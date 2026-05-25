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Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm
Male celebrity with trophy at event, highlighting doctor revealing real reason male celebs look unrecognizable.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Doctor Exposes Real Reason Male Celebs Look Unrecognizable As Jim Carrey And Matthew McConaughey Raise Alarm

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Famous celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, known for the show Botched, has revealed the trendy yet “polarizing” procedure he suspects is behind the “new faces” of many Hollywood men.

Over the past few months, actors like Jim Carrey and Matthew McConaughey have left fans doing a double take when they stepped onto the red carpet.

Their wrinkle-free faces and “airbrushed” look led to speculation that the leading men had gotten work done to reverse their bodies’ natural aging process.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Dr. Terry Dubrow has identified the cosmetic procedure he believes is becoming trendy among Hollywood men.
    • Stars like Jim Carrey, Bradley Cooper, and Matthew McConaughey have fueled plastic surgery speculation in recent months over their alleged “new faces.”
    • Dr. Dubrow said male stars are making the mistake of undergoing a procedure that tends to look better on women than on men.

    A top plastic surgeon thinks one cosmetic tweak may explain why some of Hollywood’s male stars suddenly look unrecognizable

    Doctor in black scrubs smiling, expert on male celebrities looking unrecognizable

    Image credits: E!

    When 64-year-old Carrey attended the César Awards in late February, a baffled fan commented, “As someone who’s watched him for 20+ years, this is 100% NOT HIM!” Another echoed,  “Who is this? Because it is definitely not Jim Carrey.”

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    Similarly, 56-year-old McConaughey stunned fans when he appeared at the Caring for Women Gala dinner in December, with people remarking that the heartthrob’s face looked completely different.

    According to Dr. Terry Dubrow, Hollywood men are increasingly going under the knife for a surgery that looks better on women than on men.

    Male celebrity holding award, illustrating unrecognizable male celebs

    Image credits: Getty/Aurore Marechal

    He said he believes many male stars have undergone blepharoplasty, also known as eyelid surgery.

    This cosmetic procedure can be performed on the upper eyelids, lower eyelids, or both. It can reduce bagginess in the lower eyelids and remove excess skin from the upper eyelids, the Cleveland Clinic notes.

    Blepharoplasty often involves removing excess skin, muscle, and underlying fatty tissue. However, providers can also reposition tissue rather than remove it.

    Dr. Terry Dubrow explained that eyelid surgery can dramatically change masculine faces

    Woman dermatologist treating man's face, related to male celeb appearances

    Image credits: Unsplash

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    “Upper eyelid blepharoplasty is the procedure in men that is not only the most potentially feminizing, but also the most polarizing in its ability to change a man’s fundamental appearance,” Dr. Dubrow told The Daily Mail.

    He noted that the procedure is not ideal for men who have “masculine” features, as it’s really “easy to remove too much skin and go too far.”

    Before and after photos of Matthew McConaughey, male celebs looking unrecognizable

    Image credits: Getty/Rich Polk /Variety

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    The renowned plastic surgeon explained that the best, most subtle celebrity results “are often seen on men who already have softer or more feminine features” like John Stamos and Rob Lowe.

    Dr. Dubrow described blepharoplasty as “the only plastic surgery procedure where removing as little as two to three millimeters too much skin can make a man look not only completely different, but also strangely and embarrassingly altered.”

    The rejuvenating eyelid surgery, which stars like Adam Levine, Ryan Gosling, Simon Cowell, and Scott Disick are rumored to have undergone, reportedly costs upwards of $15,000.

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    The Botched star said surgeons who specialize in female makeovers may accidentally “feminize” male celebrities

    Side by side images of Jim Carrey showing male celebs unrecognizable transformations

    Image credits: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Aurore Marechal

    Dr. Dubrow told The Daily Mail that male celebrities should be more careful when it comes to putting their image in the hands of trendy surgeons.

    “The same surgeons who excel at operating on A-list female celebrities may not necessarily be the best fit for highly masculine male celebrities, where a more conservative and restrained approach is critical,” he explained.

    He mentioned Jim Carrey and Bradley Cooper as stars he believes have undergone the eyelid procedure.

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    Blepharoplasty comes with an advantage that makes it attractive to Hollywood A-listers: the quick recovery time compared to more invasive surgeries like a facelift.

    Still, the Botched star said an “overly aggressive” upper blepharoplasty can take longer than a decade to fix, given that reversal procedures for this surgery are difficult.

    During an upper blepharoplasty, the surgeon makes incisions in the natural crease of the patient’s upper eyelid. They then remove excess skin and protruding fat and close the incisions.

    The quick recovery time reportedly makes the surgery especially attractive to celebrities

    Male celeb Matthew McConaughey at event with partner

    Image credits: Getty/Variety

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    An upper blepharoplasty surgery typically takes between 45 minutes and one hour, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

    Most people feel comfortable going out in public after 10 to 14 days, but it can take a few months for the swelling and bruising to disappear completely.

    Complications are rare and include bleeding, infection, dry eyes, abnormal discoloration of the eyelids, and scarring.

    Close-up of eyelid skin highlighting texture

    Image credits: Unsplash

    The best candidates for eyelid surgery are people older than 30 who are in good health and have no eye conditions.

    Among the stars who have confirmed they went under the knife for blepharoplasty are Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and fashion content creator Danielle Bernstein.

    People shared their thoughts on the plastic surgery speculation surrounding the Hollywood actors

    Tweet discussing natural aging in men

    Image credits: vesperlynd42

    Tweet about necessity of eyelid lift for men

    Image credits: SandyLee811

    Tweet about men aging naturally and looking good

    Image credits: vesperlynd42

    Social media comment about male celebs looking better with age and Cooper messing with his face

    Image credits: duke_devil

    Tweet stating everyone should age naturally with no worries about looking ugly

    Image credits: realrightmemes

    User opinion tweet saying male celebs look worse now

    Image credits: MissRobinAustin

    Comment urging people to age gracefully and avoid altering their looks

    Image credits: Cay_Red

    Social media reply discussing softening rather than feminizing in male celeb appearances

    Image credits: JonasBergm62895

    Comment saying male celebs look scary and creepy

    Image credits: Br3_3C

    Tweet about men aging better naturally

    Image credits: wright_l90101

    Explanation of blepharoplasty and vision impairment

    Image credits: karin_mona27441

    Comment criticizing Jim Carrey's appearance

    Image credits: tonia_shell

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Reading Regurgitated Nonsence
    Reading Regurgitated Nonsence
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    53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So much agisum in this world. I am particularly frustrated with the concept that men are allowed and expected to age gracefully. They are called silver foxes while woman are called old bags.

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    ontariocanada_1 avatar
    Reading Regurgitated Nonsence
    Reading Regurgitated Nonsence
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So much agisum in this world. I am particularly frustrated with the concept that men are allowed and expected to age gracefully. They are called silver foxes while woman are called old bags.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
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