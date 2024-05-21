Are you that kind of person who needs to analyze every film or TV show that you have finished watching? To find out if actors get along together, who are their real life partners , how old are they, how the filming process went, etc. or do you just finish watching and move onto the next one? In any case, probably many of you will agree that reading about conflicts that arose during filming and learning about a few things that happened behind the scenes is always interesting! So it should come as no surprise that everyone, including the most well-known actors, has beliefs and boundaries that they refuse to cross. As a result, there are also quite a few scenes and actions that they have chosen not to take, which resulted in a totally different ending to the scene or the need to come up with a new solution for everyone.

#1 Matthew Perry shut down Chandler's plot to cheat on Monica Geller (Courteney Cox).



Actress Lisa Cash, who starred in the fifth season episode "The One in Vegas: Part 1," said that she was originally supposed to be in a storyline in which Chandler Bing cheated on Monica Geller. "Basically, the scene was Chandler and Monica were arguing in [Las] Vegas. Chandler goes up to the hotel room, orders room service and I bring it up as a hotel worker," she told TMZ.



Lisa Cash then shared "I was told that [he] went into the writers and said that the audience would never forgive him for cheating on Monica, which he was probably right.”



Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), Friends, 1999

#2 In the season 8 episode "After Hours" of The Office, Jim (John Krasinski) travels to Florida for work, and Pam's (Jenna Fischer) maternity leave replacement, Cathy (Lindsey Broad), attempts to make a move on him.



"That's the only time I remember putting my foot down. 'Cause [Greg] was saying, 'You're going to actually make out with her in this scene.' I remember saying things that I never thought I'd say before, like, 'I'm not going to shoot it,'" Krasinski recalled in a recent interview with People. He added that during discussion with Greg he said that if they show Jim cheating to the audience, they will never come back, implying that the scene would be a bridge too far for any fan.



John Krasinski (Jim), The Office, 2011

To gain more insights about the whole industry, Bored Panda reached out to Neil Chase, an actor, novelist and story coach who kindly agreed to share his professional insights! “As an actor myself, I feel that actors have a responsibility to themselves and the project to voice their objections to any material therein that they feel uncomfortable portraying or acting in,” he started. “Not only will their performance suffer otherwise, but it may affect their mental well-being in the long term.”

#3 In Into The Blue Jessica Alba refused to swim with the shark. She told Hot Ones, "For some reason, they caught a wild tiger shark and said, 'It's in this cage, so it's docile!'" I'm like, 'It's a f*****g tiger shark."



The actress then revealed how, despite director John Stockwell's pleading, she refused to change her mind and even retreated to shore on a boat to protest. The segment ended up being filmed with a double.



Jessica Alba (Sam), Into The Blue, 2005

#4 Mahershala Ali revealed that when he took the role of Tizzy Weathers in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, he agreed not to film an intimate scene with co-star Taraji P. Henson.



"So my old agent called me and said, 'Mahershala, you got the part.'" Ali recalled, according to Page Six. "I said, 'There's just one thing...'" There is an [intimate] scene when they kiss. If there is an [intimate] scene, I can't do it. The Muslim actor emphasized that he was trying to hold a space of respect for his religion.



Mahershala Ali (Tizzy Weathers), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008

#5 Joaquin Phoenix, who plays Jesus in the film "Mary Magdalene" refused to film a scene where Jesus treats a blind woman by wiping mud in her eyes.



"I knew about that scene from the Bible, but I guess I had never really considered it," Phoenix said CNN in an interview. "When I got there, I thought, I'm not going to get dirt in her eyes. Who the f*** would do that? It doesn't make sense. That is a terrible start to seeing."



So in the film, Phoenix went with his intuition, licking his mud-free thumb and softly touching the woman's eyes.



Joaquin Phoenix (Jesus), Mary Magdalene, 2018

However, he added that on the flip side, the filmmakers have an obligation to the entire cast and crew to inform them about any potentially problematic components of their production. “It's only through being upfront and honest that everyone can be on the same page, especially for any material that might cause ethical or moral complications.” Speaking about the ways that this influences the portrayal of characters and themes in popular culture - “It depends on the role and the subject matter - and if the actor and studio are each aware of both the problematic content and the actor's stance on filming it,” Neil emphasized. The expert pointed out that in some cases, the material may go against an actor's personal or religious beliefs, such as those who reportedly refuse to perform intimate scenes. “Neal McDonough, Kevin Hart, Blake Lively, and Reese Witherspoon are among actors who fall into this category.” ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) who is the mechanic and street racer in the Fast & Furious refused to film a cheating scene on Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) with Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker).



Letty is Dominic Toretto's proud girlfriend and eventually wife, and Rodriguez believed it would be completely out of character for her to cheat on him. The actress told The Daily Beast that she didn't believe a Latin girl would cheat on an alpha with a pretty boy, and that she "basically cried and said, I'm going to quit" while urging the writers to drop the idea.



Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Fast & Furious, 2015

#7 Rocky Blue (Zendaya) refused her first on-camera kiss while filming the American sitcom Shake It Up. Instead, her character kissed the other character's cheek.



"I remember going on Shake It Up and saying, 'I'm not going to do this. "I'm going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven't been kissed yet, and I don't want the kiss to be caught on camera," Zendaya said in an interview with British Vogue.



Zendaya (Rocky Blue), Shake It Up, 2010

In other cases it may be more extreme material, such as graphic violence, gory material, or even problematic language. Also, actors may refuse to film scenes because they are so invested in their characters that they will not film scenes that they feel will demean their characters or go against their natures. “A classic example of this is when Bruce Lee refused to have his character, Kato, lose to Burt Ward's Robin in a fight in a special crossover episode of Batman and The Green Hornet. In the end, the fight was rewritten to a draw, even though it was obvious to the most casual viewer who the real winner would be in such a matchup.”

#8 James Corden declined to film a scene in Hollyoaks when he played school janitor Wayne that included making fun of obese people.



The scene showed the character's bedroom covered in posters and images of fast food. He told the New Yorker Magazine, "I thought they were just being nasty about anyone who was overweight." I remember saying to the guy, “I don’t know one person who would take a picture of a hot dog and a burger and stick them on the wall.'” He refused to start filming until the posters were taken down.



James Corden (Janitor Wayne), Hollyoaks, 1999

#9 Lena Headey refused to appear naked at the conclusion of Thrones' fifth season. Cersei, the realm's queen mother, is punished for her multiple misdeeds, including adultery with her twin brother Jaime Lannister, by having her hair shaved and being forced to strip naked for a long, agonizing walk around King's Landing before her followers.



However, Headey requested to be partially clothed, but because Cersei is naked in the books, filmmakers insisted on staying true to the character. Finally, producers came up with a solution. Though Headey would walk the walk personally, a naked body double would walk beside her, with Headey's head later overlaid onto the double's body using CGI.



Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Game of Thrones, 2015

#10 In the film Pitch Perfect 3, Beca Mitchell turned down one kiss scene. Music executive Theo (Guy Burnet), with whom Beca already had a working relationship, was introduced to Kendrick as a possible romantic partner for her character.



The actress rejected the notion, telling Harper's Bazaar UK that she thought it was "f*****g problematic."



Anna Kendrick (Beca Mitchell), Pitch Perfect 3, 2017

Neil emphasized that for many actors, it becomes a case of whether the material in question is really needed in the film or TV show to begin with, or if it's there only for shock value. “If the studios are then unwilling to alter or cut a particular storyline or scene, then they have to decide which is more important - the questionable material or the actor refusing to film it?” Now, speaking about examples where actors' refusals to film particular scenes have sparked wider public discourse or controversy, Neil noted that sometimes it’s not the material that is a problem, but actor safety. “During filming of The Wizard of Oz, Margaret Hamilton (The Wicked Witch) was burned in real life when she vanished in a cloud of fiery smoke after confronting Dorothy in their first scene together,” he shared. “After needing several weeks to recover, she was asked to ride a broom that would shoot smoke out the back. She refused, thinking it to be unsafe. Reportedly, the broom injured her stunt double instead.”

#11 Viggo Mortensen declined to return Lord of the Rings character Aragorn in the Hobbit films.



In an interview with The Guardian, the actor discussed that he had conversations with a producer on the film about resuming his part in the prequels. He stated,“Before they started shooting, back in 2008, one of the producers did ask if I would be interested. I said, ‘You do know, don’t you, that Aragorn isn’t in The Hobbit? That there is a 60-year gap between the books?'”



Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Hobbit Films, 2012

#12 Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia) refused to film intimate scenes with co-star Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) in season 2 of the Witcher.



Cavill opposed to the sex scenes, arguing that Geralt and Yennefer did not have that kind of connection. The actor stated, "We wanted it to be emotional rather than [intimate]." "It was really, really important, and we had to lean away from what was originally on the page."



Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), The Witcher, 2021

Neil also emphasized that there have been countless other stories of actors, stunt performers or other crew being injured while filming, and the issue has become one that the public at large recognizes as needing vigilance and higher standards.” He pointed out that safer working conditions should be a no-brainer, especially in today's film industry, but incidents occur to this day. “Sometimes, certain stunts require an element of risk, but the moment an actor feels unsafe, then it should warrant an immediate halt to the scene, and a review of what can be done to mitigate the problem without pressuring the actor in any way.”

#13 Morgan Freeman disagreed with The Shawshank Redemption's initially scripted ending scene which director Frank Darabont had planned.



In an interview with The Daily News, Freeman discussed Frank Darabont's original concept, which included Red playing Andy's gifted harmonica during their reunion scene.



However, Freeman considered the scene to be a little too conventional to go for, describing it as meaningless. "Frank believed I should be playing the harmonica Andy gave me. "I refused...it was asinine, cliched, unnecessary, and overkill," Freeman added. He highlighted his desire to keep the finale natural by praising Andy and Red's friendly reunion.



Morgan Freeman (Ellis Boyd Redding), The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

#14 Bruce Lee, who played Kato in the Green Hornet television series, refused to film a fight scene in which he would lose to Robin.



Because both Batman and Green Hornet were on ABC, a crossover between the two superhero shows was planned. However, the issue that arose during the production was Bruce Lee's first reaction to the ideas for the fight between the heroes.



In the fight, Batman was matched with Green Hornet, while Robin faced Kato. The initial script planned for Kato to be defeated by Robin, which, according to Newsweek, bothered Lee. Van Williams shared that Lee "walked off" and refused to film the sequence, arguing “there’s no way that anyone would believe I go in there and fight Robin and lose.”



Finally, the scene was rewritten and the fight ended up in a tie.



Bruce Lee (Kato), A Piece of The Action, 1967

#15 Glenn Close, who portrayed Kathryn Bennett, the first female Vice President of the United States Air Force One refused to cry on screen.



The actress told Vanity Fair that an emotional outburst was initially visible on the page. "One thing I remember, they had a scene around the table where she broke down crying."



Not only did she refuse to cry on camera, but she also explained why it didn't make sense given the context of the story: “I said, ‘I will not do that.’ I don’t think it would happen. Not my vice president,” she emphasized. “My vice president would not break down into tears. She would step up to the challenge. So they changed it.”



Glenn Close (Kathryn Bennett), Air Force One, 1997

Finally, Neil shared his opinion stating that the actor’s willingness to speak up about an issue or concert with the script or their character generally speaks to their dedication to the project, and how invested they are in their character. “Clear, honest communication helps make the project better, as both sides of the argument will more easily understand where the other side is coming from, and hopefully can find some common ground as a result.” “If an actor is abjectly opposed to the material in a film that the studio refuses to cut, perhaps they aren't the right choice,” he explained. “On the flip side, if challenged, the filmmaker should demonstrate why the material needs to be in the film in the first place or why it's more important than the actor they've already cast in the role. In the end, it's a matter of respect - both for the actor and for the project.”

#16 Isla Fisher, who played Gloria Cleary, declined to film a scene in which her character stripped naked in Wedding Crashers.



Gloria Cleary is Jeremy Grey's (Vince Vaughn) love interest and a comedic character in the film so the actress believed that if her character became naked, she would lose her comedic value. She told The Sydney Morning Herald, "I feel like if you have a female comic character, and then you see her breast, then she is no longer funny."



Gloria was still seen partially naked, but a body double was recruited for the moment.



Isla Fisher (Gloria Cleary), Wedding Crashers, 2005

So folks, don't forget to check out Neil Chase's website where you can find his knowledge, experiences, and unique perspectives on creative topics! And speaking about the scenes that actors refused to film - did you know about some of them? Maybe you know some scenes that originally were supposed to be in films but actors refused to film them? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

#17 Taron Egerton, who portrayed Eggsy in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, declined to film an 'uncomfortable' intimate scene. During an intimate encounter, Eggsy must insert a tracking device inside Cara’s (Poppy Delevingne) body.



In an interview with ScreenRant, Egerton recalled, "It was a day that I was anxious about. The shot in the first film I was so anxious before we did it and Matthew didn’t tell me that I wouldn’t actually be in the shot." He continued saying “The way it was described in the script it was like ‘I’m going to do what?’ But it wasn’t me, it was a POV. In this one, I’m in the shot and I said to Matthew ‘I’m not comfortable doing this’. So it’s not my hand – it’s Poppy’s husband’s hand. He saved the world.”



So when the actor declined, Poppy Delevingne's husband was brought in to film.



Taron Egerton (Eggsy), Kingsman: The Golden Circle, 2017

#18 Emma Watson refused to shoot a scene in which Danny McBride is a cannibal and holds Channing Tatum by a leash, reports 'Esquire' magazine in This Is the End.



Watson left the set after refusing to film a scene that featured cannibalism."The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to," Seth Rogen shared on Twitter.



Emma Watson, This Is the End, 2013

#19 Kirk Cameron (Caleb Holt) refuses to kiss any woman other than his wife, therefore in the film "Fireproof," he has to kiss the actress who plays his wife, which caused quite an issue.



Cameron revealed that the producers used movie magic to get around the disagreement. They dressed his wife, actress Chelsea Noble, as the film's female lead and shot the scene in silhouette.



"So when I'm kissing my wife, we're actually husband and wife honoring marriage behind the scenes," he said.



Kirk Cameron (Caleb Holt), Fireproof, 2008

#20 Emily Blunt refused to act in a nude scene in the film Sicario.



Blunt portrays an FBI agent enlisted to battle the drug war at the Mexican border, and she was not impressed when her badass character was requested to undress.



"It was in there originally, but it came out because we didn't agree with it," the actress told Howard Stern, explaining that "we" meant "my breast”.



Emily Blunt (Kate Macer), Sicario, 2015

#21 In the closing moments of The Avengers, Robert Downey Jr. plays an injured Iron Man who wakes up and asks his fellow superheroes if they have "ever tried shawarma." However, the scene's original script called for him to wake up and ask, "What's next?" Entertainment Weekly reports that Downey thought the line wasn’t lively enough.



Joss Whedon, the writer, concurred and on the day of filming, wrote multiple rewrites of the sequence in a notebook, including the now-famous shawarma joke.



Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), The Avengers, 2012

#22 Kane Hodder, who portrayed Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th Part 8: Jason Takes Manhattan, was supposed to kick a dog.



Actor Kane Hodder, who played the iconic monster movie character, declined, stating he just didn't believe Jason would harm a little animal in that way. In a 2013 Reddit AMA, Hodder personally shared: “I filled in something about the fact that I think Jason won’t hurt animals or kids.”



Kane Hodder (Jason Voorhees), Friday the 13th Part 8: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989

#23 On the "Bram Stoker's Dracula" set, Keanu Reeves refused to follow director Francis Ford Coppola’s orders to yell insults at Winona Ryder so she would cry for a scene.



In an interview with The Sunday Times, Ryder revealed that Coppola instructed his male actors to insult her in order to make her emotions seem believable. In the scene that they were filming, Ryder was lying on a bed next to Gary Oldman's Dracula, who was going to turn into a mound of rats.



"But Keanu wouldn't, Anthony wouldn't … the more it happened, I was like… It just didn't work. I was, like, really? It kind of did the opposite."



Keanu Reeves (Jonathan Harker), Bram Stoker's Dracula, 1992

#24 Ben Affleck refused to wear a Yankees baseball cap in “Gone Girl”.



In an airport scene in New York, Ben Affleck's character, Nick Dunne, attempts to blend in by wearing a baseball cap. David Fincher thought it would work best for the film if the character wore a Yankees cap.



But Affleck, a devoted Red Sox fan, would have none of it. “I said, ‘David, I love you, I would do anything for you,’” He recalled. “‘But I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can’t. I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it.’ And I couldn’t put it on my head.”



They eventually reached a compromise - Ben Affleck ended up wearing a Mets cap.



Ben Affleck (Nick Dunne), Gone Girl, 2014

#25 Cole Sprouse, who played Jughead, refused to film a final scene at the end of season 3 in which Betty Cooper, Archie Andrews, and Veronica Lodge stood around a fire, drenched in blood and burning their garments.



"The only reason why that happened is because Cole was cold that night," KJ was quoted as saying by TVLine. She said, "It was scripted all four of us and he was like, 'I don't wanna do it,' so he didn't."



Cole Sprouse (Jughead), Riverdale, 2019

#26 Robert Reed, who played Mike Brady, refused to say a line in a season 4 episode of "The Brady Bunch" that, according to him, didn’t make sense.



In the scene, Carol Brady, a stay-at-home mom, and Alice, the family's live-in housekeeper, compete to see who can create the best strawberry preserves. The New York Post stated that the initial script included Mike Brady entering a kitchen and stating that the house smelled like “strawberry heaven.”



According to the site, Reed would fact-check every script, often utilizing the Encyclopedia Britannica as a reference. After conducting an investigation, Reed concluded that strawberries do not emit any smell when cooked. The actor believed the script contained inaccurate facts, and he wouldn’t say the line.



Reed was even taken to the set where strawberries were being cooked, merely to be shown that the fruit does generate an odor when heated. However, the actor stuck to what he had learned from the Britannica.



Robert Reed (Mike Brady), The Brady Bunch, 1973

#27 Wesley Snipes refused to film the majority of his Blade: Trinity scenes.



David S. Goyer directed all three “Blade” films. Unfortunately, Goyer and star Wesley Snipes didn’t get along, and their animosity became legendary.



Snipes allegedly communicated with Goyer only via Post-it notes, signing them in character as Blade, after becoming dissatisfied with the production's lack of Black representation. According to some of his co-stars, including comic Patton Oswalt, Snipes only showed on set for close-ups and let his double shoot the majority of his sequences — and when he did show up, he was frequently stoned from smoking all day.



Wesley Snipes (Blade), Blade, 2004

#28 Mike Myers (played by Wayne Campbell) in "Wayne's World" threatened to leave the show if “Bohemian Rhapsody” wasn't featured.



Myers persisted in fighting for the song during the pre-production phase. He thought it was a work of art that would go great with Wayne, Garth, and the group as they cruised the town. At some point, he threatened to leave the movie if the producers wouldn't allow him to use "Bohemian Rhapsody."



Mike Myers (Wayne Campbell), Wayne's World, 1992

#29 Denzel Washington to share a kiss with Julia Roberts In the mystery-thriller "The Pelican Brief”.



Washington chose not to kiss the actress even though there was romantic spark between their on-screen personas. He made reference to the underrepresentation of Black women in romantic roles when he discussed his cautious approach to kissing his female co-stars. According to reports, he stated to Newsweek, “Black women are not often seen as objects of desire on film. And they have always been my core audience.”



Denzel Washington (Gray Grantham), The Pelican Brief, 1993

#30 Natalie Portman refused to do a scene in Your Highness where she was required to dive into a freezing lake while completely naked.



Despite her status as a leading actress, Portman asked for a body double when it came to plunging nude into a freezing lake. As a result, it appears that Caroline Davis applied for the job, even though she would only receive $500 for her nude lake jump.



Natalie Portman (Isabel), Your Highness, 2011

#31 Jim Carrey has refused to film a scene in Dumb And Dumber that would end the film with Harry and Lloyd getting on the bus for a happy ending.



At the end of the movie, Harry and Lloyd walk home without money and without transportation, capping off their experience. At that moment, a bus full of bikini-clad ladies approaches the couple and asks if they would mind being their "oil boys." In true Dumb manner, they advise them that a town is a few miles away.



It was not, however, always the plan for how the movie would end. The bikini bus concept eventually surfaced, but it appeared that the movie's studio believed that the couple should board the bus for a happy ending. Peter commented, "They're too dumb to get on the bus," indicating that the Farrellys weren’t up for this.



Carrey himself supported Farrelly, knowing that concluding the film in another moment of tragedy was the best way. The actor basically said, ‘I am not stepping foot on that bus. I won’t do it.’



Jim Carrey (Lloyd Christmas), Dumb and Dumber, 1994