Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Who The Hell Is That Guy?”: Fans Convinced Something Is Seriously Off In Viral Jim Carrey Footage
Man with dark hair in a black suit posing against a blue backdrop, fans convinced something is off in viral Jim Carrey footage
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Who The Hell Is That Guy?”: Fans Convinced Something Is Seriously Off In Viral Jim Carrey Footage

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
2

27

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A rare public appearance by Jim Carrey has ignited a wave of online speculation with several netizens insisting the man seen on stage in Paris “isn’t even him.”

On February 26, the 64-year-old actor stepped out for the 51st César Awards in Paris, where he accepted an honorary lifetime achievement award.

While accepting the honor, he delivered his speech almost entirely in French, thanking his daughter, Jane, his grandson, Jackson, and his partner, Min Ah.

Highlights
  • A rare Jim Carrey appearance in Paris has ignited a firestorm of "clone" theories, with fans pointing to his eyes and stature.
  • For his first public outing of 2026, the actor debuted a look that left even lifelong fans asking, "Who the hell is that guy?"
  • Internet sleuths are revisiting his past role as Joe Biden on SNL, claiming the job’s end led to a chilling "disappearance" and replacement by a body double.
  • While some scream "conspiracy," others are pointing to a mix of cosmetic "retirement filters" and natural aging as the reason for his shocking transformation.

While the ceremony celebrated his decades-long career, social media focused instead on his allegedly unrecognizable appearance.

RELATED:

    Viral X threads claimed something was seriously off with Jim Carrey’s recent appearance in Paris

    Actor Jim Carrey holding a trophy at an awards ceremony, with fans questioning viral footage appearance.

    Actor Jim Carrey holding a trophy at an awards ceremony, with fans questioning viral footage appearance.

    Image credits: Getty/Pierre Suu

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Multiple X threads went viral with users comparing Carrey’s Paris appearance to photos from his earlier career, arguing he looked dramatically different.

    “As someone who’s watched him for 20+ years, this is 100% NOT HIM!” one user wrote, while another claimed, “Who is this? Because it is definitely not Jim Carrey. The eyes aren’t even the same color.”

    “The eyes are off. There’s no soul. That’s how you recognize a clone,” added a third.

    “Exactly. Two totally different people. This Jim also seems taller?” another viewer noted.

    Jim Carrey holding an award, dressed in a black suit, at the 51st César Ceremony 2026 against a blue backdrop.

    Jim Carrey holding an award, dressed in a black suit, at the 51st César Ceremony 2026 against a blue backdrop.

    Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

    Another flock of users took the speculation further. “Nope. Not a chance in hell that these are the same person,” said one.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’ve been watching this dude almost my whole life. That isn’t Jim Carrey,” wrote another, while a third shared, “Nothing about his stature, posture, responses, or movements is Jim Carey.”

    Side-by-side images of Jim Carrey showing fans convinced something is seriously off in viral footage.

    Side-by-side images of Jim Carrey showing fans convinced something is seriously off in viral footage.

    Image credits: MmisterNobody

    One viral post even referenced his past portrayal of President Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live, adding, “Jim Carrey played Joe Biden. Now that the job is over, they k*lled and replaced him.”

    Another joked, “Jim Carrey hit the Mickey Rourke retirement edition filter hard… Zero chance it’s the same guy… or is it?”

    The most extreme comments leaned into cloning conspiracies. “Have we ever seen a cloned human being? Does it exist?” one user asked sarcastically.

    Meanwhile, other social media sleuths defended Carrey, arguing it’s simply natural aging

    Jim Carrey smiling at a public event, wearing a dark jacket with a blue and purple blurred background.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jim Carrey smiling at a public event, wearing a dark jacket with a blue and purple blurred background.

    Image credits: Getty/Karwai Tang

    However, not everyone agreed with the conspiracy theory as a large portion of commenters pushed back, arguing the footage showed nothing more than a 64-year-old man who looks different from the way he did in his 30s.

    “Calling Jim Carrey a clone because he looks different at 64 than he did in a green rubber mask thirty years ago is peak internet brain rot. Aging isn’t a conspiracy, it’s just linear time,” one user wrote.

    “Y’all are so dramatic Lol why can’t y’all accept that someone grows up and changes?” another added.

    Close-up comparison of eyes focusing on viral Jim Carrey footage with fans convinced something is off.

    Close-up comparison of eyes focusing on viral Jim Carrey footage with fans convinced something is off.

    Image credits: X/realmelanieking

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I promise you when you turn 65, your face will also not look like it did when you were 32,” a third wrote, while another commented, “He’s just getting older and has a little more fat on his body.”

    “Sometimes the only thing that’s ‘off’ is our expectation that celebrities stay frozen in time,” argued one viewer.

    Tweet by Juha Saastamoinen discussing fan theories about something off and clone recognition in viral Jim Carrey footage.

    Tweet by Juha Saastamoinen discussing fan theories about something off and clone recognition in viral Jim Carrey footage.

    Image credits: JuhaSaastamn

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of man speaking to media with long hair, fans convinced something is off in viral Jim Carrey footage.

    Close-up of man speaking to media with long hair, fans convinced something is off in viral Jim Carrey footage.

    Image credits: raymer_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to Jim Carrey footage with fans convinced something is seriously off in the clip.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to Jim Carrey footage with fans convinced something is seriously off in the clip.

    Image credits: CeeCeeObscura

    Meanwhile, others pointed out that Carrey was delivering a serious speech rather than performing.

    “Dude, that’s him. People change as they get older. You’re comparing him to his younger self,” one comment read. “He was talking in depth about something instead of being funny, and that’s all you noticed.”

    Another wrote, “He was always a weirdo… It’s him… a different persona again.”

    Another group of detractors speculated about plastic surgery, adding another layer to the debate

    Jim Carrey smiling in a black suit and tie at an indoor event, sparking fans' curiosity in viral footage.

    Jim Carrey smiling in a black suit and tie at an indoor event, sparking fans' curiosity in viral footage.

    Image credits: Getty/Jean-Paul Aussenard

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A third group of commenters simply suggested that cosmetic procedures could explain the change.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s called plastic surgery, Botox fillers …” one person wrote, “That is not a clone. Just a little Botox in the forehead and cheeks.”

    “No moron, it’s called derma fillers and botox injections… have you ever heard of it?” another comment read. “Jim obviously was getting some work done since he noticed his skin was not up to par for the camera!”

    Side-by-side images of Jim Carrey with fans convinced something is off in viral footage of the actor.

    Side-by-side images of Jim Carrey with fans convinced something is off in viral footage of the actor.

    Image credits: _TruthZone_

    Tweet by Rust Cohle discussing viral Jim Carrey footage with fans convinced something is off after Kimmel appearance.

    Tweet by Rust Cohle discussing viral Jim Carrey footage with fans convinced something is off after Kimmel appearance.

    Image credits: Rusty_Cohle_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s called cosmetic surgery. Quit with the stupid conspiracies,” said another.

    Others dismissed even that angle, arguing his appearance was consistent with longer hair and minor weight changes.

    “He just gained some weight and got longer hair.”

    “Absolutely the same person. He just gained some weight and got longer hair.”

    Jim Carrey’s Paris appearance marked his first public outing for 2026

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jim Carrey holding an award, smiling with three people at a formal event, fans discussing viral footage reactions.

    Jim Carrey holding an award, smiling with three people at a formal event, fans discussing viral footage reactions.

    Image credits: Getty/Francois Durand

    Carrey’s recent appearance was his first major public event of the year. He wore a black tuxedo with a bow tie and noticeably longer shoulder-length hair, parted in the middle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During his acceptance speech, he reflected on his French ancestry, mentioning that his ancestor Marc-François Carré left Saint-Malo for Canada roughly 300 years ago. He also paid tribute to his late father, Percy Joseph Carrey, calling him “the funniest man I have ever known.”

    At the end of the speech, the Dumb & Dumber star joked with the audience about how his French sounded. “Almost mediocre, right? Forgive me, I didn’t speak French, but I’m just learning it. My tongue is tired,” he said.

    “100% not Jim Carrey,” wrote one netizen

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing fans suspecting something off in viral Jim Carrey footage.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing fans suspecting something off in viral Jim Carrey footage.

    Image credits: 0xf00f_

    Tweet discussing fans convinced something is seriously off in viral Jim Carrey footage about a possible clone.

    Tweet discussing fans convinced something is seriously off in viral Jim Carrey footage about a possible clone.

    Image credits: lsptvofficial

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing fans convinced something is off in viral Jim Carrey footage, focusing on facial features comparisons.

    Tweet discussing fans convinced something is off in viral Jim Carrey footage, focusing on facial features comparisons.

    Image credits: TheMarcitect

    Man with medium-length hair smiling in viral footage, sparking fans' debate about Jim Carrey identity confusion.

    Man with medium-length hair smiling in viral footage, sparking fans' debate about Jim Carrey identity confusion.

    Image credits: urbanarson

    User tweet claiming someone is 100% not Jim Carrey, discussing viral footage with fans convinced something is off.

    User tweet claiming someone is 100% not Jim Carrey, discussing viral footage with fans convinced something is off.

    Image credits: Nindokwan_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing fans convinced something is off with viral Jim Carrey footage, questioning his posture and movements.

    Tweet discussing fans convinced something is off with viral Jim Carrey footage, questioning his posture and movements.

    Image credits: ashincolorado

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fan tweet discussing viral Jim Carrey footage, questioning authenticity and presence of a possible clone or impersonator.

    Fan tweet discussing viral Jim Carrey footage, questioning authenticity and presence of a possible clone or impersonator.

    Image credits: SKNIBLK

    Tweet by Aravind Manoharan discussing fans convinced something is off in viral Jim Carrey footage about celebrity expectations.

    Tweet by Aravind Manoharan discussing fans convinced something is off in viral Jim Carrey footage about celebrity expectations.

    Image credits: aravind81995

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Amit Kumar addressing fans speculating about Jim Carrey clone theory in viral footage, discussing aging and time.

    Tweet from Amit Kumar addressing fans speculating about Jim Carrey clone theory in viral footage, discussing aging and time.

    Image credits: beardamigo

    Side-by-side close-up images of Jim Carrey with fans questioning viral footage authenticity concerns.

    Side-by-side close-up images of Jim Carrey with fans questioning viral footage authenticity concerns.

    Image credits: duzBme

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user Paul Redwine discussing fans convinced something is off in viral Jim Carrey footage.

    Tweet from user Paul Redwine discussing fans convinced something is off in viral Jim Carrey footage.

    Image credits: RarefiedAlien

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans’ concerns about Jim Carrey’s appearance involving facelift and botox rumors.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fans’ concerns about Jim Carrey’s appearance involving facelift and botox rumors.

    Image credits: _kidju_

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing viral Jim Carrey footage and fans noticing something seriously off.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing viral Jim Carrey footage and fans noticing something seriously off.

    Image credits: SHWEPPS_

    Tweet from Franklin USMC Veteran discussing plastic surgery and Botox fillers related to viral Jim Carrey footage controversy.

    Tweet from Franklin USMC Veteran discussing plastic surgery and Botox fillers related to viral Jim Carrey footage controversy.

    Image credits: USMC2020

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing cosmetic surgery in relation to viral Jim Carrey footage and fan conspiracies.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing cosmetic surgery in relation to viral Jim Carrey footage and fan conspiracies.

    Image credits: JasonWSkidmore

    Tweet questioning if the man in viral footage is really Jim Carrey, sparking fans’ doubts and discussions online.

    Tweet questioning if the man in viral footage is really Jim Carrey, sparking fans’ doubts and discussions online.

    Image credits: xLogicxl

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the authenticity of viral Jim Carrey footage, sparking fan debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the authenticity of viral Jim Carrey footage, sparking fan debate.

    Image credits: DREWNYCBEAST

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet about face lifting, related to viral Jim Carrey footage fans find seriously off.

    Screenshot of a tweet about face lifting, related to viral Jim Carrey footage fans find seriously off.

    Image credits: blejerMANuel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing viral Jim Carrey footage and fans convinced something is seriously off.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing viral Jim Carrey footage and fans convinced something is seriously off.

    Image credits: LOZ_0110

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    27

    2

    27

    2

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    lisaj avatar
    Lisa
    Lisa
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's definitely some plastic surgery/botox. His face looks smoother and it looks like he had an eyelid or brow lift surgery, it's very similar to Renee Zellweger. Whatever, it's his face to do as he likes, but I would not have recognized him. Jim Carrey is very distinct.

    0
    0points
    reply
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The clone theory makes me laugh. When you clone an animal, you still have to wait for it to grow to adulthood. Jim would have had to have been cloned 60+ years ago for this to be his "double." A combination of aging, Botox, fillers, and/or makeup are a much more likely explanation for the changed appearance.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    lisaj avatar
    Lisa
    Lisa
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's definitely some plastic surgery/botox. His face looks smoother and it looks like he had an eyelid or brow lift surgery, it's very similar to Renee Zellweger. Whatever, it's his face to do as he likes, but I would not have recognized him. Jim Carrey is very distinct.

    0
    0points
    reply
    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The clone theory makes me laugh. When you clone an animal, you still have to wait for it to grow to adulthood. Jim would have had to have been cloned 60+ years ago for this to be his "double." A combination of aging, Botox, fillers, and/or makeup are a much more likely explanation for the changed appearance.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT