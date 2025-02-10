As always, we’ve collected the photos that stood out most. Scroll through and enjoy your trip down memory lane .

This is especially true with historical pictures, as seen in this list. These mesmerizing snapshots are from the UtterlyUniquePhotos subreddit. With nearly 200,000 members, this online community thrives in the nostalgia that never fails to grab attention.

Some photographs are so powerful that you no longer need to read the caption to learn their backstory. The image in itself is captivating enough to inspire you to create your own narratives.

#1 After Astronomical Calculations And A 3-Year Wait For The Right Moment, Photographer Leonardo Sens Took This Photo Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Robin Williams Enjoying Video Games At Home In 1993 Share icon

#3 A Stunning Marilyn Monroe Free From Makeup, 1955 Share icon

Many of the pictures on this are likely the work of a photojournalist. In a nutshell, photojournalism involves using images to convey a story. The practice began during the American Civil War in the 1860s when photographs accompanied news reports. But photojournalism didn’t enter its golden age until the 1920s. Around this time, smaller cameras began entering the scene after being invented in Germany in 1925.

#4 This Is Judith Love Cohen, She Helped Create The Abort-Guidance System Which Rescued The Apollo 13 Astronauts. Judith Went Into Labour And Took A Printout Of The Problem She Was Working On To The Hospital, Solved The Problem, Called Her Boss, And Then Gave Birth To Jack Black Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 A Man Poses For A Photo In-Front Of Soyuz Rocket, (1980s), Baikonur, Kazakh Ssr. Photographer Unknown Share icon

#6 A 20 Year Old Helen Mirren In A Production Of 'Cleopatra' At The Old Vic London (1965) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

What sets a photojournalist apart from a photographer is their code of ethics. Images must convey the truth and tell all sides of the story, regardless of how unpleasant or graphic they can get. Likewise, time is of the essence. Photojournalists must feature subjects currently talked about in the world or among a group of people.

#7 Camberley Kate, And Her Stray Dogs In England. She Never Turned A Stray Dog Away, Taking Care Of More Than 600 Dogs In Her Lifetime. (1962) Share icon

#8 Elvis Presley And Cissy Houston (Whitney Houston’s Mother), 1969 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 1978: Youth With A Stone During A Riot At The Top Of Leeson Street, West Belfast, Ireland Share icon

Photography, on the other hand, is a form of self-expression. A photographer’s primary goal is to showcase the human condition in its rawest form, as seen in many of the pictures on this list. That raises the question, is photography an art form? According to Adobe Research Principal Scientist Aaron Hertzmann, there have been debates about it. As he explains in an article for Medium, artists like painters initially saw photography as a “threat to ‘real art.’” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Princess Diana Look-Alike Contest In Washington D.c., 1985 Share icon

#11 A French Man Reacts To Trying Coca-Cola For The First Time, 1950s Share icon

#12 Thathlo Harjo. Born In 1791. He Fought In Two Seminole Wars. Was Relocated To Indian Territory In 1842. Joined 1st Regiment In 1861. After The War He Settled In What Is Now Seminole County Oklahoma. He Saw Men Fight With Muskets And People Driving Automobiles. He Died In 1904 At 113 Years Old Share icon

Eventually, artists like the great Vincent Van Gogh learned to accept photography as a supplement to art. However, they believe an artist can capture something a camera cannot. “Van Gogh and many other artists of their generation viewed realism as the job of photography,” Hertzmann wrote. “And the goal of the real artist was to find a way to go beyond realism—to do something that cameras could not do.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Aerial Photograph Taken Of Manhattan, New York City Ca. 1939 Share icon

#14 Mobsters Hiding Their Faces At Al Capone’s Trial, Chicago, 1931 Share icon

#15 Pure Sass.this Photograph Was Taken In The 40′s In Yakima, Washington Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

What about you, dear readers? Which of these photos captured your attention the most and why? What is it about them that drew you in? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

#16 1980, John Lennon Signing An Autograph For His M****rer Share icon

#17 George Harrison And Stevie Nicks, 1978 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Kids Dressed For Halloween On A School Bus, 1980s Share icon

#19 In 1963, Richard Avedon Took A Picture Of A Man Named William Casby. William Casby, Born In 1857, Was 106 Years Old At The Time. In His Hands, He Was Holding His Great-Great-Granddaughter, Cherri Stamps-Mccray Share icon

#20 A Lady Preparing Gravy In The Kitchen, Missouri, 1938 Share icon

#21 1976 Photo From The Restaurant Windows On The World, Which Sat Atop New York City's World Trade Center's North Tower Share icon

#22 Lesbian Couple At Le Monocle, Paris, 1932 Share icon

#23 The Niagara Falls L Without Water, 1969 Share icon

#24 As It Is His Birthday, Steve Irwin Feeding Croc Whilst Holding A Baby Share icon

#25 Luigi Lineri, The Italian Collector Who Gathers And Chategorizes Stones From The Adige River In Northern Italy For Over 50 Years Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 A Beer Vendor At Wrigley Field In 1975 Share icon

#27 Buford Pusser Holds A Pair Of Autographed Sticks On Aug. 1, 1963. Pusser Endured Numerous Attacks As Sheriff, Surviving Multiple Assassination Attempts, Including Being Stabbed Seven Times, Shot Eight Times, And Even Run Over By A Car, All While Relentlessly Pursuing Justice In Mcnairy County Share icon

#28 Wyatt Earp Photographed At Home In Los Angeles, 1923. His Final Years Proved To Be Just As Intriguing As His Life In The Wild West Share icon

#29 Bill Murray At The Funeral Of Elvis, 1977 Share icon

#30 Laura Belle Devlin After Her Arrest In 1947 For M***ering And Dismembering Her 75-Year-Old Husband With A Hacksaw, Throwing Some Of His Body Parts In The Wood Stove And The Rest In Their Backyard In Newark, Ohio Share icon

#31 July 16, 1918. "Alex, A 14 Year Old Working Boy In St. Etienne, France, Was Found Intently Studying The Playground Exhibit At The Children's Welfare Exposition Of The American Red Cross. He Has Been Working Since 11 Years Of Age Share icon

#32 13-Year-Old Dolly Parton Just Hours Before She Made Her Grand Ole Opry Debut Singing George Jones' "You Gotta Be My Baby." Share icon

#33 May 1946, Albert Einstein Defied The Prevailing Racial Climate At The Time To Visit And Lecture At Lincoln University In Pennsylvania, The First Degree-Granting Black College In The Us Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Krystal The Waitress, 1964 Share icon

#35 A Mother And Daughter Hamming It Up For The Camera, Ca 1900 Share icon

#36 Dan Aykroyd Leads The Funeral Procession Of His Friend, John Belushi. March 10th 1982 Share icon

#37 You May Be Cool, But You’ll Never Be As Cool As Paul Newman In 1981 Share icon

#38 Satchel Paige At His Final Pro Baseball Game In Which He Pitched 3 Scoreless Innings For The Kansas City A’s In 1965 At The Age Of 59. An Easy Chair And A Nurse Were Provided In The Bullpen Share icon

#39 Liberace Being Seen Off To France By A Fan In The 1950s. I Bet Those ‘French Gals’ Kept Him Busy! Share icon

#40 The Toilet At NYC Club Cbgb - By Chris Stein Share icon

#41 Eric Idle And George Harrison On The Set Of 'The Life Of Brian' - Tunisia, 1978. The Film Had It's Funding Pulled Just Before Filming So The Ex-Beatle Paid For It, Calling It "The Most Expensive Cinema Ticket Ever Issued" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Rosie Dorothy Berdych, A 7 Year Old Oyster Shucker, Works All Day At The Varn & Platt Canning Co. Bluffton, South Carolina 1913. (Photo By Lewis Hine, American Sociologist/Muckraker) Share icon

#43 An Iconic Photograph Of The Notorious Crime Duo Bonnie And Clyde Sharing A Kiss, Shortly Before They Were K***ed In A Shower Of Gunfire In May 1934, During A Police Ambush Share icon

#44 Paul Mccartney Buying A Newspaper From St John's Wood Station, The Day After John Lennon Was Killed. Taken By Linda From Their Car Share icon

#45 Frank Lucas Outside Madison Square Garden Before The Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier Fight In 1971. It Was This $50,000 Chinchilla Coat And $10,000 Matching Hat That Piqued The Interest Of The FBI Share icon

#46 Anne Frank Photographed With Her Sister Margot At The Beach In Zandvoort, Netherlands, In 1940 Share icon

#47 Betty Brosmer, 1950s Share icon

#48 A Rare Photo From Saddam Hussein’s Engagement Day In 1963 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 This Photograph, Taken By Andrew Mcauley During His Attempt To Kayak 991 Miles Across The Tasman Sea From Australia To New Zealand, Captures One Of His Final Moments. He Vanished At Sea, And His Kayak Was Later Found 30 Miles From His Intended Destination. His Story Is Linked Below Share icon

#50 One Of The Last Photos Of Charlie Chaplin Taken In 1977 Share icon

#51 Amy Peterson Inspecting Champagne Bottles While Wearing A Steel Mesh Mask. The Picture Was Taken In 1933 Share icon

#52 Dorothy Counts - The First Black Girl To Attend An All White School In The United States - Being Teased And Taunted By Her White Male Peers At Charlotte’s Harry Harding High School, 1957 Share icon

#53 Young Fdr Jr. In 1937 At Age 23 Share icon

#54 Me And My Us Gi Dad ..vietnam 1970 Share icon

#55 President Jimmy Carter Enjoying Some Muddy Waters At A White House Picnic In 1978 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 The Old Cincinnati Library Before Being Demolished, 1874-1955 Share icon

#57 An 18 Year Old Diana Spencer Whilst Working As Nanny Taking Her Charge For A Walk, 1979 Share icon

#58 Robin Williams And His Old Roommate From The Julliard School, Christopher Reeve. Photographed Circa 1977 Share icon

#59 Thought To Be The Last Photo Of Anne Frank, Taken While She Leaning Over The Balcony Of Her Apartment In 1941 Share icon

#60 My Grandmother And Her Friend, 1940s Share icon

#61 Mary Vincent Photographed In 1978. 15yo Mary Survived Being Assaulted, Having Her Arms Cut Off With An Axe By Her Attacker, Being Thrown Down A 30 Ft Cliff And Left For Dead. She Packed The Stumps With Mud And Climbed Back Up, Walked 3 Miles Naked In Search Of Help. I've Linked To Her Story Below Share icon

#62 Ann Thomas, Tina Turner And A Lucky Fan Backstage In 1965 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Jack Gilbert Graham - The Man Who Blew Up United Airlines Flight 629 In November 1955. His Main Target Was His Mother. 43 More People Died On That Flight. He Was Executed In The Gas Chamber In 1957 Share icon

#64 The Moment Of The Execution Of Nicolae And Elena Ceaușescu, 25 December 1989, Târgoviște, Romania Share icon

#65 Elvis Dad And Grandma At Breakfast In 1959 Share icon

#66 The Seal Of Tutankhamun's Tomb Before It Was Opened In 1923, It Was Unbroken For Over 3000 Years Share icon

#67 The Tomb Of Marie Curie, Located In The Pantheon In Paris, Is Encased With Three Centimeters Of Lead To Shield Visitors From Radiation, As Her Remains Continue To Emit Radioactive Particles Share icon

#68 Two Kids Find A 1974 Ferrari Dino Buried In Their Backyard, 1978 Share icon

#69 Houston Police Officers Stand Outside The House In Clear Lake City, Where Andrea Yates Drowned Her 5 Children. June 2001 Share icon