There are a lot of mysteries in the world. In some cases, it takes years of research before experts or scientists are able to explain questions about our past. Understandably, when new discoveries are made, it enhances our understanding of ancient history and helps us see bygone eras in a new light. Thankfully, we can easily find such intriguing tidbits about the olden days on the “History, Mystery, and Wonders of the World” Facebook group. As the name suggests, this community shares fascinating historical things, events and places from around the world. Keep scrolling, Pandas, to quench your thirst for knowledge.

#1

Cleopatras Pool

Cleopatras Pool

Ancient Pool in Pamuccale: An Essential Historical Treasure. Description: The Ancient Pool in Pamuccale, also known as the Cleopatra's Pool, is a magical place that combines history, natural beauty and ancient legends. Immerse yourself in the hot springs of this historic treasure and be captivated by its timeless charm

#2

A Roman Denarius Of Julius Caesar, After Whom The Month Of July Is Named, As Imperator In Front Of An Eight Rayed Star

A Roman Denarius Of Julius Caesar, After Whom The Month Of July Is Named, As Imperator In Front Of An Eight Rayed Star

This was minted in Rome at the beginning of 44 BC shortly before his assassination

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's worth noting that Caesar is mentioned several times in the New Testament even though Jesus was born 44 years AFTER Caesar died. More proof the Bible is a bunch of folk tales when you compare it to REALITY.

#3

U.S. Marine Provides Water To A Stray Kitten Found Hiding Under A Knocked Out Japanese Type 95 Ha-Gō Light Tank On The Tarawa Atoll On November 24, 1943

U.S. Marine Provides Water To A Stray Kitten Found Hiding Under A Knocked Out Japanese Type 95 Ha-Gō Light Tank On The Tarawa Atoll On November 24, 1943

#4

Derveni Krater; A Masterpiece Of Hellenistic Art, Thessaloniki, 4th C. Bc

Derveni Krater; A Masterpiece Of Hellenistic Art, Thessaloniki, 4th C. Bc

The Derveni Krater exhibited at the Archeological Museum of Thessaloniki is one of the most elaborate metal vessels from ancient Greece yet discovered. Found in 1962 in an undisturbed Macedonian tomb of the late 4th century B.C. at Derveni not far from Thessaloniki, the krater is a tour de force of highly sophisticated methods of bronze working.

#5

The Soldiers Fed The Polar Bears With Condensed Milk Tins. Soviet Union, 1950

The Soldiers Fed The Polar Bears With Condensed Milk Tins. Soviet Union, 1950

#6

The Goshen, Indiana Farm Boy Here Again Among His Chickens With A Toy Wheel Barrow That He Might Have Used To Deliver Corn To Feed Them. 1930s Or 1940s

The Goshen, Indiana Farm Boy Here Again Among His Chickens With A Toy Wheel Barrow That He Might Have Used To Deliver Corn To Feed Them. 1930s Or 1940s

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those chickens look massive (or the child is very small)!

As humans, we are often captivated by mysterious things around us as they challenge our understanding of the world. In some cases, we even tend to believe popular "explanations" that defy logic. And sometimes we come up with our own narratives.

For instance, there are theories that believe aircraft and ships disappear in the Bermuda Triangle because of aliens. For years, there have been speculations about mysterious disappearances of things in Bermuda. It is unclear how many specific vessels have vanished, though. The most widely used estimate is 20 aircraft and 50 ships.
#7

A Boy Sits Reading In A Bombed Bookstore, London, 1940

A Boy Sits Reading In A Bombed Bookstore, London, 1940

#8

This Exceptional Babylonian Clay Tablet World Map Stands As The First Documented World Map In History. The Script On The Map Is Inscribed In Akkadian Cuneiform, Dating Back To The 6th Century Bce

This Exceptional Babylonian Clay Tablet World Map Stands As The First Documented World Map In History. The Script On The Map Is Inscribed In Akkadian Cuneiform, Dating Back To The 6th Century Bce

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm no expert but I'm pretty sure that the translation would be like "This place toward sunset is where the Semites live, and that place toward sunrise where the Elam live. Their whole world was the Tigris river valley and its surrounding area.

#9

Portrait Of Life’s First Hired And First Female Staff Photographer, Margaret Bourke-White. She Was On Assignment In Algeria, Standing In Front Of Flying Fortress Bomber In Which She Made Combat Mission Photographs Of The U.S. Attack On Tunis, 1943

Portrait Of Life’s First Hired And First Female Staff Photographer, Margaret Bourke-White. She Was On Assignment In Algeria, Standing In Front Of Flying Fortress Bomber In Which She Made Combat Mission Photographs Of The U.S. Attack On Tunis, 1943

On the other hand, scientists have linked these incidents to natural occurrences such as unusual weather patterns and rogue waves. The Bermuda Triangle is located in an area of the Atlantic Ocean where storms from multiple directions can converge. This can cause massive waves that can reach heights of up to 30.5 meters (100 feet).

#10

Learning How To Swim In The 1920s

Learning How To Swim In The 1920s

#11

Audi Workers Demonstrating The Body Strength Of The Audi 920 (1938)

Audi Workers Demonstrating The Body Strength Of The Audi 920 (1938)

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So how did we get from this to Audi Drivers being the worst human beings on Earth?

#12

The Best Preserved And Most Intact Lorica Segmentata Roman Armour In Existence. This Armour Discovered In Corbridge Roman Town Near Hadrian’s Wall Is Of International Importance

The Best Preserved And Most Intact Lorica Segmentata Roman Armour In Existence. This Armour Discovered In Corbridge Roman Town Near Hadrian’s Wall Is Of International Importance

The armour type consisted of metal strips fashioned into bands, fastened to internal leather and straps and external straps with buckles. This armour provided mobility as it moved with the solider on his torso, all of the parts would move in synchronous movement.
These types of armor was used from about 14 BC to late 3rd Century AD. The Lorica Segmentata was used throughout the Roman Empire, but the mail armor Lorica Hamata may have been more commonly seen and used.

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how they made a modern recreation half to illustrate how it looked in the day.

With over 200k curious fans, the Facebook group “History, Mystery, and Wonders of the World” often shares historical pics, archeological discoveries, among other captivating information.

Their posts will remind you that while we may know some truths about our past, there are always more mysteries waiting to be unraveled. Some of these pictures even showcase the ingenuity and skill of ancient people.
#13

An Ostrich Carriage Being Stopped By The Police For Crossing The Speed Limit, Los Angeles, 1930s

An Ostrich Carriage Being Stopped By The Police For Crossing The Speed Limit, Los Angeles, 1930s

#14

This Shot Shows More Than 7,000 Bags Of Gold And Silver That Had Been Looted By The Germans During The War. It Was Stored Here, Inside The Merkers Salt Mine In Germany And Discovered On April 8, 1945. Included In This Discovery Was 8,198 Bars Of Gold Bullion And 2.76 Billion Reichsmarks

This Shot Shows More Than 7,000 Bags Of Gold And Silver That Had Been Looted By The Germans During The War. It Was Stored Here, Inside The Merkers Salt Mine In Germany And Discovered On April 8, 1945. Included In This Discovery Was 8,198 Bars Of Gold Bullion And 2.76 Billion Reichsmarks

Treasure Hunters Still Searching for WW2 Gold

#15

One Of The Worst Mining Accidents In History, The Fraterville Mine Disaster In Tennessee, Killed Over 200 Miners In 1902

One Of The Worst Mining Accidents In History, The Fraterville Mine Disaster In Tennessee, Killed Over 200 Miners In 1902

But, according to the website Letters of Note, “for the 26 who survived the initial blast, a side passage of the mine proved to be a safe haven, but not for long—when rescuers eventually reached them, all had suffocated.
Found next to a number of the those 26 bodies were letters to loved ones, one of which can be seen below. It was written by Jacob Vowell to Sarah Ellen, his beloved wife and mother to their 6 children, one of whom, 14-year-old Elbert, was by his side in the mine. (‘Little Eddie’ was a son they had lost previously.)
All but three of Fraterville’s adult men were killed that day; over a hundred women were instantly widowed; close to a thousand children lost their fathers. The Fraterville Mine disaster remains the worst of its kind in Tennessee’s history.”
“Ellen, darling, goodbye for us both. Elbert said the Lord has saved him. We are all praying for air to support us, but it is getting so bad without any air. Ellen I want you to live right and come to heaven. Raise the children the best you can. Oh how I wish to be with you, goodbye. Bury me and Elbert in the same grave by little Eddie. Godbye Ellen, goodbye Lily, goodbye Jemmie, goodbye Horace. We are together. Is 25 minutes after two. There is a few of us alive yet. Jake and Elbert Oh God for one more breath. Ellen remember me as long as you live Goodbye darling”

The engineering achievements and the precision of the pyramids of Giza, which were built without the help of modern technology like excavators and bulldozers, still baffle a lot of people. The ancient complex was constructed between 2550 and 2490 B.C.

National Geographic points out, “Scientists and engineers are still debating exactly how the pyramids were constructed. It’s generally believed that the Egyptians moved massive stone blocks to the heights along large ramps, greased by water or wet clay, using a system of sledges, ropes, rollers, and levers.”
#16

The Children Had To Cross The River Using Pulleys On Their Way To School In The Outskirts Of Modena, Italy!! (1959)

The Children Had To Cross The River Using Pulleys On Their Way To School In The Outskirts Of Modena, Italy!! (1959)

federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Long story short: Bridge was bombed in WW2. Took a long time to fix it in post-war impoverished region. Alternative was a 20 km walk to the nearest crossing. Photo taken during a heavy rain season with flooding, normally the river is much smaller.

#17

A Mother Teaching Her Daughter How To Use A Spinning Wheel, Ireland - 1904

A Mother Teaching Her Daughter How To Use A Spinning Wheel, Ireland - 1904

jacintafinn avatar
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mother had one of these which was a refurbished antique one. We had some sheep with black wool that we managed to spin and knit. I still have a hat some 30 years later made from the black wool! It's soooo warm!

#18

Before And After The Excavation And Restoration Of The Great Ziggurat Of Ur, Built Approximately 4000 Years Ago

Before And After The Excavation And Restoration Of The Great Ziggurat Of Ur, Built Approximately 4000 Years Ago

The Lost City of Atlantis is one of the most famous unsolved mysteries from the past. It is believed that a city called Atlantis, which flourished approximately 9,000 years before Plato's time, was completely destroyed in a single day and night of catastrophic earthquakes and floods.

Even though extensive efforts were made to locate the city, it was never found. Even today, this mystery sparks countless explorations as amateur enthusiasts and professional researchers try to locate the legendary lost city.
#19

Bronze Painted Wild-Goose And Fish Lamp The Lamp, Used During The Han Dynasty 2000 Years Ago

Bronze Painted Wild-Goose And Fish Lamp The Lamp, Used During The Han Dynasty 2000 Years Ago

#20

Sword From The Anglo-Saxon Sutton Hoo Ship-Burial, Dates To Approximately 620 Ad; Suffolk, England

Sword From The Anglo-Saxon Sutton Hoo Ship-Burial, Dates To Approximately 620 Ad; Suffolk, England

This sword is one of the many artifacts discovered in the Sutton Hoo ship-burial, which is thought to have belonged to one of four East Anglian kings: Eorpwald, Raedwald and co-regents Ecric, and Sigebert.
The artifacts of this burial were chosen to reflect the high rank of the king, and to equip him for the Afterlife

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm going to have to adopt four more cats, those'four names just rolls off the tongue .

#21

A Roman Mosaic Portion Showing A Medallion Of The Personification Of Spring. This Was Made In Carthage (Modern Day Tunisia) In The 4th Century Ad And Is On Display In The British Museum In London, England

A Roman Mosaic Portion Showing A Medallion Of The Personification Of Spring. This Was Made In Carthage (Modern Day Tunisia) In The 4th Century Ad And Is On Display In The British Museum In London, England

Before Hiram Bingham discovered Machu Picchu in 1911, most people were unaware of the ancient Incan metropolis located in the Andes Mountains. However, the purpose and function of the place are a mystery to date.

According to many modern archaeologists, it was built as a residence for Inca ruler Pachacuti (1438–1472). But there are other theories about the site's purpose, including that it is a sacred religious site or even a ceremonial center.
#22

The Queen Mary Teeming With American Troops Returning To New York Harbor After The End Of Wwii, 1945

The Queen Mary Teeming With American Troops Returning To New York Harbor After The End Of Wwii, 1945

federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It should be pointed out that the ship was not so crowded as it seems for the trip. The passengers all came out on the decks while entering the port, and congregated at the front deck. What you see in this photo are basically *all* the passengers on the ship in a very limited space. It was running over capacity, true, but still within very reasonable limits.

#23

Soldiers Wearing Gas Masks While Peeling Onions At Tobruk, 15 October 1941

Soldiers Wearing Gas Masks While Peeling Onions At Tobruk, 15 October 1941

#24

Nice View Of The Temple Of Hatshepsut A Mortuary Temple Built During The Reign Of Pharaoh Hatshepsut Of The Eighteenth Dynasty Of Egypt (1550 Bce - 1290 Bce). A Masterpiece Of Ancient Architecture

Nice View Of The Temple Of Hatshepsut A Mortuary Temple Built During The Reign Of Pharaoh Hatshepsut Of The Eighteenth Dynasty Of Egypt (1550 Bce - 1290 Bce). A Masterpiece Of Ancient Architecture

Such historical enigmas often show us that our past is so much more than a series of known facts. With advancements in technology and significant scientific progress, there is so much more we can learn and understand about our past.

For instance, ancient civilizations that are buried deep beneath the earth are not visible to the naked eye. However, with the help of satellite imaging, experts are able to uncover hidden archaeological sites.
#25

Ancient Roman Arches At The Base Of The Palatine Hill In Rome, Next To The Forum

Ancient Roman Arches At The Base Of The Palatine Hill In Rome, Next To The Forum

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know. I mean, what did the Romans ever do for us?

#26

Re-Excavation Of Lamassu, Kursbad, Iraq; Assyrian Deity Depicted With Human, Avian, And Bovine Or Leonine Elements. The City Was A New Capital Built By King Sargon II In 721 Bc

Re-Excavation Of Lamassu, Kursbad, Iraq; Assyrian Deity Depicted With Human, Avian, And Bovine Or Leonine Elements. The City Was A New Capital Built By King Sargon II In 721 Bc

Head was stolen in 1995, but was recovered. Buried to protect it from ISIS in 2015 they destroyed the city.

#27

Old Country Schoolhouse In Alabama, 1935

Old Country Schoolhouse In Alabama, 1935

#28

Interior Of Helmbold’s Drug Store, On Broadway Near Prince St. It Is A Prime Example Of The Victorian Age. The Picture Is From 1886!

Interior Of Helmbold’s Drug Store, On Broadway Near Prince St. It Is A Prime Example Of The Victorian Age. The Picture Is From 1886!

luigi_soyyo avatar
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, yes, when you could get your arsenic, heroine, cocaine and opium in one easy location!

Similarly, DNA analysis has helped researchers understand the connection between ancient populations and the patterns of human migration. We are able to restore historical artifacts without worrying about physically damaging them because of digital technology like 3D modeling.

Are you someone who enjoys solving the mysteries of the past? Or do you enjoy looking at intriguing historical posts? Do tell us which one of these was your favorite, and don’t forget to upvote it.
#29

Large Epitaphic Attic Geometric Amphora (Large Closed Vessel With Two Vertical Handles For Transporting Or Storing Liquid Or Solid Products), With A Scene Of Burial And Mourning

Large Epitaphic Attic Geometric Amphora (Large Closed Vessel With Two Vertical Handles For Transporting Or Storing Liquid Or Solid Products), With A Scene Of Burial And Mourning

#30

Gavrinis Is A Small Island In The Gulf Of Morbihan In Brittany, France. It Contains The Gavrinis Tomb, A Neolithic Passage Tomb Built Around 4200–4000 Bc, Making It One Of The World's Oldest Surviving Buildings

Gavrinis Is A Small Island In The Gulf Of Morbihan In Brittany, France. It Contains The Gavrinis Tomb, A Neolithic Passage Tomb Built Around 4200–4000 Bc, Making It One Of The World's Oldest Surviving Buildings

Stones inside the passage and chamber are covered in megalithic art. It is likened to other Neolithic passage tombs such as Barnenez in Brittany and Newgrange in Ireland

jacintafinn avatar
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love these. There is always such an amazing almost etheal feeling inside of them. A friend of mine has been working on the more recently discovered ones a bit further from newgrange.

#31

Menhir De Kerhouezel - Brittany - France

Menhir De Kerhouezel - Brittany - France

Georges Guénin relates in his book "Legend Stones of Brittany" ( 1936 ) :
"According to a fisherman from Lanildut, Mr. Masson, the great menhir of Kereneur, over 6 m high, would turn on itself and go swimming at the sea. I could know neither the hours nor the days when the stone would perform such curious acts."
This massive prehistoric menhir still stands today!

sergyyeltsen avatar
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently what Obelix created and carried around. You'd need to be as strong as him to do that, by the looks...

#32

Marveling At The Breathtaking View Of The Pyramid Of The Sun At Teotihuacan

Marveling At The Breathtaking View Of The Pyramid Of The Sun At Teotihuacan

luigi_soyyo avatar
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mexican here: The photo is an old one. It is no longer allowed to climb it because of conservation. So, to all our dear tourists, the pyramid is not magical or mystical. You will not "recharge" your energy or get in contact with aliens. So, unless you are planning to offer yourself as a sacrifice -we appreciate it- do not climb it...

#33

Roma Settlement Along Ogden Avenue In Lyons, Illinois. Early 1900s

Roma Settlement Along Ogden Avenue In Lyons, Illinois. Early 1900s

#34

The Pyramid Of The Niches Is A Stunning Architectural Feat Located In The Ancient City Of El Tajín, Veracruz, Mexico

The Pyramid Of The Niches Is A Stunning Architectural Feat Located In The Ancient City Of El Tajín, Veracruz, Mexico

This six-tiered pyramid, built by the Totonac civilization around 800-1200 CE, is renowned for its unique design featuring 365 niches, believed to symbolize the days of the solar year.
Standing approximately 20 meters tall, the structure showcases intricate stone carvings and a harmonious blend of function and artistry, reflecting the advanced engineering and astronomical knowledge of its builders.
The Pyramid of the Niches remains a testament to the cultural and historical richness of pre-Columbian Mesoamerica...

#35

A Hoard Of 24 Medieval Coins Was Found By A Metal Detectorist Near The Village Of Castlemorton, England, In 2023

A Hoard Of 24 Medieval Coins Was Found By A Metal Detectorist Near The Village Of Castlemorton, England, In 2023

Many of the coins are made of silver, with the earliest being minted during the reign of Henry III (1216-1272) and the latest minted during the reign of Henry V (1413-1422). It's unclear why this hoard was buried. Henry V famously won a major victory over the French at the Battle of Agincourt, but these battles took place in France, not England.

#36

Bronze Age Frescoes From Knossos (In Crete) , Thera (Santorini) And Mycenae (In Peloponnese); 17th - 13th Century Bc

Bronze Age Frescoes From Knossos (In Crete) , Thera (Santorini) And Mycenae (In Peloponnese); 17th - 13th Century Bc

#37

The Gate Of The Sun In 1971

The Gate Of The Sun In 1971

The monument is a monolithic gateway at the site of Tiahuanaco by the Tiwanaku culture, an Andean civilization of Bolivia that thrived around Lake Titicaca in the Andes of western South America around 500-950 AD.

#38

Antiochus I Theos Maintained His Legitimacy As A Persian King Via His Connection To Darius I

Antiochus I Theos Maintained His Legitimacy As A Persian King Via His Connection To Darius I

But expanded this by claiming direct descent, through his mother Laodice VII Thea (b. c. 122 BCE), from Seleucus I Nicator (r. 305-281 BCE), founder of the Seleucid Empire, and Ptolemy I Soter (r. 305/304-282 BCE) of the Ptolemaic Dynasty of Egypt, as well as others who had served as generals of Alexander the Great. He thereby established himself as a Greco-Persian monarch and assumed the title of 'Antiochus, the just god, friend of Romans and Greeks', which pleased Rome while, at the same time, arranging the marriage of his daughter, Laodice, to King Orodes II of Parthia (r. 57-37 BCE) and securing peace with the east.

#39

Haldi (Khaldi) Was The Supreme God Of The Urartian Pantheon, And There Was A Temple Dedicated To Him At Ancient Erebuni. Bas Relief Reconstruction, K Gianjian. (Erebuni Historical And Archaeological Culture Preserve, Yerevan.)

Haldi (Khaldi) Was The Supreme God Of The Urartian Pantheon, And There Was A Temple Dedicated To Him At Ancient Erebuni. Bas Relief Reconstruction, K Gianjian. (Erebuni Historical And Archaeological Culture Preserve, Yerevan.)

#40

Pepsi.. New York 1910

Pepsi.. New York 1910

#41

"Soyjack" Torture Mask; 200 Year Old Torture Tool Made Of Bronze From Germany

"Soyjack" Torture Mask; 200 Year Old Torture Tool Made Of Bronze From Germany

#42

The Fairy Chimneys In Cappadocia, Turkey, Are A Surreal Natural Wonder. These Unique Rock Formations, Sculpted By Volcanic Activity And Erosion Over Thousands Of Years, Create An Otherworldly Landscape

The Fairy Chimneys In Cappadocia, Turkey, Are A Surreal Natural Wonder. These Unique Rock Formations, Sculpted By Volcanic Activity And Erosion Over Thousands Of Years, Create An Otherworldly Landscape

The tall, thin spires, some of which reach up to 130 feet, are often topped with harder rock caps, resembling whimsical chimneys or mushrooms.
This geological marvel, combined with the region's ancient cave dwellings and vibrant hot air balloon scene, makes Cappadocia a captivating destination for travelers seeking both natural beauty and historical intrigue...

davidlong_1 avatar
Manana Man
Manana Man
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen other pics of these things; they're very erect.

#43

Children With Pedal Cars 100 Years Ago

Children With Pedal Cars 100 Years Ago

fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mum had her pedal car from the 60s until about 2010, when she gave it to her brother who hoped to restore it. Hopefully he put it in his storage unit before her went to live overseas in about 2013!

#44

The Koh Ker Pyramid, Located In Cambodia, Standing At Over 35 Meters Tall, It's One Of The Largest Pyramid Structures In Southeast Asia

The Koh Ker Pyramid, Located In Cambodia, Standing At Over 35 Meters Tall, It's One Of The Largest Pyramid Structures In Southeast Asia

Built in the 10th century during the reign of King Jayavarman IV, it served as the state temple of the Khmer Empire for a brief period.
Today, it remains a remarkable archaeological site, drawing visitors from around the world to marvel at its grandeur and historical significance...

#45

The Sassanian Empire Under Shapur I Sought To Expand Its Territories And Influence, Often Coming Into Conflict With The Roman Empire, Which Was Also A Dominant Power In The Region

The Sassanian Empire Under Shapur I Sought To Expand Its Territories And Influence, Often Coming Into Conflict With The Roman Empire, Which Was Also A Dominant Power In The Region

Shapur I led several campaigns against the Romans, capturing key cities and fortresses. The most notable confrontation was the Battle of Edessa. The Roman Emperor Valerian led an army to repel the Sassanian forces but was decisively defeated.
The defeat at Edessa resulted in the capture of Emperor Valerian, a major event in Roman history. Valerian is the only Roman emperor known to have been captured as a prisoner of war.
Shapur I commemorated his victory through rock reliefs and inscriptions. The Naqsh-e Rustam reliefs near Persepolis depict Shapur triumphing over three Roman emperors, symbolizing his victories over Gordian III, Philip the Arab, and Valerian.
The capture of Valerian and the successes of Shapur I against the Romans are often seen as high points of Sassanian power and influence.

#46

The Flying Merkel Motorcycle, 1910 - Milwaukee

The Flying Merkel Motorcycle, 1910 - Milwaukee

#47

A Roman Pottery Sherd Showing Depicting People In Chains. This Dates To 150-200 Ad, Was Found In The Ancient Matilo Military Fort In Leiden, And Is Owned By The "Heritage Leiden And Surroundings" Organization

A Roman Pottery Sherd Showing Depicting People In Chains. This Dates To 150-200 Ad, Was Found In The Ancient Matilo Military Fort In Leiden, And Is Owned By The "Heritage Leiden And Surroundings" Organization

I don't know if it is usually on display, although I saw it at a special exhibition in Amsterdam, Netherlands in April.

#48

British Brigadier-General John Vaughan Campbell Addressing Men Of The 137th Brigade (46th Division) During Ww1. St. Quentin Canal, France. 2 October 1918

British Brigadier-General John Vaughan Campbell Addressing Men Of The 137th Brigade (46th Division) During Ww1. St. Quentin Canal, France. 2 October 1918

#49

9 And 7 Years Old Newsboys - Los Angeles, 1915

9 And 7 Years Old Newsboys - Los Angeles, 1915

luigi_soyyo avatar
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The one on the right is even beaten up. Being a kid in the past was rough...

Vote comment up
#50

Queen Victoria With Her Grandchildren, 26th November 1885

Queen Victoria With Her Grandchildren, 26th November 1885

Prince Arthur of Connaught (left) Queen Victoria and Margaret, Crown Princess of Sweden (right). The children of Queen Victoria’s third son, Prince Arthur, and his wife Princess Louise Margaret of Prussia

#51

Wandjina Rock Art, Uncovered In The Kimberley Region Of Western Australia And Believed To Be Thousands Of Years Old, Depicts Striking Figures With Prominent Features: Large, Expressive Eyes And A Notable Absence Of Mouths

Wandjina Rock Art, Uncovered In The Kimberley Region Of Western Australia And Believed To Be Thousands Of Years Old, Depicts Striking Figures With Prominent Features: Large, Expressive Eyes And A Notable Absence Of Mouths

These ancient artworks are steeped in the rich mythology of the local Indigenous peoples, who attribute profound spiritual significance to the Wandjina beings.
Some observers have drawn parallels between the enigmatic appearance of the Wandjina figures and the depictions of otherworldly beings, prompting intriguing discussions about potential connections to extraterrestrial influences in ancient cultures...

jack23458 avatar
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Grrr.....there is no "extraterrestrial influence" here. Give credit to the amazing ancient humans who created it.

#52

An Ancient Ptolemaic Or Roman Basalt Dice That Was Found In Medinet Habu (On The Opposite Bank Of Luxor), Egypt. Both Periods Dominated Egypt For Centuries And Therefore The Museum Dates This Piece Between 332 Bc And 395 Ad

An Ancient Ptolemaic Or Roman Basalt Dice That Was Found In Medinet Habu (On The Opposite Bank Of Luxor), Egypt. Both Periods Dominated Egypt For Centuries And Therefore The Museum Dates This Piece Between 332 Bc And 395 Ad

This is on display in the Allard Pierson Museum Antiquities in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

#53

Colossi Of Memnon In Thebes, Egypt (Ca. 1910)

Colossi Of Memnon In Thebes, Egypt (Ca. 1910)

#54

Graf Zeppelin Flying Over Montevideo, Uruguay In June Of 1934

Graf Zeppelin Flying Over Montevideo, Uruguay In June Of 1934

#55

This Picture Is From 1908 Of The Har Temple Of Amritsar Called The Christian Leftist 'Golden Temple'

This Picture Is From 1908 Of The Har Temple Of Amritsar Called The Christian Leftist 'Golden Temple'

#56

Window Stickers Once Used For Entry Into Yellowstone Park

Window Stickers Once Used For Entry Into Yellowstone Park

#57

Discovered By Metal Detectorists In 2018 In The Bourne Valley, Near The City Of Salisbury, The Bourne Valley Hoard Has More Than 1,800 Roman Coins, All Found Inside A Roman Grayware Jar

Discovered By Metal Detectorists In 2018 In The Bourne Valley, Near The City Of Salisbury, The Bourne Valley Hoard Has More Than 1,800 Roman Coins, All Found Inside A Roman Grayware Jar

#58

The Roman Emperor, Philippus The Arab, Is Depicted Kneeling Before The Persian King Shapur I, Pleading For Peace. The Emperor Standing Is Valerian, Who Was Captured By The Persians In 260 Ad

The Roman Emperor, Philippus The Arab, Is Depicted Kneeling Before The Persian King Shapur I, Pleading For Peace. The Emperor Standing Is Valerian, Who Was Captured By The Persians In 260 Ad

This scene portrays the victory of Shapur I at Naqshe Rostam, Iran

#59

The Tallest Man In The Russian Empire, Fyodor Andreevich Makhnov (1878-1912)

The Tallest Man In The Russian Empire, Fyodor Andreevich Makhnov (1878-1912)

The length of Fyodor Makhnov's foot was 51 cm, the length of his palm was 32 cm. At the age of 25, his height was 285 cm and his weight was 182 kg.
The giant ate like this: in the morning he ate 20 eggs, 8 round loaves of white bread with butter, drank 2 liters of tea. For lunch — 2.5 kg of meat, 1 kg of potatoes, 3 liters of beer. In the evening — a bowl of fruit, 2.5 kg of meat, 3 loaves of bread and 2 liters of tea

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which man is Fyodor the tallest man of the Russian Empire? There are several men in the photo!

#60

A Group Of Men Enjoying A Vintage Car, Somewhere Around Iowa, 1947

A Group Of Men Enjoying A Vintage Car, Somewhere Around Iowa, 1947

#61

The Sun Dance Ceremony

The Sun Dance Ceremony

Another Edward Curtis photo of a Crow (Apsaroke) man. He is tethered to the pole with visible leather straps, that hold two sharp stakes which pierce both sides of his chest. He pulls back on the pole, with each tug stretching the skin on his chest like a slingshot. this goes on for 4 days, and he cannot stop until he gets a vision. He is eventually freed, when the flesh is torn off his body and the stakes fall to the ground. In the Lakota version of this, the man blows an eagle bone whistle throughout the procedure. This is not for the faint hearted, and the participants' courage level is off the charts. Meanwhile, you can see blood on his body even from the rear. After this test, for warriors like him, riding into battle is like going to the market.

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure it is the "courage level" that is being tested here.

#62

The Treaty Of Paris Painting, Depicting The End Of The American Revolutionary War With Great Britain

The Treaty Of Paris Painting, Depicting The End Of The American Revolutionary War With Great Britain

It remains unfinished due to British representatives refusing to pose, 1783
Benjamin West, 1783. Currently housed in Winterthur Museum, Library and Gardens in Winterthur, Delaware

jacintafinn avatar
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how the rest is immaculate! Reminds me of photos today where one person is blurred out!

#63

The World Trade Center Under Construction, March 1972

The World Trade Center Under Construction, March 1972

#64

New York City 1940s

New York City 1940s

#65

Claiborne County, Tennessee, 1940s / 1950s

Claiborne County, Tennessee, 1940s / 1950s

Photograph of a young girl holding a crying baby. In the image, while leaning against a door opening the unidentified girl is smiling while holding a baby that is turned away crying at something out of the frame...
Photo: Joe Clark HBSS - Clark Family Photo Collection - Special Collections Library - University of North Texas

#66

Henry Ford In The First Car He Ever Built, 1896

Henry Ford In The First Car He Ever Built, 1896

#67

Lance Corporal Robert A. Bishop Explores A Viet Cong Tunnel Complex Found By Leathernecks Of The 2nd Battalion, 26th Marines

Lance Corporal Robert A. Bishop Explores A Viet Cong Tunnel Complex Found By Leathernecks Of The 2nd Battalion, 26th Marines

#68

Men And Women Weaving At The White Oak Mill In Greensboro, Nc, C.1909. Photo Courtesy Of The National Museum Of American History

Men And Women Weaving At The White Oak Mill In Greensboro, Nc, C.1909. Photo Courtesy Of The National Museum Of American History

#69

Stylish Couple Driving An Early Car In Pittsburgh, 1907

Stylish Couple Driving An Early Car In Pittsburgh, 1907

#70

A! Man Driving A 1925 Milk Wagon In La, One Of The First Non-Horse Driven Wagons!

A! Man Driving A 1925 Milk Wagon In La, One Of The First Non-Horse Driven Wagons!

#71

A Modern New York Filling Station In The 1920s

A Modern New York Filling Station In The 1920s

#72

Planes Fly Between The Towers And Pedestrians Cross As A Part Of The Celebration Of The Opening Of The Golden Gate Bridge In May Of 1937

Planes Fly Between The Towers And Pedestrians Cross As A Part Of The Celebration Of The Opening Of The Golden Gate Bridge In May Of 1937

#73

Anna Zieman, Telephone Switchboard Operator, Jud, N.d

Anna Zieman, Telephone Switchboard Operator, Jud, N.d

Operators often had telephone exchanges in their homes, especially in small towns or rural areas. Operators were almost always women. The operator connected the caller to another phone by plugging a wire into the correct space. If the operator was not at home, the phone service could not be connected....

#74

This Is The First Time We've Seen This Little Girl In The Marine Series Of Photos, But She's Doing Her Best As A Hula Dancer In That Souvenir Grass Skirt He Brought Home From Hawaii During Wwii

This Is The First Time We've Seen This Little Girl In The Marine Series Of Photos, But She's Doing Her Best As A Hula Dancer In That Souvenir Grass Skirt He Brought Home From Hawaii During Wwii

#75

Bow-On View Of Uss Washington Bb-56 In Hvalfjörður Iceland - May 1942

Bow-On View Of Uss Washington Bb-56 In Hvalfjörður Iceland - May 1942

#76

67 Years Ago, The Five Marx Brothers Appeared Together On Nbc Television’s The Tonight Show In 1957

67 Years Ago, The Five Marx Brothers Appeared Together On Nbc Television’s The Tonight Show In 1957

An NBC press employee photographed them together in the Rockefeller Centre and documented their last known reunion. The photo was published by NBC in 1961, around the time of the death of Chico Marx. From left to right, by their performing names, they are Harpo, Zeppo, Chico, Groucho, and Gummo.

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lydia, oh! Lydia, say have you met Lydia Oh! Lydia, the tattooed lady She has eyes that folks adore so And a torso even more so…

#77

North School In Seattle, C.1880

North School In Seattle, C.1880

#78

Jeeps Abandoned In A Field, At The End Of World War II, Summer Of 1945

Jeeps Abandoned In A Field, At The End Of World War II, Summer Of 1945

#79

A Commercial Plane In 1930

A Commercial Plane In 1930

#80

A U.S. Army Anti-Aircraft Gun Crew Manning Their 3-Inch M3 Aa Gun At New Fighter Strip, Dobodura, New Guinea, On May 17, 1943

A U.S. Army Anti-Aircraft Gun Crew Manning Their 3-Inch M3 Aa Gun At New Fighter Strip, Dobodura, New Guinea, On May 17, 1943

#81

Idaho Springs, Colorado. C.1910. View Down A Street Crowded With Pedestrians And Horse-Drawn Carts. Published By E.j. Deis. Photo Source: Wisconsin Historical Society

Idaho Springs, Colorado. C.1910. View Down A Street Crowded With Pedestrians And Horse-Drawn Carts. Published By E.j. Deis. Photo Source: Wisconsin Historical Society

During the Colorado gold rush in January 1859, George A. Jackson, a prospector and cousin of Kit Carson, made a notable discovery of placer gold in what is now Idaho Springs. This discovery marked the earliest significant find of gold in Colorado. Jackson, originally from Missouri and with prior experi

Add photo comments
POST
#82

A Rider Fills His Keg From A Desert Well 30 Miles North Of Palomas, Arizona. His Horse Refreshes Himself Nearby. 1907

A Rider Fills His Keg From A Desert Well 30 Miles North Of Palomas, Arizona. His Horse Refreshes Himself Nearby. 1907

History, Mystery and Wonders of the World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Camp Of The Miners Of The North Star And Mountaineer Lodes. San Juan County, Colorado, 1875

Camp Of The Miners Of The North Star And Mountaineer Lodes. San Juan County, Colorado, 1875

History, Mystery and Wonders of the World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Ice-Cream Truck In New York In 80s!

Ice-Cream Truck In New York In 80s!

History, Mystery and Wonders of the World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t believe this picture was taken in the 1980s. The truck and the cars in the background are much older than tha. Maybe 1940s or ‘50s?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#85

Loading Cargo At The Steamboat Landing Of Vicksburg, Mississippi On The Mississippi River (1906)

Loading Cargo At The Steamboat Landing Of Vicksburg, Mississippi On The Mississippi River (1906)

History, Mystery and Wonders of the World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, they look so similar to the steam boats that used to (and still do) travel down the Murray River in Victoria. I don't know why I imagined them to look different but I did.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#86

A 1915 Photo Of Lumberjacks Cutting Trees In The Pacific Northwest, USA, Captures The Essence Of The Era's Logging Industry, Highlighting The Challenges And Triumphs Of The People Who Worked In It

A 1915 Photo Of Lumberjacks Cutting Trees In The Pacific Northwest, USA, Captures The Essence Of The Era's Logging Industry, Highlighting The Challenges And Triumphs Of The People Who Worked In It

History, Mystery and Wonders of the World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
gerthoekje avatar
Liz
Liz
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one makes me sad. That beautiful old tree!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

Racegoers At The Longchamp Races In France, In The 1930s, Display The Latest Fur Fashions, Paris, France, 1930s

Racegoers At The Longchamp Races In France, In The 1930s, Display The Latest Fur Fashions, Paris, France, 1930s

History, Mystery and Wonders of the World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

These Newly Crafted Statues By A Khmer Artist Resemble The Golden Boy, Who Is King Jayavarman Vi, A Khmer King Who Reigned From 1080 To 1107

These Newly Crafted Statues By A Khmer Artist Resemble The Golden Boy, Who Is King Jayavarman Vi, A Khmer King Who Reigned From 1080 To 1107

The intricate details and ornate attire reflect the grandeur of this historical period, showcasing the artist's dedication to traditional Khmer craftsmanship.
The original statue, depicting King Jayavarman VI as a deified king, is displayed in Thailand with the following inscription: "Image of a deified king. Lopburi Art (Khmer art in Thailand). 11th Century (900-1000 years ago). Bronze inlaid with silver, gold gilded. There is evidence that it was found from Ban Yang, Lahan Sai District, Buriram Province. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, United States of America delivered it to Thailand on May 20, 2024."

History, Mystery and Wonders of the World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Conestoga Wagon (Unknown Date And Location)

Conestoga Wagon (Unknown Date And Location)

In the bygone era, when the American frontier beckoned with untamed possibilities, there existed a marvel known as the Conestoga wagon—an unrivaled titan of its time. Much like the mighty 18-wheeler trucks of today, these remarkable wagons embarked on daring journeys, bearing precious cargoes of finished goods and vital supplies into the untamed western territories. They were laden with barrels brimming with flour, whiskey, tobacco, furs, coal, iron, and many other highly sought-after frontier treasures. To witness their grandeur was to behold an "inland ship of commerce," its billowing white covers fluttering like proud sails.

History, Mystery and Wonders of the World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#90

New York City's Vegetable Market Was Very Busy And Crowded In The 1900s. The Markets Here Could Have Seen The Same Rustle And Glamorous As The Vegetable Markets Of India

New York City's Vegetable Market Was Very Busy And Crowded In The 1900s. The Markets Here Could Have Seen The Same Rustle And Glamorous As The Vegetable Markets Of India

Shopkeepers and shoppers interacted with each other, pricing was going and fresh vegetables were sprouted everywhere. In this busy atmosphere we get a glimpse of the markets of India, where we get to see the same bustle and crowd.

History, Mystery and Wonders of the World Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!