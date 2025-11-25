As the BBC stresses, not all sources are created equal. Some are not as reliable as others. “Make sure you’re getting news from journalists and official news sites, rather than just social media. Journalists are held to account for what they report and any story in a news outlet will have gone through checks and an editor.”

Look at what the reporters have previously written, and see if they focus more on facts or opinions.

Meanwhile, after you’ve checked multiple sources about a story, look at how the claims are backed up. What you want is trustworthy evidence.

“It’s always a good sign if you can find where the news has come from and clearly see the facts behind the piece,” the BBC states. “It’s also good to ask yourself if what the source is saying sounds believable. If it appears a bit out of this world or too good to be true, then the chances are that it might well be.”