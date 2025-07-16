A completely irrational hostility, and I used to think that I was the only one with such an oddity (well, I am perfectly aware this is an oddity). But now I have to admit - there are many of us like that all over the world. People who, for completely incomprehensible reasons, don‘t like various celebrities who are in many ways truly wonderful and outstanding human beings.

It just so happened that I’ve never liked Tom Brady. No, I understand perfectly well that he is a great player, an outstanding personality and deserves all the respect for everything he did and does, but every time I see him, a wave of hostility literally washes over me. Hostility that I’ve carried through decades, from New England to Tampa and now to Vegas...

#1 Zendaya. Don't know why, I just don't think she's worthy of having a mononym, she doesn't belong up there with Cher, Prince, Beyoncé etc.

#2 Max Verstappen. Whenever a race isn't going his way its always someone else's fault.

#3 100% Taylor Swift. Her voice is nothing special, her lyrics are stuck in high school and her obsessive competitiveness and money grabbing tactics just irk me.



I respect the fact that she’s relentless and very hard working though.

A few days ago, a thread appeared in the AIBU Mumsnet community, which began with a question from the user youreactinglikeafunmum: "One celebrity you irrationally hate (lighthearted and petty)?" By the way, according to the results of the netizen votes in the thread, more than two thirds of responders consider such behavior as not unreasonable (great, now I feel calmer...). But seriously, the list of famous people listed here is largely made up of British celebrities, but there are also world-renowned people in various fields of human activity. Sports and music, politics and cinema, influencers and journalists - please meet this new selection made for you by Bored Panda!

#4 I used to be a big Ewan fan until he ditched his wife for a woman half his age. I can't stand the sight of him now.

#5 Sam Smith - attention seeker and budget lady gaga

#6 Daniel Craig, only because of his pouty lip thing. Can’t take him seriously in anything now.

It is interesting that people pay special attention to appearance or voice when explaining the reasons why they irrationally dislike a particular person. Be it, for example, Jim Carrey's "rubber" face or the specific notes in Katherine Ryan's voice while performing another standup show. We may know a thousand times that these are wonderful people, outstanding masters of their craft - but we can't command the subconscious. "Historically, we perceive people largely through their appearance," says Valery Bolgan, a historian and editor-in-chief of the Intent news agency from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment. "In other words, a positive hero should be beautiful, and a villain will most likely be not this nice, and probably have an unpleasant voice. This tradition in fact dates back to ancient times."

#7 Chris Martin from Coldplay. The faux sincerity and altruism! Makes me sick.

#8 Clive Anderson. If I hear or see him on radio or TV, I immediately turn off or switch channels. No idea why, possibly his air of smugness.

#9 Lorraine Kelly. The tax avoidance scam of saying she’s playing a character and Lorraine isn’t her is an unbelievable brass neck.

"Just look at some old theater masks - the main characters were always as beautiful as possible, and the villains, on the contrary, looked vile and ugly. So long-standing cultural traditions have not gone anywhere, and they greatly influence how we perceive the ordinary and extraordinary people around us." ADVERTISEMENT "As a result, literally one unpleasant feature in the appearance of an absolutely good and pleasant person can distort our perception of them. Interestingly, in the case of actors, this can even be a convincingly played negative role. It’s not surprising that many movie stars so stubbornly refused to play villains - simply so as not to spoil their own image," Valery Bolgan claims.

#10 Katherine Ryan, a voice that takes me back to fingernails down the blackboard of old.

#11 Ryan Reynolds (I think that's his name. Was married to Scarlett Johansson, now Blake Lively). His voice makes me irrationally angry!

#12 Amanda Holden, I can't stand how she finds the slightest things hilarious

A separate category on this list of celebrities is occupied by young champions of the new era of sports: for example, Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz or Dutch racing star Max Verstappen. Well, in fact, people may be irritated by Alcaraz's allegedly overly loud shouts on the court (interestingly, for example, Rafael Nadal shouted no less loudly and unpleasantly...), but this is most likely not the point. Experienced sports fans are usually very suspicious of rising stars, considering them something "not real," and recalling all sorts of their shortcomings in comparison to the "genuine" legends of the past. Just as Verstappen, in their opinion, is worse than Lewis Hamilton, Hamilton in his youth was "inferior" to Michael Schumacher, who, in turn, was "inferior" to Ayrton Senna - and so on, ad infinitum. I bet when some new young champions appear in Formula 1 or tennis in about ten years, we’ll criticize them in the same way, comparing them to the great and unique Verstappen and Alcaraz... ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Well not irrational but Frankie Boyle is beyond vile

His jokes about people with downsydrome were disgusting.

#14 Alex Jones. Can't stand her. Her squeaky irritating voice and manner of speaking and the way the fawns, very insincere. I will sprint across the house to change channel before I have to hear her because she makes me so irrationally angry. I won't watch One Show at all just because she's on it sometimes.

#15 Henry Cavil, I couldn't tell you why, because I don't have a clue! 😑

In any case, it’s always interesting to learn something new about famous people - even if it is that someone on the other side of the world dislikes them for the pettiest reason. So, please feel free to read this list to the very end, and maybe add your own “hated” celebrities in the comments below, while I perhaps re-watch “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” on Netflix. Maybe this time I’ll change my mind about Tom, who actually knows?

#16 Oh, Alan Titchmarsh is another I could never stand. Always seemed smug and self-important. I was vindicated when I witnessed him doing the whole “Do you know who I am?” thing in an airport once.

#17 Robin Williams was always like nails on a chalkboard for me. One Hour Photo and Worlds Greatest Dad were the only roles I've ever enjoyed him in. His popularity always baffled me, even as a child watching Mrs Doubtfire and Aladdin.

#18 Anna Chancellor. I know nothing to her discredit, just hate that stupid simpering mouth. And her cleft chin. Hate cleft chins. Like having an arse on your face. Sorry Anna. You'll probably cooe with suffering my totally irrational dislike.

#19 Martin Lewis, yes I know he helps people with bills etc but his voice and his self promotion make me change channels as soon as he comes on

#20 Sabrina Carpenter’s hair colour is WRONG for her and annoys me irrationally

#21 Fearne Cotton. Her stupid flaring nostrils give me the RAGE!! And her voice is like nails down a blackboard…

#22 Amol Rajan - BBC journalist. I just find him so smug and just a know it all and we’ll just my irrational celeb dislike!

#23 Claudia Winkleman because her fringe bothers me so much. I feel a physical reaction when I see it, as if I've got hair actually in my own eyes.

#24 David Tennant. Used to think he was likeable back in the day but now everything about him screams mid life crisis. Takes himself far too seriously as well.

#25 Nicolas Cage, just something about him. Can't watch anything with him in.

#26 Cliff Richard. Very creepy man. I am convinced he’s guilty of something serious that we’ll never know about.

#27 Nicola Walker - the twitching depressed low energy vibe.

#28 Chris Ramsey. I don’t understand how he’s so popular. His humour is ‘bloke in the pub that’s quite funny’ - not sure how he’s ended up so prime time.

#29 Alcaraz 😭😭



No idea why, I think its his moans when he hits the ball, they give me the ick