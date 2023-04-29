If you're familiar with the infamous adage "History has a tendency to repeat itself", you must know that it is usually said with a negative connotation in mind. Humanity makes the same mistakes, the unpreparedness for global pandemics, and so on. But what if you could spin this proverb another way with the help of your camera?

The online community r/PastAndPresentPics does exactly that, gathering people who submit their recreated past and childhood pictures since 2012. From grown-ups snuggling on their parents' laps to mimicking cringe-worthy family portraits alongside their adult siblings, it's no surprise that this community is 77,000 users strong, with more and more joining each day.

That's why we've compiled a roster of the most imaginative and wholesome recreations from the r/PastAndPresentPics community to inspire you to join in the fun.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Truly Man's Best Friend!

Truly Man's Best Friend!

marrana_brainz Report

19points
POST
freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

at first i thought the dog got smaller but no the guy's head just got larger

3
3points
reply

In recent years, recreating decades-old photos has become a popular trend on social media, with millions of people sharing their side-by-side comparisons. Remember the “I’m Just A Kid” challenge on TikTok that helped many of us not go insane when everyone was locked inside their homes? Good times. But why are we so eager to relive our past?

For many, it's a way to reconnect with happy memories from the bygone days. While there are no statistics to back this, we have a hunch that recreating vintage photos does make people feel happy and nostalgic, bringing back fond memories of family and friends. As we wrote earlier this week in a post about the positive effects of nostalgia: "It generates positive feelings, improves self-regard, and even enhances our bonds with others."
#2

Happy Father's Day

Happy Father's Day

beerdidtrev Report

18points
POST

But it's not just about nostalgia. Recreating photos can also be a fun way to show off creativity and humor, as people use their own unique twists. For example, Montreal-based photographer Conor Nickerson, inserted his grown-up self into his childhood photos from 1997-2005. "I gathered all the old hats and t-shirts that I could find and did my best to put myself into those moments," he said at the time.

Of course, let's not forget the social media aspect. With platforms like Instagram and TikTok, people can easily share their recreations with others and receive instant feedback, which in turn can reward them with good ol' dopamine. In other words, recreating photos provides a way to connect with others, whether you're self-isolating, homesick, or simply bored.
#3

Real Friendship

Real Friendship

NazliNazNazli Report

17points
POST
#4

Same Drama

Same Drama

NazliNazNazli Report

15points
POST
#5

104 Years In One Place

104 Years In One Place

markshure Report

15points
POST
#6

72 Years Apart. Same House. Same Woman. Same Motorcycle

72 Years Apart. Same House. Same Woman. Same Motorcycle

NateTrib Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#7

Thanksgiving 2011-2021

Thanksgiving 2011-2021

KolaDesi Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#8

Awww

Awww

Feralfifi Report

13points
POST
#9

The Tonight Show Recreation Pic

The Tonight Show Recreation Pic

My husband and brothers-in-law are the first surviving all-male quintuplets in the US. They were on the Tonight Show.

Alan_The_Duck Report

12points
POST
freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i love how most of them have different hair colors now

2
2points
reply
#10

The Same People. The Same Aggressor. New War

The Same People. The Same Aggressor. New War

NateTrib Report

12points
POST
#11

Same Mom, Same Me, Same Teddy Bear Some 55 Years Apart.

Same Mom, Same Me, Same Teddy Bear Some 55 Years Apart.

knirkle Report

11points
POST
#12

Bronson Pinchot And His “Cousin” Mark Linn-Baker, 1986 And 2017

Bronson Pinchot And His “Cousin” Mark Linn-Baker, 1986 And 2017

moammargaret Report

11points
POST
Hilary Mol
Hilary Mol
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my favorite childhood 80s shows.

0
0points
reply
#13

LEGO

LEGO

markshure Report

8points
POST
#14

1968 To 2018.

1968 To 2018.

botoxedbunnyboiler Report

8points
POST
#15

Armatron 1982 And 2022

Armatron 1982 And 2022

Recreated this pic of my wife’s sister and dad. What lovely in-laws to indulge me while in a Christmas dinner food coma.

TenFresh Report

8points
POST
#16

My Granddad And His Wheels, ~1950 & 2020

My Granddad And His Wheels, ~1950 & 2020

ragingremark Report

7points
POST
#17

Me And My Kids 2017 & 2022

Me And My Kids 2017 & 2022

Ok-Current-503 Report

7points
POST
Bell-acose
Bell-acose
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those kids are getting big. I bet they won't be recreating that one ten years from now!

0
0points
reply
#18

My Sisters And I Recreated A Photo At The Same Beach In Hawaii (1991-2022)

My Sisters And I Recreated A Photo At The Same Beach In Hawaii (1991-2022)

teenytiny212 Report

7points
POST
Astrid the odd Astroid
Astrid the odd Astroid
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She still has the same jumper and it fits!

1
1point
reply
#19

Skyscraper Sitting, 1932 vs. Today

Skyscraper Sitting, 1932 vs. Today

Chicago local #1 Iron Workers remake the iconic “Lunch atop a Skyscraper”photo that was originally captured in 1932.

effervescence1 Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#20

My Nanny & Papa (Center) & Fam In 1951 & 2003

My Nanny & Papa (Center) & Fam In 1951 & 2003

anothercairn Report

6points
POST
#21

At My Desk Hardly Working, 1992-2019

At My Desk Hardly Working, 1992-2019

dittidot Report

5points
POST
#22

So We Recreated A Photo(Me On Top)

So We Recreated A Photo(Me On Top)

Emoje775 Report

5points
POST
#23

Something Never Change

Something Never Change

NazliNazNazli Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#24

Me (Red Dress) In 1982 Visiting A Farm, Me Today In 2022 Working On That Same Farm

Me (Red Dress) In 1982 Visiting A Farm, Me Today In 2022 Working On That Same Farm

RealisticWillingness Report

5points
POST
Bell-acose
Bell-acose
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same sheep too. She's a wise old sheep.

0
0points
reply
#25

The Same Expression In November 2008 vs. November 2022

The Same Expression In November 2008 vs. November 2022

IncoherentLeftShoe Report

5points
POST
#26

Tim Burton's Halloween Costume, 1967 And 2017

Tim Burton's Halloween Costume, 1967 And 2017

Count3D Report

5points
POST
#27

My Mom And Her Siblings, 1971 And 2023

My Mom And Her Siblings, 1971 And 2023

ek599 Report

5points
POST
#28

A Cowboy And His Tree At 4 And 63 Years Old

A Cowboy And His Tree At 4 And 63 Years Old

SquidLee Report

5points
POST
#29

Me And My Siblings Recreated This For My Parents As A Gift For Their 50th Anniversary. 1985-2019

Me And My Siblings Recreated This For My Parents As A Gift For Their 50th Anniversary. 1985-2019

CatchResponsible1261 Report

4points
POST
#30

Throwback Thursday, 1991 -> 2021, Back At The House I Grew Up In (Queens, NY)

Throwback Thursday, 1991 -> 2021, Back At The House I Grew Up In (Queens, NY)

StatandMelo Report

4points
POST
#31

Cindy Crawford At 55 Recreating Her 1992 Pepsi Ad.

Cindy Crawford At 55 Recreating Her 1992 Pepsi Ad.

skizmcniz Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#32

When The My Little Brother Was Just Born vs. Now. 13 Years Between Us.

When The My Little Brother Was Just Born vs. Now. 13 Years Between Us.

MeelinFelo Report

4points
POST
#33

Same Beach In La Jolla, April 1984/April 2014, Exactly 30 Years Apart.

Same Beach In La Jolla, April 1984/April 2014, Exactly 30 Years Apart.

Thegarz1963 Report

4points
POST
#34

We Recreated A Childhood Photo… From Blue’s Clues Birthday Party To 20 Years Later At Thanksgiving!

We Recreated A Childhood Photo… From Blue’s Clues Birthday Party To 20 Years Later At Thanksgiving!

madiissuun Report

4points
POST
#35

Twelve Years Of Employee Photos

Twelve Years Of Employee Photos

tobiasvl Report

4points
POST
Astrid the odd Astroid
Astrid the odd Astroid
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn’t recognize you from the start to end!

0
0points
reply
#36

Mike Gordon (From The Band Phish) With His Mom 1993 vs. 2022. He Posted This To His Fb Page Today.

Mike Gordon (From The Band Phish) With His Mom 1993 vs. 2022. He Posted This To His Fb Page Today.

DrLeoMarvin Report

4points
POST
#37

Kirk

Kirk

markshure Report

4points
POST
#38

My Doggy, First Night With Us As A Puppy, And 7yrs Later - Same Bed

My Doggy, First Night With Us As A Puppy, And 7yrs Later - Same Bed

threekingsmisery Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Cousins 1998 & Now! Not Much Has Changed

Cousins 1998 & Now! Not Much Has Changed

dokidokiStrider Report

4points
POST
#40

1953 vs. 2023. Age 17 vs. Age 86... I Cannot Believe It

1953 vs. 2023. Age 17 vs. Age 86... I Cannot Believe It

Nadezhda-Markovna Report

4points
POST
#41

Me In The Same Tshirt At 22, 32 And 42

Me In The Same Tshirt At 22, 32 And 42

covinjo Report

4points
POST
freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i love how you can really see the improvement of photo quality over time in this one

2
2points
reply
#42

My Daughter And Stepdaughter, But She Wasn't My Stepdaughter Until A Year Ago. 2011 To 2022

My Daughter And Stepdaughter, But She Wasn't My Stepdaughter Until A Year Ago. 2011 To 2022

jspencer84 Report

4points
POST
#43

Me & My Bff, Taken 20 Years Apart

Me & My Bff, Taken 20 Years Apart

ilikeyourswatch Report

4points
POST
#44

20 Years Ago vs. Now

20 Years Ago vs. Now

hadleycornish Report

4points
POST
#45

Me In My Parents Backyard Less Than A Year After We Moved In And Me Almost 30 Years Later When They Sold The House

Me In My Parents Backyard Less Than A Year After We Moved In And Me Almost 30 Years Later When They Sold The House

Redgreen82 Report

4points
POST
#46

Phew! That Was A Long Boat Ride! 😅

Phew! That Was A Long Boat Ride! 😅

Glittering-Tree-7567 Report

4points
POST
freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wow they even got the purple stripe on the shorts!

1
1point
reply
#47

7/7/1977 & 7/7/2022. Top Of Half Dome, Yosemite, Ca.

7/7/1977 & 7/7/2022. Top Of Half Dome, Yosemite, Ca.

Research-Indicates Report

3points
POST
#48

Giving My Boys A Ride / And My Boys Giving Me A Ride

Giving My Boys A Ride / And My Boys Giving Me A Ride

VisibleRace7849 Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

My Pop And His Mama!

My Pop And His Mama!

Jamescovey Report

3points
POST
#50

Each Time We Play A Hometown Gig We Take A Backstage Photo. This Is Us (Glaston) Throughout The Years.

Each Time We Play A Hometown Gig We Take A Backstage Photo. This Is Us (Glaston) Throughout The Years.

HorizonDP Report

3points
POST
#51

The Series Continues...kindergarten Through Marriage.

The Series Continues...kindergarten Through Marriage.

SentioVenia Report

3points
POST
#52

Hasselhoff

Hasselhoff

markshure Report

3points
POST
#53

1983 And 2022, Me Playing Mario Bros. Arcade.

1983 And 2022, Me Playing Mario Bros. Arcade.

quickstop_rstvideo Report

3points
POST
#54

Best Friends After 26 Years

Best Friends After 26 Years

Yousos_1969 Report

3points
POST
#55

Not Much Change In 25 Years

Not Much Change In 25 Years

LissyL0u Report

3points
POST
#56

Zed & Sweetchuck. Bobcat Goldthwait And Tim Kazurinsky, The Cast Of The Movie Police Academy Still Doing It In 2021.

Zed & Sweetchuck. Bobcat Goldthwait And Tim Kazurinsky, The Cast Of The Movie Police Academy Still Doing It In 2021.

305FUN Report

3points
POST
#57

My Dad And Two Friends Recreating A Photo From The Early 90s

My Dad And Two Friends Recreating A Photo From The Early 90s

ashleyisakitty Report

3points
POST
#58

My Own Little Bttf Trilogy! :) Then And Now

My Own Little Bttf Trilogy! :) Then And Now

bk2future1 Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Bear Lake, Co - My Grandfather In 1956 And His Great Grandson In 2022

Bear Lake, Co - My Grandfather In 1956 And His Great Grandson In 2022

c0mputergui Report

3points
POST
#60

Grandkids In 1994 vs. 2022

Grandkids In 1994 vs. 2022

Cheese_Beard_88 Report

3points
POST
#61

Recreated My Favorite Picture Of My Dad And Late Mother This Weekend

Recreated My Favorite Picture Of My Dad And Late Mother This Weekend

redrobyn804 Report

2points
POST
#62

My Dad In Monument Valley In 1984, And Me In The Same Spot In 2020. We Were Both Age 42 At The Time.

My Dad In Monument Valley In 1984, And Me In The Same Spot In 2020. We Were Both Age 42 At The Time.

drifter3026 Report

2points
POST
#63

Wedding Day vs. 1st Anniversary

Wedding Day vs. 1st Anniversary

thenshesays Report

2points
POST
#64

My Grandma, Dad, Aunts And Uncles

My Grandma, Dad, Aunts And Uncles

TBMRQM Report

2points
POST
#65

Wishing I Kept That Momentum

Wishing I Kept That Momentum

JessBS27 Report

2points
POST
#66

My Dad In 2001 And In 2022 Attending The Same Trade Show

My Dad In 2001 And In 2022 Attending The Same Trade Show

sysifuscorp Report

2points
POST
#67

My Parents 1976 And 2020. They Have Been Married 39 Years This Year

My Parents 1976 And 2020. They Have Been Married 39 Years This Year

leejtam Report

2points