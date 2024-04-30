ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at old family photos is like riding an emotional roller coaster. You smile at those happy (read: goofy) moments spent with your parents and siblings, but you also feel nostalgic for the days gone by. And then sometimes, fueled by emotions, you just grab props and costumes, ready to recreate those memories all over again!

Adults recreating their childhood family photos has become a popular (and wholesome) trend on the internet. And it's not a simple task— people are putting in the effort to get even the tiniest detail just right. Whether it’s cradling their now-90 kg baby brother or rocking a bib at 42, individuals are going the extra mile to ensure the picture looks exactly as it did years ago.

While few folks are reenacting scenes with identical outfits and poses, others have snapped pictures with uncanny resemblances to their loved ones. And, here at Bored Panda, we've put together a collection of these wonderful recreations for you to enjoy.

#1

Grandma's Genes Are Strong With This One

Grandma's Genes Are Strong With This One

contrashelby Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not really, I can see gran is wearing genes in the first photo, but cannot see you wearing genes in the second photo.

#2

My Grandparents, 1970 To 2014

My Grandparents, 1970 To 2014

markianna Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

1984 And 2013 - 29 Years Later, My Brothers And I Recreated Our Family Vacation Photo At The Texas State Capitol

1984 And 2013 - 29 Years Later, My Brothers And I Recreated Our Family Vacation Photo At The Texas State Capitol

asuh Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Today I Got To Fly In My Grandfather's Restored WW2 Hurricane

Today I Got To Fly In My Grandfather's Restored WW2 Hurricane

missbazil Report

#5

18 Years Later, My Brothers And I Recreated A Portrait From Our Childhood

18 Years Later, My Brothers And I Recreated A Portrait From Our Childhood

madblackspy Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

For Our Father's Birthday, We Tried To Take The Same Picture 20 Years Later. We Grew Up A Bit

For Our Father's Birthday, We Tried To Take The Same Picture 20 Years Later. We Grew Up A Bit

reddit.com Report

aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

The guy on the far right looks like he's contemplating his life! 🤣

#7

It's Unexplainable How Much Effort And Commitment Went Into This Photo Remake Of Me And Brother

It's Unexplainable How Much Effort And Commitment Went Into This Photo Remake Of Me And Brother

tyrol13 Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

My Brothers' And My Gift For My Parents: A 12-Page Calendar Of Recreated Photos

My Brothers' And My Gift For My Parents: A 12-Page Calendar Of Recreated Photos

RUSirius7 Report

#9

I Wore My Grandmother's Wedding Dress From 1956 For My Own Wedding In 2019. Fit Like A Dream

I Wore My Grandmother's Wedding Dress From 1956 For My Own Wedding In 2019. Fit Like A Dream

stinachu Report

#10

This Has Been 14 Years In The Making. I Present To You The Final Chapter

This Has Been 14 Years In The Making. I Present To You The Final Chapter

Hicksapotamis Report

#11

The Family That Showers Together, Stays Together. 1993 vs. 2015

The Family That Showers Together, Stays Together. 1993 vs. 2015

Mutropolis Report

#12

Made My Mom Laugh More Than I've Ever Seen (Recreation 18 Years Later)

Made My Mom Laugh More Than I've Ever Seen (Recreation 18 Years Later)

Claybotron Report

#13

My Grandfather With His Mini, And Me With Mine

My Grandfather With His Mini, And Me With Mine

XTDVMini Report

#14

2 Of My Uncles Recreating A Decade-Old Picture (1980 vs. 2018)

2 Of My Uncles Recreating A Decade-Old Picture (1980 vs. 2018)

evanjmckenna Report

#15

Recreated My Grandparents' Wedding Photo From 1954 At Our Own Wedding On Friday

Recreated My Grandparents' Wedding Photo From 1954 At Our Own Wedding On Friday

akaRoger Report

#16

This Childhood Recreation Picture Of Me, My Brother And Two Cousins

This Childhood Recreation Picture Of Me, My Brother And Two Cousins

Pacificfrim Report

jennikeestra avatar
Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago

The shower curtain changed less than anything else in the photo!

#17

10 Years Apart

10 Years Apart

DirtyDrummer Report

#18

25 Years Apart. My Dad And Uncles Holding Me

25 Years Apart. My Dad And Uncles Holding Me

YoungMerk33 Report

#19

My Grandmother Wearing Her Original Wedding Dress On Her 60th Anniversary With My Grandfather. They Are A Proof Of True Love And Commitment

My Grandmother Wearing Her Original Wedding Dress On Her 60th Anniversary With My Grandfather. They Are A Proof Of True Love And Commitment

songbird2488 Report

#20

Grandkids In 1994 vs. 2022

Grandkids In 1994 vs. 2022

Cheese_Beard_88 Report

#21

Me And My Kids, 2017 To 2022

Me And My Kids, 2017 To 2022

Ok-Current-503 Report

#22

Thanks Mom For Dressing Us In The Most Oddly Colored Turtlenecks You Could Find. Recreating This For Your And Dad's Anniversary Wasn't Hard At All

Thanks Mom For Dressing Us In The Most Oddly Colored Turtlenecks You Could Find. Recreating This For Your And Dad's Anniversary Wasn't Hard At All

MaReCh Report

#23

My Parents' 40th Wedding Anniversary, Wearing The Same Dress, Suit And Flowers As They Did 40 Years Ago

My Parents' 40th Wedding Anniversary, Wearing The Same Dress, Suit And Flowers As They Did 40 Years Ago

thiswasnottaken Report

crystala1978 avatar
Crystal Spencer
Crystal Spencer
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Dang, they weren't kidding about it being the same exact flowers! Lol

#24

Here's My Grandma's Handmade Rainbow Sweater In Action 35 Years Apart (1984 vs. 2019)

Here’s My Grandma’s Handmade Rainbow Sweater In Action 35 Years Apart (1984 vs. 2019)

Thea_From_Juilliard Report

#25

My Dad And I Recreated A Photo Of Us From 1995

My Dad And I Recreated A Photo Of Us From 1995

lilyah Report

#26

First Photo Of Us, Six Years Later

First Photo Of Us, Six Years Later

servethyneighbor Report

#27

Recreating A Favorite Photo From When Both Sons Were Little. Mom Used To Be The Tallest. Now The Youngest Is The Tallest, Mom Is The Smallest, And The Oldest Is Still In The Middle

Recreating A Favorite Photo From When Both Sons Were Little. Mom Used To Be The Tallest. Now The Youngest Is The Tallest, Mom Is The Smallest, And The Oldest Is Still In The Middle

AlwaysSunnyinOC22 Report

#28

People Always Told Me I Looked Like My Father. So When I Found A Photo Of Him At 28 Years Old, I Had To Recreate It When I Turned 28

People Always Told Me I Looked Like My Father. So When I Found A Photo Of Him At 28 Years Old, I Had To Recreate It When I Turned 28

Trollshak Report

#29

My Parents On My Mom's 21st Birthday (1988) And In The Same Spot 28 Years Later (2016). They're Going On 31 Years Together This May

My Parents On My Mom's 21st Birthday (1988) And In The Same Spot 28 Years Later (2016). They're Going On 31 Years Together This May

My dad is dressed as his young self in the 2016 recreation. He's bald now.

dat_me Report

#30

My Dad And I Had The Chance To Take A Trip We Had Taken Once, 15 Years Ago. I Decided To Recreate A Photo As A Tribute

My Dad And I Had The Chance To Take A Trip We Had Taken Once, 15 Years Ago. I Decided To Recreate A Photo As A Tribute

Mr_Smithy Report

#31

My Cousin And I Recreated My Pre-School Graduation Picture On My Uni Graduation Day. November 2004 And April 2024

My Cousin And I Recreated My Pre-School Graduation Picture On My Uni Graduation Day. November 2004 And April 2024

Tebo_Motebejane Report

#32

My Parents Took Pictures Of Us Asleep In Weird Positions When We Were Kids. We Recreated The Photos As Adults, But Just Look Like A Bunch Of Drunks

My Parents Took Pictures Of Us Asleep In Weird Positions When We Were Kids. We Recreated The Photos As Adults, But Just Look Like A Bunch Of Drunks

Bsnargleplexis Report

#33

My Parents Went Camping Over The Weekend. Then (1979) And Now

My Parents Went Camping Over The Weekend. Then (1979) And Now

katkelli Report

#34

My Girlfriend Dressed Up As Me From An Old High School Football Photo And She Looks Infinitely Tougher Than I Did

My Girlfriend Dressed Up As Me From An Old High School Football Photo And She Looks Infinitely Tougher Than I Did

RastaDonut Report

#35

My Wife, My Daughter, And My Grandson, Sitting On Santa's Lap… Sixty Years Apart

My Wife, My Daughter, And My Grandson, Sitting On Santa’s Lap… Sixty Years Apart

upandattem Report

aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

I was scared of Santa too... IMD, a stranger whom I had only seen in legend, was suddenly alive, and he looks like a creepy old man. 🫥

#36

My Dad And Me In Glenwood Springs, CO (1999 vs. 2023)

My Dad And Me In Glenwood Springs, CO (1999 vs. 2023)

LuxLoser Report

#37

We Met In Second Grade In 1997. Here We Are 21 Years Later

We Met In Second Grade In 1997. Here We Are 21 Years Later

AudsOrEvens Report

#38

My Sisters And I Recreated A Photo At The Same Beach In Hawaii (1991 To 2022)

My Sisters And I Recreated A Photo At The Same Beach In Hawaii (1991 To 2022)

teenytiny212 Report

#39

My Awkward Family Photo Recreation Complete With Handmade Adult Onesie

My Awkward Family Photo Recreation Complete With Handmade Adult Onesie

jakenastics Report

#40

My Mom And I Recreated A Pose From 1989. It's Not Perfect, But We Had A Blast

My Mom And I Recreated A Pose From 1989. It's Not Perfect, But We Had A Blast

oodontheloo Report

#41

I Convinced My Parents To Recreate Their Wedding Photo 45 Years Later, Including The Same Dress. 1968 vs. 2013

I Convinced My Parents To Recreate Their Wedding Photo 45 Years Later, Including The Same Dress. 1968 vs. 2013

mattkruse Report

#42

My Family's Christmas Card Recreation From 13 Years Prior

My Family's Christmas Card Recreation From 13 Years Prior

sinchok Report

aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

Was I the only one who thought the halo on the angel in the second pic were actually horns?

#43

22 Years Difference. We Were Visiting Our Old Hometown And Noticed These Poles Were Still In Front Of Our Childhood Home. The Tree Grew Up Good Too

22 Years Difference. We Were Visiting Our Old Hometown And Noticed These Poles Were Still In Front Of Our Childhood Home. The Tree Grew Up Good Too

echoenovy Report

#44

My Mom And Dad Recently Celebrated Their 25th Wedding Anniversary And Decided To Recreate One Of Their Wedding Photos

My Mom And Dad Recently Celebrated Their 25th Wedding Anniversary And Decided To Recreate One Of Their Wedding Photos

thepflanz Report

bogdanchelariu avatar
BROmanicus85
BROmanicus85
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Would've been cool if they still had the original Mustang!

#45

My Dad 26 Years Ago, And Me Reading The Same Book (The Silmarillion)

My Dad 26 Years Ago, And Me Reading The Same Book (The Silmarillion)

tmfult Report

rubee avatar
Ru Bee
Ru Bee
Community Member
1 hour ago

Spoiler.... neither enjoyed the book. Too long and very dull

#46

For Father's Day This Year I Recreated My Favorite Picture Of My Dad. Him After Graduating High School In 1980 And Me After Graduating Today

For Father’s Day This Year I Recreated My Favorite Picture Of My Dad. Him After Graduating High School In 1980 And Me After Graduating Today

uniquersneaker Report

#47

My Family's Favorite Picture. Twenty Years In Between, And We Still Bully The Little One

My Family’s Favorite Picture. Twenty Years In Between, And We Still Bully The Little One

kestreltohalcyon Report

#48

My Sister And I Did The "Recreate A Photo From Your Childhood" Thing 

My Sister And I Did The "Recreate A Photo From Your Childhood" Thing 

Skywolf111 Report

#49

My Siblings And I Recreated This Photo From Our Youth. Circa 91

My Siblings And I Recreated This Photo From Our Youth. Circa 91

awesomekidhero Report

#50

Me And My Sister

Me And My Sister

art.natka Report

#51

My Daughter And Stepdaughter 2011 To 2022

My Daughter And Stepdaughter 2011 To 2022

jspencer84 Report

#52

My Grandparents Recreated This Picture For Their 60 Years Together

My Grandparents Recreated This Picture For Their 60 Years Together

M_a_k_s_o_o Report

crystala1978 avatar
Crystal Spencer
Crystal Spencer
Community Member
33 minutes ago

This one doesn't count. It's just the same people, that's all... still cute though

#53



Our Parents Are Moving From Our Childhood Home. We Had To Recreate This To Say Goodbye

velvet_lizzard Report

#54

We Recreated A Photo As A Present For Our Dad's 60th Birthday, 18 Years Apart

We Recreated A Photo As A Present For Our Dad's 60th Birthday, 18 Years Apart

kris2fa Report

#55

My Wife And I Recreating Our Picture Atop The Seattle Space Needle 25 Years Apart (1994 - 2019)

My Wife And I Recreating Our Picture Atop The Seattle Space Needle 25 Years Apart (1994 - 2019)

PowerWindows85 Report

#56

Throwback Of My Father-In-Law And Sister-In-Law In 1990, And Then Father-In-Law And Niece Today

Throwback Of My Father-In-Law And Sister-In-Law In 1990, And Then Father-In-Law And Niece Today

poohseph Report

#57

Four Brothers, 1983 And 2013

Four Brothers, 1983 And 2013

smokyartichoke Report

#58

Armatron 1982 And 2022

Armatron 1982 And 2022

TenFresh Report

#59

My Daughter And I Swinging Through Time. 2015 vs. 2023

My Daughter And I Swinging Through Time. 2015 vs. 2023

Flabbergastedly Report

#60

Me In 1996 On My Motorcycle And My Kid Recreating It In 2018

Me In 1996 On My Motorcycle And My Kid Recreating It In 2018

kittledeedee Report

