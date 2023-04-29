74 Funny And Spot-On Recreations Of Old Photos, As Shared In This Group (New Pics)
If you're familiar with the infamous adage "History has a tendency to repeat itself", you must know that it is usually said with a negative connotation in mind. Humanity makes the same mistakes, the unpreparedness for global pandemics, and so on. But what if you could spin this proverb another way with the help of your camera?
The online community r/PastAndPresentPics does exactly that, gathering people who submit their recreated past and childhood pictures since 2012. From grown-ups snuggling on their parents' laps to mimicking cringe-worthy family portraits alongside their adult siblings, it's no surprise that this community is 77,000 users strong, with more and more joining each day.
That's why we've compiled a roster of the most imaginative and wholesome recreations from the r/PastAndPresentPics community to inspire you to join in the fun.
Truly Man's Best Friend!
at first i thought the dog got smaller but no the guy's head just got larger
In recent years, recreating decades-old photos has become a popular trend on social media, with millions of people sharing their side-by-side comparisons. Remember the “I’m Just A Kid” challenge on TikTok that helped many of us not go insane when everyone was locked inside their homes? Good times. But why are we so eager to relive our past?
For many, it's a way to reconnect with happy memories from the bygone days. While there are no statistics to back this, we have a hunch that recreating vintage photos does make people feel happy and nostalgic, bringing back fond memories of family and friends. As we wrote earlier this week in a post about the positive effects of nostalgia: "It generates positive feelings, improves self-regard, and even enhances our bonds with others."
Happy Father's Day
But it's not just about nostalgia. Recreating photos can also be a fun way to show off creativity and humor, as people use their own unique twists. For example, Montreal-based photographer Conor Nickerson, inserted his grown-up self into his childhood photos from 1997-2005. "I gathered all the old hats and t-shirts that I could find and did my best to put myself into those moments," he said at the time.
Of course, let's not forget the social media aspect. With platforms like Instagram and TikTok, people can easily share their recreations with others and receive instant feedback, which in turn can reward them with good ol' dopamine. In other words, recreating photos provides a way to connect with others, whether you're self-isolating, homesick, or simply bored.
Real Friendship
Same Drama
104 Years In One Place
72 Years Apart. Same House. Same Woman. Same Motorcycle
Thanksgiving 2011-2021
Awww
The Tonight Show Recreation Pic
My husband and brothers-in-law are the first surviving all-male quintuplets in the US. They were on the Tonight Show.
i love how most of them have different hair colors now
The Same People. The Same Aggressor. New War
Same Mom, Same Me, Same Teddy Bear Some 55 Years Apart.
Bronson Pinchot And His “Cousin” Mark Linn-Baker, 1986 And 2017
LEGO
1968 To 2018.
Armatron 1982 And 2022
Recreated this pic of my wife’s sister and dad. What lovely in-laws to indulge me while in a Christmas dinner food coma.
My Granddad And His Wheels, ~1950 & 2020
Me And My Kids 2017 & 2022
Those kids are getting big. I bet they won't be recreating that one ten years from now!
My Sisters And I Recreated A Photo At The Same Beach In Hawaii (1991-2022)
Skyscraper Sitting, 1932 vs. Today
Chicago local #1 Iron Workers remake the iconic “Lunch atop a Skyscraper”photo that was originally captured in 1932.
My Nanny & Papa (Center) & Fam In 1951 & 2003
At My Desk Hardly Working, 1992-2019
So We Recreated A Photo(Me On Top)
Something Never Change
Me (Red Dress) In 1982 Visiting A Farm, Me Today In 2022 Working On That Same Farm
The Same Expression In November 2008 vs. November 2022
Tim Burton's Halloween Costume, 1967 And 2017
My Mom And Her Siblings, 1971 And 2023
A Cowboy And His Tree At 4 And 63 Years Old
Me And My Siblings Recreated This For My Parents As A Gift For Their 50th Anniversary. 1985-2019
Throwback Thursday, 1991 -> 2021, Back At The House I Grew Up In (Queens, NY)
Cindy Crawford At 55 Recreating Her 1992 Pepsi Ad.
When The My Little Brother Was Just Born vs. Now. 13 Years Between Us.
Same Beach In La Jolla, April 1984/April 2014, Exactly 30 Years Apart.
We Recreated A Childhood Photo… From Blue’s Clues Birthday Party To 20 Years Later At Thanksgiving!
Twelve Years Of Employee Photos
I wouldn’t recognize you from the start to end!
Mike Gordon (From The Band Phish) With His Mom 1993 vs. 2022. He Posted This To His Fb Page Today.
Kirk
My Doggy, First Night With Us As A Puppy, And 7yrs Later - Same Bed
Cousins 1998 & Now! Not Much Has Changed
1953 vs. 2023. Age 17 vs. Age 86... I Cannot Believe It
Me In The Same Tshirt At 22, 32 And 42
i love how you can really see the improvement of photo quality over time in this one
My Daughter And Stepdaughter, But She Wasn't My Stepdaughter Until A Year Ago. 2011 To 2022
Me & My Bff, Taken 20 Years Apart
20 Years Ago vs. Now
Me In My Parents Backyard Less Than A Year After We Moved In And Me Almost 30 Years Later When They Sold The House
Phew! That Was A Long Boat Ride! 😅
wow they even got the purple stripe on the shorts!