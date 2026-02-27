“Who The Hell Is That Guy?”: Fans Convinced Something Is Seriously Off In Viral Jim Carrey Footage
While the ceremony celebrated his decades-long career, social media focused instead on his allegedly unrecognizable appearance.
Viral X threads claimed something was seriously off with Jim Carrey’s recent appearance in Paris
Multiple X threads went viral with users comparing Carrey’s Paris appearance to photos from his earlier career, arguing he looked dramatically different.
“As someone who’s watched him for 20+ years, this is 100% NOT HIM!” one user wrote, while another claimed, “Who is this? Because it is definitely not Jim Carrey. The eyes aren’t even the same color.”
“The eyes are off. There’s no soul. That’s how you recognize a clone,” added a third.
“Exactly. Two totally different people. This Jim also seems taller?” another viewer noted.
Jim Carrey: Cloned & replaced ✅️
Because who the hell is that guy?! 👇 pic.twitter.com/KUWsJBXx14
— 𝒦𝑒𝓁𝓁𝓎࿎☽ (@idropFbombs) February 27, 2026
Another flock of users took the speculation further. “Nope. Not a chance in hell that these are the same person,” said one.
“I’ve been watching this dude almost my whole life. That isn’t Jim Carrey,” wrote another, while a third shared, “Nothing about his stature, posture, responses, or movements is Jim Carey.”
One viral post even referenced his past portrayal of President Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live, adding, “Jim Carrey played Joe Biden. Now that the job is over, they k*lled and replaced him.”
Another joked, “Jim Carrey hit the Mickey Rourke retirement edition filter hard… Zero chance it’s the same guy… or is it?”
The most extreme comments leaned into cloning conspiracies. “Have we ever seen a cloned human being? Does it exist?” one user asked sarcastically.
Meanwhile, other social media sleuths defended Carrey, arguing it’s simply natural aging
However, not everyone agreed with the conspiracy theory as a large portion of commenters pushed back, arguing the footage showed nothing more than a 64-year-old man who looks different from the way he did in his 30s.
“Calling Jim Carrey a clone because he looks different at 64 than he did in a green rubber mask thirty years ago is peak internet brain rot. Aging isn’t a conspiracy, it’s just linear time,” one user wrote.
“Y’all are so dramatic Lol why can’t y’all accept that someone grows up and changes?” another added.
“I promise you when you turn 65, your face will also not look like it did when you were 32,” a third wrote, while another commented, “He’s just getting older and has a little more fat on his body.”
“Sometimes the only thing that’s ‘off’ is our expectation that celebrities stay frozen in time,” argued one viewer.
Meanwhile, others pointed out that Carrey was delivering a serious speech rather than performing.
“Dude, that’s him. People change as they get older. You’re comparing him to his younger self,” one comment read. “He was talking in depth about something instead of being funny, and that’s all you noticed.”
Another wrote, “He was always a weirdo… It’s him… a different persona again.”
Another group of detractors speculated about plastic surgery, adding another layer to the debate
A third group of commenters simply suggested that cosmetic procedures could explain the change.
“It’s called plastic surgery, Botox fillers …” one person wrote, “That is not a clone. Just a little Botox in the forehead and cheeks.”
“No moron, it’s called derma fillers and botox injections… have you ever heard of it?” another comment read. “Jim obviously was getting some work done since he noticed his skin was not up to par for the camera!”
“It’s called cosmetic surgery. Quit with the stupid conspiracies,” said another.
Others dismissed even that angle, arguing his appearance was consistent with longer hair and minor weight changes.
“He just gained some weight and got longer hair.”
“Absolutely the same person. He just gained some weight and got longer hair.”
Jim Carrey’s Paris appearance marked his first public outing for 2026
Carrey’s recent appearance was his first major public event of the year. He wore a black tuxedo with a bow tie and noticeably longer shoulder-length hair, parted in the middle.
During his acceptance speech, he reflected on his French ancestry, mentioning that his ancestor Marc-François Carré left Saint-Malo for Canada roughly 300 years ago. He also paid tribute to his late father, Percy Joseph Carrey, calling him “the funniest man I have ever known.”
At the end of the speech, the Dumb & Dumber star joked with the audience about how his French sounded. “Almost mediocre, right? Forgive me, I didn’t speak French, but I’m just learning it. My tongue is tired,” he said.
“100% not Jim Carrey,” wrote one netizen
It's definitely some plastic surgery/botox. His face looks smoother and it looks like he had an eyelid or brow lift surgery, it's very similar to Renee Zellweger. Whatever, it's his face to do as he likes, but I would not have recognized him. Jim Carrey is very distinct.
The clone theory makes me laugh. When you clone an animal, you still have to wait for it to grow to adulthood. Jim would have had to have been cloned 60+ years ago for this to be his "double." A combination of aging, Botox, fillers, and/or makeup are a much more likely explanation for the changed appearance.
