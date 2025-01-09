ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time this early in the year, we get to see the winners of The World Sports Photography Awards, which used to be announced in the summer. And so, on the list down below, you will find the Top 24 Winning images selected by the jury.

As with every year, the competition is growing, and this time, organizers received more than 13,000 images submitted by more than 2,200 professional sports photographers, showing the growing interest and need for such awards in the industry. The competition consists of 24 categories, each representing a different sports genre. There were also overall contest winners: Gold was awarded to Jerome Brouillet for his photo 'Golden Moment' in the Aquatic category, Silver to Petr Slavik for his photo in the Winter Sports category, and Bronze to Anton Anestiev for his photo in the Motor Sports category.

Let's hop into the post, and if you'd like to see more winning photos, as well as those receiving Special Merit, take a look at The World Sports Photography Awards website.

