It's important that we keep being interested in history. Even if we laughed it off, one of the most viral memes of this summer was quite poignant: we do live in the context of all in which we live and what came before us.

The X page History Pics with its 220k fans helps us see what life was like before we were born. From photographs of regular folks in '70s bodegas to rarely-seen images of famous actors, writers, and historical figures, the page holds a mirror to all the context that came before us.

To discover why history is so important, Bored Panda reached out to Liz Covart. She's an award-winning historian of early America, the Founding Director of Colonial Williamsburg Innovation Studios at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, and host of the Ben Franklin's World podcast.

She kindly agreed to chat with us about why old photographs are important for a better understanding of history and shared some tips about how we can find little bits of history in our everyday lives.