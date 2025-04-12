68 Interesting History Posts That Should Be Shown In Class (New Pics)Interview
While we tend to think of memes when it comes to quick and easily digestible internet content, the truth is that, as humans with free will, we can just make and post sort of whatever we want. So it shouldn't surprise anyone that some enterprising folks have tried to make complex topics like history into something truly consumable.
The “History in Memes” Instagram page is dedicated to funny, relatable and informative posts about the past. We got in touch with the page’s creator and admin and they were kind enough to share some details about how it came about in the first place.
At the event, 152 cats appeared, each appearing far more relaxed than their anxious owners. Some were disqualified for having white paws or noses, but even among those who weren’t, the day was mostly disappointing. The starring role was already taken by a famous professional cat. However, seven cats, chosen for their particularly fierce expressions, were picked as understudies.
enry Behrens, known as the smallest man in the world, stood 30 inches tall and weighed 32 pounds. Born in Brazil, he joined Burton Lester’s Midget Troupe, traveling globally with his wife, Emmie. In 1951, they settled in Worthing, England. Also called Jack Fullford, his dual identity remains a mystery.
Arthur was the stray cat that his wife welcomed into their home during the first few years they were married.
Bored Panda got in touch with the netizen behind the “History in Memes” Instagram page and they were kind enough to share some details. Naturally, for a page this well established, we were curious to hear about its "history".
“I started Historyinmemes back in 2017 to bridge the gap between everyday meme lovers and true history buffs. People often don’t even realize they are learning when scrolling my page, and that’s the best part! And they’re not alone, since I’m learning right alongside them,” they shared.
Back in 1962, Helen Gurley Brown shared the original recipe for a quirky diet in her hit book, Sex and the Single Girl: The Unmarried Woman’s Guide to Men, which topped the New York Times bestseller list. This two-day plan, best saved for the weekend due to its “fuzzy” side effects, promised to drop 5 pounds fast. According to Brown, sticking to just steak, eggs, wine, and black coffee was the secret to quick weight loss.
The oldest known cat door can be found at Exeter Cathedral in Devon County, England. Dating back to 1598, this cat door was created to allow cats to enter and exit easily, helping them chase away mice and rats drawn to the animal fat used to grease the workings of a massive astronomical clock. Interestingly, the cathedral even employed these cats, paying them a quarterly wage of 13 pence—though it’s uncertain how the cats collected their earnings.
Joan Mulholland, now 83 years old, is retired and lives in Virginia. She has five sons. Due to her actions as an activist participating in at least three dozen sit-ins, not only was she disowned by her family, but she was also hunted by the Klan.
“Back in 2012, I posted memes on a social media app 100% dedicated to memes called iFunny. Growing a huge audience on there at a young age under the name TheRealGeorgeWashington and Fact, I fell in love with growing a community. Fast forward to 2017, I was working at a steel factory the summer before I went away to college (not for history but for marketing) and decided to give a new theme a shot on IG. Combining the two niches under a broader name HistoryInMemes.”
Creme Puff, born on August 3, 1967, in Austin, Texas, holds the record as the oldest cat ever documented, living until August 6, 2005—38 years and 3 days. Owned by Jake Perry, a plumber, she earned a spot in the Guinness World Records for her remarkable longevity, far exceeding the typical cat lifespan of 12–18 years.
Perry credited her long life to an unconventional diet of bacon, eggs, asparagus, broccoli, and coffee with heavy cream, along with a unique living setup that included a converted room with outdoor access and a mini movie theater showing nature documentaries. Whether it was the diet, environment, or genetics, Creme Puff’s record remains unmatched, making her a legendary figure among felines.
Near the statue of Saint John of Nepomuk on the Charles Bridge, there’s a popular spot for tourists. It includes a knight and a dog, symbols of loyalty, linked to the story of Saint John, who was thrown into the Vltava River and k**led in 1393. Over the years, people have touched the plaque for good luck or to ensure they’ll return to Prague, wearing parts of it shiny.
"I wanted to make history cool, and show people that everything has a little bit of history to it. And learning it doesn’t have to be so boring! I love learning and entertaining, and I’m super grateful to have such a diehard community. I appreciate everyone who supports me, it really means more than you think."
The “border pass agreement” of 1963, signed on December 17, allowed West Berliners to visit relatives in East Berlin for Christmas, marking the first easing of travel restrictions since the Berlin Wall’s construction in 1961. Negotiated amid Cold War tensions, it saw over 1.2 million crossings, though the West viewed it as an administrative, not diplomatic, accord.
On September 1, 1957, Elvis Presley performed at Sick’s Stadium in Seattle, Washington, drawing a crowd of 16,000, with 90% being teenage girls. The tickets were priced at $1.50, $2.50, and $3.50. Elvis ended his show with “Hound Dog”, but only performed two choruses before he quickly left the stage and disappeared into the night. John Voorhees, a reporter for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, humorously described the audience’s reaction as sounding like “12,000 girls all having their heads shaved at once.”
A year after that concert, in 1958, a young 15-year-old named Jimi Hendrix bought his first acoustic guitar for $5, setting the stage for his legendary musical career. Interestingly, Hendrix’s final performance in his hometown would also occur at Sick’s Stadium on July 26, 1970, exactly 13 years later.
Eagle-eyed readers will have no doubt noticed that this page call’s its follower’s “commanders,” so we were curious to hear more about that. “Hahaha funny story there, I used to have a zoomed in Stalin profile picture and labeled them as Comrades. I would heavily bash Stalin along with other dictators, but as the internet changed I had to adjust to be a bit more family friendly.”
Venice’s unique foundation began in the 5th century when people fleeing invasions settled in the marshy Venetian lagoon. To build on the soft ground, they drove millions of wooden piles, made from trees like alder and oak, deep into the mud. These piles, preserved by the lagoon’s low-oxygen water, were topped with stone and marble to create stable platforms. This clever engineering allowed Venice to grow into a thriving city despite its challenging location.
During the filming of Mork & Mindy (1978-1982), Robin Williams, who starred as the quirky alien Mork, often tried to sneak swear words in various languages past the censors with his fast-paced improv. To counter this, the production hired a censor fluent in four languages to catch his multilingual mischief, highlighting Williams’ clever humor and the crew’s efforts to keep the ABC show family-friendly.
In Varna, Bulgaria, a 1,700-year-old Roman sarcophagus was found being used as a table at a beach bar called Radjana Beach Bar. A former police officer noticed the old-looking table on vacation and reported it.
This sarcophagus, from the second century AD, was at the St. Constantine and Elena beach. It was decorated with detailed carvings typical of Roman times, showing garlands and other symbols, which was unusual for that area, suggesting it might have been moved from elsewhere in Bulgaria.
After discovery, the sarcophagus was taken to the Varna Archaeological Museum for study and preservation. The local prosecutor started looking into how it got to the beach bar, raising concerns about the protection of historical items.
In 2016, over a million people protested in Seoul against President Park Geun-hye due to a major scandal. These peaceful protests included everyone cleaning up afterward, showing respect for the city. This led to Park’s impeachment in 2017, demonstrating how public protests can influence politics while also reflecting strong community values in South Korea.
Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. West Coast was gripped by tension and vigilance. Though a full-scale Japanese invasion was highly unlikely due to logistical challenges, widespread fear persisted among the public.
In response, Hollywood’s creative minds sprang into action, devising an ingenious disguise for the Lockheed aircraft factory. They draped a gigantic net over the facility, painted to mimic a peaceful countryside scene, complete with artificial trees, roads, and houses.
To perfect the ruse, actors were even brought in to wander the area, acting out daily routines. This brilliant trickery rendered the plant almost undetectable from above, enabling Lockheed to keep churning out vital aircraft like the P-38 Lightning while staying hidden from potential enemy eyes.
In 1960, Tokyo was rebuilding after WWII. The city was low-rise with traditional neighborhoods. The economy was booming but skyscrapers hadn’t arrived. Public transport was good, cars were increasing, causing traffic. The city mixed old and new, with the 1964 Olympics approaching. It was a time of political protests. Tokyo was growing but still traditional, before the skyscraper era.
Raffaello Monti (1818–1881) was an Italian sculptor renowned for his mastery of marble, blending neoclassicism and romanticism. Born in Milan, he trained under his father and gained fame in England with works like the “Veiled Vestal” (1847), showcasing his skill in creating illusionistic veils. Monti’s career peaked at the 1851 Great Exhibition, leaving a lasting artistic legacy.
Back in 1988, David Tran, the man behind Huy Fong Foods and its famous Sriracha sauce, struck up a deal with Craig Underwood, a pepper farmer, that would change both their lives. They didn’t need lawyers or piles of paperwork; a simple handshake was all it took. Tran, who had come to America from Vietnam, finally had a steady supply of jalapeños for his sauce, and Underwood, transitioning from lemons to peppers, had a guaranteed buyer for his entire crop. It was a match made in business heaven, allowing Tran’s sauce to become a household name while Underwood’s farm flourished.
Their partnership was like a well-oiled machine for nearly three decades, built on nothing but trust and mutual benefit. You could say it was a rare throwback to a time when a man’s word was his bond. But as with many things, all good things have to end, and in 2016, a disagreement over the quality of peppers brought their long-standing relationship to a screeching halt. Without any legal documents to fall back on, Huy Fong Foods was suddenly in the lurch, scrambling to find new suppliers, which wasn’t easy after years of relying on Underwood.
The basketball court named “The Highest Court in the Land” sits atop the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Initially a storage room, it was transformed into a gym in the 1940s. It’s used by justices, clerks, and staff for basketball and other activities. Notable players include Justices Byron White and William H. Rehnquist, with Sandra Day O’Connor using it for yoga. It’s a place where ideological divides are forgotten, fostering camaraderie. There’s a rule against playing during court sessions to avoid noise disturbances, and there have been injuries, like Clarence Thomas tearing his Achilles tendon. The court is smaller than regulation size, with low ceilings, and isn’t open to the public, adding a unique, fun aspect to the Supreme Court’s history.
Identical triplet brothers, separated at birth and adopted by different families, unknowingly reunited when two enrolled at the same college. Their striking resemblance sparked curiosity, leading to a DNA test that confirmed their bond. Media coverage then revealed a third brother, and the trio—James, Michael, and David—met, discovering shared traits despite distinct upbringings.
Senator Larry Pressler (R-SD) refused to take the bribe, saying at the time, “Wait a minute, what you are suggesting may be illegal.” He immediately reported the incident to the FBI.
Jeanne Calment, was born in 1875 in France, lived to 122, making her the oldest person ever recorded.
The CIA secretly promoted Abstract Expressionism, an art style led by artists like Jackson Pollock, to show off America’s creative freedom during the Cold War. They believed it would contrast with the Soviet Union’s strict control over art. Using hidden funding and groups like the Congress for Cultural Freedom, the CIA supported art shows featuring Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning. Pollock didn’t know about the CIA’s involvement. By backing galleries, museums, and critics, the CIA helped make New York a major art hub and used Abstract Expressionism as a cultural weapon against the Soviets.