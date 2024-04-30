While few folks are reenacting scenes with identical outfits and poses, others have snapped pictures with uncanny resemblances to their loved ones. And, here at Bored Panda , we've put together a collection of these wonderful recreations for you to enjoy.

Adults recreating their childhood family photos has become a popular (and wholesome) trend on the internet. And it's not a simple task— people are putting in the effort to get even the tiniest detail just right. Whether it’s cradling their now-90 kg baby brother or rocking a bib at 42, individuals are going the extra mile to ensure the picture looks exactly as it did years ago.

Looking at old family photos is like riding an emotional roller coaster. You smile at those happy (read: goofy) moments spent with your parents and siblings, but you also feel nostalgic for the days gone by. And then sometimes, fueled by emotions, you just grab props and costumes, ready to recreate those memories all over again!

#1 Grandma's Genes Are Strong With This One

#2 My Grandparents, 1970 To 2014

#3 1984 And 2013 - 29 Years Later, My Brothers And I Recreated Our Family Vacation Photo At The Texas State Capitol

#4 Today I Got To Fly In My Grandfather's Restored WW2 Hurricane

#5 18 Years Later, My Brothers And I Recreated A Portrait From Our Childhood

#6 For Our Father's Birthday, We Tried To Take The Same Picture 20 Years Later. We Grew Up A Bit

#7 It's Unexplainable How Much Effort And Commitment Went Into This Photo Remake Of Me And Brother

#8 My Brothers' And My Gift For My Parents: A 12-Page Calendar Of Recreated Photos

#9 I Wore My Grandmother's Wedding Dress From 1956 For My Own Wedding In 2019. Fit Like A Dream

#10 This Has Been 14 Years In The Making. I Present To You The Final Chapter

#11 The Family That Showers Together, Stays Together. 1993 vs. 2015

#12 Made My Mom Laugh More Than I've Ever Seen (Recreation 18 Years Later)

#13 My Grandfather With His Mini, And Me With Mine

#14 2 Of My Uncles Recreating A Decade-Old Picture (1980 vs. 2018)

#15 Recreated My Grandparents' Wedding Photo From 1954 At Our Own Wedding On Friday

#16 This Childhood Recreation Picture Of Me, My Brother And Two Cousins

#17 10 Years Apart

#18 25 Years Apart. My Dad And Uncles Holding Me

#19 My Grandmother Wearing Her Original Wedding Dress On Her 60th Anniversary With My Grandfather. They Are A Proof Of True Love And Commitment

#20 Grandkids In 1994 vs. 2022

#21 Me And My Kids, 2017 To 2022

#22 Thanks Mom For Dressing Us In The Most Oddly Colored Turtlenecks You Could Find. Recreating This For Your And Dad's Anniversary Wasn't Hard At All

#23 My Parents' 40th Wedding Anniversary, Wearing The Same Dress, Suit And Flowers As They Did 40 Years Ago

#24 Here's My Grandma's Handmade Rainbow Sweater In Action 35 Years Apart (1984 vs. 2019)

#25 My Dad And I Recreated A Photo Of Us From 1995

#26 First Photo Of Us, Six Years Later

#27 Recreating A Favorite Photo From When Both Sons Were Little. Mom Used To Be The Tallest. Now The Youngest Is The Tallest, Mom Is The Smallest, And The Oldest Is Still In The Middle

#28 People Always Told Me I Looked Like My Father. So When I Found A Photo Of Him At 28 Years Old, I Had To Recreate It When I Turned 28

#29 My Parents On My Mom's 21st Birthday (1988) And In The Same Spot 28 Years Later (2016). They're Going On 31 Years Together This May
My dad is dressed as his young self in the 2016 recreation. He's bald now.

#30 My Dad And I Had The Chance To Take A Trip We Had Taken Once, 15 Years Ago. I Decided To Recreate A Photo As A Tribute

#31 My Cousin And I Recreated My Pre-School Graduation Picture On My Uni Graduation Day. November 2004 And April 2024

#32 My Parents Took Pictures Of Us Asleep In Weird Positions When We Were Kids. We Recreated The Photos As Adults, But Just Look Like A Bunch Of Drunks

#33 My Parents Went Camping Over The Weekend. Then (1979) And Now

#34 My Girlfriend Dressed Up As Me From An Old High School Football Photo And She Looks Infinitely Tougher Than I Did

#35 My Wife, My Daughter, And My Grandson, Sitting On Santa's Lap… Sixty Years Apart

#36 My Dad And Me In Glenwood Springs, CO (1999 vs. 2023)

#37 We Met In Second Grade In 1997. Here We Are 21 Years Later

#38 My Sisters And I Recreated A Photo At The Same Beach In Hawaii (1991 To 2022)

#39 My Awkward Family Photo Recreation Complete With Handmade Adult Onesie

#40 My Mom And I Recreated A Pose From 1989. It's Not Perfect, But We Had A Blast

#41 I Convinced My Parents To Recreate Their Wedding Photo 45 Years Later, Including The Same Dress. 1968 vs. 2013

#42 My Family's Christmas Card Recreation From 13 Years Prior

#43 22 Years Difference. We Were Visiting Our Old Hometown And Noticed These Poles Were Still In Front Of Our Childhood Home. The Tree Grew Up Good Too

#44 My Mom And Dad Recently Celebrated Their 25th Wedding Anniversary And Decided To Recreate One Of Their Wedding Photos

#45 My Dad 26 Years Ago, And Me Reading The Same Book (The Silmarillion)

#46 For Father's Day This Year I Recreated My Favorite Picture Of My Dad. Him After Graduating High School In 1980 And Me After Graduating Today

#47 My Family's Favorite Picture. Twenty Years In Between, And We Still Bully The Little One

#48 My Sister And I Did The "Recreate A Photo From Your Childhood" Thing

#49 My Siblings And I Recreated This Photo From Our Youth. Circa 91

#50 Me And My Sister

#51 My Daughter And Stepdaughter 2011 To 2022

#52 My Grandparents Recreated This Picture For Their 60 Years Together

#53 Our Parents Are Moving From Our Childhood Home. We Had To Recreate This To Say Goodbye

#54 We Recreated A Photo As A Present For Our Dad's 60th Birthday, 18 Years Apart

#55 My Wife And I Recreating Our Picture Atop The Seattle Space Needle 25 Years Apart (1994 - 2019)

#56 Throwback Of My Father-In-Law And Sister-In-Law In 1990, And Then Father-In-Law And Niece Today

#57 Four Brothers, 1983 And 2013

#58 Armatron 1982 And 2022

#59 My Daughter And I Swinging Through Time. 2015 vs. 2023