ADVERTISEMENT

There are some moments in time that are so incredible that they're almost unbelievable. The "receipts or it didn't happen" things.

Like a man born with three legs, four feet and 16 fingers who worked as a circus performer by day and built a relatively "normal" life with his wife and four kids. Or how a guide dog saved her owner's life by leading him down 78 flights of stairs in the World Trade Center before they collapsed on the morning of the 9/11 attacks.

Facebook pages Old Historical Pictures and Old Photo Archive share such "receipts" of fascinating stories from years gone by. The unique and rare vintage photos include some surprising facts about famous folk, as well as extraordinary tales of ordinary people.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best. Keep scrolling as you take a peek behind the curtain of history and don't forget to upvote your favorites.