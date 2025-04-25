ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how much we plan for tomorrow, some things are just out of our control. The universe always retains a certain level of uncertainty, and every once in a while, it unfolds in the most unexpected ways.

The Instagram account 'Oddly Horrifying' captures those moments, and scrolling through them feels like entering a forbidden corridor of the internet, where reality starts glitching, and you no longer know what's real and what isn't.

It’s a reminder that beneath the surface of the ordinary, there’s (a little) chaos waiting to burst out.

More info: Instagram