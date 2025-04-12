ADVERTISEMENT

While we tend to think of memes when it comes to quick and easily digestible internet content, the truth is that, as humans with free will, we can just make and post sort of whatever we want. So it shouldn't surprise anyone that some enterprising folks have tried to make complex topics like history into something truly consumable.

The “History in Memes” Instagram page is dedicated to funny, relatable and informative posts about the past. We got in touch with the page’s creator and admin and they were kind enough to share some details about how it came about in the first place.

More info: Instagram