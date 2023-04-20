Humans are nostalgic creatures. There's simply something magical about traveling back in time to witness the black and white (or bronze tinted) world before us. Is it the nostalgia for better, simpler times? Or perhaps a hunt for costume ideas for an Edwardian-era party? Either way, scrolling through photos of the bygone days is a joy in itself, no matter the reason.

That's why today we gathered some of the most captivating photos that were taken 100 years ago. Right about when horses were still the most popular (although fading) form of transportation, and Mount Rushmore was nothing but a rock. So whether you’re a photography aficionado or a history nerd always looking for new pieces of a puzzle that is life before us, we hope you enjoy this century-old album.

#1

Delegation Of Minnesota League Of Women Voters With A Mile Signatures For World Court Proposal

Delegation Of Minnesota League Of Women Voters With A Mile Signatures For World Court Proposal

Harris & Ewing

"If we let women vote, people would want to marry goats next! It's unnatural, I'm tellin' ya!"

#2

Fire Engine Drawn By Running Horses

Fire Engine Drawn By Running Horses

Library of Congress

I didn't even know horses could draw.

#3

Madame Asta Souvrina And Her Dog Listening To The Radio

Madame Asta Souvrina And Her Dog Listening To The Radio

Underwood & Underwood

To me it rather looks like they listen to a wax cylinder recording.

#4

Phoebe Ann Moses Butler, Also Known As Annie Oakley, Aiming A Rifle In 1922

Phoebe Ann Moses Butler, Also Known As Annie Oakley, Aiming A Rifle In 1922

Underwood & Underwood

#5

Pharmacist Mixing Medicine With Mortar And Pestle. 1923 March 5

Pharmacist Mixing Medicine With Mortar And Pestle. 1923 March 5

Library of Congress

The alchemist in his natural habitat

#6

2022 Energy Predictions. New York Sunday Newspaper In 1922 May 7

2022 Energy Predictions. New York Sunday Newspaper In 1922 May 7

Library of Congress, Washington, DC

For anyone wondering, I found the full article: https://thefinanser.com/2022/11/what-the-world-will-look-like-in-a-hundred-years-from-now

#7

International Conference Regarding The Use Of Esperanto

International Conference Regarding The Use Of Esperanto

Esperanto was a synthetic language devised by Polish eye doctor Ludwik Lazar Zamenhof, who in 1887, published a pamphlet in Russian, Polish, French, and German describing Esperanto and proposing it as an easy-to-learn second language. An international Esperanto movement developed in the 1890s, culminating in the first world congress of Esperanto speakers in 1905. After WWI, the League of Nations considered adopting Esperanto as a working language and recommending that it will be taught in schools, but proposals along these lines were vetoed by France.

Library of Congress

What a great idea and would surely have been so much easier for everyone than learning English (as a working/business/common language)

#8

Helen F. Day, A Blind Woman, Who Published Searchlight, A Publication For Blind Children. She Is Probably Holding A Device For Printing In Braille

Helen F. Day, A Blind Woman, Who Published Searchlight, A Publication For Blind Children. She Is Probably Holding A Device For Printing In Braille

Bain News Service

#9

Moroccan Making A Carpet

Moroccan Making A Carpet

Agence Meurisse

#10

Women Selling Vegetables In The Market. Hungary

Women Selling Vegetables In The Market. Hungary

Library of Congress

Then why don't they just eat them?

#11

Austrian Nobleman Takes "Traveling Candy Store" On The Road In 1922

Austrian Nobleman Takes "Traveling Candy Store" On The Road In 1922

Underwood & Underwood

#12

Hired Mourners In A Jewish Cemetery In 1923

Hired Mourners In A Jewish Cemetery In 1923

Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C.

Can someone tell me why? Sorry, not Jewish but definitely sincerely interested in knowing.

#13

"No More War" Demonstration In Germany. 1922 July 10

"No More War" Demonstration In Germany. 1922 July 10

Library of Congress

Four years after the First World War, the war to end all wars. If only...

#14

Demonstrating Hot Stupes. Safeguarding From Danger Of Fire By Placing Solidified Alcohol In Deep Basin So It Cannot Be Overturned

Demonstrating Hot Stupes. Safeguarding From Danger Of Fire By Placing Solidified Alcohol In Deep Basin So It Cannot Be Overturned

Library of Congress

#15

Tokio Survivors Of The Earthquake Receiving Rice At Shita Park

Tokio Survivors Of The Earthquake Receiving Rice At Shita Park

Agence Rol

#16

Test Flight Of Pescara's Helicopter, 1922

Test Flight Of Pescara's Helicopter, 1922

Bibliothèque nationale de France

It actually flew! Before this I've only seen photos of it failing to fly.

#17

Rugby Team. 1922

Rugby Team. 1922

University of Alberta Archives

#18

Medical Students At The Clinical Club, 1923

Medical Students At The Clinical Club, 1923

University of Alberta Archives

#19

Youngstown, Ohio Confectioner. Harry B. Burt Filed The First Patent For His Signature Method Of Chocolate-Coating His "Good Humor" Ice Cream Bars

Youngstown, Ohio Confectioner. Harry B. Burt Filed The First Patent For His Signature Method Of Chocolate-Coating His "Good Humor" Ice Cream Bars

Mahoning Valley Historical Society

#20

Tornado Over The Capitol In 1922, May

Tornado Over The Capitol In 1922, May

Austin History Center

#21

In 1922 In The Volga Estuary, A Beluga Sturgeon Was Caught. It Was Around 23 Feet And Weighed 3,463 Lb. They Truly Are Dinosaurs Of The Sea

In 1922 In The Volga Estuary, A Beluga Sturgeon Was Caught. It Was Around 23 Feet And Weighed 3,463 Lb. They Truly Are Dinosaurs Of The Sea

SquadLover

Do they still get this big? Or do we catch them an harvest them before they can get to this size?

#22

A Woman Holding A "Cane Flask" During Prohibition In 1922, Washington, D.C.

A Woman Holding A "Cane Flask" During Prohibition In 1922, Washington, D.C.

wikipedia

#23

Blizzard In 1922 January 28

Blizzard In 1922 January 28

Library of Congress , Library of Congress

#24

Knickerbocker Theater Disaster. 1922 January 30

Knickerbocker Theater Disaster. 1922 January 30

Library of Congress

98 patrons killed, 133 injured. Both owner and architect killed themselves, 1927 and 1937 respectively.

#25

A Berlin Banker Counting Stacks Of Bundled Marks In 1923

A Berlin Banker Counting Stacks Of Bundled Marks In 1923

Library of Congress

Inflation at it's peak. Maybe he checks if it's enough to buy a lump of bread?

#26

Pharoah's Daughters, Water Carriers. Egypt

Pharoah's Daughters, Water Carriers. Egypt

Library of Congress

I wish we could see the colour of their robes.

#27

The Fire Destroyed The Old Imperial Hotel In Tokyo, Japan. 1922 April 16

The Fire Destroyed The Old Imperial Hotel In Tokyo, Japan. 1922 April 16

Library of Congress

#28

Central Post Office In Louvre Street

Central Post Office In Louvre Street

Gallica

#29

National Women's Party Group In 1922 April

National Women's Party Group In 1922 April

Library of Congress

The 19th Amendment. Go Girls 🤓

#30

Woman Using Typewriter In The Shower

Woman Using Typewriter In The Shower

Harris & Ewing

This one could definitely use more explanation.

#31

Demonstration Of Artificial Respiration At The Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company in Washington, D.C.

Demonstration Of Artificial Respiration At The Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company in Washington, D.C.

Library of Congress

#32

Italian Opera Singer Claudia Muzio Listening To The Radio With Headphones While Holding A Dog Who Also Has Headphones

Italian Opera Singer Claudia Muzio Listening To The Radio With Headphones While Holding A Dog Who Also Has Headphones

Bain News Service

#33

Women Working With Sewing Machines In The Factory. Leicester, England

Women Working With Sewing Machines In The Factory. Leicester, England

Keystone View Company

Ooooo the noise and poor lighting.

#34

Bathing Group At Hai Mng, Guangdong, China

Bathing Group At Hai Mng, Guangdong, China

Yale Divinity Library

#35

Bulgarian Peasant Women In Marketplace, With Piles Of Black And White Wool

Bulgarian Peasant Women In Marketplace, With Piles Of Black And White Wool

Library of Congress

#36

Chemistry Class Teacher

Chemistry Class Teacher

The Utrecht Archives

#37

Man Holding North-Western Type Of Spearthrower And Wearing Pubic Fur Tassel. Wardaman People, Northern Territory

Man Holding North-Western Type Of Spearthrower And Wearing Pubic Fur Tassel. Wardaman People, Northern Territory

Herbert Basedow

Australia for those who did not know ...

#38

Destroying Liquor In 1923

Destroying Liquor In 1923

Library of Congress

#39

A Race Car Driver Enrico Giaccone At The 1922 French Grand Prix

A Race Car Driver Enrico Giaccone At The 1922 French Grand Prix

Agence Rol

Dressed as if he is going for a Sunday drive to have a picnic

#40

Allan Dwan Is Making Himself Heard By Twelve Hundred Extras Through The Medium Of The World's Largest Megaphone. Four Feet In Diameter And Ten Feet Long

Allan Dwan Is Making Himself Heard By Twelve Hundred Extras Through The Medium Of The World's Largest Megaphone. Four Feet In Diameter And Ten Feet Long

wikimedia

#41

Tuileries, Prix De L'aero-Club, Departure Of A Balloon In 1922 May 14

Tuileries, Prix De L'aero-Club, Departure Of A Balloon In 1922 May 14

Bibliothèque nationale de France

True Fact. In 1782 the cold air balloon was invented. Unfortunately the invention didn't take off.

#42

Machine Spreading Asphalt, 1923

Machine Spreading Asphalt, 1923

University of Alberta Archives

#43

University Parking Lot, 1923

University Parking Lot, 1923

University of Alberta Archives

#44

Students Training Camp

Students Training Camp

Library of Congress

Public schools were rough back then.

#45

Clowns Perform At Children's Hospital

Clowns Perform At Children's Hospital

Harris & Ewing

How many children had nightmares aferwards?

#46

Beauty Show In 1922

Beauty Show In 1922

Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C.

#47

"Sells-Floto Circus" In 1922. An Elephant Was Pulling The Canvas-Covered Cage Wagon Number 24 Into Position

"Sells-Floto Circus" In 1922. An Elephant Was Pulling The Canvas-Covered Cage Wagon Number 24 Into Position

Harry A. Atwell

Thank god there aren't animals exploited in the circus anymore (UK at least)

#48

U.S. Army Men Seated Around The Table, While One On Horseback Jumping Over It

U.S. Army Men Seated Around The Table, While One On Horseback Jumping Over It

Library of Congress

"Stop horsing around I'm trying to take a photo!"

#49

New Mothers Learning Infant Care At A Hadassah Child Welfare Center

New Mothers Learning Infant Care At A Hadassah Child Welfare Center, Jerusalem

Library of Congress Report

#50

Milk Distribution At A Children's Health Clinic In Piotrkow Trybunalski, Poland

Milk Distribution At A Children's Health Clinic In Piotrkow Trybunalski, Poland

Library of Congress Report

#51

High School Pageant In 1923

High School Pageant In 1923

Library of Congress Report

#52

Red Cross Class In Home Hygiene And Care Of The Sick. Bathing The Baby. April 1922

Red Cross Class In Home Hygiene And Care Of The Sick. Bathing The Baby. April 1922

Library of Congress Report

#53

The Police On Motorcycle Trailing Car With Smoke In 1923

The Police On Motorcycle Trailing Car With Smoke In 1923

Library of Congress Report

Might want to back off a little.

#54

The Last Message Left By 47 Entombed Miners In Argonaut Mine, Jackson, Calif. Written With Carbide Lamps On The Face Of The 4350 Foot Drift

The Last Message Left By 47 Entombed Miners In Argonaut Mine, Jackson, Calif. Written With Carbide Lamps On The Face Of The 4350 Foot Drift

The message on the wall reads: "3 O'clock, gas getting strong"

Library of Congress Report

Did they ever get to their remains?

#55

1923 Girl Basketball Team

1923 Girl Basketball Team

Indiana Deaf History Museum Report

#56

Surgery In 1922

Surgery In 1922

Library of Congress Report

#57

Albert And Elsa Einstein In Japan With Local Hosts, 1922

Albert And Elsa Einstein In Japan With Local Hosts, 1922

Courtesy of Meiji Seihanjo Report

#58

A School For Girls In Arabian Peninsula, Bahrain

A School For Girls In Arabian Peninsula, Bahrain

Joint Archives of Holland Report

#59

Boxer Siki Doing Shadow Boxing

Boxer Siki Doing Shadow Boxing

Agence Meurisse Report

This proves again ... if someone has a great body, they can wear anything without looking ridiculous.

#60

Landing 250 Bars Of Gold Worth 2 Million Dollars From America Via The Baltic. Liverpool, March 26, 1923

Landing 250 Bars Of Gold Worth 2 Million Dollars From America Via The Baltic. Liverpool, March 26, 1923

Bibliothèque nationale de France Report

#61

World Billiard Championship. Charles Darantiere. Party Hall Of The Academy Of Abbesses

World Billiard Championship. Charles Darantiere. Party Hall Of The Academy Of Abbesses

Rol Agency Report

#62

Men's Basketball Team, 1922-1923

Men's Basketball Team, 1922-1923

University of Alberta Archives Report

Basketball used to be a white mans game.

#63

Hospital Operating Room, 1923

Hospital Operating Room, 1923

University of Alberta Archives Report

Are those tie-down straps for the legs?

#64

Auto Wreck

Auto Wreck

Library of Congress Report

#65

The Airport "Waalhaven" With Several Planes On The Ground And One In The Air. Rotterdam, Netherlands