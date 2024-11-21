ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling back to the distant past isn’t possible and likely won’t be anytime soon. The closest thing we have to turning back the clock are vintage photographs that give us a glimpse of how life was back in the day. 

The “Historical Snapshots” Instagram account is one of the many excellent resources for these pictures. It’s an homage to those who’ve lived their lives without many of the luxuries and societal changes we get to enjoy and experience today. The concise profile bio sums it up nicely: “Honor people. Understand the past.” 

These are some of the standout images from the page. Enjoy today’s travel back in time!

Portrait Of A Woman And Baby, Jemez Pueblo, New Mexico In 1914

Portrait Of A Woman And Baby, Jemez Pueblo, New Mexico In 1914

Portrait Of An Inuit Woman And Child, Circa 1912

Portrait Of An Inuit Woman And Child, Circa 1912

Portrait Of A Navajo Native American. Taken By Carl Moon, Circa 1906

Portrait Of A Navajo Native American. Taken By Carl Moon, Circa 1906

The invention of photography in 1839 changed the way people lived. All of a sudden, humans had the ability to capture a single moment through a still image and immortalize it for future generations. 

As the Modern Museum of Art points out, photographs can help shape our understanding of different cultures, their history, and, most importantly, the people who appear in them.

Portrait Of Two Women. Zanzibar, Circa 1900

Portrait Of Two Women. Zanzibar, Circa 1900

Marine Sergeant Frank Praytor Feeds A Two Week Old Orphan Kitten

Marine Sergeant Frank Praytor Feeds A Two Week Old Orphan Kitten

Frank, a marine during the Korean War, found the kitten and named her Miss Hap because “she was born at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

p_walerjan avatar
Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
Absolutely had to chceck, and yes, there is a happy ending for both him and the kitten, although they went their separate ways

London, 1899. Photo By Leonard Misonne

London, 1899. Photo By Leonard Misonne

Since we’re on the topic of attention-grabbing vintage photographs, the iconic “Migrant Mother” is a stellar example. Taken in 1936 during the Great Depression, it features an impoverished woman in a pea-pickers camp in California, alongside her children hiding their faces. 

It was such a moving photograph that it urged the federal government to send 20,000 pounds of food to the camp.

Sergeant Karen Hermiston, Or “Hermie” As People Called Her, Was Courageous And Determined, Earning A Place In Canadian History As The Only Official Female Photographer For The Armed Forces To Work Amidst Combat During World War II

Sergeant Karen Hermiston, Or “Hermie” As People Called Her, Was Courageous And Determined, Earning A Place In Canadian History As The Only Official Female Photographer For The Armed Forces To Work Amidst Combat During World War II

Portrait Of A Sami Family, Norway, Circa 1890

Portrait Of A Sami Family, Norway, Circa 1890

Ah-Weh-Eyu (Pretty Flower), From The Seneca Nation, 190

Ah-Weh-Eyu (Pretty Flower), From The Seneca Nation, 190

Man on the Moon” is another well-known snapshot that captures one of the most significant human accomplishments in history. It’s a photograph of astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s first steps on the moon’s surface by the great Neil Armstrong. 

This 1969 picture shows the lone Aldrin standing with the vast expanse of space as his backdrop. Unfortunately, this photo doesn’t deter today’s skeptics who doubt that the event ever happened.

An Unidentified Soldier, Australia, Ww1

An Unidentified Soldier, Australia, Ww1

Roger Williams University In Nashville, Tennessee, 1899

Roger Williams University In Nashville, Tennessee, 1899

Portrait Of A Family. Manzanar Relocation Center, 1943

Portrait Of A Family. Manzanar Relocation Center, 1943

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
If someone still doesn't know, Manzanar was one of ten concentration camps in the US were Japanese Americans were incarcerated during WWII. What a shame.

The 1945 flag-raising photo on Iwo Jima will always be legendary, especially for military veterans, historians, and loyal Americans. Photographed by Joe Rosenthal, it shows a group of US Marines planting the American flag on top of Mount Suribachi to mark its capture and signify America’s victory in World War II. 

Despite doubts about its authenticity, the picture never fails to spark feelings of patriotism, especially among those who served during the war. 
Frances Green, Margaret (Peg) Kirchner, Ann Waldner And Blanche Osborn, Women Airforce Service Pilots During Wwii, Pictured Here As They Leave Their Airplane,

Frances Green, Margaret (Peg) Kirchner, Ann Waldner And Blanche Osborn, Women Airforce Service Pilots During Wwii, Pictured Here As They Leave Their Airplane,

gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
"Pistol Packing Mamas" (Says so, right on the tin.)

A Spinner And Her Spinning Wheel. County Galway, Ireland, Circa 1890

A Spinner And Her Spinning Wheel. County Galway, Ireland, Circa 1890

Red Cross Nurse And Rescue Dog, Wwi

Red Cross Nurse And Rescue Dog, Wwi

We’d also like to hear from you, readers. Which of these photos stood out to you the most? How do they make you feel? Let us know in the comments below!
American Soldiers Pay Tribute To The Fallen Animals, 1918

American Soldiers Pay Tribute To The Fallen Animals, 1918

Horses, mules and donkeys were used during WWI to transport ammunition and supplies to the front. They did so through the horrors of shellfire and appalling conditions. Eight million of them died during the war.

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
The millions of dead animals surely appreciate this gesture......

Portrait Of Cotton Mill Workers In Georgia, U.S., 1909

Portrait Of Cotton Mill Workers In Georgia, U.S., 1909

Portrait Of Ute Chief Severo And His Family, Circa 1885

Portrait Of Ute Chief Severo And His Family, Circa 1885

Portrait Of Flora Stewart. She Was Said To Be Vivacious With A “Remarkably Retentive Memory.”

Portrait Of Flora Stewart. She Was Said To Be Vivacious With A “Remarkably Retentive Memory.”

O-O-Be, A Kiowa Native American, Circa 1895

O-O-Be, A Kiowa Native American, Circa 1895

Photographer Frances Benjamin Johnston In An 1896 Self-Portrait Of A "New Woman," Taken In Her Washington, Dc Studio

Photographer Frances Benjamin Johnston In An 1896 Self-Portrait Of A "New Woman," Taken In Her Washington, Dc Studio

Riding A New Tricycle, 1882. Photo By Chas. W Oldrieve

Riding A New Tricycle, 1882. Photo By Chas. W Oldrieve

gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
Tricycle designed for a steampunk version of Mad Max, "Before the Thunderdome".

Paris, 1900

Paris, 1900

Elvin Harley Of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Of The 3rd Armored Division, Gets A Peck On The Cheek From A French Girl While Listening To The 9th Armored Division Band Near Aboncourt, France. February 14, 1945

Elvin Harley Of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Of The 3rd Armored Division, Gets A Peck On The Cheek From A French Girl While Listening To The 9th Armored Division Band Near Aboncourt, France. February 14, 1945

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
I had boots exactly like those worn by the soldier when I was a little girl.

Florence Was Thirty-Two Years Old, A Mother Of Seven Children, Living In Nipomo, California With Her Children And Partner, Jim Hill, 1936

Florence Was Thirty-Two Years Old, A Mother Of Seven Children, Living In Nipomo, California With Her Children And Partner, Jim Hill, 1936

"I worked in hospitals. I tended bar. I cooked. I worked in the fields. I done a little bit of everything to make a living for my kids."

Tattoo Artist Maud Wagner, U.S., 1907

Tattoo Artist Maud Wagner, U.S., 1907

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
Lydia, oh Lydia, say have you met Lydia, oh Lydia the queen of tattoos!

Josie, Six Years Old, Bertha, Six Years Old, And Sophie, 10 Years Old. All Shuckers At Maggioni Canning Co. Location: Port Royal, South Carolina. Circa 1911

Josie, Six Years Old, Bertha, Six Years Old, And Sophie, 10 Years Old. All Shuckers At Maggioni Canning Co. Location: Port Royal, South Carolina. Circa 1911

Portrait Of The Fisk University Class Of 1888

Portrait Of The Fisk University Class Of 1888

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
Incredible for the time and especially incredible for this being in the southern United States.

Photograph Of 1924 Miss America Winner, Ruth Malcolmson

Photograph Of 1924 Miss America Winner, Ruth Malcolmson

Children Of Miners. Scott’s Run, West Virginia, 1937

Children Of Miners. Scott’s Run, West Virginia, 1937

Portrait Of Lillian, Cora And Luvenia Ward. Taken In Worcester, Massachusetts, Circa 1900

Portrait Of Lillian, Cora And Luvenia Ward. Taken In Worcester, Massachusetts, Circa 1900

Portrait Of John Smith, A Chippewa Native American. He Was Also Known As Gaa-Binagwiiyaas, Amongst Other Names

Portrait Of John Smith, A Chippewa Native American. He Was Also Known As Gaa-Binagwiiyaas, Amongst Other Names

Portrait Of Iron White Man, A Sioux Native American, Circa 1900

Portrait Of Iron White Man, A Sioux Native American, Circa 1900

Iron Thunder, Crow Eagle, Fool Thunder, Slow White Buffalo, All Holding Peace Pipes, Dakota, Circa 1880s

Iron Thunder, Crow Eagle, Fool Thunder, Slow White Buffalo, All Holding Peace Pipes, Dakota, Circa 1880s

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
This is a good looking group of men, but the fellow in the front is extra fine. Just my humble opinion. ;-)

Portrait Of Selika Lazevski, Believed To Be A Horsewoman Who Rode At Nouveau Cirque In Paris

Portrait Of Selika Lazevski, Believed To Be A Horsewoman Who Rode At Nouveau Cirque In Paris

“Jitterbugging On A Saturday Evening,” Mississippi, 1939

“Jitterbugging On A Saturday Evening,” Mississippi, 1939

Portrait Of Chaiwa, A Tewa Native American, Circa 1906

Portrait Of Chaiwa, A Tewa Native American, Circa 1906

Portrait Of A Navajo Woman, Circa 1904

Portrait Of A Navajo Woman, Circa 1904

Hans Langseth, A Norwegian-American, Holds The Record For Longest Beard In History. His Beard Measured 17 Ft 6 In At The Time Of His Death In Wyndmere, North Dakota

Hans Langseth, A Norwegian-American, Holds The Record For Longest Beard In History. His Beard Measured 17 Ft 6 In At The Time Of His Death In Wyndmere, North Dakota

Central Park, NYC, Circa 1900

Central Park, NYC, Circa 1900

gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
Can any New Yorkers (or anyone else) identify the actual spot?

Elizabeth L. Gardner Of Rockford, Illinois, A Wasp (Women's Airforce Service Pilot) Pilot, Circa 1940s

Elizabeth L. Gardner Of Rockford, Illinois, A Wasp (Women's Airforce Service Pilot) Pilot, Circa 1940s

Portrait Of Billie Holiday And Her Dog Mister, NYC, Circa 1947

Portrait Of Billie Holiday And Her Dog Mister, NYC, Circa 1947

An Italian Mother And Child Who Just Arrived At Ellis Island, Circa 1905

An Italian Mother And Child Who Just Arrived At Ellis Island, Circa 1905

Mother & Son, Ireland, Circa 1890

Mother & Son, Ireland, Circa 1890

"Love Came To Me, And I Was Not Afraid To Marry The Man I Loved Because Of His Color." - Helen Pitts Douglass

"Love Came To Me, And I Was Not Afraid To Marry The Man I Loved Because Of His Color." - Helen Pitts Douglass

rjjecreek avatar
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
And she's still gazing at him adoringly content with her decision.

An Albanian Woman From Italy At Ellis Island, Circa 1905

An Albanian Woman From Italy At Ellis Island, Circa 1905

A Snapshot Of Life From New York, Circa 1910

A Snapshot Of Life From New York, Circa 1910

A Snapshot Of Life From Nebraska, 1910

A Snapshot Of Life From Nebraska, 1910

Portrait Of Hattie Tom, An Apache Native American, 1899

Portrait Of Hattie Tom, An Apache Native American, 1899

Portrait Of Martha Perkins, 1901

Portrait Of Martha Perkins, 1901

Jewish People From Subcarpathian Rus Await Selection At Auschwitz-Birkenau, May 1944

Jewish People From Subcarpathian Rus Await Selection At Auschwitz-Birkenau, May 1944

Portrait Of Nora Oo-Teen'a, An Inuit Woman. Alaska, 1903

Portrait Of Nora Oo-Teen'a, An Inuit Woman. Alaska, 1903

The World Knew Him As "Blind Tom" Wiggins, A Musical Prodigy, One Of The Best-Known American Performing Pianists Of The 19th Century

The World Knew Him As "Blind Tom" Wiggins, A Musical Prodigy, One Of The Best-Known American Performing Pianists Of The 19th Century

Portrait Of Kikisoblu, Also Known As Princess Angeline. Born Sometime In The 1820s, Kikisoblu Was The Daughter Of Chief Seattle Of The Duwamish Tribe

Portrait Of Kikisoblu, Also Known As Princess Angeline. Born Sometime In The 1820s, Kikisoblu Was The Daughter Of Chief Seattle Of The Duwamish Tribe

Taking A Selfie, NYC, 1920

Taking A Selfie, NYC, 1920

gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
Selfie sticks won't be invented for another 60+ years.

An Apache Woman, 1888

An Apache Woman, 1888

Kaw-U-Tz, A Caddo Native American, 1906

Kaw-U-Tz, A Caddo Native American, 1906

Portrait Of An Inupiat Family From Noatak, Alaska. Circa 1929

Portrait Of An Inupiat Family From Noatak, Alaska. Circa 1929

Portrait Of Charlie Chaplin, Circa 1920

Portrait Of Charlie Chaplin, Circa 1920

A Snapshot Of Life From Washington Dc, Circa 1920

A Snapshot Of Life From Washington Dc, Circa 1920

Women In Chicago Being Arrested For Wearing One Piece Bathing Suits Without The Required Leg Coverings, 1922

Women In Chicago Being Arrested For Wearing One Piece Bathing Suits Without The Required Leg Coverings, 1922

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
Oh my Lord, cover your eyes to prevent seeing these brazen hussies! 😂

Warsaw Ghetto, 1943

Warsaw Ghetto, 1943

Liberated Survivors Of Auschwitz, 1945

Liberated Survivors Of Auschwitz, 1945

Five Year Old Warren Bernard Runs Out Of His Mother's Grasp To His Father, A Soldier From New Westminster, Canada Who Was Going To Fight For Canada In Wwii

Five Year Old Warren Bernard Runs Out Of His Mother's Grasp To His Father, A Soldier From New Westminster, Canada Who Was Going To Fight For Canada In Wwii

Women Making Fun Of Sign At Beach Requiring Full Bathing Suits. Miami, Florida, 1934

Women Making Fun Of Sign At Beach Requiring Full Bathing Suits. Miami, Florida, 1934

Asbury Park, New Jersey, 1905

Asbury Park, New Jersey, 1905

Edward Bouchet Became The First African American To Earn A Phd In The U.S. When He Completed His Dissertation In Physics At Yale In 1876

Edward Bouchet Became The First African American To Earn A Phd In The U.S. When He Completed His Dissertation In Physics At Yale In 1876

Charlie Chaplin And Helen Keller On The Set Of Chaplin's Film "Sunnyside", 1919

Charlie Chaplin And Helen Keller On The Set Of Chaplin's Film "Sunnyside", 1919

A Few Miss Europe Candidates, 1930

A Few Miss Europe Candidates, 1930

A Snapshot Of Life, Circa 1910

A Snapshot Of Life, Circa 1910

Chief Bone Necklace Of The Oglala Lakota, 1899

Chief Bone Necklace Of The Oglala Lakota, 1899

Portrait Of A Family, Beaufort, South Carolina, 1862

Portrait Of A Family, Beaufort, South Carolina, 1862

Wedding Rings Of Concentration Camp Victims. They Were Found Near Buchenwald By U.S. Army Soldiers In 1945

Wedding Rings Of Concentration Camp Victims. They Were Found Near Buchenwald By U.S. Army Soldiers In 1945

Portrait Of A Woman. Ontario, Canada, Circa 1890

Portrait Of A Woman. Ontario, Canada, Circa 1890

An Immigrant Family At Ellis Island, Circa 1905

An Immigrant Family At Ellis Island, Circa 1905

Portrait Of A Family. Florida, Circa 1900

Portrait Of A Family. Florida, Circa 1900

Portrait Of A Union Army Soldier From The U.S. Civil War And His Family, Circa 1864

Portrait Of A Union Army Soldier From The U.S. Civil War And His Family, Circa 1864

Portrait Of A Girl From The Jicarilla Apache Nation, Circa 1905

Portrait Of A Girl From The Jicarilla Apache Nation, Circa 1905

Portrait Of A Young Girl And Child. Japan, Circa 1908

Portrait Of A Young Girl And Child. Japan, Circa 1908

Portrait Of A Family In Gainesville, Florida. Circa 1900

Portrait Of A Family In Gainesville, Florida. Circa 1900

Mulberry St., NYC, 1900

Mulberry St., NYC, 1900

Black Otter, An Arapahoe Native American

Black Otter, An Arapahoe Native American

Before She Became Famous As An Actress In All In The Family, Maude, And Golden Girls, Bea Arthur Worked As A Truck Driver And Typist In The United States Marine Corps Women's Reserve During Wwii

Before She Became Famous As An Actress In All In The Family, Maude, And Golden Girls, Bea Arthur Worked As A Truck Driver And Typist In The United States Marine Corps Women's Reserve During Wwii

samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
An entire life of kicking your axx and your preconceived notions. I will never be this cool

A Snapshot Of Life From Denver, 1907

A Snapshot Of Life From Denver, 1907

A Snapshot Of Historical Fashion From Japan, 1910s

A Snapshot Of Historical Fashion From Japan, 1910s

A Snapshot Of Life, 1940s

A Snapshot Of Life, 1940s

Portrait Of A Family, 1890

Portrait Of A Family, 1890

Portrait Of Angeline Perkins With Her Children, Nellie And William. Worcester, Massachusetts, Circa 1900

Portrait Of Angeline Perkins With Her Children, Nellie And William. Worcester, Massachusetts, Circa 1900

Italian Immigrants Arrive At Ellis Island, 1905

Italian Immigrants Arrive At Ellis Island, 1905

NYC, 1888

NYC, 1888

