For the first time this early in the year, we get to see the winners of The World Sports Photography Awards, which used to be announced in the summer. And so, on the list down below, you will find the Top 24 Winning images selected by the jury.

As with every year, the competition is growing, and this time, organizers received more than 13,000 images submitted by more than 2,200 professional sports photographers, showing the growing interest and need for such awards in the industry. The competition consists of 24 categories, each representing a different sports genre. There were also overall contest winners: Gold was awarded to Jerome Brouillet for his photo 'Golden Moment' in the Aquatic category, Silver to Petr Slavik for his photo in the Winter Sports category, and Bronze to Anton Anestiev for his photo in the Motor Sports category.

Let's hop into the post, and if you'd like to see more winning photos, as well as those receiving Special Merit, take a look at The World Sports Photography Awards website.

More info: worldsportsphotographyawards.com

#1

Winter Sports And Overall Winner (Silver): "Heaven" By Petr Slavik

Skier against a vivid blue sky with clouds, showcasing sports photography award winners 2025.

    #2

    Motor Sports And Overall Winner (Bronze): "Zebra Crossing" By Anton Anestiev

    Rally car racing in a dusty track, two zebras running ahead, showcasing award-winning sports photography.

    #3

    Aquatic And Overall Winner (Gold): "Golden Moment" By Jerome Brouillet

    Surfer in mid-air, pointing upwards with surfboard nearby, captured in an award-winning sports photography shot.

    #4

    Basketball: "Seeing Double" By Andrew Hancock

    Basketball action shot from 2025 World Sports Photography Award, capturing players in an intense game moment.

    #5

    Ice Hockey: "The Shadow" By Bruce Bennett

    Hockey player in action on ice, casting a shadow, showcasing sports photography excellence.

    #6

    Cycling: "The Butchers" By Gaetan Flamme

    Cyclist competing on a city street as a group of cheering onlookers in aprons encourage him, showcasing sports photography.

    #7

    Tennis: "The Last Salute" - Lionel Hahn

    Tennis player on clay court with dramatic lighting, a winning image from the 2025 World Sports Photography Awards.

    #8

    Venues & Views: "Olympic Moonlight" By Loic Venance

    Olympic rings with full moon framed within, illuminated against the Eiffel Tower, capturing world sports photography magic.

    #9

    Urban & Extreme: "Icarus" By Marton Monus

    Silhouetted climber against sunset, capturing an award-winning sports photography moment.

    #10

    Football: "Dove Of Peace" By Max Krause

    Soccer player in blue uniform chasing ball as a bird flutters nearby during World Sports Photography Award-winning moment.

    #11

    Baseball: "Victory And Defeat" By Mike Carlson

    Baseball team celebrating on the field while a player from the opposing team looks dejected, captured by sports photography award winner.

    #12

    Boxing: "Eyeing A Punch" By Mohd Rasfan

    Boxer dodges a red-gloved punch during a match, capturing intense action from World Sports Photography Award winners.

    #13

    Other: "The Winning Point" By Peter Szalmas

    Fencers captured in dynamic motion, showcasing award-winning sports photography.

    #14

    Swimming & Diving: "Diving At Aspire Dome" By Shinya Tanaka

    Diver in motion captured at the World Sports Photography Award, showcasing dynamic sports artistry.

    #15

    Martial Arts: "Octagon Under Sphere 1" By Christian Petersen

    Vibrant stadium light display during a sports event, showcasing winning photography from the World Sports Photography Award.

    #16

    Athletics: "Winfred Yavi Olympic Gold" By Daniel Sannum Lauten

    Athlete from Bahrain celebrates victory on the track at the World Sports Photography Awards 2025.

    #17

    Equestrian: "Winter In Lambourn" By Edward Whitaker

    Silhouettes of horse riders against a sunset, showcasing winning sports photography.

    #18

    American Football: "To The Pylon" By Kevin Sabitus

    Football player dives over opponent for touchdown, showcasing skill and athleticism at the 2025 World Sports Photography Awards.

    #19

    Rugby: Photo By Romain Perrocheau

    Rugby player leaps over another in dramatic World Sports Photography capture, splashing water into the air.

    #20

    Formula 1: "Push With Lights" By Thomas Lam

    Race car speeding on track at night with dramatic light trails, captured by 2025 World Sports Photography Award winner.

    #21

    Gymnastics: "Double Gymnastics" By Tom Weller

    Gymnast in motion on balance beam at 2024 Paris event; sports photography award-winning moment.

    #22

    Racquet Sports: "Forehand" By Tom Weller

    Overhead shot of a table tennis player in action, capturing a dynamic pose, from the World Sports Photography Award.

    #23

    Cricket: "Super Dre" By Darrian Traynor

    West Indies cricketer in mid-air dive during a match, capturing a winning moment in sports photography.

    #24

    Golf: "Bryson De Chambeau Us Open" By David Cannon

    Golfer celebrates passionately on the green in front of a large crowd, showcasing sports photography excellence.

