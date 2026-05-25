Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

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Famous celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, known for the show Botched, has revealed the trendy yet “polarizing” procedure he suspects is behind the “new faces” of many Hollywood men.

Over the past few months, actors like Jim Carrey and Matthew McConaughey have left fans doing a double take when they stepped onto the red carpet.



Their wrinkle-free faces and “airbrushed” look led to speculation that the leading men had gotten work done to reverse their bodies’ natural aging process.

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Highlights Dr. Terry Dubrow has identified the cosmetic procedure he believes is becoming trendy among Hollywood men.

Stars like Jim Carrey, Bradley Cooper, and Matthew McConaughey have fueled plastic surgery speculation in recent months over their alleged “new faces.”

Dr. Dubrow said male stars are making the mistake of undergoing a procedure that tends to look better on women than on men.

A top plastic surgeon thinks one cosmetic tweak may explain why some of Hollywood’s male stars suddenly look unrecognizable

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When 64-year-old Carrey attended the César Awards in late February, a baffled fan commented, “As someone who’s watched him for 20+ years, this is 100% NOT HIM!” Another echoed, “Who is this? Because it is definitely not Jim Carrey.”

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Similarly, 56-year-old McConaughey stunned fans when he appeared at the Caring for Women Gala dinner in December, with people remarking that the heartthrob’s face looked completely different.

According to Dr. Terry Dubrow, Hollywood men are increasingly going under the knife for a surgery that looks better on women than on men.

Image credits: Getty/Aurore Marechal

He said he believes many male stars have undergone blepharoplasty, also known as eyelid surgery.

This cosmetic procedure can be performed on the upper eyelids, lower eyelids, or both. It can reduce bagginess in the lower eyelids and remove excess skin from the upper eyelids, the Cleveland Clinic notes.

Blepharoplasty often involves removing excess skin, muscle, and underlying fatty tissue. However, providers can also reposition tissue rather than remove it.

Dr. Terry Dubrow explained that eyelid surgery can dramatically change masculine faces

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“Upper eyelid blepharoplasty is the procedure in men that is not only the most potentially feminizing, but also the most polarizing in its ability to change a man’s fundamental appearance,” Dr. Dubrow told The Daily Mail.

He noted that the procedure is not ideal for men who have “masculine” features, as it’s really “easy to remove too much skin and go too far.”

Image credits: Getty/Rich Polk /Variety

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The renowned plastic surgeon explained that the best, most subtle celebrity results “are often seen on men who already have softer or more feminine features” like John Stamos and Rob Lowe.



Dr. Dubrow described blepharoplasty as “the only plastic surgery procedure where removing as little as two to three millimeters too much skin can make a man look not only completely different, but also strangely and embarrassingly altered.”

The rejuvenating eyelid surgery, which stars like Adam Levine, Ryan Gosling, Simon Cowell, and Scott Disick are rumored to have undergone, reportedly costs upwards of $15,000.

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The Botched star said surgeons who specialize in female makeovers may accidentally “feminize” male celebrities

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Dr. Dubrow told The Daily Mail that male celebrities should be more careful when it comes to putting their image in the hands of trendy surgeons.



“The same surgeons who excel at operating on A-list female celebrities may not necessarily be the best fit for highly masculine male celebrities, where a more conservative and restrained approach is critical,” he explained.



He mentioned Jim Carrey and Bradley Cooper as stars he believes have undergone the eyelid procedure.

Jim Carrey and Bradley Cooper have both allegedly undergone what’s known as feminizing plastic surgery, according to online speculation and plastic surgeons. Procedures include blepharoplasty (commonly known as an eye lift), fillers, or brow lifts. Some people speculated that… pic.twitter.com/TnYCiyh6ia — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 9, 2026

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Blepharoplasty comes with an advantage that makes it attractive to Hollywood A-listers: the quick recovery time compared to more invasive surgeries like a facelift.

Still, the Botched star said an “overly aggressive” upper blepharoplasty can take longer than a decade to fix, given that reversal procedures for this surgery are difficult.

During an upper blepharoplasty, the surgeon makes incisions in the natural crease of the patient’s upper eyelid. They then remove excess skin and protruding fat and close the incisions.

The quick recovery time reportedly makes the surgery especially attractive to celebrities

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An upper blepharoplasty surgery typically takes between 45 minutes and one hour, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

Most people feel comfortable going out in public after 10 to 14 days, but it can take a few months for the swelling and bruising to disappear completely.

Complications are rare and include bleeding, infection, dry eyes, abnormal discoloration of the eyelids, and scarring.

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The best candidates for eyelid surgery are people older than 30 who are in good health and have no eye conditions.

Among the stars who have confirmed they went under the knife for blepharoplasty are Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and fashion content creator Danielle Bernstein.

People shared their thoughts on the plastic surgery speculation surrounding the Hollywood actors

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