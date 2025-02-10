69 Historical Photos That You Might Not Have Seen Before (New Pics)
Some photographs are so powerful that you no longer need to read the caption to learn their backstory. The image in itself is captivating enough to inspire you to create your own narratives.
This is especially true with historical pictures, as seen in this list. These mesmerizing snapshots are from the UtterlyUniquePhotos subreddit. With nearly 200,000 members, this online community thrives in the nostalgia that never fails to grab attention.
As always, we’ve collected the photos that stood out most. Scroll through and enjoy your trip down memory lane.
After Astronomical Calculations And A 3-Year Wait For The Right Moment, Photographer Leonardo Sens Took This Photo
Robin Williams Enjoying Video Games At Home In 1993
A Stunning Marilyn Monroe Free From Makeup, 1955
Many of the pictures on this are likely the work of a photojournalist. In a nutshell, photojournalism involves using images to convey a story. The practice began during the American Civil War in the 1860s when photographs accompanied news reports.
But photojournalism didn’t enter its golden age until the 1920s. Around this time, smaller cameras began entering the scene after being invented in Germany in 1925.
This Is Judith Love Cohen, She Helped Create The Abort-Guidance System Which Rescued The Apollo 13 Astronauts. Judith Went Into Labour And Took A Printout Of The Problem She Was Working On To The Hospital, Solved The Problem, Called Her Boss, And Then Gave Birth To Jack Black
A Man Poses For A Photo In-Front Of Soyuz Rocket, (1980s), Baikonur, Kazakh Ssr. Photographer Unknown
A 20 Year Old Helen Mirren In A Production Of 'Cleopatra' At The Old Vic London (1965)
What sets a photojournalist apart from a photographer is their code of ethics. Images must convey the truth and tell all sides of the story, regardless of how unpleasant or graphic they can get.
Likewise, time is of the essence. Photojournalists must feature subjects currently talked about in the world or among a group of people.
Camberley Kate, And Her Stray Dogs In England. She Never Turned A Stray Dog Away, Taking Care Of More Than 600 Dogs In Her Lifetime. (1962)
Elvis Presley And Cissy Houston (Whitney Houston’s Mother), 1969
1978: Youth With A Stone During A Riot At The Top Of Leeson Street, West Belfast, Ireland
Photography, on the other hand, is a form of self-expression. A photographer’s primary goal is to showcase the human condition in its rawest form, as seen in many of the pictures on this list.
That raises the question, is photography an art form? According to Adobe Research Principal Scientist Aaron Hertzmann, there have been debates about it. As he explains in an article for Medium, artists like painters initially saw photography as a “threat to ‘real art.’”
Princess Diana Look-Alike Contest In Washington D.c., 1985
A French Man Reacts To Trying Coca-Cola For The First Time, 1950s
Thathlo Harjo. Born In 1791. He Fought In Two Seminole Wars. Was Relocated To Indian Territory In 1842. Joined 1st Regiment In 1861. After The War He Settled In What Is Now Seminole County Oklahoma. He Saw Men Fight With Muskets And People Driving Automobiles. He Died In 1904 At 113 Years Old
Eventually, artists like the great Vincent Van Gogh learned to accept photography as a supplement to art. However, they believe an artist can capture something a camera cannot.
“Van Gogh and many other artists of their generation viewed realism as the job of photography,” Hertzmann wrote. “And the goal of the real artist was to find a way to go beyond realism—to do something that cameras could not do.”
Aerial Photograph Taken Of Manhattan, New York City Ca. 1939
Mobsters Hiding Their Faces At Al Capone’s Trial, Chicago, 1931
Pure Sass.this Photograph Was Taken In The 40′s In Yakima, Washington
What about you, dear readers? Which of these photos captured your attention the most and why? What is it about them that drew you in?
1980, John Lennon Signing An Autograph For His M****rer
George Harrison And Stevie Nicks, 1978
Kids Dressed For Halloween On A School Bus, 1980s
In 1963, Richard Avedon Took A Picture Of A Man Named William Casby. William Casby, Born In 1857, Was 106 Years Old At The Time. In His Hands, He Was Holding His Great-Great-Granddaughter, Cherri Stamps-Mccray
A Lady Preparing Gravy In The Kitchen, Missouri, 1938
1976 Photo From The Restaurant Windows On The World, Which Sat Atop New York City's World Trade Center's North Tower
Lesbian Couple At Le Monocle, Paris, 1932
The Niagara Falls L Without Water, 1969
As It Is His Birthday, Steve Irwin Feeding Croc Whilst Holding A Baby
Luigi Lineri, The Italian Collector Who Gathers And Chategorizes Stones From The Adige River In Northern Italy For Over 50 Years
A Beer Vendor At Wrigley Field In 1975
Buford Pusser Holds A Pair Of Autographed Sticks On Aug. 1, 1963. Pusser Endured Numerous Attacks As Sheriff, Surviving Multiple Assassination Attempts, Including Being Stabbed Seven Times, Shot Eight Times, And Even Run Over By A Car, All While Relentlessly Pursuing Justice In Mcnairy County
Wyatt Earp Photographed At Home In Los Angeles, 1923. His Final Years Proved To Be Just As Intriguing As His Life In The Wild West
Bill Murray At The Funeral Of Elvis, 1977
Laura Belle Devlin After Her Arrest In 1947 For M***ering And Dismembering Her 75-Year-Old Husband With A Hacksaw, Throwing Some Of His Body Parts In The Wood Stove And The Rest In Their Backyard In Newark, Ohio
July 16, 1918. "Alex, A 14 Year Old Working Boy In St. Etienne, France, Was Found Intently Studying The Playground Exhibit At The Children's Welfare Exposition Of The American Red Cross. He Has Been Working Since 11 Years Of Age
13-Year-Old Dolly Parton Just Hours Before She Made Her Grand Ole Opry Debut Singing George Jones' "You Gotta Be My Baby."
May 1946, Albert Einstein Defied The Prevailing Racial Climate At The Time To Visit And Lecture At Lincoln University In Pennsylvania, The First Degree-Granting Black College In The Us
