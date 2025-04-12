ADVERTISEMENT

While we tend to think of memes when it comes to quick and easily digestible internet content, the truth is that, as humans with free will, we can just make and post sort of whatever we want. So it shouldn't surprise anyone that some enterprising folks have tried to make complex topics like history into something truly consumable.

The “History in Memes” Instagram page is dedicated to funny, relatable and informative posts about the past. We got in touch with the page’s creator and admin and they were kind enough to share some details about how it came about in the first place.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Black cats lined up for a 1961 horror film audition. Historical and interesting moment in casting.

At the event, 152 cats appeared, each appearing far more relaxed than their anxious owners. Some were disqualified for having white paws or noses, but even among those who weren’t, the day was mostly disappointing. The starring role was already taken by a famous professional cat. However, seven cats, chosen for their particularly fierce expressions, were picked as understudies.

historyinmemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Smallest man dances with pet cat in 1956, Worthing home, capturing a charming historical moment.

    enry Behrens, known as the smallest man in the world, stood 30 inches tall and weighed 32 pounds. Born in Brazil, he joined Burton Lester’s Midget Troupe, traveling globally with his wife, Emmie. In 1951, they settled in Worthing, England. Also called Jack Fullford, his dual identity remains a mystery.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Edward Hopper 1932 sketch showing a cat at a dining table, with a person on all fours nearby, humorously conveying jealousy.

    Arthur was the stray cat that his wife welcomed into their home during the first few years they were married.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Bored Panda got in touch with the netizen behind the “History in Memes” Instagram page and they were kind enough to share some details. Naturally, for a page this well established, we were curious to hear about its "history".

    “I started Historyinmemes back in 2017 to bridge the gap between everyday meme lovers and true history buffs. People often don’t even realize they are learning when scrolling my page, and that’s the best part! And they’re not alone, since I’m learning right alongside them,” they shared.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Vogue 1977 crash diet menu featuring eggs, steak, and white wine for rapid weight loss in 3 days.

    Back in 1962, Helen Gurley Brown shared the original recipe for a quirky diet in her hit book, Sex and the Single Girl: The Unmarried Woman’s Guide to Men, which topped the New York Times bestseller list. This two-day plan, best saved for the weekend due to its “fuzzy” side effects, promised to drop 5 pounds fast. According to Brown, sticking to just steak, eggs, wine, and black coffee was the secret to quick weight loss.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Oldest cat door at Exeter Cathedral, Devon, England, with cat peeking through historic wooden door.

    The oldest known cat door can be found at Exeter Cathedral in Devon County, England. Dating back to 1598, this cat door was created to allow cats to enter and exit easily, helping them chase away mice and rats drawn to the animal fat used to grease the workings of a massive astronomical clock. Interestingly, the cathedral even employed these cats, paying them a quarterly wage of 13 pence—though it’s uncertain how the cats collected their earnings.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    1961 protest arrest highlights civil rights history, featuring a black and white mugshot of a young woman.

    Joan Mulholland, now 83 years old, is retired and lives in Virginia. She has five sons. Due to her actions as an activist participating in at least three dozen sit-ins, not only was she disowned by her family, but she was also hunted by the Klan.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Back in 2012, I posted memes on a social media app 100% dedicated to memes called iFunny. Growing a huge audience on there at a young age under the name TheRealGeorgeWashington and Fact, I fell in love with growing a community. Fast forward to 2017, I was working at a steel factory the summer before I went away to college (not for history but for marketing) and decided to give a new theme a shot on IG. Combining the two niches under a broader name HistoryInMemes.”
    #7

    Oldest cat in recorded history, Creme Puff, lived 38 years, from 1967 to 2005, sitting on a shelf.

    Creme Puff, born on August 3, 1967, in Austin, Texas, holds the record as the oldest cat ever documented, living until August 6, 2005—38 years and 3 days. Owned by Jake Perry, a plumber, she earned a spot in the Guinness World Records for her remarkable longevity, far exceeding the typical cat lifespan of 12–18 years.

    Perry credited her long life to an unconventional diet of bacon, eggs, asparagus, broccoli, and coffee with heavy cream, along with a unique living setup that included a converted room with outdoor access and a mini movie theater showing nature documentaries. Whether it was the diet, environment, or genetics, Creme Puff’s record remains unmatched, making her a legendary figure among felines.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    1967 sailor leave request form, citing a humorous personal reason, highlighting interesting history.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Plaque in Prague showing a knight petting a dog, polished gold from touch, signifies luck in history.

    Near the statue of Saint John of Nepomuk on the Charles Bridge, there’s a popular spot for tourists. It includes a knight and a dog, symbols of loyalty, linked to the story of Saint John, who was thrown into the Vltava River and k**led in 1393. Over the years, people have touched the plaque for good luck or to ensure they’ll return to Prague, wearing parts of it shiny.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "I wanted to make history cool, and show people that everything has a little bit of history to it. And learning it doesn’t have to be so boring! I love learning and entertaining, and I’m super grateful to have such a diehard community. I appreciate everyone who supports me, it really means more than you think."
    #10

    Two brothers reunited at Berlin Wall in 1963, symbolizing historic East and West Germany reconnection.

    The “border pass agreement” of 1963, signed on December 17, allowed West Berliners to visit relatives in East Berlin for Christmas, marking the first easing of travel restrictions since the Berlin Wall’s construction in 1961. Negotiated amid Cold War tensions, it saw over 1.2 million crossings, though the West viewed it as an administrative, not diplomatic, accord.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Drawing of Elvis Presley with guitar by 14-year-old Jimi Hendrix, featuring song titles.

    On September 1, 1957, Elvis Presley performed at Sick’s Stadium in Seattle, Washington, drawing a crowd of 16,000, with 90% being teenage girls. The tickets were priced at $1.50, $2.50, and $3.50. Elvis ended his show with “Hound Dog”, but only performed two choruses before he quickly left the stage and disappeared into the night. John Voorhees, a reporter for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, humorously described the audience’s reaction as sounding like “12,000 girls all having their heads shaved at once.”

    A year after that concert, in 1958, a young 15-year-old named Jimi Hendrix bought his first acoustic guitar for $5, setting the stage for his legendary musical career. Interestingly, Hendrix’s final performance in his hometown would also occur at Sick’s Stadium on July 26, 1970, exactly 13 years later.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Historic letter from 1909 written by Emmy Hauck, diagnosed with schizophrenia, showcasing a unique historical perspective.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Eagle-eyed readers will have no doubt noticed that this page call’s its follower’s “commanders,” so we were curious to hear more about that. “Hahaha funny story there, I used to have a zoomed in Stalin profile picture and labeled them as Comrades. I would heavily bash Stalin along with other dictators, but as the internet changed I had to adjust to be a bit more family friendly.”
    #13

    Young Kuwaiti girl holding a lamb during the Gulf War, with fire and a tank visible in the background.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Aboriginal Australian graduate with elder in ceremonial attire celebrating her 2016 college graduation, showcasing interesting history.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Tech icon testing Apple's Photo Booth filters in 2005, showing varied effects and expressions in a collage format.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    1922 beauty show winners holding trophies at Washington Bathing Beach, showcasing interesting history.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Illustration showing Venice's foundation on wooden piles beneath stone and marble, highlighting interesting history.

    Venice’s unique foundation began in the 5th century when people fleeing invasions settled in the marshy Venetian lagoon. To build on the soft ground, they drove millions of wooden piles, made from trees like alder and oak, deep into the mud. These piles, preserved by the lagoon’s low-oxygen water, were topped with stone and marble to create stable platforms. This clever engineering allowed Venice to grow into a thriving city despite its challenging location.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Robin Williams on "Mork and Mindy" set, known for humorous language antics needing multilingual censorship.

    During the filming of Mork & Mindy (1978-1982), Robin Williams, who starred as the quirky alien Mork, often tried to sneak swear words in various languages past the censors with his fast-paced improv. To counter this, the production hired a censor fluent in four languages to catch his multilingual mischief, highlighting Williams’ clever humor and the crew’s efforts to keep the ABC show family-friendly.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Soviet woman during WWII, mourning seven sons, standing by bread loaves, with their photos on a patterned wall backdrop.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    1980s New York City subway scene with police officers and a woman reading amidst graffiti-covered walls.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Ancient Roman sarcophagus used as table at Varna beach bar in Bulgaria.

    In Varna, Bulgaria, a 1,700-year-old Roman sarcophagus was found being used as a table at a beach bar called Radjana Beach Bar. A former police officer noticed the old-looking table on vacation and reported it.

    This sarcophagus, from the second century AD, was at the St. Constantine and Elena beach. It was decorated with detailed carvings typical of Roman times, showing garlands and other symbols, which was unusual for that area, suggesting it might have been moved from elsewhere in Bulgaria.

    After discovery, the sarcophagus was taken to the Varna Archaeological Museum for study and preservation. The local prosecutor started looking into how it got to the beach bar, raising concerns about the protection of historical items.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Historic Lombard Street in San Francisco, 1975, with classic cars and vibrant flowers lining the winding road.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    90s baseball game screen with humorous American names by Japanese designer.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Shepherd with sheep in front of a carved stone face, Sacred Grove, Italy, 1952. Historical scene.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Man holding PS2 box on Japan launch day, March 4, 2000, surrounded by busy street scene.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Clean protest aftermath in central Seoul with neatly piled garbage bags at night.

    In 2016, over a million people protested in Seoul against President Park Geun-hye due to a major scandal. These peaceful protests included everyone cleaning up afterward, showing respect for the city. This led to Park’s impeachment in 2017, demonstrating how public protests can influence politics while also reflecting strong community values in South Korea.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Camouflaged Lockheed Aircraft plant in Burbank, CA during WWII, disguised as a rural area for strategic protection.

    Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. West Coast was gripped by tension and vigilance. Though a full-scale Japanese invasion was highly unlikely due to logistical challenges, widespread fear persisted among the public.

    In response, Hollywood’s creative minds sprang into action, devising an ingenious disguise for the Lockheed aircraft factory. They draped a gigantic net over the facility, painted to mimic a peaceful countryside scene, complete with artificial trees, roads, and houses.

    To perfect the ruse, actors were even brought in to wander the area, acting out daily routines. This brilliant trickery rendered the plant almost undetectable from above, enabling Lockheed to keep churning out vital aircraft like the P-38 Lightning while staying hidden from potential enemy eyes.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Man observing koi fish Hanako, known for being the longest living koi in history, aged 226.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Tokyo 1960 skyline with Tokyo Tower, no skyscrapers visible, illustrating historic cityscape development.

    In 1960, Tokyo was rebuilding after WWII. The city was low-rise with traditional neighborhoods. The economy was booming but skyscrapers hadn’t arrived. Public transport was good, cars were increasing, causing traffic. The city mixed old and new, with the 1964 Olympics approaching. It was a time of political protests. Tokyo was growing but still traditional, before the skyscraper era.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Eternal light bulb from 1901 still glowing, showcasing historical evidence of planned obsolescence in technology.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    19th-century Raffaello Monti sculpture with a transparent stone effect, highlighting historic art craftsmanship.

    Raffaello Monti (1818–1881) was an Italian sculptor renowned for his mastery of marble, blending neoclassicism and romanticism. Born in Milan, he trained under his father and gained fame in England with works like the “Veiled Vestal” (1847), showcasing his skill in creating illusionistic veils. Monti’s career peaked at the 1851 Great Exhibition, leaving a lasting artistic legacy.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Horse-drawn wagon in 1900s Canyon de Chelly, Arizona, photographed by Frederick Monsen.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Two men involved in Sriracha sauce history, with one in a field and the other in a red Huy Fong Foods shirt.

    Back in 1988, David Tran, the man behind Huy Fong Foods and its famous Sriracha sauce, struck up a deal with Craig Underwood, a pepper farmer, that would change both their lives. They didn’t need lawyers or piles of paperwork; a simple handshake was all it took. Tran, who had come to America from Vietnam, finally had a steady supply of jalapeños for his sauce, and Underwood, transitioning from lemons to peppers, had a guaranteed buyer for his entire crop. It was a match made in business heaven, allowing Tran’s sauce to become a household name while Underwood’s farm flourished.

    Their partnership was like a well-oiled machine for nearly three decades, built on nothing but trust and mutual benefit. You could say it was a rare throwback to a time when a man’s word was his bond. But as with many things, all good things have to end, and in 2016, a disagreement over the quality of peppers brought their long-standing relationship to a screeching halt. Without any legal documents to fall back on, Huy Fong Foods was suddenly in the lurch, scrambling to find new suppliers, which wasn’t easy after years of relying on Underwood.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Young woman in the 1990s, known for living in a redwood tree to save it, an interesting history moment.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Picasso's first and last self-portraits, showcasing artistic evolution and history, from age 15 to 90.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Basketball court above the Supreme Court, known as "The Highest Court", designed in the 1940s; an interesting history fact.

    The basketball court named “The Highest Court in the Land” sits atop the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Initially a storage room, it was transformed into a gym in the 1940s. It’s used by justices, clerks, and staff for basketball and other activities. Notable players include Justices Byron White and William H. Rehnquist, with Sandra Day O’Connor using it for yoga. It’s a place where ideological divides are forgotten, fostering camaraderie. There’s a rule against playing during court sessions to avoid noise disturbances, and there have been injuries, like Clarence Thomas tearing his Achilles tendon. The court is smaller than regulation size, with low ceilings, and isn’t open to the public, adding a unique, fun aspect to the Supreme Court’s history.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Statue of Liberty history: side-by-side images from 1886 in copper and 2023 in green due to oxidation.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Draft manuscript of The Brothers Karamazov by Dostoyevsky, 1880, showcasing intricate handwritten notes.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Meteorologist Clement Wragge with hurricane image; origins of storm naming in history.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Kurt Cobain at a Buenos Aires concert, reacting to crowd behavior by playing unknown songs, an interesting history moment.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Albert Einstein sitting in a car in 1951, moments before a famous photograph of him with his tongue out.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Roman charioteer Gaius Appuleius Diocles with horse; history's highest-paid athlete, mosaic art.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Triplet brothers reunited at college after being adopted separately at birth, wearing identical striped sweaters.

    Identical triplet brothers, separated at birth and adopted by different families, unknowingly reunited when two enrolled at the same college. Their striking resemblance sparked curiosity, leading to a DNA test that confirmed their bond. Media coverage then revealed a third brother, and the trio—James, Michael, and David—met, discovering shared traits despite distinct upbringings.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Four women recreate a 1972 vacation photo, celebrating 50 years of friendship.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    "History concept shattered: Rosa Parks and Shrek connection explored in humorous post."

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    FBI sting operation in 1980 targeting members of Congress for bribery, captured in a black and white surveillance photo.

    Senator Larry Pressler (R-SD) refused to take the bribe, saying at the time, “Wait a minute, what you are suggesting may be illegal.” He immediately reported the incident to the FBI.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Pope in bulletproof vehicle visiting San Antonio in 1987, historic engineering marvel.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Woman in 1950s stands by giant Redwood tree, classic history scene.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Skiing champion in the 70s, captured in a black-and-white action shot, racing downhill in full gear.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Teen on Wheel of Fortune in 1984 winning money, later becomes CEO, showing interesting history moments.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Punk outside Buckingham Palace mourning Princess Diana's passing, 1997, part of interesting history posts.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Historic gym workout routine handwritten next to a black-and-white photo of a young man in a towel.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Ancient Roman concrete with volcanic ash, stronger than modern concrete, revealed in ruins and sample image.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    1402 Korean map based on Chinese maps, featuring regions like China, Europe, and Africa.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Man with a vintage Porsche Spider at a gas station, a significant history moment before a tragic event.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Workers restore an ancient Roman mosaic in Turkey that survived an earthquake, showcasing historical craftsmanship.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Mid-century conversation pit with colorful pillows and tables, designed for social interaction, featuring a piano in the background.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Historic meteor shower illustration with people watching, November 12, 1833; believed to signal world's end.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Tweet highlighting an interesting historical post about Arabic poetry by Abu Hasan al-Sari from 972 CE.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Japanese runner Shizo Kanakuri holds the longest marathon record in history, spanning 54 years, captured in two photos.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Elderly woman in a green hat and glasses, representing interesting history from the U.S., wearing a necklace and cardigan.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Voyager 1 in deep space emitting signals, illustrating interesting history of human space exploration and communication milestones.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    A happy family in 1959 USA, gathered around the dinner table, showcasing interesting history moments.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Evolution of scrollbars from 1988 to 2012, highlighting the bold design of 1998.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Aerial view of Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, highlighting its historic architecture and intricate layout.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Elderly woman using a computer keyboard in 1997, an interesting history post illustrating age and technology.

    Jeanne Calment, was born in 1875 in France, lived to 122, making her the oldest person ever recorded.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Artist stands before abstract painting; 1950s CIA-backed cultural movement.

    The CIA secretly promoted Abstract Expressionism, an art style led by artists like Jackson Pollock, to show off America’s creative freedom during the Cold War. They believed it would contrast with the Soviet Union’s strict control over art. Using hidden funding and groups like the Congress for Cultural Freedom, the CIA supported art shows featuring Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning. Pollock didn’t know about the CIA’s involvement. By backing galleries, museums, and critics, the CIA helped make New York a major art hub and used Abstract Expressionism as a cultural weapon against the Soviets.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Map showing locations of Roman coin discoveries throughout history in Europe, North Africa, and parts of Asia.

    historyinmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!