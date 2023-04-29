If you're familiar with the infamous adage "History has a tendency to repeat itself", you must know that it is usually said with a negative connotation in mind. Humanity makes the same mistakes, the unpreparedness for global pandemics, and so on. But what if you could spin this proverb another way with the help of your camera?

The online community r/PastAndPresentPics does exactly that, gathering people who submit their recreated past and childhood pictures since 2012. From grown-ups snuggling on their parents' laps to mimicking cringe-worthy family portraits alongside their adult siblings, it's no surprise that this community is 77,000 users strong, with more and more joining each day.

That's why we've compiled a roster of the most imaginative and wholesome recreations from the r/PastAndPresentPics community to inspire you to join in the fun.