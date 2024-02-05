ADVERTISEMENT

Photographs can have several functions. We can use photography to capture and communicate emotions. We can also document the present so we can look back on it later and call it ‘past.’ The Internet is full of enthusiasts of the former and the latter.

Here, we are covering an online community called Utterly Unique Photos. They describe themselves as a group that posts photographs “that can sometimes be odd or surreal but are always unique.” We’ve scoured the subreddit and found the most fascinating historical pictures for you to check out. So scroll down and let us know your favorites by upvoting them!

A Champagne Inspector Wearing A Special Mask To Protect Against Accidental Discharges, Ca. 1933

A Champagne Inspector Wearing A Special Mask To Protect Against Accidental Discharges, Ca. 1933

By "accidental discharges" they actually mean exploding bottles. If you mess up the dosage, the amount of sugar you add per bottle to generate the carbonation and fizz, kaboom. Glass shrapnel is not good for the face or the rest of the body for that matter.

Punk Rock Girl London, 1979

Punk Rock Girl London, 1979

Children Playing With A Toy Guillotine, France, 1959

Children Playing With A Toy Guillotine, France, 1959

Breakfast Tea Being Passed Between Cars On A Train From Peshawar To Lahore In 1983. Photographed By Steve Mccurry

Breakfast Tea Being Passed Between Cars On A Train From Peshawar To Lahore In 1983. Photographed By Steve Mccurry

Prisoners At Dachau Concentration Camp Greet Their American Liberators From A Barbed-Wire Fence.(Germany, April 1945)

Prisoners At Dachau Concentration Camp Greet Their American Liberators From A Barbed-Wire Fence.(Germany, April 1945)

And still there are people who have the audacity to question the veracity of these clearly documented historical events...

Physicists And Nobel Prize Winners Marie Curie And Pierre Curie Shortly After Their Wedding. France (1895)

Physicists And Nobel Prize Winners Marie Curie And Pierre Curie Shortly After Their Wedding. France (1895)

The extended Curie family won 5 Nobel Prizes! 😳

Charles Godefroy Flies Through The Arc De Triomphe In Paris. The Height Of The Opening Is 29.42 M, The Width Is 14.62 M. The Wingspan Of The Aircraft Is 9 Meters Wide, 1919

Charles Godefroy Flies Through The Arc De Triomphe In Paris. The Height Of The Opening Is 29.42 M, The Width Is 14.62 M. The Wingspan Of The Aircraft Is 9 Meters Wide, 1919

Plenty of room considering the stall speed of that plane is about 40kph.

A Beach Party In The 1970s

A Beach Party In The 1970s

Beautiful group! Dude on the right seriously packing 😂

1963: A Clown At The Lunch Counter

1963: A Clown At The Lunch Counter

"I used to think that my life was a tragedy, but now I realize, it's a comedy."

An Enthusiast For Men's Dress Reform Walking Down The Strand In London. The Mdrp (Men’s Dress Reform Party) Was Formed In The Interwar Years In Britain, 1930

An Enthusiast For Men's Dress Reform Walking Down The Strand In London. The Mdrp (Men's Dress Reform Party) Was Formed In The Interwar Years In Britain, 1930

A Piglet Which Is Being Treated By The Pdsa (People’s Dispensary For Animals) In Ilford With A Sun Ray Lamp, To Cure A Skin Ailment, 1938

A Piglet Which Is Being Treated By The Pdsa (People's Dispensary For Animals) In Ilford With A Sun Ray Lamp, To Cure A Skin Ailment, 1938

An Ultra Light Horse-Drawn Car In Traffic Paris (1943)

An Ultra Light Horse-Drawn Car In Traffic Paris (1943)

Puritan Demonstrates Against Too Revealing Swimwear On A Florida Beach, 1985. USA

Puritan Demonstrates Against Too Revealing Swimwear On A Florida Beach, 1985. USA

Puritanism = the obsessive fear that someone, somewhere, is not miserable all the time.

A Studio Portrait Of Hattie Tom, A Young Chiricahua Apache Woman, Photographed At The U.S. Indian Congress Of The Trans-Mississippi And International Exposition In Omaha, 1898

A Studio Portrait Of Hattie Tom, A Young Chiricahua Apache Woman, Photographed At The U.S. Indian Congress Of The Trans-Mississippi And International Exposition In Omaha, 1898

British Hurdler Percy Hodge Demonstrates The Perfect Obstacle Jump While Carrying A Bottle And A Glass On A Tray. Percy Hodge Became An Olympic Champion In The 3000m Hurdles In 1920

British Hurdler Percy Hodge Demonstrates The Perfect Obstacle Jump While Carrying A Bottle And A Glass On A Tray. Percy Hodge Became An Olympic Champion In The 3000m Hurdles In 1920

Seeing Two Mickeys On A Parisian Street In The Early 1930’s Either Elicited Pure Delight Or Sheer Terror

Seeing Two Mickeys On A Parisian Street In The Early 1930's Either Elicited Pure Delight Or Sheer Terror

Oldriev’s New Tricycle. Photo By Chas. W Oldrieve, 1882

Oldriev's New Tricycle. Photo By Chas. W Oldrieve, 1882

'The Half Suit' Photo And Concept By Pippa Garner, 1982

'The Half Suit' Photo And Concept By Pippa Garner, 1982

Quality Control At Emi's Vinyl Lp Pressing Plant In London (1965). The Beatles Rubber Soul

Quality Control At Emi's Vinyl Lp Pressing Plant In London (1965). The Beatles Rubber Soul

Geez, I bet she got well sick of the opening bars of Drive my car

G.o.e Herbert Tea & Dining Rooms, 10 New Street, Chipping Norton, England. 1910

G.o.e Herbert Tea & Dining Rooms, 10 New Street, Chipping Norton, England. 1910

How it looks now. 8 A44 https://maps.app.goo.gl/B8mU2PpHYFDQsu1Q6

A Tactical Trick Used By Soldiers During The Mexican Revolution, 1913

A Tactical Trick Used By Soldiers During The Mexican Revolution, 1913

Lucille Ball, Once Called The Greatest Pair Of Legs On Broadway, In A 1930s Publicity Still As A Blonde

Lucille Ball, Once Called The Greatest Pair Of Legs On Broadway, In A 1930s Publicity Still As A Blonde

British Military Equipment Disguised As Elephants, India, Wwii

British Military Equipment Disguised As Elephants, India, Wwii

As military strategy goes, well let's just say it's a good thing Germany never invaded India.

An Iron Man Of The Past In A Diving Suit. The Suit’s Name Was ‘Iron Man’ Too. It Had Electric Charging And Pressure Protection Systems. New York, 1907

An Iron Man Of The Past In A Diving Suit. The Suit's Name Was 'Iron Man' Too. It Had Electric Charging And Pressure Protection Systems. New York, 1907

When you have to go deep and they hadn't discovered pre-breathing yet. They discovered when constructing the Brooklyn Bridge that when you breathe compressed air for a significant time at around 50m below sea level, you get really sick when you come back up. They called it Caisson Disease.

A Telepath Tries To Hypnotise A Chimpanzee, 1941

A Telepath Tries To Hypnotise A Chimpanzee, 1941

Dr. Lewis Sayre Treating Scoliosis, Checking The Curvature Of The Spine - 1870s

Dr. Lewis Sayre Treating Scoliosis, Checking The Curvature Of The Spine - 1870s

In present times, this would be a very kinky movie.

A Lady Is Arrested During The Battle Of Cable Street, 1936. For Those Unaware, The Battle Was Between The Residents Of East London And Oswald Mosley's Facist Blackshirts

A Lady Is Arrested During The Battle Of Cable Street, 1936. For Those Unaware, The Battle Was Between The Residents Of East London And Oswald Mosley's Facist Blackshirts

Used to have lovely old couple who lived across the road from us. The husband had lived in this area as a child and had seen these riots. He hated the Oswald's fascists as they were b*stards" and he seen one smash a bottle into a policeman's horse's face...

A Lady From The Ouled Naïl Tribe In Algeria, Photographed By Rudolph Lehnert In 1904

A Lady From The Ouled Naïl Tribe In Algeria, Photographed By Rudolph Lehnert In 1904

Six-Year-Old Anne Frank Holding A Jumping Rope Next To Her Friend, Sanne Ledermann, On A Pavement In Amsterdam. 1935

Six-Year-Old Anne Frank Holding A Jumping Rope Next To Her Friend, Sanne Ledermann, On A Pavement In Amsterdam. 1935

‘Coffin Beds’ At A Salvation Army Shelter In London. Operated By The Salvation Army, They Are One Of The First Homeless Shelters Created For The People Of Central London. Aka "Four Penny Coffin", For Four Pennies, A Homeless Client Could Stay At A Coffin House, C.1900

'Coffin Beds' At A Salvation Army Shelter In London. Operated By The Salvation Army, They Are One Of The First Homeless Shelters Created For The People Of Central London. Aka "Four Penny Coffin", For Four Pennies, A Homeless Client Could Stay At A Coffin House, C.1900

Riders On The New York Subway Sit Without Newspapers During A Newspaper Strike In The City (1953)

Riders On The New York Subway Sit Without Newspapers During A Newspaper Strike In The City (1953)

A Swagman Using A Hollowed Gum Tree As A Campsite, 1880. A Swagman Was A Transient Labourer Who Travelled By Foot From Farm To Farm Carrying His Belongings In A Swag (Bedroll). The Term Originated In Australia In The 19th-Century And Was Later Used In New Zealand

A Swagman Using A Hollowed Gum Tree As A Campsite, 1880. A Swagman Was A Transient Labourer Who Travelled By Foot From Farm To Farm Carrying His Belongings In A Swag (Bedroll). The Term Originated In Australia In The 19th-Century And Was Later Used In New Zealand

Salvation Army Preacher Captain R. Brodie, Dressed Up In Costume To Make His Messages, Called "Character Sermons," More Visual & Memorable, Pictured In North London In 1911

Salvation Army Preacher Captain R. Brodie, Dressed Up In Costume To Make His Messages, Called "Character Sermons," More Visual & Memorable, Pictured In North London In 1911

I'd certainly sit up and take notice then run like hell

Straw Hats Made By Messrs Olney's Of Luton, Bedfordshire Being Carried To The Packing Rooms, 1933

Straw Hats Made By Messrs Olney's Of Luton, Bedfordshire Being Carried To The Packing Rooms, 1933

A Soviet Light Bath: An Ultraviolet Light For Children To Get Enough Vitamin D During The Long Winters Without Much Sunlight

A Soviet Light Bath: An Ultraviolet Light For Children To Get Enough Vitamin D During The Long Winters Without Much Sunlight

Husband And Wife, Sunday Morning, Detriot, Michigan, 1950 By Gordon Parks. He Had Been Sent Back To Fort Scott (Where He Lived Until He Was 16) By Life Magazine To Find 11 Members Of His Segregated Elementary School And See What Became Of Them. The Story Was Never Published

Husband And Wife, Sunday Morning, Detriot, Michigan, 1950 By Gordon Parks. He Had Been Sent Back To Fort Scott (Where He Lived Until He Was 16) By Life Magazine To Find 11 Members Of His Segregated Elementary School And See What Became Of Them. The Story Was Never Published

“Only In The Provinces Are The Great Melancholy Cultivated, The Silence And Solitude Essential To Succeed In Such A Tiring Sport As Cycling” The Words Of Gianni Brera Are Reflected On The Face Of Giusto Cerutti, The Piedmontese Runner Immortalized During The 1928 Tour De France

"Only In The Provinces Are The Great Melancholy Cultivated, The Silence And Solitude Essential To Succeed In Such A Tiring Sport As Cycling" The Words Of Gianni Brera Are Reflected On The Face Of Giusto Cerutti, The Piedmontese Runner Immortalized During The 1928 Tour De France

Welsh Spiritualist Colin Evans Feigns Levitation By Jumping Up And Down In Total Darkness And Filming Himself With An Infrared Camera. London, 1939

Welsh Spiritualist Colin Evans

A Circus Performer In An Aquarium Car With Crocodiles, Berlin, 1933

A Circus Performer In An Aquarium Car With Crocodiles, Berlin, 1933

Women Riding Chinese Men Working As Porters, Using A Frame To Mount, Control And Steer Them As A Means Of Transport. The Woman On The Left Is A Canadian, Ethel Vinden Née Dickson With The Protestant Missionary Group China Inland Mission. China, 1920s

Women Riding Chinese Men Working As Porters, Using A Frame To Mount, Control And Steer Them As A Means Of Transport. The Woman On The Left Is A Canadian, Ethel Vinden Née Dickson With The Protestant Missionary Group China Inland Mission. China, 1920s

Chrysler Corporation Offers $2,000 To Anyone At The 1976 Chicago Auto Show Who Could Break The Composure Of Living Mannequin Nancy Del Corral

Chrysler Corporation Offers $2,000 To Anyone At The 1976 Chicago Auto Show Who Could Break The Composure Of Living Mannequin Nancy Del Corral

Boy Poses With Deceased Brother - 1800s Tintype - Found At Thrift Store

Boy Poses With Deceased Brother - 1800s Tintype - Found At Thrift Store

Posed post-mortem photos were popular at the time, but I don't think this was it. Both boys have something like a support frame behind them so that they can stand still - the exposure time of the photo required it.

Last Known Photograph Of A Barbary Lion Before Presumed Extinction, In The Atlas Mountains In North Africa, Taken In 1925 By Marcelin Flandrin

Last Known Photograph Of A Barbary Lion Before Presumed Extinction, In The Atlas Mountains In North Africa, Taken In 1925 By Marcelin Flandrin

It was thought to be extinct in the wild and in captivity until the last three decades, when it was found scattered in circus populations. Oxford University WildCRU is working to save the species.

Families Whose Relatives Were Buried In A Cemetery That Was To Be Covered By Norris Lake Had The Option To Have Their Loved One Dug Up And Moved To A New Cemetery. Campbell County, Tennessee, Early 1930s

Families Whose Relatives Were Buried In A Cemetery That Was To Be Covered By Norris Lake Had The Option To Have Their Loved One Dug Up And Moved To A New Cemetery. Campbell County, Tennessee, Early 1930s

May 3rd 1960, Otto Frank Standing In The Annex That He And His Family Hid In During Wwii. Until They Were Found And Arrested By The Gestapo In 1944

May 3rd 1960, Otto Frank Standing In The Annex That He And His Family Hid In During Wwii. Until They Were Found And Arrested By The Gestapo In 1944

A French Civilian Woman Pours A Drink Of Cider For A British Soldier With Bren Machine Gun In Lisieux, 1944

A French Civilian Woman Pours A Drink Of Cider For A British Soldier With Bren Machine Gun In Lisieux, 1944

By Alfred Eisenstaedt. Student Nurses Getting Lessons, Roosevelt Hospital NY, 1938

By Alfred Eisenstaedt. Student Nurses Getting Lessons, Roosevelt Hospital NY, 1938

A Pair Of Entertainers Unpacking Their Dummy Friend In 1925

A Pair Of Entertainers Unpacking Their Dummy Friend In 1925

A Fake Ghost Scene Taken By Two Brothers, Circa 1900s-1910s

A Fake Ghost Scene Taken By Two Brothers, Circa 1900s-1910s

Internet lunatics will be like: "That's a proof! A proof!"

Old Vennel, Glasgow. From Thomas Annan’s Photograph Series Of ‘The Old Closes And Streets Of Glasgow’ 1868

Old Vennel, Glasgow. From Thomas Annan’s Photograph Series Of ‘The Old Closes And Streets Of Glasgow’ 1868

Two Kashmir Giants Posing With The American Photographer James Ricalton, 1903. One Of The Giants Was 7’9” Tall While The “Shorter” One Was A Mere 7’4” Tall

Two Kashmir Giants Posing With The American Photographer James Ricalton, 1903. One Of The Giants Was 7’9” Tall While The “Shorter” One Was A Mere 7’4” Tall

Wilton Lackaye As Svengali

Wilton Lackaye As Svengali

I read that as ‘Lackeye’ and thought that’s the least of his problems

Mask-Maker And Nebraskan Artist Doane Powell (1881-1951)

Mask-Maker And Nebraskan Artist Doane Powell (1881-1951)

"And this is Rogor, he controls my brain.don't you Rogor?"

Boo-Koo Hamburger Stand In Harlingen, Texas. Burgers 5 Cents, Chili A Dime, Breakfast Two Bits, The 7up Is Real. (Photo By Russell Lee. February 1939)

Boo-Koo Hamburger Stand In Harlingen, Texas. Burgers 5 Cents, Chili A Dime, Breakfast Two Bits, The 7up Is Real. (Photo By Russell Lee. February 1939)

Wait... 5Cents burgers but 25Cents for ham, eggs and coffee?

Around 1890, A Mother And Her Son Were Captured In A Photograph Taken In Lisdoonvarna, Ireland. The Son, Who Was A Ballad Singer, Can Be Seen Holding A Printed Poem In His Hand

Around 1890, A Mother And Her Son Were Captured In A Photograph Taken In Lisdoonvarna, Ireland. The Son, Who Was A Ballad Singer, Can Be Seen Holding A Printed Poem In His Hand

Dr. Hawley Crippen After His Arrest On Board The Montrose, July 1910. Crippen Was Fleeing After Murdering His Wife In London. He Was Arrested With His Mistress Who Was Dressed Disguised As Boy

Dr. Hawley Crippen After His Arrest On Board The Montrose, July 1910. Crippen Was Fleeing After Murdering His Wife In London. He Was Arrested With His Mistress Who Was Dressed Disguised As Boy

The Coffin Of The Red Baron Being Carried By Members Of The Australian No. 3 Squadron, Lead By An English Priest, For Burial In Northern France. The Ace Pilot Of World War I Germany Was Shot Down On April 21, 1918, And Given A Full Military Funeral By The Australian Unit Who Recovered His Body

The Coffin Of The Red Baron Being Carried By Members Of The Australian No. 3 Squadron, Lead By An English Priest, For Burial In Northern France. The Ace Pilot Of World War I Germany Was Shot Down On April 21, 1918, And Given A Full Military Funeral By The Australian Unit Who Recovered His Body

And an Australian machine gunner is thought to have shot him down from the ground, not conclusively proven, but the ballistics indicated a ground shot

London Olympics, 1908, I Have No Info About This Photo But It's Utterly Unique

London Olympics, 1908, I Have No Info About This Photo But It's Utterly Unique

Taken During The Sinking Of The Estonia In The Baltic Sea, 1994. The Photographer Was Using The Camera Flash To Try Signaling For Help. He And The Man Pictured Are Clinging To The Exterior Overturned Keel Of The Sinking Ferry. Both Men Survived. 852 Of The 989 Onboard Perished

Taken During The Sinking Of The Estonia In The Baltic Sea, 1994. The Photographer Was Using The Camera Flash To Try Signaling For Help. He And The Man Pictured Are Clinging To The Exterior Overturned Keel Of The Sinking Ferry. Both Men Survived. 852 Of The 989 Onboard Perished

1968. My Grandfather In The Second Korean War, Dmz

1968. My Grandfather In The Second Korean War, Dmz

That is a warm handsome smile, a sparkle in his eyes.

Because Of The Influenza Epidemic, Open-Air Police Court Being Held In Portsmouth Square, San Francisco. To Prevent Crowding Indoors, Judges Held Outdoor Court Sessions. (1918-1919)

Because Of The Influenza Epidemic, Open-Air Police Court Being Held In Portsmouth Square, San Francisco. To Prevent Crowding Indoors, Judges Held Outdoor Court Sessions. (1918-1919)

This Photo Was Taken By Ethnologist Nils Keyland In Mangskog Parish, Värmland, Sweden In 1922. The Man Is Holding A Type Of Bloodletting Instrument Known As A Fleam

This Photo Was Taken By Ethnologist Nils Keyland In Mangskog Parish, Värmland, Sweden In 1922. The Man Is Holding A Type Of Bloodletting Instrument Known As A Fleam

The Local Priest Takes A Strong Turn At The Front And Gives These Atala Cyclists A Break During Their Training Run In Preparation For The 1959 Giro D'italia Stage Race. Italy - Near Milan, 1959

The Local Priest Takes A Strong Turn At The Front And Gives These Atala Cyclists A Break During Their Training Run In Preparation For The 1959 Giro D'italia Stage Race. Italy - Near Milan, 1959

1st Black South African Olympians, Len Taunyane (Left) & Jan Mashiani (Right), Raced Barefoot In 1904 Olympics. Despite Challenges, Taunyane LED Until Chased By Wild Dogs, Finishing 9th & 12th

1st Black South African Olympians, Len Taunyane (Left) & Jan Mashiani (Right), Raced Barefoot In 1904 Olympics. Despite Challenges, Taunyane LED Until Chased By Wild Dogs, Finishing 9th & 12th

8-Year-Old Freddie Mcintosh In A Sun Protection Suit

8-Year-Old Freddie Mcintosh In A Sun Protection Suit

1934 Dance Marathon Participants At Crystal Lake Park In Marion, Ohio

1934 Dance Marathon Participants At Crystal Lake Park In Marion, Ohio

You see, Jason was my son, and today is his birthday...

Wernher Von Braun, Designer Of The Saturn V , Poses In Front Of Its Engines (1969). Braun Was The Head Of The German Rocket Industry In World War II. At The End Of The War, He Was Brought To The US

Wernher Von Braun, Designer Of The Saturn V , Poses In Front Of Its Engines (1969). Braun Was The Head Of The German Rocket Industry In World War II. At The End Of The War, He Was Brought To The US

Von Braun was one of the Nazi scientists snatched up by the US at the end of the war.

Cloth Fair, Smithfield, 1906, With What Appears To Be Weeds On Top Of A Ledge, On Close Inspection Looks Like Dead Plants In Pots. A Little Girl Plays With A Doll In A Box Pulled Along By String. Why An Opened Door So High Up?

Cloth Fair, Smithfield, 1906, With What Appears To Be Weeds On Top Of A Ledge, On Close Inspection Looks Like Dead Plants In Pots. A Little Girl Plays With A Doll In A Box Pulled Along By String. Why An Opened Door So High Up?

Firstly, fresh air but also dumping of old hay. So many slept in hayloft not beds back then. My parents both did....

1942, Rio De Janeiro Brazil, Orson Welles At The Carnival

1942, Rio De Janeiro Brazil, Orson Welles At The Carnival

Explorer Henry Morton Stanley And His Adopted Son Kalulu, 1872. Born Ndugu M’hali He Would Only Live For 12 Years But In That Time He Visited Europe, America And The Seychelles. He Had A Book Dedicated To Him, A Model In Madame Tussauds, And Was A Guest At David Livingstone's Funeral

Explorer Henry Morton Stanley And His Adopted Son Kalulu, 1872. Born Ndugu M’hali He Would Only Live For 12 Years But In That Time He Visited Europe, America And The Seychelles. He Had A Book Dedicated To Him, A Model In Madame Tussauds, And Was A Guest At David Livingstone's Funeral

Rural Life In England, Photographed By William Morris Grundy In 1855

Rural Life In England, Photographed By William Morris Grundy In 1855

Blind Wwi Veteran’s Marriage, 1921

Blind Wwi Veteran’s Marriage, 1921

Marchand D’abat-Jour (Lampshade Seller), Rue Lepic, 1900

Marchand D’abat-Jour (Lampshade Seller), Rue Lepic, 1900

Costermonger Joesph Carney Sells Fresh Herring From His Barrow In The Market Of Seven Dials, London. 1877

Costermonger Joesph Carney Sells Fresh Herring From His Barrow In The Market Of Seven Dials, London. 1877

Rudolph Pohorschelek In 1864, Vienna, Austria. Victorian Manspreading…

Rudolph Pohorschelek In 1864, Vienna, Austria. Victorian Manspreading…

"South End On Sea" Take By Chris Steele Perkins, These Are Called Teddy Boy's If You Don't Know. 1976

"South End On Sea" Take By Chris Steele Perkins, These Are Called Teddy Boy's If You Don't Know. 1976

Air Travel Ltd's Fox Moth Biplane At Bruce Bay, Westland, New Zealand, September 1935

Air Travel Ltd's Fox Moth Biplane At Bruce Bay, Westland, New Zealand, September 1935

Boren City Citizens Await The Appearance Of The Virgin Mary At The Viaduct, Not Far From The Christian School, Where Children Allegedly Observed Her The Day Before. Belgium, 1933

Boren City Citizens Await The Appearance Of The Virgin Mary At The Viaduct, Not Far From The Christian School, Where Children Allegedly Observed Her The Day Before. Belgium, 1933

How much trouble you think those kids got into when she didn't show?

Wyatt Earp (March 19, 1848 - January 13, 1929) Photographed By His Wife Josephine Earp

Wyatt Earp (March 19, 1848 - January 13, 1929) Photographed By His Wife Josephine Earp

Edward Viii Wearing Japanese Garb While On A Tour Of Japan As Prince Of Whales In 1922

Edward Viii Wearing Japanese Garb While On A Tour Of Japan As Prince Of Whales In 1922

April 1974 - St. Cloud, Minnesota

April 1974 - St. Cloud, Minnesota

Keeshan was also Clarabell the Clown on the Howdy Doody Show.

