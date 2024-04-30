60 Times People Recreated Their Old Family Photos, And They Were Spot On (New Pics)
Looking at old family photos is like riding an emotional roller coaster. You smile at those happy (read: goofy) moments spent with your parents and siblings, but you also feel nostalgic for the days gone by. And then sometimes, fueled by emotions, you just grab props and costumes, ready to recreate those memories all over again!
Adults recreating their childhood family photos has become a popular (and wholesome) trend on the internet. And it's not a simple task— people are putting in the effort to get even the tiniest detail just right. Whether it’s cradling their now-90 kg baby brother or rocking a bib at 42, individuals are going the extra mile to ensure the picture looks exactly as it did years ago.
While few folks are reenacting scenes with identical outfits and poses, others have snapped pictures with uncanny resemblances to their loved ones. And, here at Bored Panda, we've put together a collection of these wonderful recreations for you to enjoy.
Grandma's Genes Are Strong With This One
Not really, I can see gran is wearing genes in the first photo, but cannot see you wearing genes in the second photo.
My Grandparents, 1970 To 2014
1984 And 2013 - 29 Years Later, My Brothers And I Recreated Our Family Vacation Photo At The Texas State Capitol
Today I Got To Fly In My Grandfather's Restored WW2 Hurricane
18 Years Later, My Brothers And I Recreated A Portrait From Our Childhood
For Our Father's Birthday, We Tried To Take The Same Picture 20 Years Later. We Grew Up A Bit
The guy on the far right looks like he's contemplating his life! 🤣
It's Unexplainable How Much Effort And Commitment Went Into This Photo Remake Of Me And Brother
My Brothers' And My Gift For My Parents: A 12-Page Calendar Of Recreated Photos
I Wore My Grandmother's Wedding Dress From 1956 For My Own Wedding In 2019. Fit Like A Dream
The second photo, is that Wesley Crusher with a beard?
This Has Been 14 Years In The Making. I Present To You The Final Chapter
The Family That Showers Together, Stays Together. 1993 vs. 2015
Made My Mom Laugh More Than I've Ever Seen (Recreation 18 Years Later)
My Grandfather With His Mini, And Me With Mine
2 Of My Uncles Recreating A Decade-Old Picture (1980 vs. 2018)
Recreated My Grandparents' Wedding Photo From 1954 At Our Own Wedding On Friday
This Childhood Recreation Picture Of Me, My Brother And Two Cousins
10 Years Apart
25 Years Apart. My Dad And Uncles Holding Me
My Grandmother Wearing Her Original Wedding Dress On Her 60th Anniversary With My Grandfather. They Are A Proof Of True Love And Commitment
Grandkids In 1994 vs. 2022
Me And My Kids, 2017 To 2022
Thanks Mom For Dressing Us In The Most Oddly Colored Turtlenecks You Could Find. Recreating This For Your And Dad's Anniversary Wasn't Hard At All
My Parents' 40th Wedding Anniversary, Wearing The Same Dress, Suit And Flowers As They Did 40 Years Ago
Dang, they weren't kidding about it being the same exact flowers! Lol
Here’s My Grandma’s Handmade Rainbow Sweater In Action 35 Years Apart (1984 vs. 2019)
My Dad And I Recreated A Photo Of Us From 1995
First Photo Of Us, Six Years Later
Recreating A Favorite Photo From When Both Sons Were Little. Mom Used To Be The Tallest. Now The Youngest Is The Tallest, Mom Is The Smallest, And The Oldest Is Still In The Middle
People Always Told Me I Looked Like My Father. So When I Found A Photo Of Him At 28 Years Old, I Had To Recreate It When I Turned 28
My Parents On My Mom's 21st Birthday (1988) And In The Same Spot 28 Years Later (2016). They're Going On 31 Years Together This May
My dad is dressed as his young self in the 2016 recreation. He's bald now.
My Dad And I Had The Chance To Take A Trip We Had Taken Once, 15 Years Ago. I Decided To Recreate A Photo As A Tribute
My Cousin And I Recreated My Pre-School Graduation Picture On My Uni Graduation Day. November 2004 And April 2024
My Parents Took Pictures Of Us Asleep In Weird Positions When We Were Kids. We Recreated The Photos As Adults, But Just Look Like A Bunch Of Drunks
My Parents Went Camping Over The Weekend. Then (1979) And Now
My Girlfriend Dressed Up As Me From An Old High School Football Photo And She Looks Infinitely Tougher Than I Did
My Wife, My Daughter, And My Grandson, Sitting On Santa’s Lap… Sixty Years Apart
I was scared of Santa too... IMD, a stranger whom I had only seen in legend, was suddenly alive, and he looks like a creepy old man. 🫥
My Dad And Me In Glenwood Springs, CO (1999 vs. 2023)
We Met In Second Grade In 1997. Here We Are 21 Years Later
My Sisters And I Recreated A Photo At The Same Beach In Hawaii (1991 To 2022)
My Awkward Family Photo Recreation Complete With Handmade Adult Onesie
My Mom And I Recreated A Pose From 1989. It's Not Perfect, But We Had A Blast
I Convinced My Parents To Recreate Their Wedding Photo 45 Years Later, Including The Same Dress. 1968 vs. 2013
My Family's Christmas Card Recreation From 13 Years Prior
Was I the only one who thought the halo on the angel in the second pic were actually horns?
22 Years Difference. We Were Visiting Our Old Hometown And Noticed These Poles Were Still In Front Of Our Childhood Home. The Tree Grew Up Good Too
My Mom And Dad Recently Celebrated Their 25th Wedding Anniversary And Decided To Recreate One Of Their Wedding Photos
Would've been cool if they still had the original Mustang!
My Dad 26 Years Ago, And Me Reading The Same Book (The Silmarillion)
For Father’s Day This Year I Recreated My Favorite Picture Of My Dad. Him After Graduating High School In 1980 And Me After Graduating Today
My Family’s Favorite Picture. Twenty Years In Between, And We Still Bully The Little One
My Sister And I Did The "Recreate A Photo From Your Childhood" Thing
My Siblings And I Recreated This Photo From Our Youth. Circa 91
Me And My Sister
My Daughter And Stepdaughter 2011 To 2022
My Grandparents Recreated This Picture For Their 60 Years Together
This one doesn't count. It's just the same people, that's all... still cute though