinyl Lp Pressing Plant In London (1965). The Beatles Rubber Soul

#20 G.o.e Herbert Tea & Dining Rooms, 10 New Street, Chipping Norton, England. 1910

#21 A Tactical Trick Used By Soldiers During The Mexican Revolution, 1913

#22 Lucille Ball, Once Called The Greatest Pair Of Legs On Broadway, In A 1930s Publicity Still As A Blonde

#23 British Military Equipment Disguised As Elephants, India, Wwii

#24 An Iron Man Of The Past In A Diving Suit. The Suit's Name Was 'Iron Man' Too. It Had Electric Charging And Pressure Protection Systems. New York, 1907

#25 A Telepath Tries To Hypnotise A Chimpanzee, 1941

#26 Dr. Lewis Sayre Treating Scoliosis, Checking The Curvature Of The Spine - 1870s

#27 A Lady Is Arrested During The Battle Of Cable Street, 1936. For Those Unaware, The Battle Was Between The Residents Of East London And Oswald Mosley's Facist Blackshirts

#28 A Lady From The Ouled Naïl Tribe In Algeria, Photographed By Rudolph Lehnert In 1904

#29 Six-Year-Old Anne Frank Holding A Jumping Rope Next To Her Friend, Sanne Ledermann, On A Pavement In Amsterdam. 1935

#30 'Coffin Beds' At A Salvation Army Shelter In London. Operated By The Salvation Army, They Are One Of The First Homeless Shelters Created For The People Of Central London. Aka "Four Penny Coffin", For Four Pennies, A Homeless Client Could Stay At A Coffin House, C.1900

#31 Riders On The New York Subway Sit Without Newspapers During A Newspaper Strike In The City (1953)

#32 A Swagman Using A Hollowed Gum Tree As A Campsite, 1880. A Swagman Was A Transient Labourer Who Travelled By Foot From Farm To Farm Carrying His Belongings In A Swag (Bedroll). The Term Originated In Australia In The 19th-Century And Was Later Used In New Zealand

#33 Salvation Army Preacher Captain R. Brodie, Dressed Up In Costume To Make His Messages, Called "Character Sermons," More Visual & Memorable, Pictured In North London In 1911

#34 Straw Hats Made By Messrs Olney's Of Luton, Bedfordshire Being Carried To The Packing Rooms, 1933

#35 A Soviet Light Bath: An Ultraviolet Light For Children To Get Enough Vitamin D During The Long Winters Without Much Sunlight

#36 Husband And Wife, Sunday Morning, Detriot, Michigan, 1950 By Gordon Parks. He Had Been Sent Back To Fort Scott (Where He Lived Until He Was 16) By Life Magazine To Find 11 Members Of His Segregated Elementary School And See What Became Of Them. The Story Was Never Published

#37 "Only In The Provinces Are The Great Melancholy Cultivated, The Silence And Solitude Essential To Succeed In Such A Tiring Sport As Cycling" The Words Of Gianni Brera Are Reflected On The Face Of Giusto Cerutti, The Piedmontese Runner Immortalized During The 1928 Tour De France

#38 Welsh Spiritualist Colin Evans Feigns Levitation By Jumping Up And Down In Total Darkness And Filming Himself With An Infrared Camera. London, 1939

#39 A Circus Performer In An Aquarium Car With Crocodiles, Berlin, 1933

#40 Women Riding Chinese Men Working As Porters, Using A Frame To Mount, Control And Steer Them As A Means Of Transport. The Woman On The Left Is A Canadian, Ethel Vinden Née Dickson With The Protestant Missionary Group China Inland Mission. China, 1920s

#41 Chrysler Corporation Offers $2,000 To Anyone At The 1976 Chicago Auto Show Who Could Break The Composure Of Living Mannequin Nancy Del Corral

#42 Boy Poses With Deceased Brother - 1800s Tintype - Found At Thrift Store

#43 Last Known Photograph Of A Barbary Lion Before Presumed Extinction, In The Atlas Mountains In North Africa, Taken In 1925 By Marcelin Flandrin

#44 Families Whose Relatives Were Buried In A Cemetery That Was To Be Covered By Norris Lake Had The Option To Have Their Loved One Dug Up And Moved To A New Cemetery. Campbell County, Tennessee, Early 1930s

#45 May 3rd 1960, Otto Frank Standing In The Annex That He And His Family Hid In During Wwii. Until They Were Found And Arrested By The Gestapo In 1944

#46 A French Civilian Woman Pours A Drink Of Cider For A British Soldier With Bren Machine Gun In Lisieux, 1944

#47 By Alfred Eisenstaedt. Student Nurses Getting Lessons, Roosevelt Hospital NY, 1938

#48 A Pair Of Entertainers Unpacking Their Dummy Friend In 1925

#49 A Fake Ghost Scene Taken By Two Brothers, Circa 1900s-1910s

#50 Old Vennel, Glasgow. From Thomas Annan's Photograph Series Of 'The Old Closes And Streets Of Glasgow' 1868

#51 Two Kashmir Giants Posing With The American Photographer James Ricalton, 1903. One Of The Giants Was 7'9" Tall While The "Shorter" One Was A Mere 7'4" Tall

#52 Wilton Lackaye As Svengali

#53 Mask-Maker And Nebraskan Artist Doane Powell (1881-1951)

#54 Boo-Koo Hamburger Stand In Harlingen, Texas. Burgers 5 Cents, Chili A Dime, Breakfast Two Bits, The 7up Is Real. (Photo By Russell Lee. February 1939)

#55 Around 1890, A Mother And Her Son Were Captured In A Photograph Taken In Lisdoonvarna, Ireland. The Son, Who Was A Ballad Singer, Can Be Seen Holding A Printed Poem In His Hand

#56 Dr. Hawley Crippen After His Arrest On Board The Montrose, July 1910. Crippen Was Fleeing After Murdering His Wife In London. He Was Arrested With His Mistress Who Was Dressed Disguised As Boy

#57 The Coffin Of The Red Baron Being Carried By Members Of The Australian No. 3 Squadron, Lead By An English Priest, For Burial In Northern France. The Ace Pilot Of World War I Germany Was Shot Down On April 21, 1918, And Given A Full Military Funeral By The Australian Unit Who Recovered His Body

#58 London Olympics, 1908, I Have No Info About This Photo But It's Utterly Unique

#59 Taken During The Sinking Of The Estonia In The Baltic Sea, 1994. The Photographer Was Using The Camera Flash To Try Signaling For Help. He And The Man Pictured Are Clinging To The Exterior Overturned Keel Of The Sinking Ferry. Both Men Survived. 852 Of The 989 Onboard Perished

#60 1968. My Grandfather In The Second Korean War, Dmz

#61 Because Of The Influenza Epidemic, Open-Air Police Court Being Held In Portsmouth Square, San Francisco. To Prevent Crowding Indoors, Judges Held Outdoor Court Sessions. (1918-1919)

#62 This Photo Was Taken By Ethnologist Nils Keyland In Mangskog Parish, Värmland, Sweden In 1922. The Man Is Holding A Type Of Bloodletting Instrument Known As A Fleam

#63 The Local Priest Takes A Strong Turn At The Front And Gives These Atala Cyclists A Break During Their Training Run In Preparation For The 1959 Giro D'italia Stage Race. Italy - Near Milan, 1959

#64 1st Black South African Olympians, Len Taunyane (Left) & Jan Mashiani (Right), Raced Barefoot In 1904 Olympics. Despite Challenges, Taunyane LED Until Chased By Wild Dogs, Finishing 9th & 12th

#65 8-Year-Old Freddie Mcintosh In A Sun Protection Suit

#66 1934 Dance Marathon Participants At Crystal Lake Park In Marion, Ohio

#67 Wernher Von Braun, Designer Of The Saturn V , Poses In Front Of Its Engines (1969). Braun Was The Head Of The German Rocket Industry In World War II. At The End Of The War, He Was Brought To The US

#68 Cloth Fair, Smithfield, 1906, With What Appears To Be Weeds On Top Of A Ledge, On Close Inspection Looks Like Dead Plants In Pots. A Little Girl Plays With A Doll In A Box Pulled Along By String. Why An Opened Door So High Up?

#69 1942, Rio De Janeiro Brazil, Orson Welles At The Carnival

#70 Explorer Henry Morton Stanley And His Adopted Son Kalulu, 1872. Born Ndugu M'hali He Would Only Live For 12 Years But In That Time He Visited Europe, America And The Seychelles. He Had A Book Dedicated To Him, A Model In Madame Tussauds, And Was A Guest At David Livingstone's Funeral

#71 Rural Life In England, Photographed By William Morris Grundy In 1855

#72 Blind Wwi Veteran's Marriage, 1921

#73 Marchand D'abat-Jour (Lampshade Seller), Rue Lepic, 1900

#74 Costermonger Joesph Carney Sells Fresh Herring From His Barrow In The Market Of Seven Dials, London. 1877

#75 Rudolph Pohorschelek In 1864, Vienna, Austria. Victorian Manspreading… Share icon

#76 "South End On Sea" Take By Chris Steele Perkins, These Are Called Teddy Boy's If You Don't Know. 1976 Share icon

#77 Air Travel Ltd's Fox Moth Biplane At Bruce Bay, Westland, New Zealand, September 1935 Share icon

#78 Boren City Citizens Await The Appearance Of The Virgin Mary At The Viaduct, Not Far From The Christian School, Where Children Allegedly Observed Her The Day Before. Belgium, 1933 Share icon

#79 Wyatt Earp (March 19, 1848 - January 13, 1929) Photographed By His Wife Josephine Earp Share icon

#80 Edward Viii Wearing Japanese Garb While On A Tour Of Japan As Prince Of Whales In 1922 Share icon