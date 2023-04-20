People Are Sharing Pics Of Life 100 Years Ago, And They Might Put Things In A New Perspective
Humans are nostalgic creatures. There's simply something magical about traveling back in time to witness the black and white (or bronze tinted) world before us. Is it the nostalgia for better, simpler times? Or perhaps a hunt for costume ideas for an Edwardian-era party? Either way, scrolling through photos of the bygone days is a joy in itself, no matter the reason.
That's why today we gathered some of the most captivating photos that were taken 100 years ago. Right about when horses were still the most popular (although fading) form of transportation, and Mount Rushmore was nothing but a rock. So whether you’re a photography aficionado or a history nerd always looking for new pieces of a puzzle that is life before us, we hope you enjoy this century-old album.
Delegation Of Minnesota League Of Women Voters With A Mile Signatures For World Court Proposal
Fire Engine Drawn By Running Horses
Madame Asta Souvrina And Her Dog Listening To The Radio
To me it rather looks like they listen to a wax cylinder recording.
Phoebe Ann Moses Butler, Also Known As Annie Oakley, Aiming A Rifle In 1922
Pharmacist Mixing Medicine With Mortar And Pestle. 1923 March 5
2022 Energy Predictions. New York Sunday Newspaper In 1922 May 7
For anyone wondering, I found the full article: https://thefinanser.com/2022/11/what-the-world-will-look-like-in-a-hundred-years-from-now
International Conference Regarding The Use Of Esperanto
Esperanto was a synthetic language devised by Polish eye doctor Ludwik Lazar Zamenhof, who in 1887, published a pamphlet in Russian, Polish, French, and German describing Esperanto and proposing it as an easy-to-learn second language. An international Esperanto movement developed in the 1890s, culminating in the first world congress of Esperanto speakers in 1905. After WWI, the League of Nations considered adopting Esperanto as a working language and recommending that it will be taught in schools, but proposals along these lines were vetoed by France.
Helen F. Day, A Blind Woman, Who Published Searchlight, A Publication For Blind Children. She Is Probably Holding A Device For Printing In Braille
Moroccan Making A Carpet
Women Selling Vegetables In The Market. Hungary
Austrian Nobleman Takes "Traveling Candy Store" On The Road In 1922
Hired Mourners In A Jewish Cemetery In 1923
"No More War" Demonstration In Germany. 1922 July 10
Four years after the First World War, the war to end all wars. If only...
Demonstrating Hot Stupes. Safeguarding From Danger Of Fire By Placing Solidified Alcohol In Deep Basin So It Cannot Be Overturned
Tokio Survivors Of The Earthquake Receiving Rice At Shita Park
Test Flight Of Pescara's Helicopter, 1922
It actually flew! Before this I've only seen photos of it failing to fly.
Rugby Team. 1922
Medical Students At The Clinical Club, 1923
Youngstown, Ohio Confectioner. Harry B. Burt Filed The First Patent For His Signature Method Of Chocolate-Coating His "Good Humor" Ice Cream Bars
Tornado Over The Capitol In 1922, May
In 1922 In The Volga Estuary, A Beluga Sturgeon Was Caught. It Was Around 23 Feet And Weighed 3,463 Lb. They Truly Are Dinosaurs Of The Sea
A Woman Holding A "Cane Flask" During Prohibition In 1922, Washington, D.C.
Blizzard In 1922 January 28
Knickerbocker Theater Disaster. 1922 January 30
98 patrons killed, 133 injured. Both owner and architect killed themselves, 1927 and 1937 respectively.
A Berlin Banker Counting Stacks Of Bundled Marks In 1923
Pharoah's Daughters, Water Carriers. Egypt
The Fire Destroyed The Old Imperial Hotel In Tokyo, Japan. 1922 April 16
Central Post Office In Louvre Street
National Women's Party Group In 1922 April
Woman Using Typewriter In The Shower
Demonstration Of Artificial Respiration At The Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company in Washington, D.C.
Italian Opera Singer Claudia Muzio Listening To The Radio With Headphones While Holding A Dog Who Also Has Headphones
Women Working With Sewing Machines In The Factory. Leicester, England
Bathing Group At Hai Mng, Guangdong, China
Bulgarian Peasant Women In Marketplace, With Piles Of Black And White Wool
Chemistry Class Teacher
Man Holding North-Western Type Of Spearthrower And Wearing Pubic Fur Tassel. Wardaman People, Northern Territory
Destroying Liquor In 1923
A Race Car Driver Enrico Giaccone At The 1922 French Grand Prix
Dressed as if he is going for a Sunday drive to have a picnic
Allan Dwan Is Making Himself Heard By Twelve Hundred Extras Through The Medium Of The World's Largest Megaphone. Four Feet In Diameter And Ten Feet Long
Tuileries, Prix De L'aero-Club, Departure Of A Balloon In 1922 May 14
Machine Spreading Asphalt, 1923
University Parking Lot, 1923
Students Training Camp
Clowns Perform At Children's Hospital
Beauty Show In 1922
"Sells-Floto Circus" In 1922. An Elephant Was Pulling The Canvas-Covered Cage Wagon Number 24 Into Position
Thank god there aren't animals exploited in the circus anymore (UK at least)
U.S. Army Men Seated Around The Table, While One On Horseback Jumping Over It
New Mothers Learning Infant Care At A Hadassah Child Welfare Center, Jerusalem
Milk Distribution At A Children's Health Clinic In Piotrkow Trybunalski, Poland
High School Pageant In 1923
Red Cross Class In Home Hygiene And Care Of The Sick. Bathing The Baby. April 1922
The Police On Motorcycle Trailing Car With Smoke In 1923
The Last Message Left By 47 Entombed Miners In Argonaut Mine, Jackson, Calif. Written With Carbide Lamps On The Face Of The 4350 Foot Drift
The message on the wall reads: "3 O'clock, gas getting strong"